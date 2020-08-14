Inflation TIPS: Living On The Hedge

Today we go through the concept of inflation hedges and tackle the most common ones.

Previously we introduced to our readers why the risk of inflation was much higher today than in the past.

Introduction

In earlier parts of this series we gave our rationale for why inflation could approach sooner than most expected. While we made the case for sooner, we would caution investors to not equate "sooner" with "in next three months." At the same time preparation for such a massive change will likely require time, and developing an awareness of what to watch for and how to respond is best done well ahead of the actual event. About the risk of inflation, basically all the quantitative easing and money printing by central banks across the globe comes at a cost, and it's a big one. Someone will have to pay in the future. This will come partially (or fully) in the form of higher inflation. Inflation is basically an indirect tax that impacts every one of us.

So how can an investor prepare for inflation? What can he or she buy and what should be avoided?

The Concept Of Inflation Hedges

In an ideal world you would love to have zero-cost inflation hedges that protect you if inflation moves up, but have zero impact on you if inflation stays low or muted. This would be the ultra-best inflation hedge where you insulate your portfolio if the inflation Boogie Man shows up, but you can remain indifferent if he does not. Do such measures exist? Let us look at some classic inflation hedges and rank them in such a manner of weighing cost vs. protection.

Hedge 1: TIPS

Treasury Inflation-Protected Security or TIPS are a type of Treasury bond issued by the U.S. government that has inflation indexing to protect investors from the inflationary decrease in purchasing power of their money. As inflation rises, the principal value of TIPS bonds moves up. There also are a few ETFs linked to this asset, most notable of which is iShares TIPS Bonds ETF (TIP). This is an interesting deal today with regular bonds yielding so close to 1% that the probabilities of losing purchasing power via inflation is incredibly high.

Suppose an investor owns $10,000 in TIPS, with a coupon rate of 1%. If there's exactly zero percent inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index or CPI in the following year, the investor will receive $100 in coupon payments for that year. If inflation rises by 5%, the $10,000 principal will be rebased higher by that 5% and will be worth $10,500. The coupon rate will not move, but will run off the higher principal base and hence the investor will receive 1% off the $10,500, or $105 in interest.

There are some great things about TIPS:

Firstly, they enjoy a very high credit quality as they issued by the U.S. government. Second, they can be purchased directly from the Treasury in small amounts as low as $100. They also can be purchased in different maturity time frames. Currently these are available in five-, 10- and 30-year maturities. There's deflation risk on coupons but not on principal. If inflation were to be negative and we got deflation, interest payments would fall. So if the CPI fell by 5% in our example instead of rising 5%, the principal would be adjusted to $9,500 and the investor would be paid $95.00. However, at maturity, the investor would still receive the full $10,000. In other words there is no risk of principal loss, even if you are dead wrong about inflation.

There are two major risks of TIPS. The first is that the inflation rate it's tied to is calculated by the CPI which is a government calculated index. While we are not in the conspiracy theory category, there's always a risk that CPI could understate actual inflation and hence you would not get the real benefit of TIPS. CPI also weighs components of inflation in a way that may not be representative of your own circumstances, and hence even in case of an accurate calculation, you may still lose out.

The other big risk here is that current yields on TIPS are a bit ludicrous.

The auction went "pretty well," according to Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

The direct bid was a little soft, which is not all that unusual in recent times," he said, adding there was a strong take down on the indirect bid side. A rush into TIPS has pushed yields to near historic lows amid an uptick in inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS yield was last at -0.881%. "With the amount of stimulus that's out there, it's hard to believe that there's not some inflation that's going to come out of this," said John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors. Source: Reuters

That was not a typo. The Negative 0.881% yield means that the first 0.881% of inflation gets you to nada. Of course if inflation does average 2% or 3% over the next 10 years you would still do far better than the 10-year bonds yielding under 0.55%. You need inflation to average 1.43% over 10 years to do identically well as the 10-year bond.

So how do TIPS stack up? TIPS are very expensive in relation to where they have been in the past, where investors could get a good coupon rate plus inflation protection. At the same time, TIPS are rather cheap in relation to the 10- and 30-year bond yields, especially if even moderate inflation materializes.

Verdict: Hedge Rating 5/10 (With a perfect hedge rating being 10/10, and worst hedge rating being 1/10).

If you wish to find out more on how to purchase TIPS, this is the link to the government website: TIPS: How To Buy.

Hedge 2: Stocks In General

In this example we are referring to the broad stock market and not any specific stock or sector. While stocks have generally not been looked upon as inflation hedges, there's a wide belief today that in the current low interest rate environment they could act as inflation hedges. Why would stocks benefit in case of inflation? Well the case rests on these three pillars.

Higher inflation increases nominal cash flow of the companies and hence allows higher dividends to be paid to investors. Higher inflation is often accompanied by a weaker US dollar, and since S&P 500 companies get so much of their revenues overseas, that translates into more dollars per share. Replacement cost of assets in general increases and hence investors bid up existing companies.

All three are sound in theory. In practice though, stocks overall tend to do poorly when inflation rises and valuations are high. 1970s was a good example where stocks were expensive by CAPE ratio and many other metrics. As the CPI took off, stocks tended to move sideways for over a decade and lost significant purchasing power.

Another way to look at it is to examine point 3 in a little more detail. While stocks tend to reflect the replacement cost of assets over time, the current valuation on that metric (TOBIN Q RATIO) is in the 98th percentile?

Source: Advisor Perspectives

In periods of ultra-high inflation, 1940s and 1970s, the Q ratio tended to collapse far below its mean. While we may not have that level of inflation, the current valuations of the general stock market presents a risk to using stocks to hedge against inflation. One other reason stocks could get hurt is that the average corporation has much higher debt than in the past, and to the extent rising rates accompany inflation, profits could be pressured even if companies are able to pass through some costs.

Stocks also are a very high-cost inflation hedge because if you are wrong, the downside can be far worse than the potential best case upside. Also, investors are in general fully allocated to stocks so increasing allocation to hedge is problematic.

Verdict: Hedge Rating 2/10

Conclusion

We tackled two inflation hedges today and hope readers understood how inflation hedges can work. Of the two, we like TIPS far more and certainly investors should consider that for a portion of their bond portfolio. The risk-reward ratio is rather positive for that versus long-bond plays like iShares 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Stocks in general appear to be poorly set up for an inflation hedge due to overall stretched valuations and huge downside potential in case of deflation. While we are dissing the broad indices, it's important to note that not all stocks are alike, and some do provide a great hedge against inflation vs. others. Those include some investments that act as better inflation protection than TIPS, and provide high yields too.

