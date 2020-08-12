Two topics that seem to draw out the most cynics, on their own, are "ESG" and "China". ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Governance factors used in making investment decisions, with "greenwashing" being just one accusation of many ESG funds. China, as I have come to appreciate after 10 years living here, is a market many American investors I speak with still seem to react to with more dismissal than curiosity. That explains why US-listed ETFs still have far more allocated to China via the China portion of broad emerging market ETFs than via China-specific ETFs. In this article, I wanted to focus on the newly launched KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders ETF (KESG) and see how it compares with the conventional iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

One way I am probably more optimistic than most is that I see the opportunity to get ESG right in China as significantly greater than in any other single market I follow. Environmentally, I have seen how Beijing went from mostly bicycles when I first visited in 1996, to barely breathable smog city in the 2000s, to a showcase for "Clean Tech" just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Socially, China not only has the most people of any country, but has seen the greatest social and economic population transformation in history, and per capita GDP is still likely to grow faster in Chinese cities than American cities for at least another decade or two. Even investors who don't see any clear alpha opportunities in environmental or social factors are likely to see the edge that higher quality governance can make in a large emerging market still littered with fraud cases like Luckin Coffee (LK).

KESG vs FXI and MCHI Holdings

The below table lines up the top 25 holdings of MSCI China and how they compare with the top holdings of KESG and FXI. One key difference between MCHI and FXI is that MCHI includes over 600 companies listed on US, Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese exchanges, while FXI is limited to only 55 large Mainland Chinese stocks' Hong Kong listings only. KESG's top holding is e-commerce and delivery platform Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGY) with a 10.5% weight more closely matching FXI's 11% than MCHI's 3.7%. Second is WeChat owner Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), which KESG and FXI both weigh around 10% versus MCHI's 15%. Third is Alibaba (BABA), which as a US-listed ticker is not included in FXI and weighted about half as much in KESG as in MCHI. Seeing that KESG is also based on an MSCI index, I would have expected the weights to be closer to MCHI than to FXI, but the benchmark "MSCI China ESG Leaders 10/40 Index" limits each stock to no more than 10% of the index, and each sector to no more than 40%. Going further down the list, I am very curious to see how China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) and China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) both made the cut of "ESG Leaders" with the latter getting a KESG weight 5x that in MCHI and 20% more than that in FXI. As far as exclusions, KESG clearly screens out far more of the top 25 Chinese companies than it keeps, including internet companies Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD), the mobile internet provider China Mobile (CHL), and device maker Xiaomi (XI).

Source: iShares.com, KraneShares.com

A Deeper Look At These ESG Leaders

After seeing which names KESG overweights, market weights, or excludes, I have the curiosity to look at the MSCI reports to understand what factors made one company rank as an ESG leader and another as an exclusion. Fortunately, MSCI now makes ESG ratings pages, like the one below on MPNGY, freely available on their website. According to the below screen, Meituan got an ESG rating of "A" as of December 2019, a downgrade from an "AA" rating as of April last year, with its privacy and data security practices pushing it towards "leader" and governance and labor practices marked as "laggard". Even though this score was enough to keep MPNGY at the top of KESG's holdings, investors more concerned about these laggard factors may want to be more discerning.

Source: MSCI

Tencent and Alibaba both had "BBB" ESG scores when I checked, despite having only one "laggard factor" each, and unlike Meituan, TCEHY and BABA both seem to have positive "ESG momentum" with their BBB ratings being recent upgrades.

When I look at top excluded companies JD.com and China Mobile, I see both have BB ESG ratings and three factors each in the ESG laggard columns. These alone, of course, don't tell the whole story, but do give me themes and keywords to look for next time I read reports or news stories on these names. Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) was also excluded from KESG, despite having an "A" rating (higher than TCEHY or BABA) and two factors each in the ESG leader and laggard columns. I also find it noteworthy that all three of these top names excluded from KESG have NOT been screened out of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ESG ETF (ESGE), which has over US$3 billion in assets under management.

Conclusion

As one might expect from an ETF named "ESG Leaders", KESG deviates far more from the "core" MSCI China index than a "less aggressive" ESG ETF might be expected to do. Even though it tracks an MSCI index, its top weighted component tracks a narrower large-cap ETF limited to Hong Kong listed names more closely than the weights of MSCI China. Despite these deviations, KESG still has similar weights allocated to big technology companies and to the financial sector as MCHI, with the biggest sector tilt being towards healthcare (KESG is 15% healthcare, versus 5.5% for MCHI or 3% for FXI). The lack of any consideration for valuation or financial quality, along with the index's choice of overweights and exclusions not always clearly aligning with MSCI's own ESG ratings, gives me enough pause to not have KESG replace other China ETFs on my list just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL, TCEHY, BABA, BIDU, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.