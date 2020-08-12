INBX is still in Phase 1 trials, and the IPO is priced above the typical range for biopharma firms, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

The firm is advancing treatment options for cancers and AATD.

Inhibrx has filed to raise $102 million from an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Inhibrx (INBX) intends to raise $102 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of candidates for the treatment of various rare cancers.

INBX is still in Phase 1 safety trials, and the IPO is priced above the typical range for biopharma IPOs, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Inhibrx was founded to create antibody drug candidates for the treatment of chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma, among other cancers.

Management is headed by co-founder, president, CEO and Chairman Mr. Mark Lappe, who was previously founder and Managing Partner of Efficacy Biotech Fund.

Below is a brief overview video of chondrosarcoma:

Source: uvahealth

The firm's lead candidate is INBRX-109, a DR5 tetravalent that is being tested for patients with chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma.

Single agent cohort data is expected in Q4 2020, while initial data from combination treatment cohorts is not expected until the first half of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $59 million and include LAV Summit, RA Capital, and Quinn Deveraux.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for chondrosarcoma treatments is expected to reach $538 million by 2023. This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.1% from 2020 to 2013.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increased source of funding for research and development of new treatment options and increasingly rapid approvals by regulatory bodies.

Also, below is a pie breakdown of the various types of chondrosarcoma by sub-type:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Alligator Bioscience (OTC:ALLGF)

Camel-IDS

Crescendo Biologics

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

Molecular Partners

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Sanofi (SNY)

VHsquared

Others

Financial Status

Inhibrx's recent financial results are atypical of a biopharma firm at IPO in the sense that the firm has been receiving some license fee and grant revenues which help to offset some of the significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and a half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $5.6 million in cash and $88.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

INBX intends to sell 6 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $102 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of successful life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $704.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.83%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $30.0 million to fund the remainder of dose expansion in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-109 program to initial data, initiate combination studies as well as to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; approximately $10.0 million to fund the remainder of dose escalation in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-106 program to initial data, for both single agent and in combination with Keytruda; approximately $10.0 million to fund the remainder of dose escalation in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-105 program to initial data and to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; approximately $25.0 million to fund the remainder of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-101 program to initial data and to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; and the remainder for our other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, and LifeSci Capital.

Commentary

INBX is seeking an above-average IPO transaction size for a biopharma firm.

For its lead candidate, INBRX-109, management is expecting single agent cohort data by the end of 2020 and combination agent cohort data by 1H 2021.

The market opportunity for chondrosarcoma treatment is expected to reach $538 million and $600 million for mesothelioma, so individual market sizes are not extremely large, but the combination of the markets is significant.

The company has third party partnerships for development and commercialization efforts in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The company's investor syndicate includes RA Capital, an active investor in life science and general technology firms in their later stages of development.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO of $705 million, which is above the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

The firm is still in Phase 1 safety trials stage, so is still very early in its trials process.

INBX hasn't provided details about early stage efficacy, even in preclinical or in vivo testing, so we really don't have a scrap of data to form an opinion on.

Accordingly, given the lack of trial results and the out-of-range enterprise value for the IPO, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 18, 2020.

