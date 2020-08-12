Barrick Gold released its second quarter of 2020 results which beat the analysts' expectations.

Source: Barrick Gold Image: Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine complex.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Barrick Gold (GOLD) released its second-quarter of 2020 results on August 10, 2020. It was another excellent quarter overall with record revenues of $3.055 billion and record-high free cash flow of over $500 million. Thus, the company decided to increase by 14% the dividend.

The gold sector has been bullish these past months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the world economy. However, after reaching over $2,050 per ounce, gold seems now overbought and technically may retrace to a more sustainable level. The first sign of a correction potential is the significant drop to nearly $1,900 per ounce yesterday. Looking at the Gold 10-year chart, we are now entering the handle of the Cup & handle pattern, and a potential of 10% to 30% correction can happen before the uptrend can resume.

Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners" with Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). We can see that Barrick has consistently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

The investment thesis that I recommend is to keep a long-term position and never really sell-off. I call it trading the long term. It is crucial to use about 40% of the total capital invested for trading GOLD short term in light of the extreme volatility of the gold industry.

The difference between my "core" gold miners, such as Barrick Gold, and the other less significant gold miners -- but still attractive gold miners -- is that I allocate a smaller part to short term (<50%) and avoid selling out unless the stock has reached my long-term high target.

CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

Anchored by a strong performance from our Tier 1 asset portfolio, notably Nevada Gold Mines, Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali, year-to-date gold production was 2.4 million ounces, which means that at the halfway mark we are well on track to end the year within our guidance range of 4.6 million to 5 million ounces. The copper portfolio also posted strong results, with production in the upper half of the guidance range and costs trending towards the lower end.

One promising feature is the JV called Nevada Gold Mines.

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a [38.5% for Newmont]/61.5%[for Barrick] joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines NGM, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada with apparent synergies.

Barrick Gold's total gold production in 2Q'20 was 1,149 K Au Oz.

Below is indicated the first quarter gold output detailed per mine. Nevada represents the four mines on the left side for a total of 521K Oz or 45.3% of the total production.

A quick look at the Q2 compared to Q1.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q'2020: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.063 2.678 2.883 2.721 3.055 Net Income in $ Billion 0.194 2.277 1.387 0.400 0.357 EBITDA $ Billion 0.84 3.89 3.222 1.656 1.520 EPS diluted in $/share 0.11 1.30 0.79 0.22 0.20 Cash from operations in $ Million 434 1,004 875 889 1,031 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 379 502 446 451 509 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 55 502 429 438 522 Total cash $ Billion 2.15 2.41 3.31 3.33 3.74 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 5.80 5.56 5.5 5.2 5.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.07 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.752 1.756 1.779 1.778 1.778 Gold Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 1,353 1,306 1,439 1,250 1149 Copper Production Mlbs 97 112 117 115 120 AISC $/Oz by-product 869 984 923 954 1031 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,317 1,476 1,483 1,589 1,725

Gold Production Details Gold production for the second quarter of 2020 was 1,149K Oz, down 15.1% sequentially. The gold price realized was $1,711 per ounce. The price of gold has continued to appreciate, and I believe Q3 will have a gold price above $1,900 per ounce.

Copper production increased by 8.5% compared to last year to 120 M Lbs. The average realized copper price was $2.79 per pound, up from $2.63 sequentially.

AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the lowest in the industry with $1,031 per ounce in 2Q'20, which gave a $694 per ounce profit margin based on $1,725/Oz for gold. Assuming nearly $1,925 per ounce for the third quarter of 2020, we can expect another $200 in margin increase, which is very positive.

Barrick Gold indicated a higher AISC (by-product) of now $1,031 per ounce, which is still a good number. AISC for the five last quarters is $952 per ounce.

AISC $ per ounce 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 869 984 923 954 1,031 AEM (By-product) 953 903 1,039 1,099 1,142 NEM (By-product) 1,016 987 946 1,030 1,097 KL (by-product) 560 562 512 776 751 KGC (by-product) 925 1,028 1,050 993 984 Average 946 958 969 1,028 1,001

One sensible issue right now is the Porgera mine in PNG. Not much is going on as we speak.

In April this year, the government of Papua New Guinea has decided not to extend the mining lease for the Porgera gold mine. It was a real surprise for Barrick Gold and its joint venture partner Zijin Mining in which Barrick Gold owns 47.5%.

Source: From Presentation

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $3.055 billion in 2Q'20

Barrick reported its second-quarter 2020 results on August 10, 2020. Barrick recorded total sales of $3,055 million, up 48.1% year over year. The company's net earnings were $357 million or $0.20 per share in second-quarter 2020 compared to earnings of $194 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings and production sold were higher than expectations.

Net cash provided by operating activities grew 71% year over year to $1,031 million compared to $434 million a year ago. The cost of sales moved up 12% year over year to $1,075 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow was $522 million in 2Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $522 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $1,891 million.

About the dividend.

Barrick's Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

It now represents a payout of $569 million yearly, which is mostly covered by free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt is further down to $1.43 Billion in 2Q'20 Total Debt was $5.17 Billion at the end of the second quarter. With a net debt to EBITDA of 0.07x, which is excellent. The EBITDA ("ttm") is now $10.294 billion.

4 - 2020 Guidance is the same as last quarter.

For 2020, Barrick is guiding attributable gold production in the range of 4.6-5 million ounces , down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces.

, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces. AISC is expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce , unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce , also unchanged from previous guidance.

, unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of , also unchanged from previous guidance. The company forecasts copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at an AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and the cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound.

at an AISC of and the cost of sales of Capital expenditures are projected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold was doing quite well until a few days ago.

Gold had so far a huge run-up, and gold miners were very popular amongst investors eager to find a safe investment.

However, what goes up must come down, even in a Gold bull market of unprecedented scale. It is unavoidable and is called financial gravity.

Despite how convinced you are that $3,000 is still "a few steps away," gold reached an overbought situation recently and is due to correct. The company's fundamentals will not change the fact, and if gold retrace, Barrick Gold stock will start to deflate to a more reasonable value.

Meanwhile, any correction should be considered as an excellent opportunity assuming that the next coming quarters will be unique.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD was forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $32 and support at $29. However, yesterday, the stock experienced a support breakout after gold price tumbled to the low $1,900 per ounce. The first support was the 50MA at around $26.25, but I am guessing further retracement to eventually the 200 MA at around $23-$22.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 25% at or above $30 and eventually wait for a retracement at or below $23. For the ones who have decided to add at the 50 MA, the resistance is now at $28.75 (sell).

Watch gold like a hawk. If we look at the 10-year gold chart, we see a characteristic cup and handle pattern, and we are now experiencing the handle, which means we may get more downside for gold with ups and downs.

