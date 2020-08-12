It's easy to look at legacy broadcast groups and write them off. With the rapid growth of streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT), traditional names in the media space are somewhat out of favor. This presents potential opportunity if you can find the right names. Though many of these traditional broadcast groups will ultimately fail, some will adapt and survive. As my small readership is already aware, I've looked at a many of these companies and have taken a flier on a couple of them. iHeartMedia (IHRT) is not one that I anticipated liking. But after a look under the hood, the stock now has my interest despite considerable mounting risks.

You can't look at broadcasting names as an investment idea without understanding the significant disruption happening in the space. Many of the broadcasting names have significant debt obligations coupled with costly infrastructure that is becoming less necessary as time goes on. COVID-19 has been dubbed the "great accelerator" by some. Things that we may have thought would take 5 to 10 years to happen are now going to happen much faster. In the case of media companies, I believe this to be vert true. Just look at what we've seen happen in the subscription TV business the last several months.

Consumers have been canceling pay-TV plans at record numbers this year, even though the coronavirus has kept them home and, presumably, in front of their TVs. The pandemic accelerated the cord-cutting trend by suspending live sports and putting households on tighter budgets, industry analysts said. The virus also paused production of new shows — so entertainment offerings became stale — and forced bars, hotels, and other businesses to cancel their TV plans, too.

The virus has had a sizeable impact on the media landscape. While consumers are cutting the cord at a more ferocious pace, streaming on-demand properties have seen surges in usage.

Consumers are speaking loud and clear; they want content when they want it. Video isn't the only thing consumers want on demand. Audio is very much in that same boat. The Recording Industry Association of America provides some great insight into consumer behavior in the music industry. The market is rapidly moving away from a buy and own preference to a subscriber preference.

Source: RIAA, Medium

In just 10 years, physical and digital ownership of music has plummeted from 93% of industry revenue to just 18%. Streaming has completely gobbled up share of music distribution. Paid subscriptions that provide music on-demand are a big driver of that growth. According RIAA, 93% of the annual growth in streaming is from paid subscriptions.

Source: Recording Industry Association of America

The broadcast radio space is not an on-demand business. So why am I looking at a terrestrial radio company like iHeartMedia?

Digital Distribution

While the company touts 90% monthly reach of all Americans - largely a sales-speak stat that doesn't tell true engagement - the number I'd like to focus on is the 138 million registered users of the iHeart listening platform. While iHeart's digital platform may be more known for the streams of its live radio stations, the app is in competition for share of the booming on demand music listener market with its iHeartRadio Plus and All Access subscription services. I'm certainly not going to attempt to claim that iHeart's music on-demand service is better than a company like Spotify's (SPOT), but with a $6 monthly price point, I think iHeart at least offers a very compelling solution to the music streaming market.

Platform (On Demand feature) Monthly Price Spotify Premium $9.99 Apple Music $9.99 Pandora Plus $4.99* Amazon Music $9.99 iHeartRadio Plus $5.99

The asterisk next to Pandora's $4.99 low tier price is because the user does have to submit to an advertisement to get songs on-demand. While iHeart can compete for share of music subscription growth with a cost-effective offering, music streamer foes like Pandora and Spotify are moving into the podcasting arena. That's an area where iHeart is already well established. As of July, iHeart is the top podcast publisher in the space by both unique audience and global downloads/streams. Yes, even more than Davey Pageviews of DDTG.

Rank Podcast Publisher US Unique Monthly Audience Global Downloads & Streams 1 iHeartRadio 24,640,000 225,263,000 2 NPR 24,059,000 220,983,000 3 New York Times 10,688,000 136,186,000 4 Barstool Sports 9,084,000 65,102,000 5 Wondery 8,756,000 62,718,000

Source: Podtrac, July 2020

While leading the pack is a great accomplishment, none of it means much if it doesn't translate to value for shareholders. If you can get past the brutal declines in total revenue last quarter, the digital growth story for iHeart was actually pretty impressive.

Digital Revenue Increased in Q2

Despite the massive disruption to the business that took place in the second quarter, the company was actually able to grow digital business year over year.

It's obviously incredibly concerning how quickly iHeart's broadcast advertising revenue was smashed during COVID19. But this is not an area where growth could have been reasonably expected. Looking at annual figures, we can see the company's previous revenue growth was in digital and network revenue.

Last year, IHRT grew digital revenue by 32% and network revenue by 5.5%. This shows how important it is for the company to replace declining broadcast revenue with digital and network revenue moving forward. Podcasting will play a role in this.

More manageable successor company debt burden

Make no mistake about it, the company still has a significant debt burden to navigate. However, after coming out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a restructured organization, the debt position of the successor company is a bit more manageable. CSuccessor iHeart had total liabilities of approximately $8.2 billion compared to the nearly $26 billion in total liabilities of predecessor iHeart.

Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Reduction Total Assets 14,286.0 10,997.8 23.0% Total Liabilities 25,852.1 8,177.8 68.4%

Source: Seeking Alpha, figures in millions of USD

About $5.8 billion of the current total debt is long term debt. That debt doesn't start to mature until after 2024.

Source: 2019 10-k

From a liquidity standpoint, the company stated in it's recent 8-k that it has $868 million in available funds through a combination of cash on the balance sheet and its revolving credit line. If we see more quarters like the one we just saw, the financials get very uncomfortable very quickly.

Talent Retention

Maintaining iHeart's roster of talent is going to be an important aspect of its business going forward. From the company's recent 10-k, we can see the focus on not only "companionship" as a consumer solution, but podcasting specifically as a growth category. Bold is my emphasis:

We continue to expand the spectrum of choices for our listeners-both in terms of compelling content and the array of ways in which it can be consumed. The proliferation of smart speakers and other connected devices greatly increases the range of options for accessing and interacting with our content. We are also very focused on rapidly growing content categories, such as our leadership position in podcasting. These initiatives not only improve the listener experience-they facilitate further engagement and heightened frequency of advertising impressions.

The company is putting a large value on it's personalities. Because of this, it is imperative that iHeart maintain the core talent roster and continue to develop new voices that gain market acceptance. As can be seen in the company's 10-k debt table in the section above, talent contracts don't appear to be locked up very long. After 2022, the talent contract obligations fall off considerably. This means there are likely big names at risk of being swooned by podcasting competitors. If the Joe Rogan deal is any indication, the market for top podcasting talent is likely to be strong.

Intangible Assets

In my article covering Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) earlier this year, one of my biggest concerns about Beasley was how reliant the company was on FCC licenses for company's overall asset value.

Source: author generated graphic, data from company 10-K filings

At about 20%, iHeartMedia is far and away the least reliant on FCC license valuations to justify the company's assets. This is important because it means despite iHeartMedia's physical scale, the company's sunk cost in traditional broadcast could actually be lower than that of its competitors. In a purely hypothetical situation where FCC licensing disappears and consumers are 100% digital, iHeart can continue forward without complete destruction of its enterprise value. While this hypothetical is unlikely, it shows which of these traditional radio players might be better positioned for the future. Using this metric, it's IHRT.

Risks

There are a tremendous amount of risks that come with buying stock in a company like IHRT. In my estimation, the largest of which is the fact that iHeart is still fundamentally an advertising business when the country is potentially facing economic calamity for an extended period of time. The company's most recent quarterly filing shows just how fragile advertising revenue is during a pandemic. Beyond that, the entire business model was already facing significant competition from streaming-focused entities like Spotify even before COVID19 happened. Even in terrific economic conditions, iHeart is a contrarian media play. The great accelerator is here and it is providing a variety of headwinds for companies like iHeartMedia. Another headwind for terrestrial radio generally speaking could be a significant hit to drive time listening should a large part of the US workforce remain remote (or unemployed) permanently.

Conclusion

It is my belief that the next two years are going to tell the tale on this company. We need to see what the balance sheet looks like heading into 2021. We need to see if the podcasting category can continue it's monetization pace. Finally, we need to see if top talent starts running for the hills in 2023.

Despite the significant risks, I'm very intrigued by iHeart radio as a high upside speculative play. The revenue growth is in the right areas. The company has an undeniable podcasting solution at a time when podcasting is picking up steam. The brand's debt load isn't as onerous as it previously was following Chapter 11. And iHeart is better positioned than peers for life after FCC licensing.

It's not a name that I'd recommend going overweight, but I think there's a place for it in a contrarian's portfolio. If you're a gambler, and I am, it's a name you can definitely take a look at. I have acquired a small position with an $8.12 cost basis. I will likely hold for about a year and reassess my thesis at that time.

