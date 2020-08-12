The Stimulus Stalemate Spells Double Dip

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Spending on construction projects fell for a fourth month in a row in June, declining 0.7% compared to the 1.3% expected increase. Both residential (-1.5%) and public construction (-0.7%) declined, which leaves overall construction flat over the past year.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

The improvement in Markit’s Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index waned in July after the reopening recovery it saw in June, rising from 49.8 to 50.9, but it finally indicates very modest growth. For the first time since February operating conditions improved with output and new orders rising. Input prices rose due to supplier shortages, which was partially passed on in the form of higher sales prices. Business confidence also rose, but concerns remain about a second wave of the virus. The notable negative was that there was no hiring. Instead, companies shed employees, but at a slower rate than in previous months.

The ISM Manufacturing Index rose to 54.2% in July from 52.6% in June, but the level of production is still below pre-pandemic levels. The higher reading indicates the rate of relative improvement from the prior month, but not the absolute amount of production. Echoing the results from Markit’s survey, while production and output improved, hiring did not. Companies are still laying off workers, but at a slower rate than they were doing in previous months.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

Markit’s Services Purchasing Manager’s Index rose to 50.0 in July from 47.9 in June, leading to a “stabilization” in business activity. New orders declined in July at a slightly faster rate, which was attributed to ongoing virus-related restrictions. Hiring did show some improvement. Input costs at service providers rose for a second month in a row, due to the expense of PPE products and sanitizing. As a result, selling prices rose. Lastly, business confidence was much improved on hopes that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. The major concern in this report is the decline in new business orders, which if it continues could raise concerns about a double-dip.

The ISM Services index rose to 58.1% in July from 57.1% in June, but it is important to not misconstrue the elevated reading with greater levels of expansion than at the beginning of the year. To the contrary, sales in the service sector are still well below pre-pandemic levels according to survey respondents. While new orders and production improved last month, employment did not, as that sub-index slipped to 42.1% from 43.1%, suggesting that firms are still reducing staff.

July Jobs Report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that the economy added 1.76 million jobs in July in a deceleration of the gains recorded in the prior two months. The number includes 300,000 government jobs that were the result of a seasonal adjustment. If we strip out the adjustment, there were just 1.46 million jobs added, and a meaningful percentage of those were part-time. Restaurants added the most jobs, rehiring 502,000 workers last month.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in Friday’s report, but let’s put that in perspective. This rate is still higher than the peak of 10% that we hit in October 2009 during the Great Financial Crisis. We lost 22.2 million jobs from February to April, and now we have recovered 9.3 million, which leaves 12.9 million unemployed. There are millions more that are gig workers or self-employed, who are also out of work and not counted on payrolls, which is why we had more than 31 million on government benefits before the stimulus ended. Additionally, the labor participation rate has fallen to 61.4%, which is the lowest level since 1976. This is because 5.8 million Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic have presumably left the workforce. They are no longer looking for employment, which is not good news.

Its not just low-wage workers in the leisure and hospitality industries who are out of work. The unemployment rate for college educated and above is at the highest rate on record at 6.7%.

Conclusion

The lack of concern about our labor market crisis is unbelievable. The economy went over an income cliff two weeks ago, and Congress has its head in the sand. Perhaps that is because the stock market indicates that things are not that bad at all, unless you're unemployed. What most Wall Street pundits don’t seem to recognize is that our economy is fueled by consumer spending. Consumer spending is a function of personal income and its growth. Personal income is a function of the size of the labor market and the number of new jobs the economy creates each month. As such, we are 20-30 million job short of what we had at the beginning of the year, depending on whether you count gig workers and the self employed. That is a devastating blow to the rate of economic growth, which we have not yet been forced to appreciate because Congress paid the unemployed after they lost their jobs through the end of last month.

That changed abruptly at the end of the month, and President Trump’s executive orders fall incredibly short of addressing this new crisis. If there are no further actions on the stimulus front, I am certain that the economy will dip back into recession in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

