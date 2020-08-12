But Q3 guidance was light in my opinion, and the company's stock appears fully-valued and then some.

The company's move to a Creative Cloud subscription service delivers many benefits to itself - and more importantly - to customers.

Adobe (ADBE) dominates the global market for content creation software with its two iconic products: Photoshop and Illustrator. Both products have continually developed and grown - both organically and through acquisitions - over the years to offer its customers a superior suite of tools for print, digital, and video content creation. With the advent of the Creative Cloud, Adobe has created a software tool that creates even more: a steady and growing stream of cash.

The Creative Cloud Model

Adobe's strategy has progressed from single-point solutions to the bundled "Creative Suite", to the "Creative Cloud" - which is now offered exclusively through a subscription model. The Creative Cloud software-as-a-service ("SaaS") model has many benefits for Adobe (and its customers):

a clear line-of-sight for revenue visibility

a model that is more easily and regularly updated for customers

a potential reduction in software piracy

removes the high upfront cost hurdle for customers

an opportunity for Adobe to penetrate into the business of marketing and advertising

margins should expand

And, as we all know, the Document Cloud continues to be supported by one of Adobe's earliest creations: Acrobat and the ubiquitous PDF file format. With the global explosion in the number of mobile devices, the need for a file format that is usable on any screen, on any device, is now more critical than ever before. It should be no surprise that Acrobat is now a $1 billion business.

Q2 Earnings

Adobe's Q2 EPS report was nothing short of fantastic. Highlights include:

Record quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion - up 14% yoy.

GAAP net income was $1.10 billion; GAAP diluted EPS was $2.27/share.

Digital Media segment revenue was $2.23 billion - up 18% yoy.

Exiting the quarter, Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") grew to $9.17 billion, a qoq increase of $443 million.

Creative ARR grew to $7.93 billion, and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.24 billion.

Digital Experience subscription revenue, excluding Advertising Cloud revenue, grew 18 percent year-over-year.

The results were a confirmation that the company's new recurring model was a success. That's impressive considering current COVID-19 induced macroeconomic uncertainty.

Adobe does not pay a dividend, it returns capital to shareholders through its buyback program. During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares. The company ended the quarter with $3.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents - up a whopping ~50% yoy and an estimated $6.27/share based on the 485 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter.

Q3 Guidance

Due to uncertainty with respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Adobe has withdrawn its previous full-year 2020 guidance, but the company did provide Q3 guidance:

Source: Q2 EPS report

Note the typical summer seasonality in that the Q3 guidance for EPS of $1.78/share is well below Q2's $2.26/share - so it is important to view the guidance in relation to last year's Q3 EPS of $1.61/share, which equates to an increase of 10.6% yoy. Meantime, the important Digital Media Segment revenue expectations show strong growth: 16% growth yoy overall and ~$340 million new ARR.

Risks

It's hard to make any long-term predictions about EPS growth-based performance during the acute macroeconomic stress as a result of COVID-19, but Q3 guidance appears to be on the light end of the spectrum. As a result, Adobe's revenue and EPS growth may be slowing. That's a risk considering the company's current valuation: a P/E=54 and a $200+ billion market cap.

A counter-argument is that Adobe has a wide-moat when it comes to competition, the balance sheet is strong and easily able to navigate the current economic contraction due to COVID-19, and there is excellent visibility into the short- and mid-term revenue stream.

From an employee standpoint, software developers are easily able to work from home. As a result, working through the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a problem for the vast majority of Adobe's workforce.

Summary & Conclusion

Adobe is a leading SaaS provider with a very successful long-term track record. The move to the exclusive subscription model for its Creative Cloud bundle has many advantages for both the company and its customers. However, given the combination of relatively light guidance for Q3, combined with a stock that is arguably fully-valued, it's hard for me to pound the table that the stock is a buy here.

The company could earn $9.75/share this year, for a forward-looking P/E=45. Too rich for my taste. If I was a shareholder, I'd HOLD. If not, recommend investors put ADBE on their watch list and wait to pick-up shares on a significant market pull-back. I'd be a buyer under $400.

