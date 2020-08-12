We think it is time to play defence. We intend to buy PLTM at more attractive levels over the next month or so.

Given the recent sell-off in other precious metals, we would adopt a more conservative approach toward PTLM in the near term, especially since the seasonality turns unfriendly next month.

The recent rally comes in line with our expectations, which is, in our view, driven by positive fundamental, macro, and seasonal factors.

PLTM reached a recent high of $9.97 per share on August 10, almost reaching our bullish target of $10/share for the quarter.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM reached a recent high of $9.97 per share on August 10, almost reaching our bullish target of $10/share for the quarter.

The recent rally comes in line with our expectations, which is, in our view, driven by positive fundamental, macro, and seasonal factors.

Given the recent sell-off in other precious metals (gold, silver), we would adopt a more conservative approach toward PTLM in the near term, especially since the seasonality turns unfriendly next month.

As we maintain our Q3 target of $10/share, we consider that the upside potential has now become limited.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of roughly 145 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to August 4, according to the CFTC. This was the first weekly decline in the net spec length in three weeks. The NYMEX platinum price sold off by 3.4% over the period.

The net spec length has been little changed since April, suggesting a still cautious sentiment among speculators. The net spec length is at 35% of open interest, well below its historical high of 74% of open interest. Based on this metric, platinum's spec positioning is not stretched.

Implications for PLTM: There is room for additional speculative buying in the platinum futures market. Once sentiment turns more convincingly positive (and we think it will in Q4), the NYMEX platinum price could enjoy meaningful upward pressure, which will boost PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum at the largest pace since September 2019 in the week to August 7, according to our estimates.

Platinum ETF holdings have rebounded by nearly 400 koz since mid-May, which reflects a remarkable positive swing in sentiment among ETF investors. This comes in striking contrast with the cautious stance adopted by the speculative community.

The shift in investor sentiment toward the precious metals complex, which initially emerged in the gold market and subsequently spilt over in the silver market, has eventually impacted the platinum market.

Platinum has underperformed massively its complex in recent years, although we contend that platinum's fundamentals have been bearish for some time. However, the platinum market is expected to experience a renewed deficit in the years ahead, which could drive more investment demand in anticipation of tighter fundamentals.

In the shorter term, South African production (which accounts for 70% of platinum output) has been severely disrupted this year. We think this has also had a positive impact on ETF demand.

Implications for PLTM: Like gold and silver, the recent increase in ETF demand for platinum should support the NYMEX platinum price into the year-end, thereby exerting upward pressure on PLTM.

Closing thoughts

After a significant rebound in PLTM, we are inclined to play defense because the precious metals complex experiences a heavy sell-off.

With the seasonality of PLTM turning unfriendly in September, we think that the upside from here is limited.

Even though we are bullish on PLTM over the long term, we think that weakness is possible over the next month or so, which will allow us to buy PLTM at more attractive price levels.

Trade with caution.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.