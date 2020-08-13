2 Battle-Tested Blue-Chip REITs That Should Not Only Survive But Thrive In This Pandemic

In this article, I provide two of the best battle-tested REITs and why you should consider owning them.

That began with the list of BBB+ rated or better, based on their S&P ratings.

To select the very best REITs, I screened for the crème de la crème – the highest-quality REITs based on their balance sheet and dividend safety.

“There’s a certain rule in life that I’ve found worth considering. It particularly applies if you’re confronted by a crisis. I call it the Rhino Principle." Paul Johnson.

It was over a year ago that I wrote “let’s put the ‘RHINO principle’ in action with this list of tenacious REITs.”

For pure (sardonic) entertainment’s sake, I’m going to quote the summary:

With last year’s uncomfortable trends and January’s uncomfortable continuation of that volatility, now’s not the time to doubt.

Like rhinos, REITs have managed to survive and thrive no matter the market climate.

Credit ratings are overall worthwhile indicators of risk, value, and future growth. So don’t leave home without them.

“Last year’s uncomfortable trends.” Ha!

The same goes for the actual intro, which begins like this:

“Sometimes the investment world can be a dripping, sopping rainforest of confusing smells, sights, and sounds. “Sometimes it can be an absolute swampland of poisonous snakes, treacherous bogs, and malaria-carrying mosquitos. “And sometimes it can look like a long, long, oh-so-long swath of grassy, deserted plains that just keeps stretching on for miles to see, far away from the peace and quiet of your investment goals. “Those can be discouraging, if not downright depressing, to look at.”

Clearly, I didn’t know about 2020 back then. None of us did. We were too busy wrapping our heads around 2019.

And even if we were more long-term focused, I maintain that none of us could have seen the pandemic coming.

Then again seeing exactly what’s coming isn’t necessary if we’re only properly prepared to charge.

Source

A Rundown on Rhinos

To show you what I mean, I’m going to pick up exactly where I left off with that January 2019 article. The intro continued like this:

“… do you know what can survive like a king in any of those environments? “That would be rhinos. These single-minded, stubborn, armor-plated beasts just don’t take no for an answer. (If you doubt me there, just try asking one to change his mind. Or do yourself a favor and don’t.) “That’s why the Rhino Principle is such a strong attitude to adopt. As this Forbes writer put it way back in 2006…”

“This Forbes writer” would be Paul Johnson, a brilliant mind with brilliant pieces even over a decade after they’re published. In his Jan. 30, 2006, piece titled, “The Rhino Principle,” he wrote:

“There’s a certain rule in life that I’ve found worth considering. It particularly applies if you’re confronted by a crisis. I call it the Rhino Principle. “Now, the rhino is not a particularly subtle or clever animal. It’s the last of the antediluvian quadrupeds to carry a great weight of body armor. And by all the rules of progressive design and the process of natural selection, the rhino ought to have been eliminated. But it hasn’t been. “Why not? Because the rhino is single minded. When it perceives an object, it makes a decision – to charge. And it puts everything it’s got into that charge. When the charge is over, the object is either flattened or has gone a long way into cover, whereupon the rhino instantly resumes browsing.”

That’s precisely what we want to emulate in our investing lives.

Properly Prepared. Properly Protected. Ready to Charge.

Here’s the thing about being in the “dropping, sopping rainforest” filled with “confusing smells, sights, and sounds”…

Or in “an absolute swampland of poisonous snakes, treacherous bogs, and malaria-carrying mosquitoes…

Or “a long, long, oh-so-long swath of grassy, deserted plains that just keeps stretching on for miles to see, far away from the peace and quiet of your investment goals…

When you’re properly protected, you can seize the moment anyway. And live to tell the "tail" (pun intended).

By protected, I mean that you’re:

Properly diversified so that your entire hopes and dreams for the future aren’t reliant on a single stock. Or for that matter, a dozen stocks. You need to be investing in multiple types of assets, aspects of the economy – including, of course, real estate investment trusts, or REITs – company sizes, and company focuses.

so that your entire hopes and dreams for the future aren’t reliant on a single stock. Or for that matter, a dozen stocks. You need to be investing in multiple types of assets, aspects of the economy – including, of course, real estate investment trusts, or REITs – company sizes, and company focuses. Focused on quality so that your chances of seeing a single stock affect you drop dramatically. That’s not to say there’s ever going to be a “sure thing” asset. History, both ancient and recent, have taught us there’s no 100%-guaranteed opportunity because life isn’t completely predictable. But it's evaluable, which makes investing much more easy to manage long term.

so that your chances of seeing a single stock affect you drop dramatically. That’s not to say there’s ever going to be a “sure thing” asset. History, both ancient and recent, have taught us there’s no 100%-guaranteed opportunity because life isn’t completely predictable. But it's evaluable, which makes investing much more easy to manage long term. Capable of handling volatility so that, when the markets go down the way they did back in late February and early to mid March – or when they take us on a roller coaster ride like they have ever since – you’re still calmly evaluating which fundamentals have changed and which ones have stayed the same. Because you’re focused on quality. Both before buying and after.

That way, you know how to take charge and own whatever environment the markets throw at you.

32 Hand-Picked Blue-Chip “Rhino” REITs

Since I know you’re not reading this article to hear how much I love rhinos, let’s get down to the business at hand.

To select the very best REITs, I screened for the crème de la crème – the highest-quality REITs based on their balance sheet and dividend safety. That began with the list below, each one BBB+ rated or better based on their S&P ratings:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, we screened for not only quality but for value. This resulted in our selection of these two top blue-chips:

Boston Properties (BXP)

(BXP) Federal Realty (FRT).

I’ll explain why I selected them below. But first, let’s take a look at the latest FFO per share data for all the BBB+ or better REITs.

We used historical growth and consensus estimates:

Source: iREIT

Of course, this data is meaningless without using it in graph-format like the one below.

Source: iREIT

Obviously, there’s a lot of red ink in the 2019-2020 column. Thirteen out of 19 of them are forecasting negative growth this year. And analysts agree.

But we can’t just trust them to do our work for us. So let me tell you why we think our two REIT picks are the battle-tested rhinos we really like.

Open for Business

Boston Properties is an office REIT with a portfolio of 195 properties that generate annual revenue of approximately $2.5 billion.

Listed on the S&P 500, its market cap is $15.8 billion. And it has a consolidated market cap in excess of $28.9 billion.

Around 96% of Boston Properties’ lease revenue comes from office rents with long-term leases backed by strong-credit tenants.

I consider it as having one of the highest-quality portfolios in the REIT sector. Its customers include such well-known companies as Salesforce.com, Google, Biogen, Bank of America, and Microsoft.

The portfolio has modest lease rollover of 4.6% in 2020 and 6.9% in 2021. And in the latest quarter, Boston Properties collected 98% of office rents and 94% of rents overall.

It also completed 942,000 square feet of new leases and renewals. This included a 400,000 square-foot new contract with Microsoft.

BXP has around $3.4 billion of liquidity, including $1.9 billion of cash and a full $1.5 billion line of credit. Its cash balances are sufficient to redeem the consolidated debt maturities through early 2022 and fund the entire $1.1 billion of remaining development costs in the pipeline.

That pipeline, for the record, is 74% preleased and expected to contribute significant earnings growth.

This blue-chip pick trades at 12.9x P/FFO (price to funds from operations) compared with the normal value of 20.9x. That’s 38% below its five-year average.

Year-to-date, the stock has returned -47.2% with a current dividend yield of 4.3%. Its strong credit rating (A-), liquidity, and disciplined risk management policies are key to our Speculative Strong Buy thesis.

We added Boston Properties to both the Cash Is King and Durable Income Portfolios. And we’re forecasting shares to return around 25% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

Shopping Around

Federal Realty is a shopping-center REIT that’s evolved into a mixed-use developer with:

104 properties

About 2,900 tenants

Around 24 million square feet

About 2,800 residential units.

Based on net operating income (NOI), we can break down its holdings as follows:

Mixed-use/urban 35%

Grocery-anchored 24%

Super regional: 25%

Power center 11%

Other 5%.

More than 75% of its shopping centers have a grocery component. So it’s no surprise that its top-24 tenant list holds names like Whole Foods, Kroger, CVS, Giant, and Home Depot.

But what really differentiates Federal Realty is demographics.

The company focuses exclusively on gateway markets like Silicon Valley (16%), Los Angeles (12%), Chicago (2%), Washington, D.C., (22%), Boston (9%), New York (13%), Philadelphia (7%), and Miami (3%). It’s because of these best-in-class locations that FRT has generated steady returns.

The average household income in the areas it caters to is $127,000, with average population sizes of 162,000 within a three-mile radius from its centers.

FRT’s July rent collections have accelerated to now stand at 76%. And the company says its August collections “are off to a promising start.” As of Aug. 1, it had already brought in roughly 85% of what it should.

On the recent earnings call, it said:

“As a result, our cash collection has shown strong momentum tracking those re-openings. Cash collection for the second quarter finished at 68% as we made continued progress with our tenants on unpaid rent.”

That might sound less than impressive. But considering the circumstances, we’re extremely pleased.

That Armor Plating We’re Looking For

Further validating the “Rhino Principle,” Federal Realty has a fortress balance sheet. It consists of $2 billion of liquidity in cash on hand and undrawn credit availability. Plus, FRT has no outstanding balance on its $1 billion revolver.

The company is rated A- by S&P (and A3 with Moody’s), with 34% net debt to total market cap and 6.5x net debt to EBITDAre. And it has manageable upcoming debt maturities of $340 million through year-end 2021.

Recently, Federal declared a regular cash dividend of $1.06 per share, payable on Oct. 15. On the recent earnings call, CFO Dan Guglielmone said this on the subject:

“Given decades of maintaining a fortress balance sheet and having the ability to build significant liquidity and significant liquidity positions… even in the most challenging of capital markets, we felt it was appropriate to lean into this strength in capital position, and (declare) modestly increased dividend this quarter, and extend our increasing annual dividend record for a consecutive 53rd year.”

He went on to explain:

“… based on the information we have today, we believe we should be able to support an annualized $4.24 dividend from adjusted FFO on an ongoing basis post-Covid.”

Analysts forecast Federal’s FFO/share to drop by 16% in 2020, with a consensus of $5.17. But that should begin to normalize in 2021 (+10% to $5.70) and 2021 (+5% to $6.01).

Shares are now trading at 14.2 P/FFO, or -39% below the five-year normalized FFO multiple (23.3x). The dividend yield is now 5.3%, and we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

If I had to summarize why we like these two companies, I would have to go back to the rhino. They know their territories and how to make them work.

LiveScience writes that:

“Though rhinos are often solitary, they do occasionally form groups. Called crashes, these groups are made up of a female and her offspring. A dominant male rules over an area of land. The male will allow some sub-dominate males to live on his territory. Females roam freely around several different territories.”

In this, Boston Properties and Federal Realty alike model the males. While they can’t exactly exclude every other REIT from their domains, they do keep watchful eyes on what they have.

And what they have is solid.

They also align themselves with the right associates. LiveScience adds that:

“Though rhinos don’t often hang out with each other, they do hang out with birds. The oxpecker will sit on a rhino’s back and eat the bugs that crawl on the rhino’s skin. That’s not the only thing this bird is good for. When danger approaches, the bird will call out, warning the rhino.”

Admittedly, it might not be a completely perfect analogy, but Boston Properties and Federal Realty’s client lists are sound. Grocery stores and the likes of Microsoft aren’t going anywhere anytime soon no matter what moves e-commerce makes and which work-from-home trends come and go.

By associating with such “creatures,” our two rhino REITs remain further protected – not to mention clean.

And so should the stockholders that benefit from them.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, BXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.