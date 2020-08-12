I think the new CEO's main contribution could be a new approach towards how the Company manages its global operations and his ability to adapt quickly.

Investment Thesis

After being CEO for 15 years, Jean François van Boxmeer stepped down from his role this year. Serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2005, he led Heineken through a period of extraordinary growth. During his tenure, Heineken delivered a total annual return of 7.8%. This shareholder total return compares favorably against the Dow Jones Industrial, the S&P 500 and the MSCI All Country World Index total returns of 5.7%, 5.9%, and 3.1%, respectively. In his shoes stepped in Dolf van den Brink, which needs to continue a superior performance but also copes with a complex company like Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY; OTCQX:HINKF; OTCQX:HKHHF).

Business Model

Heineken is a high-quality global business with strong fundamentals with consistent cash generation ability. The Heineken family controls the Company through the family's holding company. As a family-owned company, it can take a long-term view of business operations, which is a competitive advantage in the short-sighted world.

Heineken is a company with three distinct business models. First, Heineken operates in low or no growth countries like the US, Western Europe, etc. These countries have saturated categories, and there is no fuel by demographic growth. Nevertheless, these countries throw off lots of money, which Heineken can use to invest somewhere else. And therefore, Heineken capital is growing, without physical growth being in the business.

The second category is countries where Heineken needs to do a turnaround. For instance, it had better fortunes in the past and has to re-engineer another business model now. I put in this category Nigeria as an example.

The third category is emerging markets like Brasil, China, India, etc. These markets offer higher growth rates, but they are also more volatile. You need to invest and wait for several years to bear the fruit. A good example is JV, with CR Beer worth $3.1bn to create a long-term strategic partnership for Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Heineken has a 40% minority interest in holding company CRH, which controls CR Beer (20.67% economic interest in CR Beer).

Management Change

When I invest, I look for the management team with a strong track record. I have a checklist, and I always ask myself the following question: "Is there a founder-manager, who views the company as his life's work and who is long-term oriented?"

In the Heineken case, there is no founder-manager, but there is a board of professional managers. In that case, it is crucial to check how is the management track record with capital allocation. I can't assess the CEO's ability to allocate capital because he is coming from the Company. Still, I think Heineken has strong corporate governance and controlling shareholder who will double-check capital allocation. Therefore, I believe the new CEO can't make a big mistake with capital allocation. I'm more concerned about potentially missed opportunities due to vigorous checks than disastrous mistakes.

I think the new CEO's main contribution could be a new approach towards how the Company manages its global operations and his ability to adapt quickly. Throughout his 22 year career at Heineken, he has worked through both developed and developing markets. For instance, he did an excellent job in Congo and Mexico. He also worked in the US as managing director and recently as regional president for the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Results

For Mr. Brink, the transition period could not be more difficult, then it was during the last few months. The COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted Heineken's markets and businesses. Net revenue (beia) declined 16.4% organically driven by a 13.4% decline in total consolidated volume and a 3.6% decline in net revenue (beia) per hectolitre due to adverse channel, product and country mix effects. Consolidated beer volume declined 11.5% organically. Operating profit (beia) fell 52.5% organically, with lower profit in all regions. Due to intense pressure on the business, the Company implemented a set of cost measures in March. That resulted in a net organic reduction of half a billion of other expenses (beia) in the first half.

New Wave Of Opportunities

Despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19, the new CEO was quite optimistic at the conference call about the future. I listened carefully, and I think there are several messages which are essential for the long-term shareholders. First, he showed a willingness to listen. He spent two months around the Company listening to internal and external stakeholders. Also, he is aware of the importance of investments in brands and customers to continue the growth trajectory. For instance, Heineken is present in Africa since 1900 when it first started to export beer into West Africa. The Company has a specific mindset to build a very long term business, sometimes for centuries. This ability to build long term business is unique, and I believe the new CEO will continue this practice. Lastly, he wants to sharpen the Company's cost mindset to be a nimbler company. When you manage such a big company, you need to find ways to improve your speed and agility, which is of massive importance for Heineken.

Talking about why beer is still so unrepresented with female consumers and what has happened with consumer penetration with the younger generation, he further showed the willingness to participate in beer category development. He was quite open about female consumption and opportunities there, saying that adjacent categories have done a better job than beer.

Conclusion

Without any doubt, there will be a lot of new challenges and opportunities for the new CEO. As the sector youngest CEO, he will face falling beer consumption in the Western world, intense competition emerging from industry consolidation, pressure from craft beers, changes in drinking, and shopping habits (e-commerce). Nevertheless, there will be many opportunities for Heineken to reward its shareholders. I mentioned JV in China, which provides Heineken with a vast and growing premium beer sector. There is also a massive opportunity in India that still has a low consumption per capita.

Putting all of this together, Heineken did the smart transition from the top CEO who managed the business for 15 years, to younger one with similar passion and energy.

