FX Weekly: It (Almost) Looks Like The Great Depression

We think that the US dollar is set for a little bull retracement in the near term, which should weigh on EURUSD.

Macro News

US: While the US dollar has paused in recent weeks after experiencing significant selling pressure in the past few weeks, US equities keep reaching new highs mainly driven by the mega-stocks with the SP500 trading very close to its all-time high of 3,393 reached on February 19th. On the other hand, the 10Y Treasury yield remains at depressed levels oscillating around 65bps despite the rising inflationary pressure; figure 1 (left frame) shows the striking divergence between equities and the 10Y yield since the height of the crisis in mid-March. The massive liquidity injection has mainly benefited to the mega-cap growth stocks (i.e. FAAAMN), which have been driving the whole equity market in the past few months; the ‘bottom 490’ stocks of the SP500 are still trading at a high discount (15 to 20 percent) relative to their February highs. Overall, investors are still ‘bearishly’ positioned amid the rising uncertainty coming forward; the rise in the market-implied measure of inflation expectations – the 5Y5Y USD inflation swap – has been mainly influenced by the sharp recovery in oil prices and the bullish trend in equities, but investors remain cautious of another selloff in risky assets in the current environment. We expect the US dollar to rebound slightly in the near term towards the 94.50 resistance (for the USD index), which should weigh on the EURUSD exchange rate.

UK: Sterling has received strong support in recent weeks amid cheaper US dollar and the collapse in price volatility (VIX is trading slightly over 20), while equities have remained flat oscillating around 6,315, which corresponds to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the January – March range (7,694 – 4,936). Economic data showed that the UK output shrank by 20.4% QoQ in the second quarter of 2020, the worst since quarterly record began in 1955 and the biggest plunge among the major economies (France contracted by 18.9% while the US ‘just’ declined by 10.6%).

Euro: Leading indicators are showing mixed signals in the Euro area; while the ZEW index, IFO surveys or the real M1 money growth are all showing signs of ‘recovery’ in the medium term, German factory orders or the traditional 2Y10Y yield curve are still pricing in weak growth coming ahead. In addition, threat of a second wave is now real with major economies such as France, Spain or Germany experiencing a resurgence of new reported cases of Covid19. This will certainly cool down growth expectations for the coming quarter, which may challenge EU leaders as we enter the fall season.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries continue to shrink, down 181K in the past four weeks to 243K contracts in the week ended August 4, as more and more investors are giving up on their 'short Treasury' trade. Even though the probability of a sharp steepener of the yield curve is less likely this time, we are still slightly bearish on LT Treasury bonds as we expect the 10Y to retrace higher towards 1 – 1.25% within the next 6 months.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: After the sharp rise in July, which pushed the pair to a high of 1.1860 last week, EURUSD retraced lower amid US dollar strength to 1.17, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340 – 1.2550 range. We are slightly bullish on the USD in the short run, therefore we will try to buy the pair on dips at around 1.1650. However, we still think that the EURUSD exchange rate has potential to reach 1.20 in the coming weeks.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: Even though Sterling benefits from risk-on environments (cheaper vol usually means higher GBP), we are less confident on the pound in the medium term and are slightly bullish on EURGBP. Even though the pound is still significantly undervalued, the Brexit uncertainty combined with a sudden rise in price volatility could easily send the currency back to its previous lows.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has received strong support in the past two weeks and retraced back to 107 (61.8% Fibo) after hitting its strong support line at 104.50. Positive momentum on USDJPY is a good sign for our positive retracement story on the USD index in the short run, hence the pair could continue to reach new highs in the coming week.

AUD/NZD: We still think it is attractive to short the pair at these levels after the sharp rebound since mid-March; however, the strength of global equities amid central banks’ liquidity could continue to pump up the Aussie in the near term. We would stay away for now.

USD/CHF: We are bullish on pair as the Swiss franc is currently significantly overvalued and a little rebound in the USD in the short run could lead to a sharp retracement on the pair. We are long at USDCHF at 0.91 with a tight stop at 0.9030.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

Historically, deep recessions have usually been marked by a 40% selloff in equities on average and it would then take many years for the market to recover to its pre-crisis high. This time was different as after contracting by nearly 35% during the March selloff, US equities are now trading 60pts away from their all-time despite the depression-like unemployment rate and the poor recovery due to social distancing.

The major difference this time was the quick adjustments from central banks that immediately cut rates to zero and started QE in order to avoid a deflationary bust. The Fed balance sheet has nearly doubled since its Q4 2019 lows and is on its way to reach USD 12tr by the end of 2021. This chart shows that the central banks’ balance sheets are expected to reach USD 28tr in 2021, which means that USD 24tr have been injected into the economy since 2008. Yes, it almost looks like the Great Depression, plus USD 24 trillion.

Figure 6

Source: BoA Research

Conclusion

Overall, we think that the US dollar is set for a little bull retracement in the near term, which should weigh on EURUSD and GBPUSD. US equities continue to diverge from the 10Y yield, which still trades at 'depressed' levels despite rising inflationary pressure. We still think that the 10Y yield will trade higher in the next 3 to 6 months.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.