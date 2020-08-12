There's already a lot of enthusiasm in Gerdau's share price over its non-resi opportunities (particularly in Brazil); while Gerdau may be a somewhat safer near-term play, it's not really cheap.

Brazil seems poised for a multiyear upturn in non-resi activity, while the U.S. operations could see a brief downturn in non-resi activity; auto production should rebound strongly from here.

Gerdau outperformed on both revenue and EBITDA, as demand for long products was better than expected on surprisingly resilient construction markets in Brazil and the U.S.

One of the interesting phenomena from the COVID-19 pandemic so far is that non-residential construction markets have held up quite a bit better than expected (likely due to the fact that it's a largely outdoor vocation and it's easier to keep greater distances between workers). That, in turn, has supported relatively better markets for long products and better opportunities for Brazil's Gerdau (GGB).

I liked Gerdau back in May, and the stock has shot about 60% higher since then, performing far better than Mexico's Ternium (TX), global player ArcelorMittal (MT), and U.S. competitors like Nucor (NUE). Although I'm bullish on "catch-up" investment in Brazil's non-residential construction sector, not to mention the significant margin leverage that can come from better utilization in Brazil, I have my doubts about the U.S. non-resi sector and the valuation looks more than fair today at a time when many other steel companies seem to be trading at pretty wide discounts to typical trough valuations.

Long Is Strong

Gerdau benefited from a noticeably stronger market (relatively speaking) for long products in its key geographies, driving a 4% beat on the revenue line and either a 38% or 11% beat on the EBITDA line depending upon how you define "adjusted" EBITDA. Free cash flow was also solid, though gross margin looked light to me on higher COGS across the business.

Revenue fell 14% yoy and 5% qoq on an as-reported basis, with shipped volumes declining 20% yoy and 12% qoq, while realized prices (in R$) rose 8% in both periods. Gross margin fell more than four points year over year and more than a point sequentially, with COGS/t up 13.5% yoy and down 4.5% qoq. EBITDA declined 16% yoy and improved 12% qoq if you include proportional EBITDA, inventory revaluation, credit recovery and some other items, or it declined 29% yoy and improved 7% qoq if you don't - either way, the company was more profitable than expected on good cost containment efficiency.

The Brazilian business saw an 11% yoy decline and a 4% qoq improvement in revenue, with strong export volumes (up 34% qoq) offsetting a very slight decrease in domestic shipments. Pricing was pretty good (up 1% qoq domestically), and EBITDA declined 8% yoy and rose 23% qoq, with margin up in both periods to over 18%.

The North American business saw 4% yoy revenue growth and basically flat qoq performance, with double-digit volume declines offset by double-digit improvements in pricing in R$ (down 16% yoy and 3% qoq in U.S. dollars). EBITDA declined 2% yoy and qoq, with margin down slightly to 10.5%.

The South American operations reported a 34% yoy and 21% qoq revenue decline as many of these markets effectively shut down during the second quarter due to COVID-19 (shipments down 51% yoy and 37% qoq). EBITDA fell 14% yoy and 12% qoq, with significant improvement in margin (to 26.2%).

The Specialty business was hit hard by plummeting auto production, with revenue down 52% yoy and 38% qoq on a 49% yoy and 47% qoq decline in volumes that pretty well tracked overall auto builds. Pricing was strong (up double-digits), though, and the qoq EBITDA decline was just 11% with margin up to 12%.

Resilient Construction Markets, But Watch For A Split

As I said in the open, I've been impressed and surprised by the resilience in commercial construction markets during this downturn. While construction GDP in Brazil did decline 1% in the first quarter, it came back with a surprisingly strong 1.9% year-over-year improvement in the second quarter. Further illustrating the point, long steel demand rose 12% year over year in Brazil in the month of June.

Given the years of under-investment in the sector, I believe Gerdau is going to be looking at some attractive demand growth as Brazil's economy eventually recovers. That will, in turn, not only allow the company to improve its operating rate, driving more operating leverage from better overhead absorption but also shift more steel away from the export market and toward the higher-priced domestic market.

I'm not as bullish on the North American non-resi outlook. While it has definitely held up better than expected this year, most indicators are pointing to significantly reduced new activity in the pipeline, and I believe the next couple of years will be comparatively weak. Offsetting that somewhat is the prospect of more infrastructure spending. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is going to pressure state/municipal budgets, there is a possibility of federal stimulus here (and Gerdau management is expecting that).

On the industrial side, Gerdau expects a more gradual recovery in Brazil relative to the non-resi sector, though with better recent trends in energy and agriculture. While the auto market has been hit hard, activity should improve significantly on a sequential basis in the second half and on into 2021, supporting better demand for Gerdau's Specialty operation.

The Outlook

I like the outlook right now for Brazil, which currently generates about half of the company's EBITDA, and I see no reason why the Specialty business won't improve from here. I explained my concerns about the North American business, but actual infrastructure stimulus would definitely be a boon relative to my current model.

Beyond that, the story is really about managing potentially weaker demand in U.S. non-resi, a recovery in Brazil (and possibly higher utilization), and an eventual recovery in South America. One positive note is that, relative to flat steel, I'm not seeing much new long steel capacity coming online in Gerdau's core markets.

I'm still looking for about 4% long-term revenue growth from Gerdau, with average FCF margins in the mid-single-digits and EBITDA margins getting back into the mid-teens in 2022, possibly even in 2021. I'm also looking for ROEs to improve into the mid-to-high single-digits, though Gerdau's historically weak ROE performance is a limiting issue with valuation.

The Bottom Line

Gerdau shares do not look cheap relative to my cash flow, EBITDA, or ROE-based valuation methodologies. That's not wholly unreasonable given that there has been better demand in Brazil and there's a good case for a multiyear recovery cycle there that should be good for volume (and utilization/margins) and prices. I'm personally reluctant to chase Gerdau when there are many cheaper steel names out there, but I will say that those names are cheap largely on the expectation (if not "hope") of upcoming primary market recoveries, while Gerdau's main market seems to be more clearly improving already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.