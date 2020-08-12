Thesis Summary

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) invests at least 65% of its funds in the disruptive innovation segment. The ETF selects these companies as new products and services that are enabled through technology. It is performing well against its peers and the broader market, and I would suggest buying this for the long term. Its performance is helped to a great extent by its logical and robust company selection criteria, which is yielding good returns for the ETF.

Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with comparatively high investment in technology, healthcare, and cyclical consumer stocks. ARKK has performed well.

ETF Overview

The ARKK ETF is an actively managed ETF that focuses on the disruptive innovation segment and defines these as new products and services that launch with the help of technology. These new products have to impact the world view of such products or the antecedents on a significant basis to qualify for inclusion into the fund.

Most companies in ARKK are those that are reliant on new products or services, technological and scientific developments, and growth. The medical innovation growth sector focuses on the area of DNA or genomic mapping technologies. It also includes companies that use industrial innovation in energy, manufacturing, and automation. The fund also focuses on technologies focused on financial services.

ARKK is mandated to focus on long-term growth by placing a minimum of 65% of its funds in equity securities of companies defined by the ETF's investment direction of disruptive innovation.

The fund has 87% exposure to companies in North America, 7% in developed Europe, and 5% in the Africa/Middle East Region.

The ETF has 14% exposure to the cyclical segment, with 11% in consumer cyclical and 4% in financial services. ARKK has a 44% exposure to sensitive sectors with communications services taking up 13%, industrials just 4%, and technology a significant 27%.

Defensive segment allocation is 41%, with consumer defensive having just 5% and healthcare a significant 37% to make up the considerable chunk of the fund.

Once you see the holdings table below, this spread would make sense. While the top holding of the fund is predictably Tesla (TSLA: 11%), Invitae (NVTA: 9%), and Square (SQ: 8%) represent the critical interest points of the fund. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) are close with 6% and 5%, respectively.

The details of the top 25 holdings of ARKK are as follows:

Source: YCharts

As we can see, the top 5 holdings of the fund represent technology, healthcare, financial services, medical innovation, and consumer healthcare.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see from the chart how the fund has performed. The performance vis-à-vis its peers in terms of returns and the broader market in the past year is excellent. Interestingly, ARKK has underperformed compared to the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Considering the number of heavyweight stocks that ARKK holds and the weight they take up of its allocation load, the performance of the ETF is excellent. ARKK is yielding 66% compared to 1 % market returns YTD.

This strong performance is not due to the presence of stock market powerhouse Tesla. ARKK is known for its robust selection criteria, which identifies upcoming technologies and starts investing in them early. The selection criteria is a critical element in the strong performance of the ETF despite the poor performance of the stock markets.

What I like about ARKK

I like ARKK because it is priced well compared to its peers, which makes it valuable for its price and performance. While there are cheaper ETFs in its peer group, they are not as sound. ARKK is one of the few ETFs that has shown performance that is not Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla-driven. Its performance record vis-à-vis the broader market is also remarkable.

ARKK has managed to beat the pandemic slump and yielded returns that are higher than forecasted. The ARKK would be a good buy for all investors, looking to dabble in the ETF investment for both the long and short terms.

The appeal of ARKK is the exposure to revolutionary companies that are changing the way the world works and how we do business. ARKK is essentially a bet on the future.

Risks

Some underlying risks apply to all ETFs. These also apply for investing in ARKK. Funds that exclusively invest in stocks are vulnerable to market volatility. As an ETF that focuses on a specific segment of shares, ARKK is subject to comparatively higher market risk. The investment of almost 30% in 3 companies could pose a vulnerability.

ARKK could be seen as a speculative investment. Valuations for many of the companies are high, and any adverse effect on the company or the market, in general, would make ARKK take a hard hit.

Takeaway

ARKK is an excellent option in its sector because of its performance over the recent short term. It is also pricier compared to its peers. The performance justifies its price at present but the window to buy is small, with investors increasingly becoming aware of the appeal of these stocks.

I suggest that smaller investors keep it in their to-buy list and keep an eye open for dips in its price.

The ETF is a strong buy for both low-risk investors and seasoned investors that have to generate returns to their clients. ARKK is a good option due to its logical and robust company selection criteria, which is yielding good returns for the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.