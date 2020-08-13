It seems like Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) growth momentum just wouldn’t fizzle out. Latest numbers from e-commerce site Mindfactory reveal that the chipmaker gained 500 basis points in market share during the second half of July. This is an impressive feat on AMD’s part since it managed to gain share at Intel’s (INTC) expense, even though the latter has a newer, three-month old, product generation in the market. This development should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD investors.

Strong Sales Trends

Let me start by saying that Mindfactory is a German e-commerce site that focuses on PC parts. It caters to retail buyers which can be referred to as the Do It Yourself (DIY) PC builder’s channel. Also, since OEMs such as Dell, HP and Lenovo deal in bulk, they’re likely to source their chips directly from chip manufacturers than purchasing them through a retail site such as Mindfactory. So, we must remember throughout this article that Mindfactory largely factors in DIY sales.

As far as the sales data is concerned, both AMD and Intel saw their shipments decline on a sequential basis in the second half of July. For the record, we at Business Quant are covering 107 SKUs from Intel and AMD, which includes recently introduced releases such as Ryzen 3100 and Intel’s 10th-gen line-up.

(Source: Business Quant)

Having said that, the chart highlights a sequential decline in shipments for both AMD and Intel. This isn’t necessarily an alarming trend as it can be attributable to two factors. One, the reopening of brick-and-mortar stores across the globe has been resulting in the transition from online-only to a mix of online and offline transactions.

Secondly, customers might just be withholding their purchases until AMD announces the general availability of its highly anticipated Ryzen 4000-series desktop CPUs - expected release timeline is sometime in Q3 this year. These SKUs are likely to be fabricated on TSMC’s 7nm node, perhaps at a slightly more advanced node than that in its Ryzen 3000-series SKUs, but will sport a newer chip Zen 3 architecture that’s likely going to bring in higher IPC (or Instruction per clock) and boost the chip's overall performance.

But what’s remarkable here is that AMD’s market share didn’t exactly plummet month on month. AMD’s market share at Mindfactory stood at 91.4% in the second half of June, which declined to 86.6% in the first half of July and rose 500 basis points to reach 87.1% in the second half of July.

Intel had released its 10th generation Comet Lake SKUs three months ago while AMD is still competing with its year-old Ryzen 3000-series SKUs, so many were expecting Intel to deliver material performance improvements over the prior generation and register meaningful market share gains along the way. But that didn’t happen here which goes to indicate that AMD’s relatively dated SKUs are still a commercial success and the preferred choice of the DIY PC builder’s community as opposed to Intel’s latest and finest. This should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD investors.

What Lies Ahead

For starters, Intel doesn’t have any new major desktop-centric releases lined up in the near future space to counter AMD’s finest in terms of performance-per-dollar metrics, so I expect AMD to more or less retain its desktop market share in the coming few months. There could be market share churn if either of the chipmakers engage in deep discounting in a bid to gain market share. I suspect Intel would be dropping prices in Q3 or Q4 to boost its value proposition but that’s just conjecture on my part.

Having said that, AMD is expected to announce the general availability of its next-gen Ryzen 4000-series Vermeer SKUs sometime later this year. The rumor mill is rife with speculation about how AMD’s upcoming product line-up will come equipped with higher clock speeds, like here, which could drive significant performance gains. Any additional gains from the upcoming Zen 3 architecture would further contribute in boosting AMD’s market share against Intel.

So, I expect customers to withhold or defer their purchases until the new Zen 3 chips are out which may result in muted shipment volume for both the chipmakers. This may be followed by a market share churn, most likely in AMD’s favor, but the extent of these gains will largely depend on how well its Zen 3 chips truly are and if they’re bug free.

Not to mention, I believe AMD’s strong DIY PC builder market share numbers will act as a yet another product validation that would encourage more OEMs to use Ryzen chips in their notebooks, pre-built desktops and workstations. So, overall, I’m expecting AMD's stellar financial growth run to continue. Although the extent of these financial gains will depend on AMD’s market share in the coming quarters, for OEM and DIY channels across the globe. But analysts, for the time being at least, are forecasting the chipmaker’s FY20 revenues to come in at $8.91 billion, up 32.4% year on year.

Your Takeaway

Although the Mindfactory sales data covers mostly the DIY sales channel in Germany, we can still safely arrive at the conclusion that customers are preferring year old AMD Ryzen 3000-series SKUs over Intel’s latest 10th generation SKUs. This essentially suggests that AMD’s growth momentum is far from fizzling out anytime soon, as the bears would lead us to believe. If its upcoming Ryzen 4000-series Vermeer SKUs come packed with a marked performance improvement over the Ryzen 3000-series SKUs, then it’s likely to drive AMD growth going forward.

Data by YCharts

AMD's shares trade at a premium when compared to their 52-week trends or when seen in tandem with Intel. But at the same time, its P/S multiple isn't as lofty as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA). So, I opine that AMD is more or less reasonably valued at current levels, has ample room for price appreciation and investors may just want to hold their positions for now. Any price corrections from the current levels should be construed as a buying opportunity. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on AMD next week, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.