Equillium stock jumps on encouraging Itolizumab interim data

Equillium Inc. (EQ) reported positive interim data for its lead drug candidate Itolizumab from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1b trial. The drug candidate was found to be generally well-tolerated and five out of seven patients demonstrated a complete response by Day 29.

The EQUATE study is a Phase 1b/2 trial. It aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of itolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients who present with aGVHD. The Phase 1b part of the study is an open label dose escalation study and involves adult patients. The data collected from this phase will be used for determining the dose to be used in the next phase of development of the drug candidate.

The EQUATE study is assessing itolizumab in patients with severe aGVHD of Grades III and IV. The standard of care for this condition mainly consists of high dose corticosteroids. For the first two cohorts, 71 percent of the patients showed a CR by Day 20. For the first cohort of 0.4 mg/kg dose, two of four patients achieved a CR. The CR and overall response rate for the group was recorded at 50 percent.

At the second cohort of 0.8 mg/kg dose, all three patients demonstrated a CR. The CR and OR rate of this group was 100 percent. Krishna Polu, M.D., chief medical officer of Equillium said, “We are very encouraged by the early response rates observed in the first two cohorts of aGVHD patients dosed with itolizumab, particularly since the individuals enrolled in the EQUATE study had Grade III or IV disease, representing the most gravely ill patients.” The CRs in these groups occurred early during the course as all of the patients showed this improvement by the first 15 days of treatment.

Itolizumab is found to be well-tolerated to date. The adverse events have been in line with expectations. The safety data for both the cohorts was reviewed by an independent data safety monitoring committee. The committee recommended that the company may proceed with dose escalation in the third cohort (1.6mg/kg) of the EQUATE study as planned.

Itolizumab has demonstrated its potential to significantly reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients as well. The drug candidate was tested by Equillium’s partner Biocon Limited in India, which carried out an open label clinical trial. The data showed that the drug candidate was effective in reducing mortality over a month in comparison to placebo. The drug has been granted emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India for treating cytokine release syndrome in patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome in India.

Equillium plans to continue developing the drug for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug candidate has shown several promising features such as its differentiated T cell modulating mechanism. Also, currently there is no approved targeted immuno-modulating therapy for treating COVID-19. The company has already submitted a Pre-IND meeting request to the FDA. It has also submitted a supporting briefing package. Equillium has proposed to conduct a global randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial for the drug candidate.

CytoDyn reports clinically significant data for COVID-19 med

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) announced top line data from its recently concluded Phase 2 trial of leronlimab for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The company will present the report from this trial to the FDA for review. Leronlimab has been given a Fast Track designation for two potential indications.

Data showed that 90 percent of patients in the leronlimab arm showed improvement in total clinical symptom score at Day 3. For the placebo arm, 71 percent of the patients reported the same improvement. The analysis of the subgroup showed that for patients with more symptoms at baseline, the drug candidate was able to demonstrate a greater treatment effect than patients who received the placebo.

The leronlimab cohort also showed that the incidence, frequency, and severity of adverse events were lower in the treatment group in comparison to the placebo group. Nader Pourhassan of CytoDyn said, “In the mild- to-moderate population, it is important to have a therapeutic option for COVID-19 in patients who are showing signs of rapid clinical deterioration. Patients receiving leronlimab showed a statistically significant improvement using NEWS2 clinical parameters.” Patients in the placebo group were more than twice as likely to experience SAEs or AEs compared to patients treated with leronlimab.

Leronlimab is being tested as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients. It is also being developed as treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. It is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb which works by blocking CCR5, a cellular receptor which plays a significant role in various ailments such as HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH. Leronlimab has completed nine clinical trials so far involving more than 800 people. The drug candidate met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients.

Adverum announces positive ADVM-022 data for Wet AMD

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) reported positive interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC trial. The study is designed to assess ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their wet age-related macular degeneration.

The data corroborated the potential of the drug candidate to significantly decrease the treatment burden for wet AMD patients. It showed strong treatment response as the mean BCVA is maintained. Similarly, the mean CRT was either maintained or improved. For cohort 1, the data showed long-term durability beyond 15 months from a single IVT injection with zero anti-VEGF rescue injections.

The early data from Cohort 3 showed that a 6-week prophylactic regimen of steroid eye drops showed fewer adverse events and less inflammation in comparison to a 13-day prophylactic regimen of oral steroid. The latter version was used in cohorts 1 and 2. None of the 9 patients in Cohort 3 showed cellular inflammation graded as at a score above 1+. Aaron Osborne, MBBS, chief medical officer of Adverum said, “We are encouraged by the robust efficacy signal and evidence of a dose response in the OPTIC trial with interim data from 3 cohorts.”

ADVM-022 was also well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile. This pattern was observed in all the 3 cohorts. The drug candidate-related ocular AEs were mild to moderate with 69 percent to 31 percent ratio. No ADVM-022-related SAEs or non-ocular adverse events were reported. There was no evidence of vasculitis, retinitis, or choroiditis either.

The drug candidate is being tested in INFINITY, a Phase 2 double-masked, randomized, active comparator-controlled and multi-center trial. The trial involved 33 patients with diabetic macular edema. The main purpose of the study is to show superior control disease activity following a single IVT injection of ADVM-022 compared to a single aflibercept injection. The impact would be measured through time to worsening of DME disease activity in the study eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.