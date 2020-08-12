Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Lindsay Dunlop - VP, Investor Relations

Heather Laxton - Chief Governance Officer and Corporate Secretary

Duncan Middlemiss - President and CEO

Scott Gilbert - CFO

Mike Michaud - VP Exploration

Marc-Andre Pelletier - COO

Raj Gill - VP, Corporate Development

George Topping - Industrial Alliance

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

I'll give the call to Heather Laxton, Chief Governance Officer to begin today's call.

Heather Laxton

Excellent. Thanks, operator and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Before we get better, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements.

These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release, and in the company's management discussion and analysis dated August 11, 2020. Both documents are available on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the company's website.

I'll now hand the call over to Lindsay Dunlop, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Lindsay Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. Here with us this we have Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

Scott Gilbert, Chief Financial Officer.

Scott Gilbert

Hello, everybody.

Lindsay Dunlop

Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Hello. This is Marc-Andre.

Lindsay Dunlop

Mike Michaud, Vice President, Exploration.

Mike Michaud

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

And Raj Gill, Vice President, Corporate Development.

Raj Gill

Good morning.

Lindsay Dunlop

We will begin today with an operational review from Marc-Andre, followed by a financial review from Scott. Then a summary of H1 2020 and H2 guidance from Duncan. Mike will then take you through an exploration update and Duncan will conclude with a summary and outlook. Please go ahead, Marc.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Thanks Lindsay. During the quarter, the Eagle River mine has been very well considering the challenges linked with the pandemic with over 25,000 ounces produced. Some work such as exploration, mine and tailing construction activities that were suspended in order to facilitate physical distancing have gradually restarted in the second quarter.

The Mishi Open Pit operation remained shut down and will restart in H2 '20. More higher ore from the [indiscernible] was processed at the mill compared to budget as we deferred planned mill maintenance from May to August. With this shutdown, production in the second half of the year would be slightly lower than the first half.

Mine development continued as per budget and the new drift is being developed to facilitate the exploration of the Falcon zone from the underground.

At Kiena, mine development processed during the quarter with over 300 meters of [indiscernible] and excess development in the Kiena deep zone. The main ramp is now at the 111 meters elevation and we plan to continue ramping down and to develop ventilation raises in the second half of the year.

Following the positive results of the PEA, the company plans to undertake repair work at the processing plant in order to be prepared for an eventual restart of production.

I will now give the call to Scott for a financial review.

Scott Gilbert

Thanks Marc. Compared to Q1 2020, Q2 cash cost decreased by 21% to $882 per ounce Canadian and all-in sustaining cost decreased by 14% to $1,218 per ounce Canadian. Cash cost are trending higher during the year; however the all-in sustaining costs are expected to be within the higher range of 2020 guidance. During the quarter we incurred $0.6 million of direct costs related to COVID-19.

Q2 demonstrated strong financial performance with mine operating profit of $34.4 million and free cash flow generation of $17.7 million. With the solid performance at the mine and with increasing gold prices, cash margins are currently an impressive $1,483 per ounce and poised to grow further from these level of the current gold in balance.

Net income per share year-to-date 2020 is $0.21 compared to $0.12 per share in 2019. I will now hand the call to Duncan for a review of H1 2020 and H2 guidance.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks Scott. Production in the first half 2020 of 50,264 ounces puts us in good shape to deliver on our full year production guidance of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces. We are slightly increasing our operating cost guidance from $875 or US$670 to $975 or US720. The primary reasons for this is revision as the inventory adjustment in the first quarter. All-in sustaining costs are still expected to be within the original forecast of $12.80 to $13.50 or $9.85 to $10.40 US albeit closer to the higher end of the range.

Grades are tracking within guidance and we expect to deliverable on both ounce and great guidance. I think based on where we are in the pandemic, these are actual results and I commend our operations team for their resilience during the quarter.

I'll now pass the call on to Mike Michaud, our VP of Exploration.

Mike Michaud

Thanks Duncan. While Eagle exploration was temporarily paused in Q2, we compiled and released drilling results completed in Q1 on the recently discovered Falcon Zone. It is interpreted that the Falcon Seven zone now extends from surface to approximately 1,000 meters down plunge and is part of the up-plunge extension of the Seven zone currently being mined near the thousand year elevation. Recent results include 314 grams per ton gold over 6 meters of quarter length or 76 grams per ton cut over 5.2 meter through width. This certainly is an example of a high-grade in this area.

This is really significant as the extension of this zone is proximal to mine infrastructure and has the potential to be included in future mine production and ultimately augment production rates in the medium term. Additional drilling is required to better define these zones and this remains a priority in the second half of this year. Elsewhere, underground exploration drilling is continuing down plunge at the high-grade 300 East Zone and those results will be released in the future.

We had initially estimated underground drill meters for this year at 119,000 meters. This will likely come in now at 85,000 meters. Service exploration meters will remain largely unchanged at around 30,000 meters. Right now we have two drills underground and one on surface and expect to add additional drills going forward.

At Kiena, all activities were freeze for 47 days until May 11 due to the Québec government mandated shutdowns of nonessential business. We are now returning to 100% drilling capacity at Kiena and expected to drill 70,000 underground meters this year. The development and the drilling activities have continued to focus on the conversion of inferred resources into indicated resources at both the A zone and VC zones. Drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high-grade gold mineralization at the A zone and identified additional mineralization outside of the most recent resource estimate.

That A zone now extends down plunge in excess of 830 meters. This drilling will be included in an updated resource estimate expected in Q4. In addition we are very excited to begin a 10,000 meter surface drilling program at Kiena. The drilling program is defined to test several prospective targets based on our reinterpretation of the regional geology after the MT survey was completed during the winter.

Back to you Duncan.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks Mike. During the quarter we released our Kiena preliminary economic assessment study. The PEA demonstrates a low-cost, high margin operation with low capital requirements and a short payback period, while minimizing risk and maximizing shareholder's return. This PEA is based on the mineral resource estimate dated September 2019 and includes only those resources proximal to the mine infrastructure, specifically the A Zone, the B Zone, S50, VC Zones and the South Zone. The PEA indicates a 102% IRR with low initial CapEx outlay of $35 million.

On the basis of these extremely positive results, an updated resource estimate is planned in the fourth quarter as Mike said followed by a prefeasibility study and a production restart decision in the first half of 2021.

Flipping the slide now, in the first half of 2020, we had strong free cash flow generation of $34.4 million, a company record. Now with some fees reopening has started to take place, we are in a better position to provide details on budgeting for the second half of the year. CapEx spending is expected to be higher in the second half compared to the first half as we resume 100% drilling capacity Kiena and increase development and exploration rates at Eagle.

Free cash flow generation in H2 is expected to remain healthy despite our higher CapEx spending as we would like to achieve our 2020 budget. Interruption to operation due to the effects of COVID have been significant however, I think that we've been able to manage quite nicely through this period. Exploration news flow will be consistent in the second half of the year. Work is underway on the Kiena prefeasibility study and we expect it again second in the first half of 2021.

We ended the quarter with $66.7 million in cash higher than budgeted and more than sufficient to carry out this year's capital projects and find a potential Kiena restart. As a part of Wesdome's growth strategy, we have now onboarded a VP of Corporate Development, Raj Gill. Welcome Raj. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and stakeholders for their continued dedication during these uncertain times, the commitment shown by all to continue to advance Wesdome towards its goal of becoming Canada's next intermediate gold producer has been commendable.

I will now give the call back to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Our first question comes from the line of George Topping with Industrial Alliance. Your line is now open.

George Topping

Duncan, the Eagle cost per ton milled is the lowest since start of all level but a year anywhere since 2019 I believe, is there cost that that have been deferred due to COVID and that they will come in with catch-up cost late in the back half of the year?

Duncan Middlemiss

You know what George, we really have not deferred a lot of cost due to COVID as it was. We only really captured our direct cost and we estimated that to be around $600,000, which in my mind is a little bit [indiscernible] considering the inefficiencies that we were faced with right now like to give you an example our workforce in order to facilitate social distancing like as you know Eagle River we transferred people underground by man carriers.

All of a sudden the capacity of man carrier cut down to three as opposed to eight. So it takes people. So we've had a few challenges and I don’t think that we've really adequately captured that. So really no, we're not shielding anywhere our cost due to COVID. Now I would just -- a really good quarter based on our -- what we're able to do. We did obviously have a reduced workforce to allow for the social distancing. So I think that that really does contribute to where we are.

George Topping

Are you tempted to do any work on Moss Lake given the Canadian dollar gold price?

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah, we're actually -- we're looking at options for Moss Lake as we speak right now, yes obviously Moss Lake become a very compelling project at $2500 Canadian. So we definitely would like to certainly examine some of the options for that.

George Topping

Product. And just lastly on the Kiena news flow that you mentioned the next sponsor drilling results, when are you expecting those?

Mike Michaud

Hi George, we'll, it's certainly as good to be drilling at Kiena again. Obviously, this takes a little time to ramp up here with restrictions, but it's good to be drilling there and we expect to start getting in the results from this recent drilling sometimes during August. So we'll probably have a release sometime in September.

George Topping

September, got it. Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Your line is now open.

Don DeMarco

On CapEx you mentioned CapEx is going to higher in H2, which seems reasonable, but should we model the 2020 CapEx guidance or do you expect to put some of this into 2021?

Duncan Middlemiss

Well, you know what Don, our intent is to try to maintain our capital program as we had planned. Whether or not we're going to be successful, I there is just a lot of sort of returning to full capacity isn’t quite complete I would say. So it's a matter of being able to get the work done and the purchases are not so obviously as you could definitely say that we're going to do that.

But I think it comes down to some of the capital projects I think which have been delayed obviously with the COVID things, but our plan is to undertake a full capital plan as we had anticipated in the 2020 budget.

Don DeMarco

Okay. Sure. And I'm congratulations on your [indiscernible], is there any read this year on strategies for M&A or long-term growth?

Duncan Middlemiss

You know. We haven’t been shy about talking about our aspirations to become mid tier. We think that there is opportunities out there. We're very focused on the Abitibi in Canada. I think that we definitely want to maximize our growth potential and accelerate it. So having Raj with us now is certainly is going to give us a lot of breath in terms of developing the organization. So I think it's really good.

Don DeMarco

Okay. And just finally just continuing with the question that George had, so we're looking for some Kiena drill results cost in September. What about Eagle? Do you expect some drill results at Eagle next few months?

Duncan Middlemiss

I would say that September-October for sure. We only do have the 200 ground drills right now. We're adding a third in a couple weeks here but we are drilling at Falcon and the 300 East zone. So of course we expect that things from those will be released in those results probably September or October.

And our next question comes from the line of Ralph Profiti with Eight Capital. Your line is now open.

Ralph Profiti

Really just one for me, Duncan you talked about sort of this upward pressure on operating costs and some of this is inventory adjustments and really accounting items. I'm wondering if this is translating into increased drilling cost because across the industry this problem that you're seeing exploration focus is getting ramped back up and I am wondering if that's causing any pressure on costs or getting contracted drillers out and what are you seeing on that side of the equation?

Duncan Middlemiss

Well Ralph it had to really hit our cost. What happened in the first quarter is as the COVID pandemic was becoming evident, we really accelerated our processing of our stock. We have like about 18,000 tons. So we were able -- we were able to clearly see the future, we were going to be able to continue to operate or whatever.

In Ontario, we were lucky enough to be declared an essential business. So we're fortunate now -- we've been fortunate to manage COVID. We've had no incidence of COVID in our operations. So we've been very fortunate. The drilling piece you talked about is interesting because we are seeing that. It hasn’t translated to cost yet but been difficult to get a fully manned drilling for so I think what it is a little bit of the server which I understand is due to stop August 30.

So perhaps we'll have a more engaged workforce after that happens, but you're right. I think there is certainly some issues with providing steady drilling manpower right now. But it hasn’t translated to cost.

And our last question comes from -- we have a follow-up from the line of George Topping with Industrial Alliance. Your line is now open.

George Topping

More of a cerebral question but you do have a lot of cash on the balance sheet. Any thoughts about holding back gold sales, building up an inventory of gold on the balance sheet relevant cash?

Duncan Middlemiss

Well you know what George, you were asking Monday, I'd say, yeah it's a great idea, but we got kind of pounding yesterday. So I don't know. I don’t think that's really going to be a strategy of our. If we can foresee the future or whatever the Ouija board, the crystal ball says that yeah maybe we can do that or look at some forward sales and something like that, but I think right now we're quite pleased with where the price of gold is.

We budgeted that $1,885 Canadian for 2020 and I think Scott has been selling gold significantly above that. So it's been good. You look at the cash we got on our balance sheet right there, $66 million that's we never forecast that for 2020. So we're in all of sudden in a great position to be able to self fund Kiena restart and look at different options for 2021 and get aggressive on our exploration programs.

Since we started here, we've always been maintaining and trying to build out the mines and the infrastructure and now we're only starting to sort of expand our breath of exploration along the strike lines at Eagle and as Mike mentioning, here we are. We've done this MT survey at Kiena and its shown some new structures that we weren’t aware of and given us some really good drilling targets.

So we're going to hit those with the surface drilling and we've got a huge lab position at Kiena. We got 70 square kilometers of relatively untouched land. So lots of known resources on it that we need to develop. So we're pretty excited about having the capacity within our own cash on hand to give be able to start to contemplate a lot of these things.

George Topping

So good use of cash. Thank you

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen this does conclude today's question-and-answer session as well as today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.