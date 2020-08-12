Mexico's auto industry still relies heavily on imported steel, but Ternium has the quality and the market proximity to drive share growth over time.

Ternium's heavy exposure to hot-rolled coil in Mexico is a definite near-term risk, as HRC prices are likely to be pressured by excess capacity in many markets.

I've been frustrated with the slow progress of Ternium (TX) as a long idea, as although the shares have done a little better lately compared to other North American and South American steel companies, I still see the shares at a low valuation relative to a troughing business. That's not entirely unfair, I'll grant, as Mexico's economy has deteriorated noticeably, and major Latin American markets like Argentina and Colombia have shut down to combat COVID-19.

The biggest near-term challenge for Ternium, apart from the risk of even more deterioration in Mexico and/or a weaker recovery in autos, is likely its exposure to flat steel. Long steel has generally been outperforming (a theme with Gerdau (GGB) and Nucor (NUE)), and Ternium has little of that - not that I think it would actually matter all that much given the state of Mexico's non-resi construction market.

I continue to believe Ternium shares are trading too cheaply. Between discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/BV, I believe Ternium should trade at least in the low $20s, and I'd note that the low leverage ratio (relative to other steel companies, at least) does reduce some of the risk from a protracted downturn.

Better Results In Q2

Ternium managed to beat revenue expectations by about 3%, as much stronger shipments (a roughly 20% beat) offset weaker price realizations. EBITDA was also considerably better than expected, a 35% beat against the sell-side, as Ternium produced better gross margin and successfully reduced operating costs in the face of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Revenue fell 37% yoy and 23% qoq, worse than North American producers like Nucor and Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Brazil's Gerdau, but at least better than global player ArcelorMittal (MT). Revenue in Mexico fell 38% yoy and 33% qoq, with just awful volumes (down 25% yoy and 29% qoq) as most industries in Mexico shut down due to COVID-19. The Southern and Other regions held up better, with revenue down 14% qoq and 9% qoq, respectively on better volumes (down 9% qoq and 4% qoq, respectively).

Surprisingly, good steel production efficiencies helped offset some of that weakness, as steel cash COGS per ton declined 4% qoq (Gerdau saw a noticeable increase). Helped a bit by stronger mining operations, gross margin declined 380bp yoy and 180bp qoq, which was a decent sequential performance relative to the peer group.

EBITDA declined 45% yoy and 26% qoq, with steel EBITDA down 52% yoy and 34% qoq, and per-ton EBITDA down 36% yoy and 19% qoq to $76, worse than Steel Dynamics, but close to Nucor's Mills business.

Third Quarter Guidance Was Lackluster, And Pricing Remains A Risk

The biggest disappointment from Ternium's report was the guidance. While the market has been discounting a sharp macro recovery from the second quarter trough, Ternium management expects EBITDA to be flat qoq, as shipment growth is expected to be offset by pricing.

That underlines one of my chief near-term concerns about Ternium. While the company has an attractive long-term opportunity in Mexico to displace imports, particularly in the auto sector (where around two-thirds to three-quarters of the steel used is imported), the company's exceptionally heavy exposure to the flat-rolled market in Mexico is a vulnerability now at a time when flat-rolled prices are very weak and several major exporting markets have surplus capacity.

On a more positive note, management has seen a gradual resumption of activity at automakers and other steel-consuming export industries in Mexico, and I expect significant sequential improvements in auto production in the second half of 2020 and a strong recovery into 2021. Argentina and Colombia are also, slowly, starting to reopen, and demand should improve later in 2020.

In response to both near-term weakness in demand and some operational/execution challenges created by COVID-19, management is delaying the opening of its new rebar mill in Colombia to later this year and the opening of its new Mexico hot-rolled line to the first half of 2021.

The Outlook

I've trimmed back my outlook for Ternium in 2020 on that weaker near-term outlook for hot-rolled pricing and the prospect of more near-term import competition. I still expect a strong rebound in 2021, though, and good share growth across the next five-plus years. All told, though, I'm still only looking for long-term revenue growth of around 2%, and I view that as conservative given the market share growth opportunities in Mexico and market growth/recovery opportunities in Argentina and Colombia (offset, in part, by intense competition in Mexico's auto market).

I also expect Ternium to maintain a long-term FCF margin in the mid-single-digits, as it continues to be among the more profitable and cash-generative steel companies I follow. I don't model Ternium getting back to 20%-plus EBITDA margins over the next five years (it was over 20% in 2016-2018), but I do expect a return to mid-teens margins in 2021 and the high teens by 2023.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, forward EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/BV, I believe Ternium is meaningfully undervalued today below the mid-$20s and maybe the most attractive opportunity I follow in the steel sector. The company's heavy exposure to the hot-rolled coil market is absolutely a risk factor given the global demand/capacity balance I see over the next couple of years, but I believe Ternium's share price already amply discounts that and gives the company comparatively little credit for its superior profitability and recovery opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.