The company replenished its portfolio of exploration assets, filling the void left behind by its exit from the Morona Block and setting the stage for future growth.

The low cost structure gives the company resilience through oil crashes and operational flexibility. About half of the cost savings achieved in 2Q will stay.

In this article, I review the investment thesis for GeoPark based on information that emerged recently, including the 2Q operational and financial results.

Long-time members of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH®) know that my favorite natural resource play is the low-cost, growth-potent producers run by entrepreneurial management. These prized qualities come together in a formula as follows: EBIT = {[Realized commodity price] - [All-in costs]} X {1 + [Growth rate]}.

The land package that hosts the concerned assets must be so richly endowed that reserves can be found, appraised, and developed easily and inexpensively. Once developed, the production can be sustained cheaply and operated at low costs, which means the necessary infrastructure has to be available lest the reserves be stranded. Additionally, there must be plenty of reserves in the ground to support production growth on rising demand.

The entrepreneurial management supplies the technical expertise to locate such assets, the resourcefulness to secure financing, the frugality to drive costs down, the animal spirit to pursue profitable growth, and the conscience to do right by shareholders.

Winning businesses with these qualities are resilient in commodity bear markets, which exposes investors to extremely low investment risk, and growth-potent going into bull markets, which multiply the upside. To attain a superior rate of return, investors only need to buy them when they are given away and sell them when everybody wants them.

Below, I review the investment thesis of GeoPark Limited (GPRK). With this review, I hope to drive home the proposition GeoPark continues to be winning business with the aforementioned qualities and it deserves a place in any growth-oriented investment portfolio.

Low-cost assets

From finding to marketing. GeoPark's Llanos 34 block is known to be rich in low-cost conventional oil. The finding and development costs (aka, F&D costs), which is defined as the total yearly capital expenditures (i.e., CapEx) divided by annual reserves added, came to $4.5/boe on a 2P basis and $4.3/boe on a 1P basis for the entire company, or $2.6/boe on a 2P basis and $2.9/boe on a 1P basis in its flagship block Llanos 34 in 2019 (see here).

The 2P F&D costs in Llanos 34 are even lower than Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF), one of the best explorers in Canada, which achieved F&D costs of $3.78/boe on a 2P basis in 2019.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE), U.S. cost leader of comparable size, achieved a 1P F&D costs as high as $9.49/boe in 2018 and $13.49/boe in 2019 (see here and here).

The operating costs, during the coronavirus pandemic-disrupted 2Q2020, were $6.0/boe for the entire company and $4.8/boe for Colombia. (The operating costs for the entire company exclude royalties in cash and selling and other expenses, which add an additional $1.0/boe and $0.5/boe, respectively.) The operating costs were $7.9/boe and $4.5/boe for the entire company and for Colombia, respectively, in the 1Q2020 (see here and here).

The pre-income-tax cash expenses, including net finance costs but excluding the commodity risk management contracts, came to approximately $17.8/boe in 2Q2020 (see here). Adding the F&D costs, the full-cycle costs (from finding via producing to marketing) amount to around $22.3/boe.

Operational flexibility. Thanks to the low full-cycle costs, some 90% of GeoPark's production is cash flow positive in a $20-30/bo price environment, which renders the management considerable operational flexibility (Fig. 1), especially during critical times as in the 2Q2020.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Latin America at the beginning of the 2Q2020, GeoPark immediately suspended all drilling and workover operations, including the shutdown of 8 rigs; shut-in approximately 6,500-7,500 boe/d of production. Due to the low-cost production base, the quarterly average production only declined by 19.3% sequentially or by 5.8% as compared with the same quarter one year ago.

In the quarter, the company reduced CapEx by 80% to $5.8 million, production and operating costs by 55% to $20.7 million, and G&A and G&G costs by 19% to $14.3 million, resulting in the reduction of $290 million of total cash outlay.

As the oil price strengthened, the company quickly revised the full-year budget upward to $65-75 million, targeting 40,000-42,000 boe/d of annual average production. It has since resumed drilling and workover/well maintenance operations and reopened around 5,000-5,500 boe/d of shut-in production.

Fig. 1. The cash flow profile relative to various commodity prices (left) and the resultant CapEx flexibility (right) of GeoPark. Source.

Growth potential

The asset portfolio foundation. Because the flagship fields Tigana and Jacana in Llanos 34 are expected to reach peak production in a few years, it is natural for investors to inquire about the next growth engine.

GeoPark had hoped the prolific Morona block in northern Peru to help it reach the production goal of 100,000 boe/d in the medium term (see here). We now learned in retrospect that Morona may have been an untenable project from the very beginning; the local Achuar people want to maintain their traditional way of living, aided by jet-setting western environmentalists, while GeoPark can only offer to them accelerated development and ESG commitment. As a matter of fact, the lack of progress with regard to the Morona block may have been a damper of the share price performance in the last couple of years. Therefore, I welcome the management's decision of pulling out of Morona citing extended force majeure, which led to the recording of non-cash impairment losses of $31.0 million in 1Q2020 and the writing-down of $14.4 million tax credits in Peru in 2Q2020.

Fortunately, GeoPark acquired Amerisur Resources Plc. on November 15, 2019, along with its working interest in the CPO-5 block in the Llanos Basin, 1.36 million net acres in 12 blocks in the Putumayo Basin, and the cross-border OBA pipeline with a connection to the RODA pipeline in Ecuador (see here). In the Llanos Basin, GeoPark received working interest in CPO-5 through Amerisur, acquired Llanos 123 and Llanos 124 from ANH, and farmed into Llanos 94 of Parex (OTCPK:PARXF), thus materially expanding its land holdings (Fig. 2; Table 1).

Fig. 2. The two production camps of GeoPark, each in the Llanos Basin and Putumayo Basin, modified from the source.

Table 1. Two production camps of GeoPark in Colombia and Ecuador, modified from the source.

As of 2Q2020, GeoPark has successfully replenished its exploration portfolio by establishing two core operation camps:

In the Llanos camp, GeoPark can parlay its technical, operational, and commercial expertise obtained in Llanos 34 to the rest of the landholdings - measuring 556,743 net acres - especially the under-explored CPO-5, which is on-trend with the Tigana/Jacana complex in Llanos 34. Two wells in CPO-5 are currently producing 8,000 bo/d gross; their break-even at $6-7/bo points to Llanos 34 kind of exploration potential.

The Putumayo camp extends into Ecuador, where GeoPark signed the Perico and Espejo blocks in March 2019, giving the company 1,374,660 net acres of landholdings. Partner Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will carry GeoPark for $93 million in four of the blocks. Putumayo has a higher cost structure, as exemplified by the 3,000-4,000 bo/d producing Platanillo which has a break-even at $14-16/bo; but high-impact exploration upside does exist.

I believe between these operational camps, GeoPark should be able to find enough growth in the years to come.

Growth track record. Thanks to the spectacular discovery of the Tigana-Jacana field complex in Llanos 34, GeoPark posted a CAGR in net 2P reserves of 41%. Based on the foundational production therefrom, GeoPark achieved an impressive CAGR in net production of 38% (Fig. 3). Such extraordinary growth rates in Colombia are somewhat diluted by the lackluster assets outside of Colombia (Fig. 4).

Fig. 3. The 2P reserve and production growth in Colombia, from the source.

Fig. 4. The consolidated 2P reserve and production growth for GeoPark, from the source.

Now that GeoPark has re-established Colombia as the focus for future growth, the growth prospect has brightened for GeoPark. I am of the opinion that the company has little to gain from accumulating low-impact yet high-cost projects in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile; what it needs is exposure to truly needle-moving properties. That is why I am pleased to see GeoPark is in the process of relinquishing the Puelen and Sierra del Nevado blocks (each 18% WI) in Neuquen, Argentina.

Valuation

Entering the 2020s, the oil industry seems to face increasingly daunting and complex challenges. The oil price war and coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented crash of the oil prices, while the global decarbonization movement seems to be picking up steam. There is no wonder traditional valuation metrics - such as EV/Reserves, EV/Production, and DCF calculation - appear to have been out of whack for companies in the rapidly changing industry.

Nonetheless, 3.65X of 2020 expected EBITDA still looks like a hell of value to me, unless the anti-hydrocarbon activists can convince a judge to issue a cease and desist order to the oil producers in the next four years. On the other hand, should the society continue to demand crude oil four years from now, oil producer GeoPark shall be worth a lot more than it is today, with or without an oil bull market.

Let's quickly review the historical levels of valuation of GeoPark. In the last bull market up until 2013, on average, GeoPark traded at as low as 41% or as high as 70% of the net asset value (or NAV); in the bear market that follows, the stock traded at as low as 19% or as high as 42% of the NAV (Fig. 5). At present, GeoPark trades at 25% of the NAV, i.e., near the historically low valuation levels.

Fig. 5. The NAV and NAV per share of GeoPark in 2009-2019, modified from the source.

Going forward and looking beyond 2020 (when the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the E&P activities), the performance of GeoPark stock will be determined by the following factors:

NAV growth . With the asset portfolio replenished, GeoPark management only needs a strong oil price environment to deploy capital to the new exploration blocks. With its excellent track record of capital allocation, I believe more reserves will be found, more reserves will be developed, and more oil will be produced, which will lead to further NAV growth.

. With the asset portfolio replenished, GeoPark management only needs a strong oil price environment to deploy capital to the new exploration blocks. With its excellent track record of capital allocation, I believe more reserves will be found, more reserves will be developed, and more oil will be produced, which will lead to further NAV growth. Oil price . With approximately half of the cost savings achieved in the 2Q2020 to stay, I reckon for every $1 rise in the oil price, the operating netback per share can increase by $0.066, which should translate to a gain of $0.36 in share price even if no EV/EBITDA multiple expansion is assumed from the current level of 5.4X. That is to say, a $20 increase in the oil price alone can help elevate the share price by 70%.

. With approximately half of the cost savings achieved in the 2Q2020 to stay, I reckon for every $1 rise in the oil price, the operating netback per share can increase by $0.066, which should translate to a gain of $0.36 in share price even if no EV/EBITDA multiple expansion is assumed from the current level of 5.4X. That is to say, a $20 increase in the oil price alone can help elevate the share price by 70%. Valuation multiples. At higher oil prices, GeoPark will definitely capture a higher valuation multiple. When expanding valuation multiple meets growing NAV, multi-baggers are born. That is described by the equation [share price] = [NAV per share] X [MC/NAV]. Supposing GeoPark can grow NAV by 20% while the multiple expands from 25% to 70%, the share price should be north of $36.

Risk

Low oil price. In the short-medium term, the greatest risk faced by the investors is a sustaining low oil price. However, a long stretch of low oil prices destructs the production capacity of high-cost producers, which actually benefits low-cost producers such as GeoPark in the long run.

Liquidity. However, the low-cost producers, GeoPark included, will have to survive a stubborn bear market to reap that eventual benefit of less competition. To that end, GeoPark does have a robust balance sheet and plenty of liquidity. It has a low leverage ratio and no debt principal payments until September 2024 (Fig. 6; Fig. 7). It has managed to maintain the cash position essentially flat during the challenging 2Q2020. All in all, I believe the risk of GeoPark going under is close to zero.

Fig. 6. The net leverage ratio of GeoPark, as compared with the debt incurrence covenants. Source.

Fig. 7. A summary of the balance sheet of GeoPark. Source.

Management. It is possible that GeoPark management may pick up some high-cost marginal properties again as the oil price strengthens in the coming years - that's definitely something we need to keep an eye on. But in the near term, I am not going to unduly worry about it. Firstly, they have their hands full in the next few years with the new exploration blocks in Colombia; secondly, the high-cost properties they acquired outside of Colombia have revealed their poor economics when the oil price dropped below $30. Some of those properties were shut-in and may not be re-opened for a while. GeoPark has started the process to relinquish its working interest in two marginal blocks in Argentina.

The silver lining of the oil crash is that it probably helped accentuate the spirit of frugality that permeates GeoPark operations. In recent months, GeoPark renegotiated around 300 service and material procurement contracts, resulting in about $10 million savings in 2020 alone.

Will the management be lucky enough to strike another major discovery in the new exploration blocks in Colombia, especially in the Llanos Basin? I do have confidence in the technical expertise of the team. They are also motivated to deliver; every employee owns the stock, while the directors and senior management held some 34.5% of the shares as of March 10, 2020, including Executive Chairman Gerald E. O’Shaughnessy (12.1%) and CEO James F. Park (13.7%)(see here).

The appointment of prominent Colombian businesswoman Sylvia Escovar Gomez and ex-IFC executive Somit Varma as directors to replace Juan Cristóbal Pavez and Jamie B. Coulter should enhance the depth of the board (see here and here).

What else to watch going forward

The oil price, however a dominating effect on GeoPark capital allocation it may have, is beyond the control of the management. Going forward, we need to keep an eye on the factors that the management does have control of, e.g.:

How effectively will partner ONGC-Videsh, the Indian state oil company, be able to operate the prospective CPO-5 block? Will GeoPark take an active role in directing the exploration program there or even assume the operatorship? Two wells are planned there for 2H2020.

Putumayo appears to be a tough area to operate in. Local Siona people reportedly resisted oil exploration programs conducted by Amerisur OTC:ASUXF)

How aggressive the 2021 capital budget and production target will be, especially in the Llanos Basin? Any additional M&A to further strengthen the low-cost, high-impact portion of the asset portfolio?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.