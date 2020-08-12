Despite the disappointment in the past quarter, the excellent long-term prospects of DSUVIA as a product remain unchanged in my view.

ACRX Shareholders had a lot to digest during the past three months, including capital raise, cancelled and new marketing agreements, and the exit from the Tetraphase bidding war.

I have covered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) before, so investors should view this as an update to my previous articles.

Well, that was one busy quarter for ACRX, wasn't it? Here is what happened since the last financial statements were issued:

Grünenthal terminated the marketing agreements for Zalviso in the EU and some other territories.

ACRX signed DSUVIA US distribution agreement for dental surgeons (potentially also paving the way for a replacement of Grünenthal)

ACRX stepped out of the bidding war for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) - after assuring an increased break-up fee

ACRX placed a Common Stock Offering

U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (or USAMMDA) likely to place additional DSUVIA order

I will discuss all of these items, and discuss some general aspects regarding the actual and potential future DSUVIA sales.

My overall view on ACRX remains very bullish, but 2q20 DSUVIA sales were a huge disappointment, even considering the COVID-19 restrictions which were the most significant during a substantial part of the quarter.

Grünenthal Termination

On May 18, 2020 ACRX received notice from Grünenthal GmbH, its marketing partner for Zalvisio in the EEC, Switzerland and Australia, that Grünenthal is exercising its right to terminate the relevant agreements effective on or about November 14, 2020.

From outside either company, we can only speculate about the reasons for the termination: Apparently, Zalviso did not sell like sliced bread, so Grünenthal may simply have decided to no longer devote any resources to this product. Or, Grünenthal simply decided to give up on their plans to become a pharmaceutical distributor to hospitals - a project which in fact I understand they had launched only with the marketing rights for Zalviso.

Either way, as a consequence, ACRX needs to find a new partner for Zalviso marketing, for mainly two reasons: First, to obviously continue the sales efforts in the aforementioned territories. Second, in order to meet its obligations to its financing partner PDL BioPharma, Inc. (or: PDL).

As a reminder: ACRX sold to PDL a substantial share of its rights to various types of licensing fees and royalties expected from Grünenthal due to Zalviso sales. The purpose of such a Royalty Sale is two-fold:

Advancing cash inflow to ACRX; and

Transferring risk.

The latter aspect triggered some discussion after my last article, so here I try to illustrate the matter further. This involves an accounting aspect (somewhat dry stuff) and a business aspect.

Let's start with the accounting element. In order to illustrate what is in ACRX' books I will apply some simplifications by:

Using heavily rounded numbers that lead to easy-to-reconcile results

Just looking at annual developments, i.e. ignoring interim financial reporting

Assuming there is only one royalty payment expected (instead of a series of various payments)

Ignoring various subtleties like thresholds, percentage of sold amounts etc.

Not explicitly discussing rounding differences.

None of these simplifications change the outcome. For the actual numbers, readers are referred to ACRX' YE financial statements, Note 8 "Liability Related to Sale of Future Royalties": So, here is the example:

At inception of the Royalty Sale, ACRX receives USD 60 million in exchange for an estimated amount of royalties of USD 106.29 million to be forwarded to PDL in 6 years (as a single payment, per my simplifications). The internal rate of return (or: IRR) for these payments is 10.0% (by way of my choice of numbers) and ACRX initially reports a liability of USD 60 million. Accordingly, during year 1, ACRX reports non-cash interest expense 10%*USD 60 million = 6 million, and the liability recorded end-of-period is USD 66 million (=60+6). The non-cash interest is simply the allocation over time of the difference between the amount received by ACRX and the (expected!) payment of royalties to be forwarded to PDL. This difference allows for the time value of money during the 6-year-period as well as the risk assumed by PDL. At the end of year 1, ACRX revises its estimate of future royalty payments downwards to USD 92.57 million. The new IRR going forward (this is a purely prospective adjustment!) is thus 7% and the liability recorded at end of year remains unchanged at USD 66 million. During year 2, ACRX records non-cash interest expense of USD 4.62 million (= 66 * 7%) in exactly the same way as in year 1. Thus the end-of-period liability recorded is USD 70.62 million. At the end of year 2, things get more interesting, because the new estimate of the royalty payment (in 4 years' time) is revised to USD 65.14 million. Accordingly, the new IRR is -2% (prospectively) Thus, in year 3, ACRX reports a non-cash interest income of USD 1.41 million. This income essentially reflects the fact that ACRX recognized to much expense in the previous periods. Closing balance of the liability is USD 69.21 million (=70.62-1.41). At the end of year 3 things get really interesting, because now the royalty payment is estimated to be USD 50 million - i.e. less than what ACRX had received even on a purely nominal basis. Here, US-GAAP rules require ACRX to calculate the new IRR by assuming as the final payment (in this simplified example) at least the amount received initially, i.e. USD 60 million. Consequently, the new IRR is -4.65%. Let's finally assume that the estimated royalty payment is left unchanged at USD 50 million for the remaining term. Each year, ACRX recognizes non-cash interest income at 4.65% of the period's opening balance, thus ending with a liability of USD 60 million (by design / US-GAAP guidance). Now, once the actual payment is determined / received, ACRX will book a non-cash accounting gain or loss. So if, for example, the actual final payment is USD 51 million (a slight difference to the final estimate), ACRX will report a USD 9 million gain (60 liability in the books - 51 actual payable).[And more hyper technical piece of accounting: All the interest is non-cash. And so is that part of total Zalviso revenue that ACRX has to forward to PDL for amortizing the liability. So in my example, the 51 million would be non-cash revenue: While ACRX does receive cash from Grünenthal that would have to pass it on to PDL, so it would have no cash contribution. In reality, this is happening quarter after quarter, since the actual royalty and amortization payment schedules do include quarterly billings.]

To be very clear: All of this can be found in the ACRX financial statements, in particular the statement that PDL bears the full risk if royalty payments come in lower - or even substantially lower - than anticipated. In particular, ACRX does not have any general obligation to make up any losses PDL may incur (because that's what PDL was pricing the risk premium for).

The remaining question is: Can there be specific facts and circumstances under which ACRX will become liable nonetheless? See for example this risk factor as stated by ACRX in their 2019 10-K filing:

"Additionally, we agreed to certain representations and covenants relating to the Amended Agreements under our agreements with PDL, and, if we breach those representations or covenants, we may become subject to indemnification claims by PDL and liable to PDL for its indemnifiable losses relating to such breaches."

And would the Grünenthal cancellation of the distribution agreement constitute such facts and circumstances?

In my opinion, the risk that Grünenthal terminate the agreements and a new marketing partner has to be found is one of the risks transferred - subject however, to ACRX using "commercially reasonable efforts to negotiate a replacement license agreement with a third party" (see the corresponding Form 8-K).

Grünenthal's termination right was in the contract with ACRX from Day 1 on and thus known to PDL; plus the "commercially reasonable efforts"-clause seems to me like the most standard way of dealing with anticipated changes of factors underlying a transaction. And, there is even more evidence for this interpretation in the 2q20 10Q (or: 10Q), see following quote

If the Company [i.e. ACRX] is unable to find a New Arrangement [i.e. replacement for Grünenthal], a contingent gain of up to approximately $65 million may be recognized when it is realized upon expiration of the liability at the end of the Royalty Monetization term.

So essentially, there is a scenario by which PDL would lose most of the nominal amount it had borrowed to ACRX after the Grünenthal termination.

ACRX stated in the 8-K that they granted a right of first negotiation for a license agreement to replace the Grünenthal License Agreement to a third party with which the Company is currently negotiating a license agreement for DZUVEO for the European market. This to me appears to be commercially reasonable efforts - in particular, since we do have more clarity now who that potential partner is, see the following section.

DSUVIA US Distribution Agreement for Dental Surgeons

On July 23, 2020 ACRX announced it inked a US-distribution agreement with the Dental Division of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) for DSUVIA in the US for dental surgeons. ZBH is quite an address in the healthcare market, with a market cap of north of USD 27 billion and annual sales of close to USD 8 billion.

ZBH's Dental Division (or: ZB Dental) designs, develops, manufactures and markets dental prostheses, including dental implants and thus has direct access to dental surgeons who do the related surgeries - and who are also eligible to administer the required anaesthesia, see this short introduction to the profession:

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are trained to recognize and treat a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries and defects in the head, neck, face, jaws and the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region. They are also trained to administer anaesthesia and provide care in an office setting. They treat problems such as the extraction of wisdom teeth, misaligned jaws, tumors and cysts of the jaw and mouth, and to perform dental implant surgery. Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a surgical specialty recognized by the American College of Surgeons.

In my opinion, this is the perfect environment for DSUVIA. First, because of the comments made during ACRX' 3q19 Earnings Call by Dr. Charles Lee, Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Director of Microsurgery at St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco:

I actually had one patient dosed with DSUVIA describe abdominal liposuction is feeling like a deep-tissue massage, which I can guarantee you I have never heard before.

But also from personal experience: I once had a dental implant surgery and unfortunately the surgeon started his action before the anaesthesia had started its action - for what it's worth, not an experience I recommend you try yourself… (But in no case am I expecting the drilling of holes into your jaw-bone to ever feel like a massage.)

But more seriously, and generally, I believe dental surgery is the perfect setting for DSUVIA:

Limited duration of surgery

Outpatient setting

Typically no IV required

Surgeon can apply anaesthesia herself

Moderate to severe pain to be expected (and reasonably predictable)

Many people are afraid of dentists AND are afraid of needles - DSUVIA helps to get rid of at least one of those nasty aspects at least

All in all, I am very optimistic that this is a very important market entry for DSUVIA. During the 2q20 Earnings Call (or: EC) management gave an indication of the related commercial potential in the US dental and oral surgery market:

Just in general, we said about 7.5 million procedures eligible for DSUVIA (…) So third molar extractions, otherwise known as wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, bone grafting. There's a number of dental and oral surgery procedures that are commonly performed by oral surgeons and dentists that use IV opioids, and we're really looking to replace IV opioids in that market.

ZBH is an established and strong partner - and possibly not only in the US, by the way:

The Distribution Agreement also provides ZB Dental with a right of first negotiation and a right of first refusal to distribute DZUVEO to Professionals in the European Union ("EU Rights"), subject to certain limitations.

And consequently, ZBH is also the entity ACRX is talking to with respect to replacing Grünenthal as the marketing partner for Zalviso in the EU.

Common Stock Offering / Liquidity

Also on July 23, 2020 ACRX announced a USD 10 million common stock offering priced at the market (Prospectus), whereby ACRX sold some 9.4 million stocks for net proceeds of USD 10 million - or USD 1.06 / share.

While this stock offering is no surprise at all (see for example my latest article on ACRX), this is plain and simple shareholder dilution, see the following summary of the "stock-count status quo":

(Source: Data from prospectus, calculation by author)

According to the prospectus, this is the intended use of the proceeds:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including commercialization activities, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, and capital expenditures. We may use a portion of the proceeds to make scheduled payments of principal and interest on our outstanding loan with Oxford Finance LLC, or Oxford, which matures on June 1, 2023. At March 31, 2020, this loan had an accrued balance of $24.5 million.

The cash need from ongoing operations has improved, according to the 10Q the 2q20 cash outflow from operations was some USD 9.7 million. This compares to USD 43.7 million in cash and short-term investments as per 2q20 end, i.e. before the USD 10 million in-flow. Here is management's comment on the sources for the reduced operating expense:

Decrease in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a reduction of $1.9 million in DSUVIA-related commercialization expenses, and a $1.7 million reduction in personnel costs.

There is probably substantial contribution to the cost reduction from sales related synergies due to the co-promotion agreement:

Tetraphase Acquisition Effort

This is a quick one: On June 4, 2020 ACX announced that it has exited the bidding war for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH).

I guess this was a wise decision, even though I can still see the benefits of the intended merger. But since there were other interested parties, and given the limited access to cash that ACRX had against the other bidders, it made sense to know when it's time to leave the table. At least, ACRX had managed to amend the contracts with TTPH for a substantially increased break-up fee - apparently providing for some USD 0.5 million net balance of all income and expense from the process. (And by the way - the USD 1.8 million final break-up fee is part of other income, so it did affect the 2q20 earnings, but of course it is not part of Revenue, since ACRX' standard business activities do not comprise the collecting of break-up fees).

Nonetheless, the co-promotion agreement between ACRX and TTPH (i.e. combining the two sales-forces) is unaffected by the non-completion of the merger, thus 35 sales reps are currently promoting the products of both companies. As discussed above, this seems to have a positive impact on ACRX' cash drain.

Despite ACRX and TTPH not ending up in a merger, ACRX management reconfirmed its intention to look out for future commercial opportunities:

In addition, we remain in active discussions on in-licensing and acquiring assets that are complementary to our existing portfolio with the potential to add significant value to the business.

This would likely be found in the hospital / ASC space, where ACRX / TTPH have an established sales force in place. The prospects of these kind of initiatives are hard to assess at this very stage, but next to all the general risks involved, they do provide for significant scaling opportunities: When talking about the cash burn of ACRX, investors should not forget that a substantial part of it is to "feed" an asset, i.e. the sales force in the hospital / ASC space.

DSUVIA Sales - Presence and Outlook

Obviously, right now the most interesting thing to most investors is the development of DSUVIA sales. Here's the current state of affairs (note that there is little tangible news regarding the Zalviso resubmission to the FDA):

2q20 Actual Sales

Frankly, 2q20 net DSUVIA sales were a complete nightmare at USD 0.002 million. No explanation other than COVID-19 was given in the EC or the 10Q. Even I as a bull find this number extremely disappointing.

At least, there is some more positive news and developments, some of them actual, some of them prospective:

Joint Deployment Formulary

One of the key news for ACRX in 2020 so far was the achievement of the Milestone C approval, a decision that clears the path for DSUVIA to be included in military sets, kits and outfits (SKOs) - for the US Army, that is, as of today.

According to information provided during the 1q20 Earnings Call, ACRX is expecting orders from the US Army of about USD 30 million over the next three years, starting in 3q or 4q 2020. These orders will deploy DSUVIA within the entire US Army:

At this point, we expect that initial stocking orders for the US Army SKOs alone will approximate $30 million over the next three years based on the timing of troop deployment schedules.

However, DSUVIA's success with the US armed forces does not need to be limited to the Army by any means, especially remembering that DSUVIA was developed with the Department of Defense (or DoD), not the Army per se:

And we expect it [i.e. the Milestone C approval with the Army] will open doors to other branches of the military (…).

During the EC, management commented on the prospects for selling DSUVIA to other US uniformed services:

We also anticipate DSUVIA to be approved on the joint deployment formulary or JDF in the third quarter. This approval will be another significant milestone as it expands access to DSUVIA throughout the other branches of the military. And while the U.S. Army represents approximately 60% of the expected deployment opportunity, there's still a sizable market from the other military branches upon JDF approval.

By way of a 'back-of-the-envelope-calculation' I compiled some staff related numbers for other uniformed services in the US which - in a ball-park sense - make this a reasonable call:

(Source: Calculation by author, from data in English Wikipedia pages, retrieved during June 2020)

Deployment to foreign armed forces seems to be quite a long shot at this stage. Prospects with other US Institutions can only be assessed once there is more clarity provided by ACRX management (the FBI may be a candidate, despite their concerns expressed regarding sufentanil based pain meds).

Order from the USAMMDA

On July 16, 2020 a Notice of Intent was issued by the United Stated Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA), in support of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA). For a little bit of help with all the 7 letter acronyms involved here (all following quotes from the Notice of Intent page with emphasis added by author):

USAMMDA, located in Fort Detrick, MD, is a subordinate activity under U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) supporting the Command as the primary advanced development medical research, development, and acquisition organization within DOD and is responsible for meeting medical developmental requirements from both the Army and other military services. (…) USAMMDA's, Warfighter Protection and Acute Care (WPAC) Project Management Office intends to procure firm-fixed-price contract for FDA approved brand name Dsuvia to be used to conduct a comparative clinical trial to aid clinical practice guideline development. (…) The maximum estimated dollar amount for the duration of the contract is $3,525,800.00. (…) Interested concerns must provide their capability statements (using PDF, MS Word, Excel attachments) to the above e-mail address no later than 10:00 A.M. EST on 31 July 2020.

During the EC, ACRX management confirmed that this potential order (and the related revenue) is in addition to the SKO related orders.

So, there is simply some additional revenue of probably between USD 1-3.5 million. Clinical trials can only be a good thing from the perspective of an investor like myself who is convinced of the superior pharmaceutical effects of DSUVIA, and who is waiting for the drug to become popular among practitioners.

And by the way, the information provided here also helps to confirm a view that I had expressed in a previous article, i.e. that the "military" is paying north of USD 25 per DSUVIA dose:

Maximum estimated USD amount = ~3.525 million (see Notice of Intent)

Maximum number of DSUVIA single dose applicators = 122,000 (per management comment during EC)

Average price per dose applicator = USD 28.90

This reconciles with some 2019 management comment that the combined gross-to-net ratio for DSUVIA for civil and military orders would be 40% (and USD 58 * 40% = USD 23.2) and civil only periods had ratios substantially lower than 40%.

Further DSUVIA Marketing Outlook

What else is in the cards for DSUVIA revenue?

Some USD 30-50 million from the DoD (and friends) is nice and will help ACRX reduce its cash burn (even more so, once the high-volume packaging line is installed and operational at ACRX' contract manufacturer early next year). But more is needed, and management during the EC told a story of two kingdoms, essentially being: Hospitals / ASCs and other opportunities:

Examples of such [other] opportunities are plastic surgery procedures, fertility procedures and ambulance and other emergency medical services.

These opportunities will be addressed by partners of ACRX, just like ZBH for dental surgeries. This is simply a strategic decision of where to allocate in-house resources and which markets to address by the own sales team:

Successful partnerships in these specialty market opportunities will strengthen the second pillar and support DSUVIA sales growth with minimal Acelrx investment.

Standards of care change slowly, but the more evidence is available, the more it will help. The more practitioners have gained experience with DSUVIA, the more word of mouth marketing will be run. Management provided one real world example of how this did work out well recently within a large hospital system:

One of these wins was a recent expansion to all hospitals within a system after initially being approved at just 1 location and with use limited to general surgery. After reviewing data from the initial trial use of DSUVIA, which illustrated both patient and economic benefits, the P&T Committee reconvened and approved DSUVIA for formulary system-wide, including its associated ASCs, with expanded use to all settings within the hospital, including the trauma service. This is a perfect example of how we see DSUVIA being adopted.

Management also reconfirmed that there is a pending publication for real world clinical data showing the benefits - both for patients and economically - from the use of DSUVIA (I am guessing here that it was the data in this study that helped the aforementioned P&T Committee to reach its approval decision):

In fact, we're excited that data providing evidence of these benefits will be published soon, including 1 manuscript that was recently accepted for publication in a peer-reviewed anesthesia journal. The economic benefits of DSUVIA to the hospital, and the reduction in use of intravenous opioids and other medications will be evident from these upcoming publications. We expect this data to have a favorable impact commercially as health care providers were finally find it relevant real-world data to illustrate why DSUVIA should be used over some current standards of care.

Unfortunately, management did not provide any guidance on the number of REMS certifications or Formulary Approvals as per 2q20 - even though this had been a key metric in the past. This is certainly not good news, so I would expect numbers to be more in line with DSUVIA sales than with the success story just quoted.

In any case, they say stock markets trade the future. In terms of DSUVIA sales, there was not much to like in the very recent past (2q20 that is). But the outlook is improving constantly:

Success in hospital system and inclusion in dental surgeon practice (effectively starting 1q21) will increase number of practitioners

Publication of study and increasing number of practitioners will help discussions with hospitals and ASCs

And finally, numbers have been getting again better according to management comment: "And while [COVID-19] restrictions still exist, we're seeing some recovery highlighted by July being our largest month of demand by end users to date."

Conclusion

2q20 brought dilution and meagre DSUVIA sales for ACRX shareholders (technically, the dilution was in 3q20). So, the rear mirror does not provide for great views, even though the share issuance was all but a surprise.

Looking through the front window, though, things look much better. I believe the Zimmer deal provides for excellent DSUVIA selling (and cross-selling) opportunities in the US. Dental surgery simply seems to be a perfect application of DSUVIA. Zimmer is also a good starting point for international sales, and maybe even DZUVEO will contribute to ACRX sales in the not so far future.

And apparently, things started to move in the US hospital sphere. I talked about the two kingdoms above: This is the rather slow moving world with rather huge players. It will take a while to bring DSUVIA in, but once in, the potential is immense. Smaller surgical practices (dentists etc.) move faster - and they may contribute to some kind of free marketing.

For these reasons, I remain very bullish on ACRX - even though I did expect some more tangible results already in 2q20 which means investors still need to wait for the prospects to become facts (and sales).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.