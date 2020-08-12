Gold, Silver And Platinum Update: Bulls Still In Control

I know many investors in precious metals are licking their wounds after Tuesday’s massive drawdown in price. Many writers on Seeking Alpha have been warning of such a sell-off since the latest upmove began almost two years ago. I was one of a handful of outspoken writers on this site advocating oversized weightings to gold in the summer of 2018, when the Wall Street pundits were talking about sub-$1000 gold as a given, since the price was under pressure at $1200.

In fact, I put the high odds of $2000 gold occurring in quick order in one of my article titles here. The problem with trying to predict a major correction is you risk missing out on much of the gain, always preparing for the inevitable washout. In the end, gold’s 8% annualized uptrend since we left the gold standard in the early 1970s is quite similar to the stock market’s relentless 10%+ annualized return over the same span. As long as the Federal Reserve keeps printing money and the U.S. Treasury keeps borrowing money, both will likely advance when measured over the years.

Aren’t gold, silver and platinum getting overvalued? Not anywhere near the stock market overvaluation, that’s for sure. With equities at record price to sales ratios, price to GDP economic output, and nearly so for CAPE (10-year cycle adjusted P/Es), the precious metals are still unique bargains for your wealth, as a hedge against the regular devaluations in our currency. Based on relative prices to dollars in circulation, M-1 money supply, Treasury debt, and stock market values, gold’s fair “median” price over the last 50 years today stands closer to $2300 an ounce. Believe it or not, using history as our guide and adjusting for real-world money printing, one would expect gold to trade half the time above $2300 and the other half below it. At this morning’s $1900 price per ounce, gold is STILL undervalued long term.

Adjusting for underreported CPI is a fool’s errand when valuing gold, and many articles in the mainstream financial press are reporting $2800-3000 gold would be an all-time high. In fact, adjusting for money printing and debt borrowing (representing the need for future money printing), gold’s adjusted all-time high is above $5000 an ounce! And, this target valuation number has risen almost 15% during 2020 from record Federal Reserve money printing (devaluations). You can read my 2014 blog on underreported inflation and gold here. I also explained political risks, the need for preparing for inevitable recessions, and relative pricing vs. paper money/debt creation in January 2019 here and December here with new calls for $2000 gold.

The latest catalyst for gold during the summer of 2020 has been a downturn in the value of paper dollar vs. other fiat currencies. We have not witnessed a large, 10% decline over several months (and 20% over 12 months) in the U.S. Dollar Index since 2010, a decade ago. Again, many pundits are putting out articles that the late summer dollar drop of 5%, and 10% decline since April are extreme numbers using the last 5-10 years of low volatility as a baseline. Historically, the Dollar Index is capable of 15-20% slides over 3-4 months, 1986-87 and 2002-03 are examples. How many investors were trading 20 and 30 years ago to experience such?

In July, I wrote an article about the growing odds of a major drop in the U.S. Dollar this year into 2021. The trailing 12-month 45% M-1 increase is a modern record since leaving the gold standard in 1971. Why wouldn’t the Dollar drop 30-40% in coming months, if purchasing power is related to money supply? That’s the math.

The biggest moves in precious metals historically are usually a function of a drop in your local currency, as gold/silver/platinum hold their value from country to country. A lower Dollar is extremely supportive of gold’s rising price if it continues or even accelerates. Below are 2-year charts of the Dollar Index in 2020 and 2010 for reference.

By the way, the 20% downmove for the Dollar ending in 2011 also marked the end of gold’s multi-year rise to its previous $1900 an ounce record, platinum’s $1950 high and silver’s $50 quote. Below you see the high correlation between precious metals pricing and the U.S. Dollar value.

Trade Ideas

If you believe in the bullish case for precious metals like I do, the sharp correction this week has been an excuse to buy more. I have purchased more Newmont (NEM) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) shares plus additional bullion trust units of iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum (PPLT). Platinum is particularly intriguing as it traditionally trades ABOVE the pricing of both gold and sister palladium. With gold at $1900 and palladium at $2100, platinum’s $920 price is amazingly undervalued today.

Silver is catching a bid finally as a version of poor man’s gold. Plus, Newmont and Pan American are selling for P/Es under 20 today, given flat precious metals pricing next year. While the largest miners usually sell for sharp P/E premiums vs. the prevailing S&P 500 ratio, today you can purchase them at a discount to the projected 2021 P/E of 25 for the general market. The 5% earnings yield available from these two well-situated winners is better than the overall U.S. stock market and base Treasury/corporate bond yields in the 1%-4% range. Trust me, if you go back through history, and believe gold/silver are still in uptrends, enormous upside remains in the two. I discussed their uniquely positive setup in a March article here.

Final Thoughts

Silver’s value vs. gold, financial assets and money printing levels is still quite low. I have a target for silver in 2021 above its all-time high of $50 an ounce. From $25 this morning, that’s still a double from here. What other investments on Wall Street have a potential double as part of the equation the next 12-18 months? Not many.

Gold is “worth” $2300 now, likely rising to $2500 by the middle of next year. $2500 for a minimum target in 12-18 months is fair and easily argued by the math. Then a move ABOVE fair value could happen. Extreme upside calls for $3000 or $4000 or higher in coming years are not farfetched, especially if the value of each dollar is set to implode from the coronavirus recession, a potential November election fiasco, and out-of-control government borrowing and money printing. [My brokerage account gold bullion product held is the ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) ETF, a 2x long trust using futures and swaps.]

Platinum’s upside is monstrous. Getting to $3000 or $4000 an ounce is not impossible in a few years if investment capital floods into the marketplace. Total above ground inventory worldwide for sale today is in the $60 billion area at $920 an ounce. Compare that number to stock capitalizations for Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) approaching $2 trillion each. If Wall Street investors were truly bullish on platinum, its price would be double and triple the current quote. You can read about the relative cheapness of silver and platinum in my April article here.

For bullish precious metals investors, 2020-21 may represent the “best of all possible worlds” for a trading environment. Don’t be shy about buying and holding them for a while, just like Wall Street recommends you buy and hold your equity mutual funds and index ETFs.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, PAAS, SLV, PPLT, UGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.