Roxgold, Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold, Inc. (OTCQX:ROGFF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graeme Jennings - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Dorward - President and CEO

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Roxgold’s 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Carol and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I will now turn the call over to Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations. Graeme, please go ahead.

Graeme Jennings

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Roxgold 2020 second quarter earnings results conference call. Today on the call we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer; Paul Weedon, Vice President, Exploration; and Eric Pick, Vice President, Corporate Development. All of whom will be available for questions following the presentation.

Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Also, please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

I will now turn the call over to John to take you through our results.

John Dorward

Thank you, Graeme, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to our call to discuss our second quarter 2020 operating and financial results. This year has truly been a year like no other with the global pandemic testing individuals, families, industry and governments like never before. Roxgold has been no exception as our regional teams and offices had to react quickly to manage and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our employee, contractors, communities and operations.

Looking back from the midway point of the year, I can safely say, our teams have done a great job, as Roxgold has delivered remarkably from operating and financial results in the face of such challenges. Our Yaramoko Mine Complex continues to be coronavirus free, thanks to the commitment and diligence of our employees and the protocols we have put in place. Safety has always been of utmost importance for Roxgold and we remain focused on continuously enhancing our systems to ensure the safety of our workforce.

A result of this is our strong safety performance continuing at sites with no lost time injuries reported in the second quarter and our operations now approaching over 5.5 million hours lost time injury free. Looking at Q2 operations, Yaramoko saw an increase in gold production with 32,812 ounces produced, bringing a year-to-date total of 65,192 ounces. The uptick in production was fueled by the continued strong performance of the processing plant with over 127,000 tonnes processed with a combined head grade of 8.2 grams per tonne in the quarter.

The underground mine contributed 112,523 tonnes of ore at a grade of 8.8 grams per tonne in the quarter, with the balance of the processing throughput coming from stockpiled material. The lower mine tonnes quarter-over-quarter was attributed to a temporary period of reduced personnel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and isolation protocols.

Mining operations at the 55 Zone and Bagassi South saw notable improvement through the quarter, as mined grades at Bagassi South averaged a record 10.6 grams per tonne in the quarter, while 55 Zone reported higher grades at depth with an average mined grade of 11.6 grams per tonne in June. This improvement is further supported by the operating performance in July, with production over 12,600 ounces in the month positioning Roxgold for a strong finish to the year.

Turning to the financial results, Roxgold generated record cash flow from mining operations of $33.3 million or $0.09 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $29 million representing an EBITDA margin of 47% in the quarter. Roxgold continued to maintain a low cash operating cost of $151 per tonne processed, resulting in cash operating cost per ounce produced of $586 per ounce, and an all-in sustaining cost of $983 per ounce sold.

Gold sales in Q2 totaled $62 million from 36,279 ounces of gold, with an average realized gold price of $1,712 per ounce. And with continued focus on costs, Roxgold realized record mine operating margins of $1,016 per ounce and record adjusted EBITDA of $29 million, representing an 85% increase from the prior year. The increase in sales was largely driven by the 31% increase in average realized gold price and a 10% increase in ounces sold.

Roxgold finished the quarter with $44.8 million cash and was able to further strengthen its liquidity position in the quarter following the refinancing of existing Yaramoko Facility and securing an additional $20 million as a revolving credit facility as a result of successfully demonstrating additions to mine life. This strong liquidity position provides increased financial flexibility to allow us to aggressively build cash on our balance sheet while supporting our growth initiatives including development of the Séguéla Gold Project.

As outlined, Yaramoko had a very strong quarter, reporting a record cash flow from mining operations of $33.3 million and free cash flow before growth spend of $9.3 million, including the income tax payment of $5.4 million, which was paid in the quarter.

We continued to invest in the business, spending $5.4 million in underground mine development at the 55 Zone and $3.5 million at Bagassi South. Our growth spending continued to ramp up as we focus on the value accretive spending for Séguéla and Boussoura with $6.2 million spent on exploration.

Roxgold remains well on track to meet the upper end of our 2020 guidance targets, producing 65,192 ounces in the first half of the year. This strong start to the year has been achieved against the headwinds of the current coronavirus pandemic, which thus far is yet to have a material impact on our operations. We remain diligent in our efforts to limit any potential impact, including monitoring and maintaining increased supply of the consumables at site and developing multiple contingency plans, should there be an escalation in the current environment.

Looking at costs, we continue to be vigilant on protecting and maximizing our margins and reiterating our cash operating cost guidance of $520 to $580 per ounce produced and all-in sustaining costs of $930 to $990 per ounce sold. Once the Bagassi South decline development is completed this year, we expect our all-in sustaining cost to return to a steady state level of $750 to $850 per ounce going forward.

Our exploration budget for the year is expected to be in the upper end of the range of $15 million to $20 million as we continue to accelerate the drill programs at both Séguéla and Boussoura following the recent successes we have had with the drill rig at these projects.

At this point, I would like to turn our attention to what it makes for Roxgold. Yaramoko continues to operate well, delivering record cash flows and margins which we intend to use to invest into the growth of our company, which includes growth of all three assets, Yaramoko, Séguéla and Boussoura. The most significant near-term growth potential at Yaramoko is expected to come from our flagship mine, the 55 Zone. We are currently at the 4,700 level, approximately 600 meters below surface, where we will start our underground drilling program later this week. This will facilitate a comprehensive underground drill campaign towards the goal of converting and upgrading current resources while also extending the deposit at depth where the ore body remains open.

Some of our best holes have been at depth, as highlighted by Hole 426 shown here, which returned a broad intersection of nearly 24 meters of 20 grams per tonne. So we are looking forward to getting the results from this program underway. In lockstep with this program, our resource team has been working on updating our reserve and resource models, based on the completion of grade control work conducted over the last two years of operations.

We believe we have never had a better understanding of the controls in place at the 55 Zone and look forward to incorporating this analysis in an improved updated resource statement later this year, even before we see the impact of the new drilling which is just getting underway.

Finally, the underground drill platforms at the 4,700 level will also allow us to conduct some brownfield exploration as we intend to test the footwall of the 55 Zone, drilling behind the image seen here, the potential additional structures. The footwall of the 55 Zone has never been tested and is a compelling target considering the strength of the mineralization event that took place at the formal 55 Zone.

Turning to Séguéla, this is a project that is not only continuing to improve, but is also moving ahead quickly. As many of you know, we announced our Séguéla preliminary economic assessment in April, which outlined a very robust project with exceptional prospective project economics. Séguéla has been a very accretive acquisition for Roxgold, as the project has the potential to more than double our production within a short frame of time without dilution to our shareholders. As such, Séguéla has become the company's highest priority growth initiative and we are focused on advancing the project through feasibility to a construction decision early next year. All of the drilling in support of the feasibility is now complete, leading advanced engineering and permitting outstanding on the critical path.

We are hoping that as permitting advances, we will be in a position to start basic infrastructure, early works later this year. We expect the feasibility study for Séguéla to outlining larger project than what was defined in the PEA. As you may recall, the PEA outlined 890,000 ounces of minable resource in the mine play based on the drilling cut-off date as early February this year. Since February, we've continued to test the pit extensions along strike and at depth at all four deposits, returning numerous high grade intersections. This underpins the potential we see for this project to be a bigger and better than what was outlined in the PEA and look forward to demonstrating this potential in the feasibility study early next year.

One of the highlights over the last six months for Roxgold has been the discovery and advancement of consistent high grade mineralization at Ancien located approximately 6 kilometers South of Antenna where we stick to locate the processing plant, and currently host to an open-pit inferred resource of 261,000 ounces at a grade of 6.1 grams per tonne. At these grades, Ancien provides very high-value, high-margin ounces early in the mine life of Séguéla.

Since the February drill hole data cut-off in the PEA, we have continued to delineate additional high grade mineralization along strike and at depth. Three main areas, which have emerged during this time. The first area is the extension of the high grade core below the PEA defined pit highlighted by 705, which returned 10 meters of nearly 2 ounces of gold. Second is the versioning more than high grades strip running along the right side of this image. And third is positive infill drilling inside the pit, which has been successful in converting a portion of the in-pit material previously categorized as waste into mineralized material. These successes suggest the potential to increase the lateral and depth extent of the current open-pit resource and add meaningful ounces for inclusion into the feasibility study.

Meanwhile, we have two rigs still turning in Ancien to test the extension potential of dip. Rich and high grade results at dip have supported the strength of the high grade shoot below the pit base but they also highlight the potential for a future underground operation, which we intend to investigate.

Looking beyond Antenna, Ancien, Boulder and Agouti, it is important to note that in less than a year our exploration program returned material intersections from five of the first seven targets identified with an additional 21 targets on the property yet to be tested, and we're continuing to uncover more.

Recent mapping and reconnaissance sampling on the Séguéla targets has been very positive, emphasizing the regional prospectivity of the property package with several prospects identified where rock chip samples reported several instances of high grade visible gold. In addition to ongoing detailed field mapping, all the drilling is underway targeting the Southern extension of the key favorable structural corridors that host the Antenna, Ancien-Boulder-Agouti and Elephant-Kwenko North mineralization. Follow up scout RC drilling is planned in the second half of the year across these prospects.

With the success we have had to-date and the growing understanding of Séguéla's geological setting and structural mineralization controls, we believe we're still in the early innings of what the Séguéla Project could ultimately be.

Finally, our recently announced discovery at the Boussoura project has been rapidly moving along. Of note, I would like to highlight our exploration results announced within the last two weeks. The Boussoura project was set by Roxgold having seen only a modest amount of formal exploration previously. It is a large land package covering an area of around 250 square kilometers on the Southern portion of the prolific Hounde Greenstone Belt, which hosts numerous high-grade, large-scale gold discoveries including the Yaramoko Mine Complex. We started drill testing the project last year focusing on two main areas, Fofora in the North and Galgouli in the South.

While we have drilled over 10,000 meters in 80 holes, Boussoura is still very much in its infancy as we have tested only a fraction of the identified vein sets on that land package. The latest round of drill results is building confidence that the project has the potential to become Roxgold’s third value accretive asset.

Looking at Fofora, there are at least nine sets of shear zones and vein corridors that have been identified to-date within an initial 3x3 kilometer area. Our latest exploration results highlighted here, where the results of testing three new vein targets within 1 kilometer West of the main Fofora vein. Each of the three vein sets consist of a series of North to Northwest striking shear zones, with surface lengths of up to 1,000 meters, and were considered high priority targets, each having coincident artisanal workings and geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Highlights from the latest round of drill results included 61 meters of 2.5 grams per tonne from 28 meters in Hole 37 and 18 meters of 2.4 grams per tonne from Hole 32.

Mineralization is typically associated with a series of sheared felsic dykes with associated quartz veining. Two mineralization styles have now been recognized in Fofora with very broad zones extending up to 60 meters in width surrounding much higher grade quartz veins with high levels of coarse gold in intervals up to 4 meters wide. Drilling is continuing at Boussoura with two bits conducting target definition and testing within the Fofora corridor, an additional drill rig is expected to be added in September to allow for additional scout drilling and to follow up on higher priority delineated targets.

So while early days, we believe investors to keep a close eye on Boussoura, as this project could emerge quickly once Seguela advances into construction next year.

In closing, while this year is proving to have had challenges for all of us, it also is promising to be an exciting year for Roxgold. The company continues to see stronger and steady production and cash flow generation from Yaramoko, which we are reinvesting into the next leg of growth at Séguéla, building Roxgold into West Africa's next multi-asset producer, a bigger, better and more resilient company for our shareholders into the next decade and beyond.

Thank you for your time this morning. And with that, I will now pass the line to the operator to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And I have no questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back to Mr. Dorward for any concluding remarks.

John Dorward



I would like to thank everybody for joining the call today. Any follow-up questions can be addressed through myself or Graeme. And we look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Please have a good day and stay safe and healthy. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.