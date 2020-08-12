GMRE also confirmed a shift from external to internal management that is going to be executed at a much more favorable multiple than the industry average.

In addition to 96% rent collection in Q2 and 99.8% occupancy rate, GMRE has also managed to acquire several properties at very attractive cap rates capturing the spread between WACC and cap rates.

Despite the COVID-19 and social distancing measures hurting the medical office segment, GMRE has proved that its portfolio is more resilient than it might seem on the surface (e.g., tertiary markets).

There were three key drivers behind such a stellar performance that have resulted in an increased AFFO by 16% as well as more stability around sustainability of GMRE's growth prospects.

On August 6, 2020, GMRE published its Q2 figures, which beat the consensus expectations and sent the stock higher by 7.2%.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is one of my favorite companies, which I have covered and recommended to at least consider buying all the way since February 19, 2019.

Since my initial recommendation, GMRE has exceeded both the S&P 500 and the broader U.S. real estate market captured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). Moreover, if we include the dividends and express the charts on a total return basis, the gap between GMRE and the other indices is much steeper. GMRE is a high yielding stock where dividends account for a large chunk of the total returns. Starting from February 19, 2019, the total returns for GMRE land at 42.5%, while for the S&P 500 and VNQ, the numbers are 24% and 2%, respectively.

Even if we look on a YTD period, GMRE has continued to outperform the overall market and especially the peers. These above average returns can be mainly explained by robust rent collections (despite the COVID-19 and the social distancing measures affecting medical office buildings), lucrative acquisitions and healthy balance sheet.

On August 6, 2020, GMRE reported Q2 results to which the market responded positively sending the stock higher by 7.2%. The Q2, 2020 figures are indeed strong and there are many reasons why investors should be happy about. Below I will elaborate on the key three elements that support my bullish view on GMRE after the Q2 report.

#1 - Resilient portfolio leading to abnormally strong AFFO

GMRE's portfolio is highly concentrated in secondary and even in tertiary markets, and around 57% of the portfolio is exposed to medical office building (MOB) segment. Historically, these characteristics have forced the market to assign relatively higher risk premiums for the GMRE's future cash flows. On the surface this seems totally understandable, however, the historical growth and unceasingly strong results indicate the opposite - GMRE being more defensive than the peers, which oftentimes operate in primary markets and have more diversified portfolios. Moreover, the COVID-19 has not impacted GMRE to an extent what the market was initially expecting by at one point (late March) punishing the stock more than VNQ.

Now, if we turn to the reported Q2 results, we will notice some very positive things. Most importantly, GMRE has managed to deliver AFFO q-o-q growth of 16%. The Q2 2020 AFFO was $0.21 compared to $0.18 per share in the comparable prior year period.

Jeffrey M. Busch, CEO and President of GMRE indicated two important drivers behind such stellar performance:

Our solid performance in the second quarter during a global pandemic was the result of strong collections during the quarter and the resilience of our tenants' operations.

If we look at the numbers, the overall state of the GMRE's portfolio is quite impressive against the backdrop of large exposure towards MOBs and tertiary markets and the knock-on effects stemming from the COVID-19.

As of June 30, 2020, GMRE's properties were almost fully occupied - 99.8%. Going into 2020, GMRE had a fully occupied portfolio and over 8 years of weighted average lease terms. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, GMRE has lost almost no tenants, and even the situation with 0.2% is not clear (i.e. publicly disclosed) whether this vacancy is due to the social distancing measures or GMRE's decision to expand/rebuild certain property or wait for more attractive deals.

It is critical to assess the occupancy rate in conjunction with rent collection rate to get a better picture of the tenants' financial health. Here GMRE has once again proved to be a defensive company. In Q1 2020 earnings release, GMRE reported a 96% rent collection for April. Now, GMRE has reported similar result of 95% as well as disclosed a significant decrease in rent deferrals which are expected to be collected over the period from July through December 2020.

#2 Aggressive acquisitions at juicy cap rates

The management of GMRE has always been focused on making attractive acquisitions in a rather aggressive manner. The lion's share of GMRE's growth is directly attributable to profitable acquisitions in which the spread between WACC and offered cap rates has always been lucrative.

Q2 2020 figures reveal that GMRE is still acting opportunistically despite the challenging environment caused by various social distancing measures. More specifically, GMRE completed a $19.3 million MOB at a cap rate of 8.8%. Since June 30, 2020, GMRE picked up the pace and acquired four additional properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7% (worth $45.1 million). In addition, there are two outstanding properties which are currently under due diligence process for being acquired by GMRE.

In essence, the massive maneuvers in the M&A field confirm the underlying strength of GMRE's balance sheet and flexible liquidity. There are many REITs out there that have been forced to cut their dividends, reduce capex plans and halt acquisitions, but GMRE shows the complete opposite.

Going forward, these newly purchased properties will contribute to a more diversified portfolio and reduce small-cap risk for GMRE. In addition, the aforementioned cap rates provide a great opportunity to obtain increased AFFO per share due to the underlying spread from WACC, which itself has gone down due to increased valuations and reduced cost of debt. For example, the recently received loan was stipulated at 1.91% which is significantly below the GMRE's total average of 3.46%. This clearly indicates a room for further widening of the spread.

#3 Long awaited internalization

During Q2 period GMRE announced that it finally will be going through an internalization process that is already approved by the shareholders. This is truly beneficial step for shareholders, especially in the long-run. The most direct benefits from having an internal management team are associated with the economies of scale principle where larger asset base leads to wider margins due to management costs increasing at a far slower pace than the gross asset value of properties. GMRE has reached over $1 billion in market cap that also allows to get immediate saving.

Most importantly, GMRE has succeeded in structuring the internalization process in a very cost effective manner. In other words, the internalization multiple lands at 2.5x of the last 12 months' management fees.

As you can see in the figure above, the whole deal can be considered lucrative for the existing shareholders. Not only because of how cheap it is, but also in relation to various corporate governance elements such as elimination of conflicts of interest, simplified structure, etc.

The bottom line

Q2 2020 has brought some very positive news for GMRE shareholders by revealing several important aspects, which should help both sustain and increase future cash flows. The AFFO figure has increased by 16% bringing the AFFO coverage below 100% that has previously been an area of concern for dividend seeking investors. GMRE, in my opinion, provides an attractive investment opportunity that allows one to capture both a juicy yield and meaningful growth.

A more detailed analysis on the key macro and micro (i.e. company specific) drivers behind potentially abnormal returns from GMRE can be found in my previous article: Global Medical REIT: An Unwarranted Divergence From The Peers

