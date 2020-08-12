UPS And FedEx Could Win Big Amid A Challenging Holiday Season

With the holiday season around Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, it's time to prepare for the boost in retail and e-tail and for some heavy hitters in to emerge. But it's still unclear whether we'll have the virus under control by then, and if a majority of physical stores will be open - that seems unlikely too. Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have already announced that they will be closing physical stores for Thanksgiving and are pushing more towards online this season. As more retailers are starting to follow suit, the online shopping season will be much larger than normal; while the benefits to traditional retailers could be quite significant, global e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) should see significant upticks in purchases as the retail sector becomes e-tail this holiday season. As online shopping is expected to steal the show, shipping giants UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) should benefit from this rise in shipping and fees, while delays and package volume could provide some risks to the potential growth.

2019 provided a record high share of e-commerce during the holiday season, as the sector rose 18.8% from 2018 to hit 14.6% of total retail sales. With the shifts we're already seeing to online shopping, the possibility of more temporary store closures around the holiday season, and less foot traffic in open stores, e-commerce could hit up to 30% of holiday sales this season. However, macro headwinds associated with the virus could be causing overall discretionary income to be down as a result of higher unemployment, so consumer spending around holiday season might be dampened.

Regardless of whether e-commerce hits that figure, it is still very likely to eclipse last year's 14.6%, given the new dynamic in shopping and the changes that are likely to prevail within traditional retailers offering themselves as 'fulfillment centers', with pickup in-store or curbside driving store/company-specific online sales. But that would take a portion of business away from UPS and FedEx, as providing those options to customers takes away the need for shipping.

But the overall shipping demand is huge, and only will grow larger this year. The top 10 days from 2018 all fell within two periods (9 of the 10): November 22 to November 27, and December 9 to December 11. With multi-billion dollar days back to back for nearly a week in November, and considering the growth since 2018 to now plus potential added growth from the coronavirus factor, the end of November is likely to be a blockbuster when it comes to daily sales.

Source: eMarketer.com

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday falling on November 27 and November 30, the holiday season is pinched again, similar to 2019. Cyber Monday's $7.8 billion figure for 2018 was dwarfed by 2019's $9.4 billion, and that figure should jump to over $10.5 billion this year. However, there is the risk that Prime Day possibly arriving in October could steal some of the show from Cyber Monday - even if that does occur, it's still a huge logistics opportunity to understand how the supply chain can manage a huge influx in orders in a short period of time.

In preparation for this huge influx in fulfillment from online shopping during the holiday season, UPS and FedEx are increasing surcharges for shipping. While there are no definitive details on FedEx's surcharges for the holiday season, UPS has already outlined the prices and volumes that will face different surcharges.

UPS' surcharges "could total as much as $3 a package for ground shipments and other lower-priced shipping options and up to $4 a package for air shipments bound for residences...[applying] to customers who ship more than 25,000 packages a week." Larger volume shippers are most likely to be able to afford the surcharges than smaller volume counterparts, hence the increases in that sense. UPS is also reportedly escalating charges for "customers [who] send 110%, 200% and 300% more shipments than their average weekly shipping volume in February." This could cause some more issues across the board - if shipping volumes grow from 2,000 per week to 6,000, how much extra will that retailer have to pay, and who absorbs the cost (the customer or the retailer)? UPS could find some smaller retailers impacted more from this stance.

The surcharges are important for UPS and FedEx's revenue streams as capacity issues arise, not just from the previous quarter, but for the upcoming holiday season. UPS noted in its second quarter filing that "[f]orwarding revenue in the second quarter increased due to higher market rates and capacity surcharges" while logistics revenue increased "due to e-commerce growth driven by COVID-19." These factors will be in play during the holiday season.

Capacity is probably the biggest hurdle for both UPS and FedEx, as well as the USPS for the upcoming holiday season. While in-store and curbside pickup will likely ease a little bit of the pressure off of the logistics system, it won't be much. UPS, FedEx, and USPS have all been facing delays since the outbreak began, and the surge in volume alongside the e-commerce frenzy this holiday season could complicate already impacted delivery attempts.

All in all, the holiday season, as usual, will be a very important stretch for retailers, as many have been struggling with declining revenues since the pandemic began. While holiday sales will be huge, this year could see an overwhelming shift to e-commerce, potentially accounting for up to 30% of total retail sales, whereas it had not yet reached 15% in 2019. It's a huge shift, and one that will likely see retailers most invested in e-commerce and digital channels benefiting the most, above stores that have not yet prioritized digitization over physical presence. With that in mind, shipping will be a major factor in the holiday season, and likely rife with delays amid capacity challenges. UPS and FedEx have to manage the rise in capacity and manage their logistic chains, but the surge in e-commerce for the holiday season and surcharges implemented should see the two emerge as some of the winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.