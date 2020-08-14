Record-High Stocks, Record-Low Yield: What Should A Retirement Investor Do?

You can focus on cash flows or taking on more risk in your bond sleeve to produce higher income levels.

Generating portfolio income for retirement is going to be far more complex in the next decade. We present two strategies for investors to ponder.

Investors (and advisors) are going to have to adapt to this new environment. The "easy" portfolio management of the last four decades is over.

If you are between the ages of 55 and 70, then you are right in the red zone for retirement risk.

This is the world the baby boomers are facing today. Probably the worst environment ever for entering retirement. Retirement 30 years ago was easy compared to today. You could invest all your assets into one-year certificates of deposits ("CDs") and generate a high single-digit yield. Imagine that. Using a 4% withdrawal rule, even adjusted for inflation, meant you were growing your capital with very little risk.

The chart below shows the stark reality of what has happened over the last three decades. For the investor looking for a 7.5% rate of return, they needed to be in only bonds in 1995. The resultant risk of that portfolio as measured by standard deviation was just 6%.

Fast forward 10 years later to 2005 and as interest rates continued to fall, the portfolio needed to adapt in order to continue to hit that same return hurdle rate of 7.5%. By now, the portfolio was only half bonds and the rest a mix of return-seeking assets. At the same time, your risk has jumped by nearly 50%!

Moving forward another 10 years to 2015 and your bond allocation is down to just 12%. We've now introduced some other riskier asset classes like private equity and real estate. More importantly, look at the risk needed to be assumed in order to still achieve that same 7.5% rate of return. You are now taking almost three times the risk for that same level of return.

There's no easy solution. The sad fact is that investors entering retirement today (or soon) are faced with the choice: Either add more risk (as we have shown above) in order to achieve that same rate of return they were used to achieving these last few decades, or accept a lower rate of return and possibly downgrade your lifestyle.

Retirement today is going to have to adapt. Retirement income of yesteryear is unlikely to meet most retirees' objectives. That is, living off of the income produced by your traditional open-end fixed income mutual funds.

Owning mutual funds for your bonds has never been the best solution - but it's the easy one. Most ultra-high net worth investors have held their bonds in closed-fund structures. Why? Simple. They did not want to be diluted away as interest rates fell. For example, if you bought into an open-end bond mutual fund in 2000 when rates were much higher, as new money flowed into the fund over the next 20 years, it was continuously diluting your yield down. That's because that new money is invested at the then current (and lower) interest rates.

In a closed-fund structure, the bond investor doesn't have to worry about that as no new money is entering the fund. This is why Oaktree Capital, run by Howard Marks, has more than 80% of the bond assets in closed funds.

We would also avoid separately managed accounts ("SMAs ") for your bond sleeves as well. This is no different than buying an income annuity at low rates and locking in those yields. An SMA created today will be building the individual bond portfolio at just the wrong time - when rates are near their lowest.

So what is an investor to do?

We will look at two types of strategies to deal with the current dilemma facing investors today. Both involve taking the more risk approach rather than downgrading your lifestyle solution.

Focus On Cash Flows

Retirement income as it was could be facing a large revamp in the next several years. Financial advisors who want to earn their fees will need to adopt and work harder. The days of buying a 60-40 portfolio (60% stocks, 40% bonds) and just rebalancing every so often are over. That portfolio generated 10.7% per year for the last four decades. That won't happen again. Even if you were taking out 5% or 6%, that money lasted throughout retirement and often grew larger.

The decumulation phase is going to change rapidly over the next several years.

One way advisors could earn their fee is by focusing on cash flow production. By being proactive and employing an adaptive approach, the advisor (or DIY investor) could rethink their strategy. A cash flow approach would encompass income production in addition to harvesting capital gains by identifying appreciated positions.

Investors have been programmed to hate the idea of drawing down principal during retirement. They spend decades building up their nest egg and simply abhor the idea of dipping into savings to pay bills. However, this approach may actually result in a better, more durable portfolio, and ultimately more assets at death for their legacy. And if their portfolio is the same or larger at death, then they shouldn't care if the distributions that funded their retirement came from income or from selling shares.

The addition of this arrow in your retirement quiver adds greater complexity but also greater flexibility. While it can be more work to manage, it can result in better outcomes as well as greater tax savings. The strategy can help the investor manage their tax brackets by reducing reliance on ordinary income-producing assets and more so on capital gains producers. It also allows for the investor to adapt to the current environment by shifting greater reliance on cash flows to the piece that's doing better while waiting for the other to recover.

A High Yield - Equity-Like Portfolio Solution

The other option is the one we've been focused on for a number of years. It's a derivative of what pensions funds have been doing for years: liability-driven investing. This is where the income produced by the portfolio pays the liabilities. Those liabilities can be pensioners or it can be an individual satisfying their retirement spending needs.

The problem with this solution is what we noted above - that interest rates have plummeted, reducing the income production of a typical bond portfolio. The investor is then faced with either ramping up the risk of that bond portfolio to generate higher yields or reducing their spending needs, or some combination of the two.

Investors are reaching more and more for yield to achieve that same rate of return. This coincides with the use of MLP and CLO funds in recent years as investors have been attracted to the juicy 15% yields. But those yields don't come free. In fact, there's no free lunch with any of these strategies. Either an investor accepts more risk or they don't. If they don't then they better reduce their lifestyle, especially in the face of greater longevity.

The way we think of this strategy is by pulling assets away from our equity bucket and into higher-risk income structures like closed-end bond funds, then the additional risk being assumed isn't all that excessive. In fact, it could even reduce your overall risk exposure to a small degree.

By replacing inconsistent capital gains with a greater reliance on systematic income sources that produce reliable monthly income, the overall portfolio can be longer-lasting and more durable. The income production can be used on a monthly basis for spending needs, allowing the remaining (albeit smaller) equity allocation to be a long-term wealth compounder.

Concluding Thoughts

There's no easy solution to the current problem facing retirees. As the 10,000 baby boomers who retire daily face record low interest rates and stocks near record highs, they will be forced to make a choice. The choices that they face result in taking on more risk or reducing their retirement lifestyle. There's no free lunch!

