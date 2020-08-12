It does face some headwinds with the ongoing crisis with disruptions in payments and switching to more digital solutions to enable continued growth in sales.

Between customer loyalty and retention, Aflac has built a very protiftable underwriting business, as evidenced by the fantastic combined ratios the company exhibits.

On a relative and intrinsic basis Aflac is undervalued, by about 25 percent.

It is rare when you encounter a Dividend Aristocrat that appears to be undervalued and is trading at an attractive price.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) recently reported its second-quarter earnings, and as expected, they experienced some effects from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Aflac did experience a few bumps along the road, the company is in a strong capital position, with A- credit rating and an extremely safe dividend the company has been paying out for 38 years.

Let's dive in and take a look under the hood and see how Aflac faired during the second quarter.

Overview

Aflac Incorporated provides supplemental health and life insurance products, and operates through two segments:

Aflac Japan

Aflac U.S.

The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, among many others. In comparison, Aflac U.S. provides many of the same, including cancer, accident, and short-term disability. Plus, they have that cute duck in its commercials.

The company recently reported its second-quarter earnings, and first, let's examine how the company performed during the Corona quarter. And then, we can discuss the long-term outlook, risks, and valuation of Aflac.

Some highlights of the quarter:

2nd quarter profit of $805 million

Earnings per share of $1.12

Revenue for the quarter of $5.41 billion

Third-quarter dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Total revenues for Aflac of $5.4 billion were down compared to the second quarter of 2019, of $5.5 billion.

Net earnings also declined to $805 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $817 million, and $1.09 per diluted share of the previous year's quarter. The net earnings for the quarter included pretax net investment losses of $166 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Comparing to the 2nd quarter 2019 of pretax net income losses of $33 billion and $0.04 per diluted share, obviously impacted by the market fluctuations and interest rate declines since March.

The net investment losses of $176 million included a $161 million increase in the general allowance for credit losses. Also included were losses from sales and redemptions of $52 million, with gains from increases in the fair value of equity securities of $31 million, and gains from derivatives and foreign currency activities of $31 million.

Aflac's average yen/dollar exchange rate for the 2nd quarter was higher by 2.1 percent, and for the first six months of the year, the yen exchange rate was stronger by 1.7 percent.

At the end of the quarter total investments and cash were $142.2 billion, compared to $136.6 billion total of the 2nd quarter of 2019. Also, Aflac repurchased $188 million, or 5.2 million shares during the quarter, with 21.9 million shares still available for repurchase.

Let's move on to more specific segment performance.

Aflac Japan

The Aflac Japan in dollar terms, accounts for approximately 70 percent of Aflac's revenues.

In yen terms, Aflac Japan premium income was down 2.5 percent for a total of ¥339.9 billion for the quarter, mainly from limited-pay products reaching their paid-up status.

The net investment income improved 2 percent, or ¥68 billion, due to higher income from U.S. dollar-denominated assets and lower hedge costs.

The segment saw a decline in total revenue of ¥409.1 billion, or 1.8 percent, with adjusted pretax earnings in yen declined 1.2 percent, and a decline of 0.3 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The pretax adjusted profit margin for Aflac Japan was 22 percent compared to the previous year quarter of 21.9 percent.

In dollar terms, net premium income was $3.2 billion in the quarter, which was flat compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019. Net investment income increased 3.9 percent or $633 million; also, total revenues saw an increase of 0.3 percent for a total of $3.8 billion, and adjusted pretax earnings were $1.7 billion, or an increase of 1.7 percent compared to 2nd quarter of 2019.

Aflac U.S.

In dollar terms, Aflac U.S. represents approximately 30 percent of Aflac's revenues.

Aflac U.S. saw flat net premium income for the quarter of 1.5 billion, with net investment income decreasing 4.4 percent for a total of $172 million, which management attributed to the lower interest rate environment.

Total revenues grew 0.9 percent to $1.7 billion, with adjusted pretax earnings higher by 26 percent for $426 million. And pretax adjusted profit margin for the U.S. segment up to 25.7 percent, compared to 20.6 percent from the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Aflac U.S. sales declined 55.6 percent in the quarter to $161 million, while in the first half of the year, total new sales decreased 31.2 percent to $484 million. All of which indicates the impact Covid-19 had on both the country and Aflac, primarily in the Corona quarter.

That wraps up the second-quarter results for Aflac, let's look at what will drive growth for the upcoming quarter and into beyond.

Growth Story

From a customer service standpoint, Aflac continues to excel, this from Don Amos, CEO from the latest earnings call:

Aflac Japan received the honor of being the number one company in customer loyalty among the 13 life insurance companies in the NTT Com Online Benchmark Survey. This survey was conducted in May, right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, which shows our ability to adapt. Our factors customers ranked were Aflac number one included our customer service and listening approach, our corporate and brand image, and our friendly policyholder website. Receiving recognition such as this from the very people we support is the highest honor, especially considered in the current environment. It also reflects our collective hard work and dedication to be there for the policyholders when they need us most."

Along those same lines, Aflac has extended grace periods for premiums in both the U.S. and Japan. Aflac believes that both the extension of premiums, plus proactively reaching out to its customers to help in any way possible will help with retention, benefit ratios, and customer loyalty. All of which will lead to continued profitability for the company.

The company recognizes that face to face sales are going to be an issue going forward for at least the remainder of 2020. With this in mind, the company is instituting additional initiatives to increase the digital presence, as well as using old school techniques like direct mail and the old fashioned phone calls, particularly in Aflac Japan.

The company sees strong sales coming in the fourth quarter, where they typically see strength in the broker-driven group.

Aflac Japan is the crown jewel of the company, and the company insures one out of every four Japanese households, where supplementary insurance is far more popular.

The presence Aflac holds in Japan allows it the ability to offer lower prices than the competition, which allows them to both retain and attract customers. All of which means that Aflac isn't under pressure to pursue more aggressive investment policies with the profits they earn from its underwriting.

In addition, to the benefits mentioned above, Aflac has also spent decades building relationships and networks, and with the years of performance for the company in Japan, they have built a moat that will take others billions to supplant.

Speaking of underwriting, the company has maintained an underwriting margin of 14.6 percent over the last ten years, reporting an underwriting margin of 12.7 percent in 2019.

Aflac's Japan's total benefit ratio was 69.8 percent for the second quarter, which was up 90 basis points compared to year over year. The expense ratio for Aflac Japan was 20 percent, giving Aflac Japan a combined ratio of 89.8 percent for the quarter. Remember, for insurance companies, anything over 100 percent is considered good and indicates underwriting profitability.

Aflac U.S. total benefit ratio was 44.3 percent, along with an expense ratio of 35.3 percent for a combined ratio of 79.8 percent. Which again indicates an underwriting profit.

Both of these combined ratios are within Aflac's historical averages of Aflac Japan of 75 to 85 percent, and Aflac U.S. of 81 to 82 percent over the last ten years.

Continuation of underwriting profitability is one of the keys to success for Aflac, and they have been performing well over the last ten years, and I see zero reasons why that wouldn't continue into the future.

Another avenue of growth mentioned on the conference call was the continued build-out of the U.S. Network Dental and Vision. The company has successfully filed in 40 states and anticipates this product will begin to be available as early as 2021.

Aflac expects this tool to help drive more small business opportunities, and enable to company to drive more business with the additional offerings.

While the company experienced losses in the net investments, primarily because of $161 billion in CECL reserves, Aflac still enjoys a strong, profitable investment portfolio.

With total investments and cash of $142.2 million, the company has a nice portfolio to continue generating revenue. The majority of the portfolio is due after ten years, so the lower interest rate environment shouldn't be as much of a factor in the short-term, with the company earning a solid 2.8 percent from the securities portfolio in 2019, and enjoying an A+ rating in Japan.

Aflac recently underwent a stress test to measure the impacts of Covid-19 on the company and has come out of those tests expecting a 0.5 to 1 percent impact on Aflac Japan, and a 3 to 5 percent impact on Aflac U.S. from a benefit ratio basis for both segments.

It appears that Aflac expects some short-term hits from Covid-19, but expects that they will dissipate with time.

Next up dividends, we just can't tell a story about Aflac without including the dividend.

Aflac is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats and has been paying a growing dividend for 38 years.

The current dividend yield is 2.99 percent, with an annual payout of $1.12. The company has an extremely low payout ratio of 24.11 percent and has been growing the dividend at a 7.57 percent clip over the last five years.

There are no indications that the company is planning on suspending or holding the dividend at the current time, and with a payout ratio that low, it is in a great position to continue far into the future.

No matter the great growth opportunities Aflac presents, it does have some risks, let's discuss those next.

Risk

As with all companies, Aflac faces risks concerning the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Concerning Aflac, the first impact they face is the rising levels of customers experiencing difficulties paying their premiums or the policies being designated no lapse periods.

Because approximately 96 percent of Aflac U.S. segments sales occur via payroll deductions. With many businesses facing serious issues of continuity, Aflac is facing possible difficulties collecting premiums from its customers.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, many states have issued no lapse periods orders to help customers as they continue to experience financial difficulties. As those orders continue, it could place pressure on Aflac's financial results.

Another risk, with the continued pandemic impacting the investment portfolio, despite the fact that 94.5 percent of Aflac's investment portfolio is rated investment grade. As the pandemic continues, there is a risk that those equities could be downgraded into the future, or even default, which would put a big dent in Aflac's income.

Of course, one risk the company faces with the continuation of the pandemic is the fact that most of the policies sold by Aflac are in-person sales. With the continuing shelter-in-place policies in place, those face to face interactions are going online, and the unknown of this change in operations might impact the revenues for the company now and into the future.

Valuation

Let's move onto the valuation of Aflac, my favorite part.

On a quant basis, Aflac is rated a 3.38 or neutral, where Seeking Alpha authors are far more bullish with a rating of 4.00, and Wall Street the most neutral at 2.81.

Aflac is rated 7th out of 20 in the Life and Health Insurance industry, and 119th in the financial sector.

On a P/E ratio basis, Aflac has a GAAP TTM of 9.13, compared to the 11.31, and a five-year average of 10.55 the company is undervalued. Relatively if the company grows P/E to the five-year average, the price would appreciate $53.20, give or take depending on the current market price.

On a relative basis, the company looks to be undervalued based on the historical P/E ratio, and based on the intrinsic value I calculate using the excess return valuation; I agree that the company is undervalued.

You can see the inputs I assume when using the below model. I tried to be as conservative as possible to give me a margin of safety in case my assumptions are incorrect.

Based on the above model and a brief look into the P/E ratio, I see Aflac as currently undervalued, if we assume the company returns to previous levels in the market.

On another note, Aflac's current return on equity is higher than the weighted cost of capital, which indicates that Aflac is a profitable company with room to grow.

I would look for a range of prices between $52 to $57, which gives us a margin of safety of 28 percent to 35 percent, compared to the current market price of $37+.

Final Thoughts

As we can see from the above, Aflac is going to face some headwinds going forward, especially with much of the growth in Japan already being captured. That doesn't mean the company is done, far from it.

Aflac is working towards expanding into other markets and providing additional tools and services to deepen its relationships with its customers.

The company currently is undervalued based on a relative and intrinsic basis, but the big question remains, what will drive the company forward into the future.

You rarely come along a Dividend Aristocrat that is undervalued, and I took advantage early on and am long the company. Is this a strong growth company? No, but sometimes it is good to have a good, strong, stable contributor that pays a nice dividend to add to the bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.