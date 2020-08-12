Futures convergence continues to take a toll from holders of UNG and is a factor to monitor.

Natural gas prices have rallied strongly over the past few weeks in the midst of a major change in gas fundamentals.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has rallied strongly over the past few weeks on the back of declines in natural gas production.

While these gains have been quite strong, it is important to note that natural gas has been declining for several months. In other words, there has been a trend of bearish fundamentals which have pressured prices lower throughout the past few quarters and the recent rally is one of the strongest seen in several months. I believe that this rally in price represents a broad changing point in gas pricing and fundamentals. Specifically, I believe that over the coming quarters we will see gas continue to trade higher and that now is a good time to buy UNG.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

To set the stage for understanding gas fundamentals, let's start with a broad perspective as seen in a 5-year range chart of inventories.

As seen above, gas inventories have been above the 5-year average and climbing against the average for most of the year. The key driver here has been weakness in heating demand due to a mild winter as well as lost demand from industrial consumers due to the spreading virus.

Of note, the South-Central region (the zone where the futures contracts which UNG trades are settled) has seen inventories climb substantially with total stocks breaking above the top of the 5-year range.

Put simply, gas inventories are quite elevated and they have been trending in that direction for some time.

The reason why it is important to study the history of natural gas fundamentals is that by understanding where we've been we can better frame up where we are likely headed. For example, while gas inventories have been climbing against the 5-year average, we actually are seeing a slowdown of the inventory changes when observed on a weekly basis.

What this chart shows is that since late April, almost every week has seen gas inventories build at a pace that is either at the 5-year average or below the 5-year average which means that something is happening to the supply and demand balance which is slowly pushing fundamentals into more bullish territory.

The reason why I say this is bullish is due to the clear correlation between changes in stocks and changes in inventories.

What this chart shows is that as inventories fall on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the price of natural gas tends to rise. And the implication of this data is that given that we are seeing a change in inventories in which the rate of change is less than historic norms, as time progresses we are shifting towards the territory of outright inventory declines on a year-over-year basis.

This may seem a bit complicated, but it's relatively simple: as inventories fall, prices rise. In other words, if we can understand where inventories are likely headed, then we can understand where prices are likely headed.

I believe that we are able to do just that. I believe that the current fundamental situation is actually fairly clear and that over the next few quarters we are going to continue to see inventories remain weak against the 5-year average which will lead to further price appreciation.

My first reason why I believe this is the case comes from natural gas production data. Put simply, production is collapsing.

Across the country we are seeing broad-based declines in gas production with every major region showing year-over-year drops.

This collapse in production is driven by the falling rig count - companies simply aren't incentivized to continue drilling at these low prices.

And from a longer-term perspective, the EIA anticipates these declines to continue through at least 2021.

From a balances perspective however, a collapse in production isn't necessarily bullish natural gas. We need to see production decline at a faster rate than demand for inventories to fall. I believe the gas bulls are in luck due to a few things.

First off, we are currently in the midst of peak power demand and it is likely setting another record at this moment.

The reason why I say that gas demand is likely setting another record is that this has been a very hot summer and it appears that the heat will continue into early fall.

And from a historical perspective, gas has continued to replace coal which means that a greater share of power generation is currently pulling on natural gas.

Forecasting the weather can be very difficult and the further out the forecast, the less accurate it becomes. However, what we can say is that it has been hot and the current forecasts suggest that it will remain hot over the next few months. Given that power burn is the greatest swing variable for this time of the year, this tilts the balance into bullishness for the next few months.

I am bullish gas. I believe that the decline in production will continue until prices rise which means that we have a strong fundamental backstop for placing trades in UNG. This said however, we must caveat this analysis with a study of UNG's methodology and its limitations.

The Limitations of UNG

UNG is a pretty simple ETF: it holds the front month natural gas futures contract and then rolls exposure into the second month futures contract about two months prior to expiry. After expiry of the front contract, the second month contract becomes the front month contract and the process repeats in perpetuity.

This methodology is fine and acceptable for tracking futures contracts. The problem however is that natural gas futures are almost always (around 83% of all weeks for the past decade) in contango - that is, the majority of the time, the front month futures contract is priced above the spot price of natural gas. And here's the problem with contango.

This chart shows the difference between the spot price of natural gas and the front month futures contract using the last 10 years of data. It shows that during a trading month, natural gas futures start off about 1.2% above the spot price and end the month roughly at parity with the spot price.

The problem for UNG is this: the ETF is holding this futures contract throughout most of this convergence. In other words, on average, UNG has underperformed the changes in natural gas by about 1.2% per month for the past decade.

This may seem like a small number because natural gas can see moves of 5-10% per day. However, through time, these small differentials add up. For example, on average, UNG is lagging the price of natural gas by about 14-16% per year - if the price of gas were to go nowhere during a year, UNG would fall by about 14-16%.

This is my caveat to my bullish recommendation on UNG. Yes, I believe gas prices are rising and yes I believe they will overcome the losses associated with futures convergence. However, investors in the ETF need to be aware of this impact upon shares.

Conclusion

Natural gas prices have rallied strongly over the past few weeks in the midst of a major change in gas fundamentals. Fundamentals are bullish due to collapsing production and ongoing strength in power demand. Futures convergence continues to take a toll from holders of UNG and is a factor to monitor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.