Fortune Brands' (NYSE:FBHS) second-quarter results came in better than expected in both their top line and bottom line. Although net sales declined during the quarter, they came in stronger than what management expected at the end of their first quarter. The outlook given during their first-quarter conference call was for their top line to decrease by 10% to 20% in their second quarter. However, with second-quarter results already booked, the actual decrease in sales was 9% compared to their prior-year period. So far in the first half of 2020, FHBS has beaten analysts' expectations.

The company was already undergoing a restructuring process before the COVID-19 hit, especially in their cabinets business segment. These early actions are proving to be beneficial to the company. FBHS reported an increase in operating margins of 20 basis points to 14.3% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Better cost management also allowed the firm to report better decremental margins than expected at 12%, albeit aided by onetime items such as healthcare expenses that should come back up as the company positions itself for a "normalize" environment. Not including one-time items, decremental margin performance was approximately 20% at the favorable end of their full-year objective.

While not giving explicit guidance for the second half of 2020, management feels very optimistic about the trends they are seeing in their markets:

Since June's quarter end and into July, R&R and new construction activity continues to improve. - Q2 call

To that end, soft guidance was given in their second-quarter conference call, which calls for the following:

A range of potential full year sales outcomes remain a possibility for this year. So a full year sales result ranging from low single-digit growth to low single-digit decline appears to be the most likely spectrum at this moment. - Q2 call

Not counting further disruptions from another wave of COVID-19 infections, we believe April was the trough of the pandemic. A second round of stimulus checks could propel consumers to continue their home renovation projects, which would bode well for FBHS as the company generates about 48% of sales from the repair and remodel market (R&R). Once FBHS's end markets fully recover, their lower cost structure should result in incremental margin expansion and, all else being equal, boost EPS. With that said, analysts are projecting forward EPS of $4.22 at the mid-point for 2021 with a high-end projection of $4.50 per share. We believe the high-end range is probably within reach due to operating leverage, which would put FBHS's forward earnings multiple at 18x, while the company's 5-year average PE ratio stands at 22x. Applying a 22x earnings multiple to $4.50 per share gives us a fair value estimate for FBHS of $99 per share. At a recent $81 per share, there is a potential upside of 22%.

Given the recovering trends and the strong margin performance, we are changing our neutral view on the company to bullish.

FBHS benefited from a strong position in the R&R market

The company benefited to a degree from strong demand in the R&R market, as shelter-in-place orders took hold. Management stated in their conference call an uptick in Google search data for home improvement up 51% compared to the prior year, and searches for new home sales and existing home sales up 30%. The strength in the R&R market was also due to most retail and e-commerce channels being open, giving an outlet for consumers to spend their time doing home renovations. In fact, this is a trend we are seeing while covering other companies such as Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) and Tractor Supply (TSCO), both companies reporting solid quarterly growth. Comments from both companies point to consumer spending patterns shifting from travel and entertainment, to DIY projects. As it relates to FBHS, the company saw strong demand for its Fiberon decking brand, growing by mid-teens in the quarter, as consumer focus went to outdoor living projects.

As the economy reopened, demand accelerated quickly. From a 20% decline in sales in April due to many distribution channels being closed to an acceleration in orders ending flat year on year by the end of June and with the trend continuing through July:

And so we started from a negative April as things both opened back up, got the kind of flattish in June. We're anticipating growth in July and feeling pretty good about it at this point and that's across the portfolio in varying degrees depending on the segment but across the portfolio. - Q2 call

With a new round of stimulus checks and an extension of unemployment benefits, we could expect strong trends continuing in the second half of the year as new projects are started. The resiliency of the housing market is also a sign of relief to FBHS. Homebuilding company D.R. Horton (DHI) reported solid quarterly results, stating their belief for strong housing demand as follows:

In both May and June, the Company's net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year periods. The Company has continued to experience strong increases in net sales orders in July compared to the same month in the prior year. The Company believes the increase in demand since May has been fueled by increased buyer urgency due to lower interest rates on mortgage loans, the limited supply of homes at affordable price points across most of the Company's markets, and to some extent the lower levels of home sales from mid-March through early April which caused some pent-up demand. - D.R Horton press release

FBHS cabinet business line, its weakest link, is showing signs of a turnaround

The company has been working for almost two years turning around its cabinet business segment. The overall strategy was shifting the product portfolio to a more affordable product line. Management believes this segment is already at an inflection point and is taking share in the value products. Importantly, antidumping rules have leveled the playing field, making FBHS products competitive with Chinese imports or other low-cost countries:

And so now that we're in kind of that post the legal subsidy era, it is set up to compete and is competing really, really well. We're gaining share from both domestic players and from the absence of Chinese players, who've exited the market over the past few months or who have been replaced to a lesser extent with other importers with higher costs and longer lead times. Our work to add further value in cabinets is not over as we continue to drive this business towards our long-term goal of mid-teens margins. - Q2 call

The company also believes the value-priced cabinet market is a $200M to $300M incremental sales opportunity. If the company can achieve its targeted margins for the segment, the firm could generate $37M in incremental operating income at the mid-point.

For the quarter, sales in value cabinetry were down around 7%, but management states that sales would have been flat for the quarter if it wasn't for some supply chain interruptions. For the whole segment, sales were down 15% compared to their prior-year period. That said, a strong recovery in the housing market, coupled with a better cost structure due to their restructuring initiatives, could be accretive to earnings.

The bottom line

FBHS ended its second quarter with $398M in cash on hand and available liquidity of $1.2B in revolving credit. With net debt of $1.8B, the company finished the quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x, which we believe is a healthy financial metric.

Barring another wave of COVID-19 infections, we share management optimism for a better second half. Their trimmed cost structure, coupled with increased demand (if and when that happens), should give a nice boost to EPS due to operating leverage. That is why we believe the high-end EPS target of $4.50 per share is well within reach. Applying an earnings multiple of 22x (which is their 5-year average) gives us a value per share of $99 for FBHS.

Given the slightly better visibility, we are changing our view from neutral to bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.