Now that it has, I was pleased to take profits, reduce my risk a bit, and raise cash that I hope to bolster my income stream with.

Ever since Disney cut its first half dividend, I've been waiting for the stock to rally back towards the $130 level.

It's crazy for me to say this (again) but I just sold some more of my Disney (DIS) shares.

For years, while I accumulated a large Disney position, I assumed that I would be holding onto every single share that I was buying for the rest of my life. Over the years here at Seeking Alpha, I've been a noted Disney bull. I've written 22 articles about Disney here. The first 20 of them were bullish. However, things changed a bit for me a bit in 2019 and 2020 and now my most recent two involve sale notifications.

My love for my Disney shares was tainted twice late last year. When we saw Disney rally so hard on the launch of Disney+ and the valuation appeared to rise to irrational levels. As a value investor, this was concerning for me (seeing multiple expansion in the face of negative EPS growth is always a scary thing for me). Furthermore, when management announced that it was freezing its dividend late last year, the company no longer fit the definition of a dividend growth stock.

While it's true that I have an infatuation with most things Disney, I know that it's in my best interests not to have a love affair with a stock. I am really pleased that Disney is finally a major player in the streaming game. To me, this helps to solidify the company as the king of content, worldwide. However, from a value perspective, I have grown concerned about Disney's rising premium relative to its struggling bottom-line performance. I understand that building an OTT service from the ground up is expensive and long term, I think it's an investment that will pay off, but, in December of 2019, I wrote this article, highlighting a sale of Disney at $148.01, in which I locked in 57.8% profits, because of valuation concerns and the frozen dividend.

When I made this trade, I made it clear that I was still bullish on Disney. I was reducing my overweight position from roughly 7% of my portfolio to roughly 6%. Even after the trade, Disney remained my second largest holding. In December of 2019, I had never heard of Coronavirus. Obviously, with the benefit of hindsight, my timing there was pretty auspicious. I locked in profits very close to Disney's all-time high. If anything, I wish I had sold more; however, if I'm being frank, I could never have predicted an economic environment like this that shut down all of Disney's cash cow operations.

When COVID-19 hit and Disney shares plummeted from their highs in the $150 range to its current 52-week lows of $79.07 in March, I never considered selling a share. When Disney announced that it was suspending its first half dividend payment, the stock quickly rose to the top of my potential chopping block (remember, I was still overweight and being that I manage a dividend growth portfolio, having one of my largest holdings no longer paying a dividend didn't make much sense). However, if you've followed me over the years, you know that I have a major aversion to selling into weakness, especially if doing so means that I am locking in losses.

When it comes to high quality blue chips like Disney, I am always content to ride out periods of weakness because I know that unrealized losses can quickly turn into unrealized gains. I have a very long-term perspective. Over the long term, I fully expect all of my blue chip holdings to increase in value. And, with that in mind, actively locking in losses in the short term is about the only way that I can lose money in the markets. With this mindset, it's easy to ignore short-term sentiment when it becomes negative because my desire to preserve capital (which is another way of saying avoiding losses, in my mind) is much stronger than fear or greed.

So, while I wasn't interested in selling Disney near the lows, even though it had stopped paying a dividend, I have been watching the stock closely, looking for a potential opportunity to lighten my Disney load a bit so that I could use the proceeds from a sale to buy a stock that did meet my income oriented needs.

That opportunity arose today when the stock soared more than 10% on the heels of a Q3 earnings report, which, in all honesty, I was not very impressed with. I trimmed roughly 17% of my position at $129.81, locking in 21.75% profits on the shares that I sold. These shares were held in a retirement account, so I did not face any adverse tax consequences. And, I was able to sell some of my more recently purchased Disney shares, meaning that my cost basis on the remaining stake has been lowered from $94.94 to $92.40. When making this sale, I reduced my DIS weighting from roughly 6% to roughly 5% of my overall portfolio. In doing so, Disney fell from being my second largest holding down to the 4th overall spot, behind Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Q3 Report

So, before we get into the valuation aspect of my most recent sale, let's go ahead and discuss Disney's recent earnings report.

During Q3, Disney generated revenues of $11.78b, which was down 41.8% y/y. This huge top-line negative growth figure was anticipated because Disney's parks have essentially been shut down, ESPN, which for years has been Disney's big cash cow, was expected to struggle without live sporting events to broadcast and cover, and cinemas have also had their doors barred across most of the world, which means that Disney's film revenues were slashed during the quarter.

Early on in the Q3 conference call, DIS's new CEO, Bob Chapek highlighted the operational issues, saying:

"Most of our businesses were shut down and this had a huge impact on our third quarter results."

What concerned me more than the -41.8% revenue figure was Disney's GAAP EPS, which came in at -$2.61. This GAAP figure missed analyst expectations by a whopping $1.63/share. From a non-GAAP perspective, the company was able to post a profit. Disney's non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.08/share, beating analyst estimates by a wide margin (analysts were expecting to see non-GAAP EPS which was $0.75/share lower).

During the Q3 CC, Disney's CFO Christine McCarthy noted that the theme park closures resulted in a $3.5b adverse impact on the quarterly revenue. And, even though the company is attempting to open its parks and resorts where it is allowed by local regulations and safe, McCarthy also notes that increased safety measures are adding to costs which will likely drive down margins on whatever sales are created in the re-opened markets.

With regard to increased costs, it's important to realize that the reason that DIS's non-GAAP EPS figure was positive was due to short-term cost cutting measures, largely in the television and studio space, and once the company begins these operations again, there will be large costs associated with re-starting them. McCarthy said that she expects to see roughly $1b in incremental costs which will be "capitalized and amortized over future periods."

In short, reading through the report and the conference call, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the majority of Disney's operations which have been negative impacted by COVID-19. One would think that the terrible Q3 results combined with these ongoing headwinds would have caused the stock to move lower. But, on the contrary, DIS shares have rallied after the quarterly results.

So, why did the stock rally if the results were so bad? In short: Disney+.

At the end of Q3, management highlighted the fact that Disney+ had 57.5m paid subscribers worldwide (meaning that the company is essentially 4 years ahead of schedule with regards to subscriber growth). The company said that paid subscriber growth exceeded its expectations in every market that Disney+ is offered in. Globally, Disney+'s ARPU (average revenue per user) came in at $4.62. However, McCarthy did note that if it weren't for the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, the ARPU would have been $5.31. Either way, this represents a fairly high margin with regard to the MSPR price of $6.99/month and helped to eliminate worries that discounting and affiliate programs were driving the ARPU much lower.

What's more, in the streaming space, when you combine Disney+ subs with premium Hulu subs and ESPN+ subs, Disney's total OTT paying subscriber base is now greater than 100m. This short-term growth is fantastic. While some of its peers who're attempting to enter into the streaming space are struggling to gain a foothold, it's clear that Disney's premium content is driving members to its service.

During the CC, Chapek also announced plans for a new international streaming service under the Star brand.

He said, "Mirroring the strategy we successfully pursued with Disney+, the offering will be rooted in content we own from the prolific and critically acclaimed production engines and libraries of ABC Studios, Fox Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight."

I suspect that this will add millions more to Disney's global premium subscriber count.

However, all is not rainbows and sunshine in the OTT space (especially internationally). During Disney's third quarter, the direct-to-consumer international (DTCI) segment posted $5b of impairment charges due to underperformance related to COVID-19. The DTC and international segment posted operating losses of $140m during the quarter as well. It's clear that growth in these markets is important long term; however, in the short term, profits appear to be hard to come by during the expansion period and as someone whose focus is primarily on the bottom-line and the dividend, this doesn't bode well.

Another apparent bright spot in the Q3 report was the news surrounding the Disney+ Mulan launch. Due to theatrical delays related to COVID-19, Disney will be launching Mulan as a $29.99 premium add-on for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. (management said the pricing would vary in international markets) who want to see the film in the near-future. Because theaters are largely closed, Disney is doing this in an attempt to recoup the investment that the company made into the film that is likely to be lost without a global box office release.

Personally, I question this strategy. I'm not a big fan of asking a paying subscriber to pay another $30 on top of their subscription fees for access to content. I would have liked to see the company offer non-paying subscribers the $30 deal and the then offered Mulan to paying subscribers for free. This would have likely driven the sub growth further, in my opinion, at least. However, I'm not an executive at a major media company and I'll be the first to say that the leadership at Disney has a better sense of its business plans than I do.

And, while I have concerns that Disney's Mulan move will frustrate subscribers, it's clear that the market was excited about the news. If Disney is able to further monetize its paying subscriber base, this will lead to a lot of flexibility with content moving forward. Analysts, especially, appear to be bullish on the Disney+ news. After Disney's Q3 report, I saw several strong upgrades to Disney price targets because of the streaming success. This renewed bullish sentiment from analysts certainly played a role in Disney's double digit bump post-earnings.

Lastly, I was impressed with Disney's balance sheet at the end of the quarter. The company is sitting on $23b in cash after raising $11b via a debt offering with very attractive rates associated with it back in May. The $11b debt offering included a 6-part bond deal with rates varying from 1.75% to 3.8% on paper with maturities that spanned from 2026 to 2060. The added cash on the balance sheet should give the company plenty of flexibility as it continues to navigate these unprecedented COVID-19 waters. Yet, after the Fox deal and the COVID-19 pressures, Disney's debt has ballooned from less than $20b just a couple of years ago to ~$54b today. The company's rates are low and interest expenses aren't a huge hurdle at this point; however, this balance sheet deterioration is something that investors should pay attention to and I will certainly be keeping my eye on Disney's credit outlook moving forward.

Valuation

So, while others were exuberantly buying shares, I was doing the opposite.

I maintained an overweight position in Disney because I continue to believe in its long-term prospects; however, due to the fact that the company's valuation in the short term has risen to incredibly high levels, I was happy to reduce my risk by turning overpriced DIS shares into cash while locking in strong, double digit profits.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Honestly, in terms of F.A.S.T. Graphs, it doesn't get much uglier than this, does it?

As you can see above, Disney's current blended P/E ratio is nearly 61x. This is well above the stock's long-term average of roughly 20x.

Obviously, this high ratio is due to the share price holding up fairly well against a deteriorating bottom-line. It's clear that the market is willing to give Disney a pass on COVID-19 headwinds and instead, look forward to the bounce back in the future. In short, no one expects Disney to disappear because of this disease and therefore, there is continued demand amongst investors for exposure to this stock. I'm one of them, with a 5% position. However, the reason that I reduced my risk a bit with my recent sell, outside of the fact that the dividend dollars are no longer flowing here, is the fact that based upon current analyst estimates for future growth, it appears that Disney's current share price is already pricing in 3-4 years of growth prospects.

Even though I have a long-term investing horizon, this is a scary prospect. As you can see above, the forward looking returns, based upon consensus earnings estimates, point towards very disappointing results, in the short term, at least.

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, we see that in 2019, DIS posted EPS growth of -19%, largely due to increased costs associated with the Disney+ launch. In 2020, EPS was already expected to suffer due to continued OTT investment... and then COVID-19 came along, which hurt the prospects much more. As you can see above, the analyst consensus for Disney's bottom-line growth this year is an astounding -74%.

During the Great Recession, Disney's worst EPS performance was -20% in 2009. This speaks to my prior belief that the company's cash flows were fairly protected, even in a down economic environment. But, as I've said hundreds of times over the last several months, COVID-19 is presenting unprecedented headwinds, especially to those in the entertainment and leisure markets.

Analysts do expect a massive bounce back in 2021 and 2022. Right now, they're calling for EPS growth of 75% in 2021 and then another 89% on top of that in 2022. This is obviously great. However, the problem is, even with this massive bounce back, Disney's bottom-line still won't even be back to 2016 levels.

Using the ~19.5x long-term P/E average, we see that the current price of roughly $131/share represents strong downside potential with regard to annualized total returns should we see mean reversion back down to historical levels. Below, I highlight the fact that even if Disney hits those 75% and 89% growth estimate by September of 2022, investors buying the stock today at $130+ would still be looking at double digit expected returns (should the stock's multiple fall back to the ~20x level).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

To me, this clearly points to the fact that the company's valuation in the present has gotten ahead of itself. This is why I took the opportunity that the market presented recently with the stock up double digits to lock in strong profits. Since Disney cut its 2020 dividend, leaving a hole to plug in my annual dividend income stream, I hope to use the proceeds from this sale to help to replace that lost income. Also, if Disney continues to rally back towards its prior highs in the $145/$150 range, I will likely trim again, reducing my risk and increasing my flexibility further.

Even with that being said, I don't expect to ever be underweight Disney shares. I like the company's long-term potential too much for that to happen. But, being that Disney remains a very overweight, top-5 position for me, I have plenty of room to trim, take profits, bolster my income stream with the proceeds, while still maintaining a respectable long-term position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.