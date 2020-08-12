The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is not only one of the Big Five Banks in Canada, but it is also the biggest Canadian bank. During the last 10 years, the Royal Bank of Canada was the best-performing stock among these five banks and outperformed the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM). But like many other banks, the Royal Bank of Canada would not have been a great investment as the stock only gained 33% in the last 10 years (not including dividends). The total return would have been almost 100% and, therefore, still lagging the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: Pixabay)

In the following article, I will try to analyze if the Royal Bank of Canada could be a better investment in the years to come and I will look at the growth potential as well as the risks the bank is facing. We are looking at the wide economic moat around the business and as the dividend is playing an important role, we will look at that aspect as well. But, as always, we start with a short business description and short overview of the last quarterly results.

Business Description

The Royal Bank of Canada was founded in 1864 and is one of the major banks in the world. With its more than 84,000 employees worldwide, it is not just among the Big Five Canadian Banks, but it is actually the largest bank in Canada - slightly ahead of its competitor, The Toronto-Dominion Bank. It is also among the top 25 banks in the world according to total assets and among the top 10 global investment banks. Today, it serves about 17 million clients all over the world.

Similar to many other banks, the second quarter results of the Royal Bank of Canada were not great. Revenue declined 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year and earnings per share declined 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. While Canada is still the most important market and responsible for more than 60% of revenue, about 1 out of 4 dollars in revenue is generated in the United States.

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada Investor Presentation)

The Royal Bank of Canada is reporting in five different business segments:

Personal & Commercial Banking : This segment is responsible for almost half of the company's revenue (48%) and provides a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada, the Caribbean and the United States. In the second quarter, the segment generated $4.4 billion in revenue, reflecting an increase of 1.5% and reported a net income of $532 million - reflecting a decline of almost 66%.

: This segment is responsible for almost half of the company's revenue (48%) and provides a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada, the Caribbean and the United States. In the second quarter, the segment generated $4.4 billion in revenue, reflecting an increase of 1.5% and reported a net income of $532 million - reflecting a decline of almost 66%. Wealth Management : The second most important segment - according to revenue - was wealth management, which generates about 21% of total revenue and provides expertise in banking, finance, and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. In the second quarter, the segment generated $2.8 billion in revenue reflecting a decline of 5.3% and net income was $424 million - reflecting a decline of almost 60%.

: The second most important segment - according to revenue - was wealth management, which generates about 21% of total revenue and provides expertise in banking, finance, and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. In the second quarter, the segment generated $2.8 billion in revenue reflecting a decline of 5.3% and net income was $424 million - reflecting a decline of almost 60%. Capital Markets : This segment is responsible for 19% of total revenue and is providing expertise in banking, finance, and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors or asset managers around the world. In the second quarter, it generated about $2.3 billion in revenue reflecting an increase of 6.6% while net income declined 86% compared to the same quarter last year and was only $105 million.

: This segment is responsible for 19% of total revenue and is providing expertise in banking, finance, and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors or asset managers around the world. In the second quarter, it generated about $2.3 billion in revenue reflecting an increase of 6.6% while net income declined 86% compared to the same quarter last year and was only $105 million. Insurance : Over the last four quarters, the segment was responsible for 7% of total revenue, but, in the second quarter, revenue declined 87% compared to the same quarter last year - primarily due to the impact of the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities. The segment offers a wide range of solutions including creditor, life, health, home, auto, travel or wealth. While revenue decline, net income could increase 17% in the second quarter to $180 million.

: Over the last four quarters, the segment was responsible for 7% of total revenue, but, in the second quarter, revenue declined 87% compared to the same quarter last year - primarily due to the impact of the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities. The segment offers a wide range of solutions including creditor, life, health, home, auto, travel or wealth. While revenue decline, net income could increase 17% in the second quarter to $180 million. Investor & Treasury Services: This segment is the smallest according to revenue and was responsible for 5% of total revenue. The segment is a specialist provider of asset services, as well as a leader in Canadian cash management and transaction banking services. It is also a provider of treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. Net income was $226 million and increased 47%. In the second quarter, revenue was $709 million reflecting a 21% increase.

Growth

When thinking about growth potential, the answer for the Royal Bank of Canada - as for many other major banks - can be very simple. The business model of banks is very simple and has existed for centuries - long before banks as we know them today existed. And it is a reasonable assumption, that the business will exist for many more decades. Lending people money and generating a profit from interest are as simple as it gets and the banks don't need much new innovative ideas.

So, the question is rather: How must banks adapt in order to manage the challenges of time and continue its century-old business model in a successful way in the 21st century. And, in case of banks, it is digitalization or the Fintech revolution, where banks have to adapt and find new ways for the century-old business model.

And similar to other Canadian banks, the Royal Bank of Canada seems to be on a good way to face this challenge. Management is focusing on unique partnerships with Fintech and Big Tech, it has six innovation labs around the world and is working together with research institutions. The bank is also focusing on data & artificial intelligence insights and has 5 Borealis AI labs connected with the top universities across Canada with 85 PhDs involved. And the numbers are also showing, that the strategy is working. Currently, the bank has about 7.5 million active digital users and about 4.8 million active mobile clients on the RBS Mobile App. And within the last 12 months, the active digital users increased 7%, the active mobile users increased even 16% and the number of mobile sessions increased 38%. The digital adoption rate improved from 52.0% in the second quarter of 2019 to 53.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

In my opinion, the Royal Bank of Canada is set to grow at a similar pace as in the past and is facing the challenge that is arising from Fintech.

Risk

When looking at the risks the company is facing, we can once again start with the financial health of the company and look at some ratios. Similar to many other Canadian banks, the Royal Bank of Canada has a financial leverage ratio, which is 21.14 and, therefore, quite high. But the much more important Tier 1 Capital ratio was 12.7% in the second quarter as the bank has about $70 billion in tier 1 capital. And although the tier 1 capital ratio declined in the last quarters (after being 13.1% and 13.2% in the previous two quarters), it is still way above the minimum of 10% which is usually required and we should not be worried at this point.

Like most other banks all over the world, the Royal Bank of Canada is expecting defaults to rise in the months and quarters to come. At the end of the second quarter, the total allowance for credit losses (ACL) was 0.84% of loans and acceptances - a rather low number compared to many other banks. In the second quarter, provision for credit losses was $2,830 million compared to $419 million in the first quarter. These are also rather low amounts compared to many other banks, but we have to consider that the bank's second quarter ended already in April 2020 and we might see higher amounts in the third quarter.

(Source: The Royal Bank of Canada Investor Presentation)

The Royal Bank of Canada is exposed to several sectors that are highly vulnerable right now. We especially have to look at five sectors: oil & gas, commercial real estate, consumer discretionary, transportation and telecommunication and media. Right now, the Royal Bank of Canada has $9.4 billion in outstanding loans and acceptances in the oil & gas industry. Management sees these sectors as especially vulnerable and 59% of PCL on impaired wholesale loans are related to oil & gas exposure. The ACL coverage ratio is currently about 4% of oil & gas loans and acceptances outstanding.

(Source: The Royal Bank of Canada Investor Presentation)

A second sector that can be seen as quite vulnerable is the commercial real estate sector with about $57 billion in outstanding loans and acceptances. Especially the retail segment (about 20% of this sector or about $11 billion) can be seen as highly vulnerable due to COVID-19. Consumer discretionary is also a sector, which is highly vulnerable as restaurants, hotels, recreation, or retail are all affected by COVID-19. About 83% of the sector is affected by COVID-19 and the Royal Bank of Canada has about $20 billion in loans and acceptances outstanding (but a majority of exposure is secured by assets).

(Source: The Royal Bank of Canada Investor Presentation)

A fourth segment that can be seen as highly vulnerable is transportation as especially air transportation as well as ground transportation are affected by COVID-19. The Royal Bank of Canada has about $8.5 billion in outstanding loans and acceptances in this segment. A fifth and final segment is telecommunication & media with the media being especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Wide Economic Moat

Most banks have a wide economic moat around the business due to switching costs and cost advantages. But especially the major five (or six) banks in Canada operate almost in an oligopoly and enjoy protection from the Canadian government, which is designed in a way to keep competitors at bay. This is creating high barriers to entry for new competitors and leads to higher returns on equity for the Canadian banks. And as the Royal Bank of Canada is generating 61% of its revenue in Canada, this moat is particularly strong for the company. The Royal Bank of Canada also has a leading market share in almost every product category in Canada - it is number one in personal lending (with 24.1% market share), credit cards (28.2% market share), long-term mutual funds (32.1% market share) or business loans (27.0% market share).

The tightly regulated Canadian banking market is making it particularly difficult for new competitors to enter the market (it is also difficult in other countries to enter the market), which is limiting competition and also giving customers less options for switching. Combined with the high switching costs banks have anyway this leads to pricing power for the Canadian banks and The Royal Bank of Canada in particular. Canadian banks can also benefit from extraordinary cost advantages as the Canadian banking environment is offering lower operating costs, lower credit costs, and lower regulatory costs for the existing banks, which leads to higher returns for the banks.

And while The Royal Bank of Canada had rather low net income margins at the begin of the decade, it got better in the last few years and the three biggest banks in Canada - The Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Bank of Nova Scotia - were more or less at the same level. But especially when looking at the return on equity, the Royal Bank of Canada outperformed the other two banks in every single year since 2012.

(Source: Author's own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And not only the bank has one of the best efficiency ratios in Canada, but the bank can also use its scale advantages - especially in the asset management segment as the Royal Bank of Canada has the largest amount of assets under management and assets under administration among the Big Five Canadian banks.

Dividend

Similar to most other banks, the dividend could also be a strong incentive to invest as the dividend yield is rather high. Also, similar to other banks, the Royal Bank of Canada has a higher payout ratio and is targeting a payout ratio between 40% and 50%.

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada Investor Relations)

Currently, the Royal Bank of Canada is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.08 resulting in an annual dividend of $4.32 and a dividend yield of 4.54% right now. In 2019, the company paid out $4.07 in dividends and reported earnings of $8.75, which leads to a payout ratio of 46.5% which is within the company's target range. For 2020, current estimates for earnings per share are $7.04 and would result in a payout ratio of 61%, which would still be acceptable and the dividend can be seen as save. While the company could keep the dividend stable between 2008 and 2010 (which is impressive when looking at many other banks), the Royal Bank of Canada could increase its dividend annually since then.

It is also worth mentioning, that the Royal Bank of Canada - unlike many major US banks - did not really buy back shares in the last decade, but held the number of outstanding shares stable.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at past performance numbers of the Royal Bank of Canada, we see not only above-average growth rates but also high levels of stability and consistency, which is a good sign. Since 1980, revenue increased with a CAGR of 5.94%. When looking at only the last 20 years, the number was pretty similar as revenue grew with a CAGR of 5.79%. And while growth slowed down for many other banks in the last decade, the Royal Bank of Canada actually could improve its revenue growth and reported a CAGR of 7.05%. When looking at net income, the picture is pretty similar. Since 1980, net income increased with a CAGR of 9.87% and since 2000, net income increased with a CAGR of 9.56%. And while other banks - like the Bank of Nova Scotia - could achieve higher revenue growth in the last few years only at the price of lower profitability, the Royal Bank of Canada could also grow net income with a higher pace. Since 2010, net income grew with a CAGR of 10.54%.

And not only is the bank performing with high levels of consistency over the last four decades. The performance during the past two recessions was also pretty impressive for a bank. When looking at the recession following the dot-com bubble, revenue declined from $25.08 billion in 2001 to $23.22 billion in 2002 and net income declined from 2003 to 2004, but only from $3.00 billion to $2.82 billion which is reflecting a decline of only 6%. In all the other years, the Royal Bank of Canada could increase its net income. And when looking at the Financial Crisis, revenue declined four years in a row - between 2007 and 2011. But as revenue declined only from $41.43 billion to $35.75 billion - reflecting a decline of 13.7% - it was not as steep as one might think. Net income declined two years in a row from $5.49 billion in 2007 to $3.86 billion in 2009, reflecting a steeper decline of 29.7%.

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada Investor Presentation)

When trying to make estimates about the free cash flow in the years to come, past performance can only give hints. But with the durable business model and the wide economic moat, it seems quite reasonable for these companies to perform with a similar pace as in the past - especially when consistency was so high as for the Royal Bank of Canada. Management has medium-term financial performance objectives of at least 16% return on equity and diluted earnings per share growth is expected to grow at least 7% annually for the next five years. And as the company could meet this target in the last few years, we can be optimistic for the bank to also meet these targets in the future (with the exception of 2020).

As with most other banks, I assume $0 free cash flow for 2020 (just to be on the safe side). And as the Royal Bank of Canada recovered usually pretty quick after recessions, I will take the net income of 2019 (which was $12,860 million) as basis for my calculation and assume a similar free cash flow in 2021. The average free cash flow of the last ten years was even higher - $14,831 million. In the following years, we assume only moderate growth and well below the banks own target. We assume growth will accelerate over the next decade from 1% growth to 4% growth - the number we also assume for perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of $119.75 (assuming a 10% discount rate).

This scenario seems to be extremely conservative and rather unrealistic. If we are using the company's own financial performance goals of 7% growth in the next five years instead (assumptions for 2020 and 2021 are the same as above) and then assuming 4% growth from 2026 till perpetuity, we would get an intrinsic value of $150.74 for the Royal Bank of Canada.

Conclusion

The Royal Bank of Canada is not only the largest bank in Canada according to several metrics (like assets or market capitalization), it might also be a good investment for the long run. With a dividend yield of almost 5% it is interesting for dividend investors and similar to the other big five banks in Canada it has an economic moat, that is especially wide due to the regulations in Canada. I consider the stock undervalued right now (like many other banking stocks), but I don't think we saw the cyclical bottom yet (or we will at least see a revisit of the March 2020 lows).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If not mentioned otherwise, all numbers are in Canadian dollars.