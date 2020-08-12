Leoni AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Thank you very much and good morning ladies and gentlemen. This is Jens from LEONI's Investor Relations department. I would like to welcome you to today's conference call on our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. I'm joined here today by our; CEO, Aldo Kamper; and our CFO Ingrid Jägering who will be presenting our Q2 financials and elaborate on LEONI's recent development. After that Mr. Kamper and Mrs. Jägering will answer your questions.

If there are any questions left afterwards, please do not hesitate and get back to me. Having said that, I will now hand over to Aldo Kamper to start with the presentation.

Thank you Jens and good morning ladies and gentlemen also from my side. This is Aldo Kamper speaking. Thanks for joining us today. With me as usual is our CFO Ingrid Jägering. Let me start today by giving you a quick summary of the developments during the second quarter and how LEONI is addressing these challenges we are facing in the market.

As anticipated during our first quarter results call the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global economy and on our results. The start of the second quarter as we have reported we had approximately 80,000 employees around the world who were working only part time or not working at all. As a result of plant closures on the customer side around 2/3 of our global own production network was either partially or completely shutdown in particularly our large wiring system plants.

As a result sales, operating income and free cash flow were significantly impacted by the strong decline in volumes in both divisions. In addition to this, the necessary hygiene measures were implemented to protect our employees, further weight on our financial performance. However, assuming we do not experience a second wave of the pandemic, we believe we have seen the worst of the impact from COVID-19 with a gradual improvement starting in May.

Our production facilities are in the meantime back online and around 2/3 are operating at almost normal production levels at the end of Q2. In China we experienced a strong and rapid recovery and we were almost back to pre-crisis levels by the end of the second quarter.

In Europe and America, we are still working to return to pre-crisis levels. And given the weighing of our European activities, this gap can also be seen in our sales results. Despite the heavy headwinds from the pandemic, we have stayed focused on delivering for our customers and improving our underlying operational performance. The rollout of VALUE 21 is progressing to plan and measures expecting to yield about €450 million of gross savings by 2022 have already implemented. We are well on-track to achieve the targeted gross savings of €500 million from the end of 2022 onwards.

Given the unique situation presented by COVID-19, the additional credit line of €330 million guaranteed by the German Federal Government and state governments completed in April 2020 ensured the continuation of our business operations. This additional financing will enable us to deliver the needed operational improvements despite the impact of COVID-19 on our business. This assumes of course that the market will gradually recover over the course of the year inline with our expectations.

This has been an extremely challenging period for LEONI for our employees, our customers and the entire industry. While it remains a period of continued uncertainty and also on the restructuring side, there's still a lot to do, we do believe we continue to move in the right direction and are making good progress in addressing these challenges.

With this, I hand over to Ingrid who will run you through the financials of the second quarter.

Thank you Aldo, and good morning to you all. Let me start right away with a closer look at our revenue in the second quarter. As Aldo mentioned, COVID-19 dramatically impacted our results. Organic sales were down by 44% or €574 million to just €673 million. Both divisions suffered from the collapse in global demand across almost all end customer industries.

Looking regionally across the entire first half year the sharpest sales decline was in the Americas with 35% followed by EMEA with 29% and Asia with 18%. April marked the low point in terms of sales impact and we have observed a gradual improvement since. While we believe, we have seen the worst of the economic shutdown and expected gradual recoveries, the situation remains volatile and the recovery is unlikely to be linear going forward.

This will very much depend on further developments in infection rates across the world and the broader macroeconomic environment as we enter the fall and winter. Given our experience of the previous months, we do feel well prepared to manage the situation going forward and are working closely with our customers and suppliers, as well with all employees and the health authorities.

Let us look a little closer at the development of our operating income on slide 5. EBIT before exceptional items and VALUE 21 costs was down to negative €96 million, a significant decline compared to last year's loss in the second quarter of €14 million. The year-over-year operational performance of plus €56 million was partly driven by structural and operational improvements, efficiency gains and savings. We are making good progress, but there is obviously more work to be done here.

We also had a positive year-over-year effect of €22 million from Mérida, where ramp-up issues have been resolved in the second half year of 2019 and negative one-off items are no longer impacting our results. The positive effects from copper pricing and currencies balanced out the continued wage increases we have seen over the last year. These positive and mutual developments could not outweigh the very significant negative impact from volumes we saw in Q2 as a result of COVID-19. This decline negatively impacted earnings by €160 million.

On a reported basis, EBIT declined to negative €129 million. This figure includes impairments and write-downs related to the COVID-19 pandemic in both divisions of €13 million, refinancing costs of €4 million, provisions for onerous contracts of €4 million as well as COVID-19-related exceptional costs for protecting our staff of €7 million.

This last provision specifically includes equipping our facilities to be operational under heightened safety and health regulations. Those include additional bus transportation to enable safe distancing, protective clothing, masks and disinfectants for our approximately 100,000 employees. While companies across our industry have implemented similar measures, the impact for LEONI is particularly pronounced, given the high number of global employees. We expect this level of financial impact to continue for as long as such measures are necessary to combat the pandemic.

Let me continue with an update on our cash flow development. COVID-19 also impacted our cash flow statement. After a balanced free cash flow development in Q1, the second quarter was negative at minus €244 million. In addition to the direct impact from the negative net income, net working capital increased sequentially due to lower trade payables as a result of the decline in business.

Investments in the operating business remained at low levels in Q2, 2020 despite several larger project ramp-ups to be completed in 2020. Part of the reduction is accounted for by COVID-19 related delays of equipment supplies. We expect a partial catch up in the second half of the year. Excluding the impact of COVID-19, we would have expected our cash flow to continue to improve sequentially. We are clearly on the right path, but need to stay vigilant and are prioritizing the use of cash to limit all, but essential investments.

Let's move on to a closer look at each of the divisions, starting with Wiring Systems Division. Organic sales were down 51% due to the full impact of COVID-19 and the sharp decline in volumes in WSD. The trough was reached in April, but the improvement towards the end of the quarter was only gradual and could not fully compensate for this decline.

Regionally, production levels in Asia were back to a good level in the second quarter following a slump in Q1. By contrast, we experienced a sharp drop in the second quarter in the Americas and the EMEA region. However, there are encouraging signs of a recovery in these regions since June.

As a result of the sharp decline in volumes, EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was down at negative €83 million. In order to mitigate the impact of the sharp decline in sales, we have implemented measures such as short time work in Germany and similar measures in other countries. With growing demand, we obviously are revising these measures to support our customers as needed.

Exceptional items impacting our earnings in Q2 in the first half of 2020 included write-downs and provisions for potential losses related to our projection of lower call-offs by customers on specific projects. Given the persistently high uncertainty in the current market, we cannot rule out a further impact in the future.

When we book provisions for potential losses those corresponds to the expected value of the burden on the reporting date. Due to further negotiations with the respective customers and the associated claim management, the actual expense for the company may be lower than the €4 million booked in this case. As we continue to manage our growth and thereby our order intake, new project acquisitions continue to remain low at €200 million in Q2, 2020. This is a key element of our strategy in ensuring, we are taking on the right projects where we can differentiate and deliver greater value and margins across the businesses.

Let me now discuss some details on our Wire & Cable Solutions Division. Organic sales in WCS in the second quarter came down by 34%, mainly due to declining volumes in all regions. The automotive and industrials businesses were affected by declining volumes and only health care and energy and infrastructure showed a continued positive development in the second quarter.

The order intake in the second quarter was €260 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of below one. The second quarter's EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs is down €28 million at minus €12 million. We also booked exceptional items including impairments of totaling €6 million in the quarter due to changed economic conditions because of COVID-19 and because of portfolio streamlining as part of VALUE 21.

Let me now shift to the balance sheet. The impact of COVID-19 has further stretched our balance sheet. Net debt increased year-over-year despite the repayment of the promissory note for Schuldschein earlier this year. This was due to the additional financing secured on the back of the COVID-19 developments and the negative quarterly performance and free cash flow development in Q2.

Today's equity ratio stands at 12% down from 24% and net debt-to-EBITDA was significantly increased to just over 22 times versus 8.5 times at the end of Q1 and 7 times for the comparable period last year. Gearing reached 384% at the end of the quarter. Our net working capital is still down on last year, but affected by temporary COVID-19 related effects such as lower payables, which had sequentially a negative impact. Inventory levels were reduced, but not to the same extent to balance it out. The structure of our balance sheet underlines the necessity to remain highly disciplined in the continued implementation of our VALUE 21 performance and strategy program.

In this context, let us now look at our financial position. Our key focus was and remains on improving the structure of our financial position and ensuring that LEONI is fully financed and able to restructure. This is about having the necessary means to meet our financial obligations, fully implement VALUE 21 and return LEONI to an appropriate profitability level. We have made significant progress here.

Already in March, we repaid €166 million for the Schuldschein promissory note, reducing our short-term debt. We also restructured our existing credit lines with all lines continuing to be firmly committed until at least the end of 2022. Additionally, in order to meet the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID-19, we secured an additional credit line of €330 million.

As a result, the S6 opinion was updated in April 2020. Taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the updated S6 reconfirmed that we are fully financed until the end of 2022, provided a continued decisive implementation of our restructuring plan that is largely based on VALUE 21 program and a gradual recovery of the market, in line with the expectations throughout the remainder of the year. Despite the negative free cash flow due to the impact of COVID-19 in Q2, our total liquidity, including cash positions and bank guarantees of €65 million was in total €401 million at the end of H1.

And with this, I hand back to Aldo.

Thank you, Ingrid. Let me now focus on VALUE 21 and give you an update on the progress we have made. VALUE 21 is well on track to deliver the gross savings of €500 million by the end of 2022. By the end of Q2, roughly 70% of measures are already in execution and account for about 90% of the targeted gross savings. VALUE 21 related costs are unchanged, up to now €98 million were already booked.

In the current environment, we are prioritizing those initiatives with cost savings potential by managing the costs related to realizing those savings. It may result in some costs for implementation of VALUE 21 shifting into 2021, though we expect to book a large part of the remaining cost for implementation of the program in the second half of the current year. Total costs are still expected to be around €120 million.

The second quarter, we have, for instance, made good progress in the area of purchasing, where meaningful price reductions were achieved by pulling demand and re-tendering. Additionally, manufacturing and the rollout of best practices resulted in further cost savings in our factories.

Additionally, we continue to focus closely on managing our order intake and being restrictive with the projects we take on. In Q2, as Ingrid said, this led to new program acquisitions of around €200 million. The implementation of those initiatives is even more important, given the current circumstances and we will continue to do everything we can to drive the implementation forward.

Let me now provide a short update on the separation from our WCS Division, before turning to an update on the remainder of the year and wrapping up. As you know, we announced in July 2019 that we are preparing to separate from our cable division WCS, in order to enable both divisions to realize their full potential. We prepared a nice carve-out to WCS Division as planned and have now developed a good understanding for the market interest in the various WCS activities.

We've seen that the attractiveness of WCS business is positive, but that the interest comes from different parties in respect to the specific business lines within the division. Based on this market feedback, we are now looking also at the potential for partial sales of specific units, as opposed to the sale of the entire business. This is about finding the right buyers with a clear plan for the businesses and the right valuation, which, today, we believe can be potentially be best realized through individual processes.

Subject to discussion with the employee representatives, we are planning to reorganize WCS along the automotive and industrial businesses, as well as a further unit of portfolio companies. Already in VALUE 21, we had announced that we had identified parts of our portfolio accounting for around €500 million in revenues, for which we'll have to find specific solutions. The work we have already done to separate WCS will allow us to efficiently and effectively establish these sub units and we expect to have that completed by the beginning of 2021.

That being said, the current market environment for M&A is challenging. While we want to move quickly, we also want to find the right structure, and the best owner to deliver a fair value for all parties. Our focus is on achieving a fair value, and that buyers can present the forward-looking concept. Only on these conditions, we will complete the separation from the units. This also includes new growth prospects for the employee's, concerned and our customers.

Let me now turn to our outlook and expectations, for the rest of 2020. As Ingrid has just elaborated, our financial performance in the first half of 2020 has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe we have seen the low-point of this impact in April. In today's perspective, we expect a gradual improvement of the market environment, throughout the remainder of the year.

However, this will very much depend on the further developments, in infection rates around the world, and the macroeconomic environment. We continue to engage in ongoing dialogue with our customers, regarding the ramp-up of global production. Positive example is China, where at the end of the second quarter, our production sites were almost, back to pre-crisis levels.

In June and July, also our European activities made good progress. Of course, we're highly focused on keeping all our employees healthy. And we have implemented stringent safety measures, in all of our locations. These measures also include protective masks, and additional shuttling of our employees. Given the high manual content in our production process, this is hugely important and at the same time, a big challenge.

That said we expect, COVID-19 to continue to be a significant challenge for us. And that it will weigh on, our top and bottom-line performance. And cash flow development for the remainder of the year. As of today, we're not able to accurately predict, how this will develop over the coming months. While we do expect a gradual recovery, we do not anticipate the recovery to be linear.

Much will depend on, how we all progress, through the fall and into winter. That being said, we are obviously not sitting just back and waiting. So before turning to our -- to your questions, let me quickly try to wrap-up with our near-term priorities. Our first and foremost priority remains the health and safety of all of our employees.

As I have just elaborated, we continue to implement and monitor all measures required, to ensure the health of all our employees. And we continue to do so, during the duration of the pandemic. Our performance in the first half of the year has heavily been affected by COVID-19.

However, we are seeing some encouraging signs that, the gradual recovery started in May. And we expect it to continue, for the remainder of the year. Despite the strong headwinds, we continue to diligently do our homework. Amidst all those challenges, the implementation of VALUE 21 and the restructuring concept are progressing, according to our plan.

In addition, as shortly elaborated earlier, separation of WCS activity is on track. And we're now turning our focus to a partial sales, scenario. In that context, we will be working on the carve-out of the sub-units to be ready, by the beginning of 2021. I can assure you, that we'll continue to focus on coping with the challenges associated with COVID-19.

We're closely monitoring the anticipated market recovery. And we are focused on making progress, on the proper execution of VALUE 21. Those remain our top priorities. As we're making good progress on executing the necessary steps, we are aware, that there's still a lot of work ahead of us. We'll continue to do everything in our control, to improve our performance. And steer LEONI back on track.

Thank you for your attention so far. And we are now happy to take your questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jürgen Pieper from Metzler. Please go ahead.

Jürgen Pieper

Yes. Good morning, you all. And actually, I have three quick questions. The first one is you mentioned end of June your global utilization is around about two-third. Is this close to the current breakeven already, or where do you see it? And where could it be at the end of this year?

Secondly, I mean looking at your decline of revenues of 51% in Wiring Systems, I mean this is definitely it looks like, like you're underperforming the -- let's say, the global car production, this is a relatively new phenomenon for LEONI. You used to grow faster than the industry. But this looks like, like a planned change. Is -- so if you're looking forward to 2021, 2022, is this a new normal for you, that if we come back to, let's say, global growth of 10% for the industry? Is it right to expect, let's say, a 5% growth for you guys, something like that?

And thirdly, hybrid -- you have talked for years that hybrid technology, hybrid cars is a big tailwind for you, because of the complex technology. And we already faced some kind of boom, in hybrid -- in the demand for hybrid cars, in Europe and other regions. And everything looks like this will be continued, in the next couple of years. So is it possible for you to say -- to isolate, a hybrid effect, on your P&L, on the revenues and EBIT, as you -- if you want an extra headwind from that, in 2020 already and more importantly in 2021? Thanks.

Aldo Kamper

Okay, Mr. Pieper, let me perhaps answer the second and third question, and then I'll hand over to Ingrid for the first one. I think for the revenue decline, we have to keep in mind the geographic setup of LEONI. We are underperforming right now the global market, because we are not equally distributed, or not distributed in our revenues according to the overall distribution of demand across the globe.

So based on our very large European footprint and exposure, about 70% of our business is related to the European carmakers; 15% Asia; 15% U.S. We did not benefit as others in the second quarter of the uptake in China as much as others did, because the part of the business that is related to China is relatively speaking low for us. That explains why we are showing a bigger decline than others in the second quarter.

In terms of the growth rates, short-term that is not influenceable for us. The demand -- we are on certain car platforms. The demand on the car platform determines our revenue. So there is no short-term effects in terms of competition pushing us out or we pushing competition out. It is in brackets just good or bad luck, on which platforms you are. And that obviously at the moment also has to do a lot with in what region are you selling.

So, whereas, that has hurt us perhaps in the second quarter in terms of our revenue versus the market there's a potential I think to be a positive in the third quarter as Europe is now picking up steam. We see a good recovery in June and July. If that continues that way then this actually should become a positive.

So your question what's the new normal for LEONI? Long-term as we had communicated in VALUE 21, our goal is to continue roughly at market growth rates. The outperformance that's -- previous management was striving for I think has come with a lot of pain. As we all have seen in the last one, two years, we feel that we have a sizable enough business to be meaningful for our customers and be a meaningful part for our suppliers and partner for our suppliers.

And with that we feel that growing with the market is probably the wisest thing to do. It allows us to pick the right programs at the right margins to get a good portfolio together. So the new normal for LEONI is that LEONI growth in the midterm should be market growth.

In terms of hybrid technology, we continue to see this as a positive both hybrid and also full EV. And we do see that especially on both sides actually business is developing well. The demand for electric -- electrified mobility is obviously increasing. Also we've communicated we're on the ID.3 for VW for example full electric car and that is now in the markets in September and VW is pushing that car hard and we also will see benefits out of that.

We do not build a separate P&L for this technology. So I cannot answer your question there in detail. But we continue to see this as a positive in revenues in terms of the P&L short-term. Like any program in the beginning it has usually a lower return in the years before production, obviously, is the burden then in the first one or two years of production it's because we are going through an improvement curve here it is usually not that profitable. And then after that the program is at its best profitability in the middle of the lifetime of the program. That is not that different for an electrical program as for a conventional program.

Let me hand it over to Ingrid for the…

Ingrid Jägering

Yeah. Pieper, we have the discussion on the breakeven point quite often. In the current situation, it is really difficult to provide precise statements on this. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we first have to reduce our cost base and our expenses to a minimum, also in certain areas for example CapEx spendings to a bear minimum obviously.

We are currently working closely with our customers now to jointly start the ramp-up of production again, which is also not really giving us a good solid run rate on a breakeven point. So how are we doing there? I would say we are getting closer to that breakeven point. Again let's say starting July. It is also very much depending on what is the fixed variable split and we had this discussion quite often how people -- the share of variable cost is strongly depending on the quality of the volume reduction.

In short-term volume slump with a subsequent return to the original level, we can basically compensate all direct material cost and we can reduce accordingly. But due to the need to keep resources available for the ramp-up, the personnel cost at this point of time cannot be adjusted to a minimum limit here. We need to ramp up again for our customers and be ready whenever their models launch again.

In the event of a sustained medium-term slump in volume, we would of course choose stronger countermeasures that can also be taken in the personnel and SG&A area. And we have started that way with VALUE 21 quite significantly. So let's see when we are better and stable -- in a more stable environment. And then we have this breakeven point discussion at a later point of time in more details.

Jürgen Pieper

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Henning Cosman from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I had a similar one on the breakeven point, but I'll ask it maybe slightly differently. If we look at the drop-through specifically in the harness business, it was relatively well contained. But of course it contains the special effect from Mérida. So, I was hoping you could maybe discuss the drop through, which was now just under 20% into Q3 and the cadence a little bit of how you see this developing. If you can also maintain a drop-through in that sort of magnitude as sales recover a little bit into the second half? That's my first question.

And then, Aldo maybe one for you on the progress of the implementation of the cost savings program. If you could just remind us please where you're showing now the status as 90% implemented on the gross cost savings, but the full run rate to only come through in 2022. If you could please remind us how we should think about the interim progress and how much of these cost savings are already or can be already achieved in 2021? And why not earlier? Does that effectively mean that that headcount will only be laid off in the course of the next year and half, or how exactly that works again and the cadence of the savings?

And the third one if I may on the separation and now the partial carve-outs. Is it feasible for us to think about you just selling off sort of individual pieces, but retaining others, or is it meant in such a way that you wouldn't sort of sell off the best pieces first and sort of have to retain the less attractive pieces? And at the same time then incur maybe even lower economies of scale and sort of critical mass benefits for the parts that remain? If you could just clarify that or if you want to sell still everything at the same time, but to different buyers? Thank you very much.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Yeah. Let me follow-up on that perhaps take this last question first. We are looking at different interested parties for different parts of the business, and I think it will be very hard to orchestrate in such a way that transaction that happen exactly at the same time. So we will have the situation where some parts have already been sold, and some parts are still part of LEONI.

I don't think that that has a huge negative impact in terms of economy of scale in digital business in WCS. We are basically operating in a number of different markets in a number of different niches. And obviously, we are splitting these units into logical subunits. So the whole automotive businesses together, basically the whole of the industrial businesses together, except for the portfolio pieces where we need to look at whether we can actually sell them or are restructuring them ourselves or closing them.

The economy of scale question is really then within those groups. And as the groups are, as I said, logically cut, I don't feel that economy of scale will impact it negatively if we retain one portion longer and where we have sold off another portion.

In terms of VALUE 21, the headcount reductions have already to a large extent happened. In high -cost country basically the reductions are already behind us. In best cost countries also the majority of the headcount reduction in the right structures is also already behind us. That's also why the vast majority of the cost is also already behind us, if you look at where we stand there.

So the things that are coming now are not so much headcount-related anymore. It is about operational improvements, efficiency improvements, yield improvements, scrappage reduction, operational performance with our suppliers, claim negotiation with our customers, and so on and so on, a whole area of measures. And they will continue to be executed and they will also once they are executed start to help the bottom line.

I think also we are starting to see first effects already in the first half year here. As you see that the operational performance in the first half year has already improved and we do feel that VALUE 21 has contributed to this already and this will continue to be the case. And we do hope that we can continue this good pace of implementation, because it helps us to get to the benefits earlier. And with that help us in this challenging environment to support our bottom line.

On the first question, just one quick comment there and then I hand over to Ingrid Obviously, as Ingrid outlined before, we are bringing back our people as our customer demand also has returned. So, the short time work effects are obviously far less in quarters to come. But otherwise on the drop through, I would hand it over to Ingrid.

Ingrid Jägering

Hi, Cosman. My answer would be the following. Q2 has been quite -- really a rollercoaster quarter. We had the impact that came quite rapidly. And we had to deal with that impact of a sudden stop of top line development quite quickly. There were a lot of inefficiencies in that quarter, and a good discussion and a good explanation discussion on the drop-through in a quarter which is -- was such a rollercoaster is, I think not really meaningful. What you should see though in future is the drop-through in WSD to improve significantly. I can give you some indications on how the cost structure in a normalized quarter should be looking like in the short term. All production-related materials and other costs and about 20% of the corresponding personnel costs are variable. About 50% of the other SG&A costs are variable in the short term and the remaining SG&A costs are variable in the short-term to about 50%.

Personally – personnel costs are almost about completely fixed in the short term and that's giving you an indication again, why it took us such a long time to react until short-term work measures were implemented until other measures in different countries were implemented. So, a drop-through discussion in Q2 is not really leading us to a good and solid run rate here.

Henning Cosman

That's really helpful though. Thank you. If I just may follow-up on Mr. Kamper's comment as well then, about the short time work benefits. Is it possible to break that out and tell us how much that was towards the – I suppose operational performance bucket? And then otherwise, is it then fair to think of the net effect of operational performance and salary inflation as effectively the net equivalent to the growth savings that you're targeting the €500 million for 2022 run rate? Is that the right way to read it in the bridge?

Aldo Kamper

I don't fully get your second question. Perhaps, you can ask it once more.

Henning Cosman

Yeah. Just on the – where you show on slide 5 the EBIT bridge on the group level, and if I wanted to build my own equivalent a net equivalent of – for the growth savings, should I then look at the operational performance bucket or the net of the operational performance bucket, and the salary inflation bucket? So here, effectively a plus 49% I guess, and then is that the equivalent to the €500 million gross savings target on a net level. So if we – if we extrapolate that and create an annual run rate is that the equivalent? And the other question was, are you prepared to break out how much of the operational performance was short time work and therefore not sustainable as that phases down in the second half?

Aldo Kamper

Yeah. On the short time work it is roughly €15 million that we have as support during the second quarter for our global business across all the different countries. And on your other question, I think in the bridge, we have to see that the salary inflation are the headwinds that we are trying to compensate with the VALUE 21 savings. So you would see all the savings in the operational performance – improvement bucket. And you see headwinds here in salary explicitly listed here.

Obviously, there are other headwinds as well. I mean headwinds also include for example price reductions that we have agreed upon with our customers in the contracts that, we have or price increases on certain materials that you might incur. So the €500 million is the gross savings target. And we've always said that only a portion of that will then materialize as a net fall through on the bottom line, as we have to compensate these headwinds and because salary inflation is such a meaningful number for us. We've broken it out so that you have an indication for how big that part of the headwind is.

Henning Cosman

That's great. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Marc-René Tonn from Warburg Research. Please go ahead.

Marc-René Tonn

Yes. Good morning. Just a few questions on my side as well. First, would be perhaps you could give us some more insight on the free cash flow side as I've seen that that gross liquidity is down to €400 million. And perhaps on, how confident you are that you can improve that significantly in the second half of this year perhaps further communication on what has happened in terms of factoring and reverse factoring, and let's say, either a contribution, or a headwind to your free cash flow number in the second quarter. So perhaps, where you stand in terms of factoring and reverse factoring at the end of H1? And also perhaps, whether we've seen I think the €66 million sale and leaseback support in the first quarter. I think it has not – as I've seen nothing does it materialize in the second quarter? Whether there's anything more which you have on the cards for the second half?

And the second question would be, we see let's say particularly in let's say in Europe more in the Eastern European countries, the pandemic perhaps gaining with more momentum again. Whether you see any risk from the structure of let's say your production sites or the localization of your production sites when compared to the production sites of your customers? And whether you have to prepare for example for, let's say potentially let's say closing of borders or anything like that whether this may weigh on your inventory level, or which kind of agreement you have with the OEMs there to secure supply even though there maybe some lockdowns from here in the future? Thank you.

Ingrid Jägering

Tonn, let me take your first question. We were at the end of Q2 at a reverse factoring level of roughly €80 million and a factoring level of roughly €200 million. And as we discussed quite often before factoring was one of those financing means that helped us secure the IDW S6. And of course, we want to expand our factoring facilities and we have expanded the facilities, but cannot utilize them nowadays as we've discussed several times because of the lower top line revenue. So factoring is at a €200 million level end of June reverse factoring at €80 million. And therefore, we needed the additional financing of the €330 million to help us bridge that loss in factoring expansion and make all things go around for LEONI during that Q2 corona impact. There were no similar impacts on sale and leaseback in Q2. We didn't have any further sale and leaseback activity. So the free cash flow you see here is purely driven out of our current financing activities and the top line that we generated.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Let me then take on the question on the pandemic in Eastern Europe. For us this is a big topic as you can imagine across the world honestly speaking. Fortunately in China where our manufacturing rates are very low, it's a little easier to manage. But in Eastern Europe, also Northern Africa and in Mexico for example the precautionary measures that we're taking are very important to keep ourselves operational. And I think we've outlined, we are going through quite some expenses here. For example, we bring a lot of the employees to the company with company buses. Usually, obviously these are normally packed. And here we have decided to basically reduce by 50%, the amount of people per bus. So that's -- there is a certain level of distancing possible between the people in the bus. The temperature measure all the employees that get into the facilities. Everybody is wearing facemask. If we find anybody that has -- that show signs and obviously that person is quarantined and the people around him.

So we go through a lot of effort also in the factories in terms of trying to separate workspaces by physical barriers and so on to make sure that also in areas where the infection rates are higher just in the areas around us that this infection is not carried into the facility and not spread within the facility. And we will continue to work very hard in this respect to make sure that we control it to the best of our ability. So far so good. We have had a few smaller incidents where certain amount of people were in quarantine and it had some limited effect on production, but usually we were able to bridge that with other employees with similar skills. So far so good. But it remains a topic of a lot of attention to make sure that we continue to be able to deliver.

We produce mainly just in time and just in sequence, so it is hard to build a lot of stock into the channel to buffer for this. At the moment, I don't think -- I think everybody has learned that shutting the borders down completely like it was done in March, it didn't really help and it's also not really that useful in reducing the spread of the pandemic. I do expect that this will not happen again to that extent. And overall in this situation, you can imagine that we are in very close contact with our customers to balance out demand as obviously in the supply chain there are hiccups. And one car needs a lot of supply parts to be built. So it requires some -- not only us, but all the other suppliers as well that go into a car, a lot of flexibility to make sure that we get to the best output levels possible for a carmaker.

Marc-René Tonn

Thank you. But you guys did not come back to the free cash flow question again. Any outlook you would like to give for the second half year, perhaps what you expect operationally on free cash flow and what you would expect from the factoring side, now as the business activity is increasing and whether there's still any let's say additional potential from sale and leaseback which may help in the second half? That would be helpful.

Aldo Kamper

For -- on the sale and leaseback side, I don't foresee any major moves there. There might be some smaller things that we can still do, but the bigger buckets I think were already behind us. Obviously, as demand is improving that will also help us obviously on the factoring side to more utilize the facility that we in principle have, but could not really use. So that will be supportive of our free cash flow generation in the second half year. And then obviously, when business continues to improve and also EBITDA obviously will continue to improve as well which also obviously has a positive cash flow effect.

Marc-René Tonn

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Christoph Laskawi

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Really not a lot left to be honest. But a question on the potential slicing of the Wire & Cable Solutions business and selling it in subdivisions. Could you give an indication just roughly, how much percent of revenues you see interest for? And what happens to the rest that is probably a bit more challenging to dispose off? While there's currently no interest will you keep it, or will you shut it down? Is there anything you can communicate by now already?

Aldo Kamper

It's hard to comment in detail on this as this is an ongoing process and the fact that we are also open for the idea of selling the business in pieces is relatively new. So it is natural that not for all of the parts we have specific interests. But for the bigger parts, we do have interest and obviously also here as I said before, we are slicing it in logical pieces.

So even if we stick on to a certain piece a bit longer, it doesn't have a negative impact for us or for the business by itself as we discussed earlier on the economy of scale. These are pretty independent units that have their own economy of scale within those sub units that we have now created.

In -- on the portfolio side, there are businesses like the oil and gas business that we have spoken about a number of times over the last quarters. That is a business that needs to be restructured. And that's something that might also then have another outcome in other parts where the sale of the business is feasible. So we're working through that as we speak. And with that, we will see how we progress on the sales side here.

But we are looking for all the units for potential buyers and are seeing across the board overall interest. However at the moment, we also have to say that timing-wise I don't want to get your hopes up too high it is a difficult M&A market. It's hard to -- for companies to make the jump to invest significant amounts of money into acquisitions at the moment, not knowing their own destiny for the future and it's also not that easy to agree on an outlook at the moment.

How much of a long-term impact will COVID have? We as a seller will probably argue not so much long term and the buyer will at the moment argue it will have a lot of impact long term. So we might have to also see a -- wait and see a little bit for the market scenarios to become clearer, so that all the valuation scenarios become clearer.

The good thing is as Ingrid said before this is not -- we are not in a hurry. At the moment we still see ourselves on the cash situation as fully financed as long as market recovery continues. And in that respect, we will only make the moves if they make sense if the valuations are logical and sensible for us.

And once we see that happen and there's a good match for the unit also in terms of the further development of the unit then we will act. Yes that's what I can share in terms of more background on this situation.

Christoph Laskawi

Thank you. And another one which is more a strategic question, I guess as well. Initially you've shown in high voltage quite good market share which is above the low voltage share that you've established over the years. Now a U.S. competitor specifically is talking about major business wins and also taking market share from companies that have gained right at the beginning of the product. Is this a reflection and you losing share basically because you are sort of slowing down going for tenders and chasing volumes, or is there something more structural behind the U.S. competitor gaining share and you potentially losing out on one or the other contract?

Aldo Kamper

Well I wouldn't want to comment on my competitors in any detail. But obviously high-voltage is an important piece of the business going forward for all of our customers. And we are interested like in the past to play a more than average role in high voltage as we feel also technically very competent here. And we also see that a number of our European OEMs are doing a lot of predevelopment work and pre-design work with us. And we have more than our fair share of predevelopment contracts that we are working on with our key customers for these kinds of architectures.

At the same time, it is true that we pushed for growth very hard over the last years and we have become more selective. So if the programs don't make sense or are going across the table at a price level that we don't think is reasonable or helpful then my clear message to my team is we step back. We are not going to buy market share. And for me that is a healthy thing to do.

Overall we still feel that we are winning enough business to also continue to grow with the market in the medium term. But we have clearly said, we don't want to grow more heavily than the market. So perhaps indirectly because we're not as pushy anymore as in the past, this competitor is looking at it as a drawback. I see it as basically regulating ourselves into the right growth rate and picking the right programs. And that is very -- a very important piece for us to get healthy. And I'm fully convinced that that's the right thing to do for us.

Christoph Laskawi

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Akshat Kacker from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Akshat Kacker

Thank you. Akshat from JPMorgan. Four quick ones from my side please. The first one on recent market trends in the second quarter. Can you talk more specifically about what you're seeing in July? And as OEMs are coming back from the summer shutdowns in August especially for your WSD business what are the trends there and if there are any specific comments for Europe? That's the first one.

The second one is on restructuring and cost actions. Obviously right now there is a laser focus on implementing VALUE 21 and we should see all the benefits falling through. But can you talk about anything that you're planning on top of that? Is the pandemic allowing you to enter into discussions further on top of VALUE 21? That's the second one.

The third one on CapEx, I'm sure now we would have some sort of clarity on a number for 2020. Do you have a CapEx number for the full year please? And the last one probably for Ingrid on the debt maturity structure and refinancing means in 2021, 2022 and 2023 if you have that review? Thank you.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. On the market developments, I think, you've also seen the registration numbers for July. They're only very slightly below July of last year which is good news. And also we have seen that June and July were significant step-ups versus April, May. And that demand in July was quite solid. From a shutdown perspective there were no surprises either way neither people cutting their application short nor extending more than they had anticipated or communicated to us, we are seeing a return after the summer break as planned.

And the demand picture for the fourth quarter at the moment looks okay. But at the same time, we have to realize that if end customer demand dries up also our automotive customers will respond and what we see at the moment in terms of their forecast might change again. So it's hard to build a forecast upon. But at the moment I would say there are carefully positive signals that the third quarter demand will be quite reasonable.

On your questions on -- in terms of actions on top of VALUE 21, on the one hand obviously, as we are approaching the €500 million target it's the obvious thing to keep pushing the team to keep going. We will not stop. So it's not that once we have reached the €500 million. We have a big party and then we sit down and relax. We will keep pushing also beyond the €500 million target.

I think what you were referring to as well is further actions on the personnel side. Here we have to see like Ingrid said before, how the longer-term demand develops on the specific platforms that we service. If the outlook is that demand basically returns to pre-COVID levels then it is obviously not wise to take up people now and do something on top. But if we see a longer-term depression on demand for these specific vehicle platforms then obviously, we will take further action.

Obviously, we do that on a day-to-day basis in the direct number of employees. In the indirect structures, we have to be a bit more careful here. But we'll take appropriate actions when we have a clearer demand picture. But we have already done quite a bit. Now please remember we've already taken out more than 2,000 headcount indirect structures before the crisis. So we were already quite lean going into the crisis it's not so simple to cut a lean structure even leaner. But obviously, depending on the demand picture we will keep looking for potentials here.

Ingrid Jägering

Okay. Akshat before I go into the debt maturity some general terms and words on our refinancing situation. As you recall, the updated S6 expert opinion confirms that the cost we are taking right now with VALUE 21 and the situation we are facing currently in the COVID situation that from today's perspective LEONI is fully financed until end of 2022. The restructuring concept that has been developed confirms adequate financing provided that we continue to diligently drive forward VALUE 21 and the implementation of the restructuring concept and provided that the market continues to recover gradually over the course of the year as expected. And there will be no further major disruptions to the market.

All these things taken together refinancing is possible at the end of 2022. And that is also the day where we need to be possibly do a refinance because you asked for the debt maturity our RCF1 has its maturity in June 2023, RCF2 and 3 in December 2022. So end of 2022 all the bank lines need to be refinanced. Between now and end of 2022 there's only one promissory note payment due still in November this year which I don't see -- it's a smaller number that we have to refinance there which we just do has out of normal cash flow. So there is -- until end of 2022 there is no more major refinancing needed. But then it's the date and we have to progress diligently on our way for recovery.

Akshat Kacker

That's very helpful. Just the last question left on CapEx please?

Ingrid Jägering

CapEx. Yes, we will reach a full year number of a bit over €200 million around €230 million. But this is excluding -- Akshat this is excluding IFRS 16 all leasing obligations. So the pure CapEx number into buildings machines and these things.

Akshat Kacker

Perfect. Thank you so much for the color.

The next question is from Michael Punzet from DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Michael Punzet

Yes, Michael Punzet. Good morning. I have two questions. First one a small scale on the on the WCS carve-out. Can you provide us an update what we should expect in terms of provisions or costs or something like that and when this will be booked? And also maybe a comparison is there any increase in costs related to the new plan to sell partly the WCS business compared with the former plan to sell it as a whole?

And the second one is what do you expect for special items in H2? Thanks.

Ingrid Jägering

Okay. You asked for WCS carve-outs and provisions therefore, since there is no real scenario at this point of time how -- what kind of buyer we are talking to, I cannot take any provisions at this point of time, for example, assets held for sale or these kind of things. So, this is much, much, much too early. And these things we will be tackling as they progress as we get closer to potential buyers and discuss in a more diligent way here. So, this you can expect whenever we get closer in the process, and we will inform the capital markets then at this point of time accordingly.

Otherwise we have taken some provisions already in Q2 in regard to restructuring of certain businesses. Aldo alluded on our oil and gas business, where we took some write-downs in assets. As we make these decisions on the restructuring side, we will also book the necessary accruals for that one. But there is no real meaningful way to predict it when it exactly will happen. But you're right, at one point of time, there will be impacts on the balance sheet either on the asset held for sale side or on provisions for impairments.

Michael Punzet

Okay. And with regard to the special items, we should expect for H2?

Ingrid Jägering

Okay. So, on the special items side, for VALUE 21, we have €5 million to €7 million run rate. COVID-19, we also have a €5 million to €7 million run rate per quarter. And for refinancing that should be done. It's done €7 to €8 million.

Michael Punzet

That's the run rate for a quarter?

Ingrid Jägering

Yes.

Michael Punzet

Okay. And maybe an additional one on the WCS, are there any costs related to the carve-out measures you already take, which will be booked in the second half?

Aldo Kamper

Also here the number is a mid-single-digit number. It's not a big additional expense. We've already gone through quite a bit of separation activities for the whole division. Now we need to diesel it down one level further. So, the preparation cost for the separations of the units is a mid-single-digit number.

Michael Punzet

Okay. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I hand back to Aldo Kamper for closing comments.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for joining us today. I hope to, on the one hand that we all see a continued improvement in the health situation. Although at the moment, infection rates are going up here and there, I hope that humanity is learning how to deal with the pandemic hopefully.

And also the better containment ways and methods of healing people will be developed and that will help us to calm down the overall situation. And obviously, from a human fearing side that is important, but also on the business side it is obviously very important to still have improvements in demand as we are seeing right now to continue those into the next months and quarters.

I hope the other takeaway is that we are not only dealing with these COVID-related challenges, but that still we are making very good progress on our operational improvement programs. And that is I think very important, not only to see ourselves through the crisis here, but also to really build a stable foundation for LEONI for the time after the crisis after the COVID pandemic.

And here, I think we are making good progress as you see in the numbers. Also here there's still a lot to do also in terms of further optimizing our organization and our processes. And so we're not done yet.

But I think we have shown that even in difficult times where a lot of people were in short time work, factories were closed and so on still we were able to progress very well on VALUE 21, and we obviously keep pushing very hard for this as this is the best self-help potential that we have to see ourselves through the crisis and at the same time do the right things for the time after the crisis.

So we'll keep pushing on that. And then overall, let's hope that market demand and health situation continues to improve, and then we will hopefully talk about much more favorable numbers in the quarters to come.

Thanks so much for joining us today. All the best and talk to you soon. Bye-bye.

