I point out some key points for the bulls and discuss some of my main concerns that are preventing me from going all-in at this time.

Despite the surge in share price, the stock is still trading down for the year. I believe the stock is still undervalued compared to the rest of the sector.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals recently reported their Q2 earnings with a strong beat on EPS and revenue. The market responded appropriately with the stock nearly doubling in subsequent trading days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) recently reported their Q2 earnings with a substantial beat on both EPS and revenue despite an ongoing pandemic. The market did respond appropriately, with the stock trading up nearly 50% following the press release. Unfortunately, the stock is still down over the past 12 months and continues to trade under cash value. After several months of dredging the bottom for hard support, it looks as if the company's commercial progress might provide enough thrust to get the share price dislodged from its purgatory and moving towards fair value.

I intend to review the company's Q2 earnings and point out some bullish indicators for investors. In addition, I take a look at the company's current valuation and discuss my restructured plans for my ADMS position.

Q2 Results and Financials

Adamas had a strong Q2 with total revenues coming in at ~$18.8M, which includes GOCOVRI sales at $18M and NAMZARIC royalty revenue of approximately $800K from Allergan (NYSE:AGN). GOCOVRI's sales were up 41% over Q2 of last year due to ~32% growth in volume year over year.

Figure 1: GOCOVRI Script Growth (Source: ADMS)

Adamas reported a total paid prescriptions of 8,150, which was a 32% increase over Q2 last year and 13% over Q1 of 2020 (Figure 1). The company attributes this increase to "a high rate of refills; improvements in fulfillment; as well as new patients to the brand." Perhaps, the most important metric is the improvement in GOCOVRI persistence with 7,780 recurring paid prescriptions versus the 6,710 in Q1. In addition, free trial conversion rates from free trial to paid prescriptions is up to 55%-60% from 50-55%.

In terms of expenses, R&D came in at $2.6M, which was down from $8.6M for Q2 of 2019. As a result, the company has reduced their 2020 R&D expense guidance to $8M-$12M, which is down from $10M-$15M. SG&A expenses were roughly $23.2M, which is down from $25.2M from Q2 of last year. Net loss for the quarter was $10.6M, which was significantly lower than the Q2 2019 net loss of $24.9M. When looking at the cash position, Adamas finished Q2 with $103M and a quarterly cash burn of $12M, which is a decrease from ~$17M in Q1.

Bullish Outlook

Looking at the company's Q2 results, we can see Adamas was able to have a record quarter while reducing their expenses and cash burn. Clearly, something the company's commercial strategy for GOCOVRI is starting to show some headway while battling COVID-19 disruptions. In addition, the company is now receiving a low double-digit royalty on net sales of NAMZARIC starting May 18th and will collect these royalties through 2024. It appears that Adamas is starting to evolve commercially from disappointing to competent.

In addition to commercial progress, the company has continued to work on improving GOCOVRI's label and IP. The company submitted an sNDA for GOCOVRI for the treatment of OFF episodes in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. The FDA accepted the sNDA, and GOCOVRI has an anticipated PDUFA action date of February 1st. Adamas has a new patent for GOCOVRI's method of reducing off time and increasing on time for PD patients treated with levodopa. If approved, GOCOVRI will have a broader label to encourage providers to expand its implementation in the PD population.

Figure 2: ADMS Bullish Outlook (Source: ADMS)

To sum it all up, investors should be feeling a bit more bullish following the company's Q2 earnings due to the company's drastic improvement in their commercial efforts, strong financials, and the potential of a label expansion.

Valuation

Despite the recent surge in share price, the company's valuation is still incredibly discounted compared to most of its peers. The industry's average price-to-sales is about 5x, whereas ADMS' forward price-to-sales is ~1.43 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If the company is able to maintain its current YoY growth for Q3 and Q4, we should see the company pull in over $80M in revenue, which would accommodate $14 per share.

Some Concerns

Despite the company's recent commercial progress, I am concerned the Street is going to require several quarters of growth and some evidence that specialists have accepted GOCOVRI as a "go-to" product for LID and OFF.

The charts are abysmal due to the stock being punished after the company revised their market penetration and weaker-than-expected launch for GOCOVRI.

Another concern is the company's bank account, which is healthy at the moment, but the company continues to burn cash, and we don't have a clear picture of when the company will break even. The company might be able to maintain operations with its current cash position, but they do have ~$126M in long-term debt that will eventually need to be addressed.

Overall, my leading downside concerns have been longstanding issues for Adamas and are common in most small-cap biotech/pharma. So, I am not going to be sounding any alarms on these issues, but investors should be aware of some of these bearish items.

My Plans

In my previous ADMS article, I revealed my plan to add to my position throughout 2020. So far, I have stuck to my plan of using call options and adding to my position if the company was able to hit the Street's quarterly estimates. As a result, I am sitting happy with an amicable cost average and willing to stick to my plan. However, I am not going to taking any victory laps at this point in time…not until I see the company is able to report a positive EPS. Until then, I will refrain from making any large additions and will remain cautiously optimistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.