Motorhome Retirement: July Update - Yellowstone!

Roosevelt Arch at the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Introduction

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(t) withdraw plan from one of our IRAs in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our "Motorhome Retirement" and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we did our "shelter-in-place" or "stay-at-home" or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we did in July

After enjoying the Black Hills in late June, we moved to an expensive campground in Montana about 35 miles North of the North entrance to Yellowstone National Park for 10 days. Yellowstone is a big place. We took 8 of the 10 days visiting Yellowstone. Yellowstone basically sits on top of a huge volcano, so the park is very geothermally active. Along with the abundant wildlife, there are Geysers, Hot Springs, Fumaroles (Steam escaping from the underground), mud springs and waterfalls. The best of them were:

Old Faithful Geyser.

Upper Falls at the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

The Lower Falls at Grand Canyon of Yellowstone from Artists Point

Grand Prismatic Spring

After Yellowstone we spent a week in the area East of Yellowstone and the Big Horn mountains. While there, we visited the National Memorial at Custer's Last Stand. It is very interesting historically, but not very photogenic. It is definitely worth the few hours it takes to visit if you are in the area. After that we went back to the Black Hills area to a relatively inexpensive campground for the rest of the month. While there, we went back to Mt. Rushmore and were able to visit the avenue of flags and the Presidential Trail that were closed when we were there in June.

Income, expenses and cash flow

We fund our Motorhome Retirement in four ways. In addition to the 72(t) account, we have a standard (non-IRA) brokerage account invested similarly that generates income. There is also minimal income from blogging under the heading of "other". Finally, we plan to spend down some of our cash savings. To summarize the income streams.

Motorhome Retirement funding sources.

72(t) Account distributions

Dividends and interest from brokerage account

Minimal "other" income

Savings spend down

The table below shows our cash flow for the month of July.

Income/Expense and Cash Flow Income July Income from Investments $ 3,940 Other $ 2,601 Total Income $ 6,541 Expenses $ 5,557 Net Income $ 984 Adjustment for accruals to cash $ 313 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 1,297

We project our ongoing income to average around $4,000-$4,500. It has been higher because Mrs. GrayBeard is providing support to her previous employer until her replacement is hired and trained. It looks like this source of income is winding down and August may be the last month we have it. While it has been nice having the extra income, we did not plan to have it and always expected that we will draw our cash savings down until we get to either 59-1/2 or 62.

Expenses

Without revealing too much detail, I am adding this little bit of insight into our monthly expenses. Hopefully you will find it interesting.

Our top expenses for the month were.

Federal income tax - $1449 which includes our regular monthly "contribution" and what we paid when filing our 2019 return.

Campgrounds - $1444 which includes $357 of prepay for August camping.

Groceries and other Walmart = $691

Motorhome fuel - $402

Dining out, recreation and "fun" - $342

Car fuel - $200

In addition to these we had normal monthly expenses that you may find interesting for cell phones ($103; This is actually down from $60 from previous as our phones are paid off), mobile internet and streaming services ($90)

Motorhome fuel mileage

Almost every time we stop for fuel, someone will ask me about the mileage we get in the motorhome so I thought I would add it to the monthly updates. The three biggest factors for mileage seem to be relative wind direction, terrain, and speed in that order. One of the trips below was over 8 mpg, that was the round trip to the campground near Yellowstone. By luck we had either no wind or a tail wind in each direction.

We drove nearly 1,500 miles and got 7.5 miles per gallon in July.

Date Fuel Stop Location Odometer Miles Fuel (GAL) Mileage 7/2/2020 Sheridan, SD 13,095 244 35.81 6.81 7/13/2020 Buckhorn Travel Plaza - Ranchester WY 13,612 517 64.21 8.05 7/31/2020 Pantry Market Hermosa, SD 13,896 284 41.31 6.88 8/1/2020 Pilot/Flying J - Sioux City, IA 14,340 444 57.30 7.75 July Total 1,489 198.63 7.50

The 72(t) IRA Portfolio

What is a 72(t)?

Rule 72(t) is a way to make distributions from an IRA account using "Substantially Equal Periodic Payments" or SEPP, without incurring the 10% penalty for early withdrawal. Investopedia says the following:

"Understanding Rule 72(t):

Rule 72(t) actually refers to code 72(t), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the distributions have to continue for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. They are amortization, annuitization and RMD (required minimum distribution). I chose amortization mostly because it is the least complicated of the three. The factors that go into this calculation are the account balance, the interest rate, and the life expectancy. The interest rate is based on the Federal Mid-Term rate. The life expectancy is a look-up in an IRS table.

There are some drawbacks. Making the calculation of the distribution requires factors determined IRS tables and it is not always clear which table is appropriate for a given situation so it can be confusing. If an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. In fact, many financial planners and most brokerage firms will not calculate this for you for fear of backlash if done incorrectly. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

The target allocation

I am not just going to load the portfolio up with higher yielding dividend growth stocks. I will implement a portfolio strategy that will meet our needs while maintaining a reasonable asset allocation. Given the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US Government, I have added gold to the allocation for protection in the event of inflation. The target allocation now looks like this.

65% Common Stocks and Preferred Stocks

10% Gold

25% Bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 6.25% long-term, 6.25% intermediate-term and 12.5% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell because the portfolio income will not be enough to make the required 72(t) distribution.

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either, if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The current allocation is shown below.

Source: Author

With the market continuing to irrationally (in my view) climb I reduced our exposure to equities and increased cash. During the month I sold 10% of each of the top 11 positions (JNJ, KMB, INTC, CSCO, MMM, GPC, ABBV, WBA, CAH, SBUX, and ADM). This was indiscriminate selling as the idea was to raise cash and reduce equity exposure. Additionally, Dominion (D) cut the dividend so that position was sold. I was able to make the trade on the morning after the announcement before the price tanked so there was not a loss of capital. The account is now about 50% equities and 12% cash.

Motorhome Retirement 72(t) account 2020 progress

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. The rules of the 72(t) will require only 5 years of the constant withdraws. After 5 years they may be different depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRA's without penalties. I conducted a Monte-Carlo Simulation of this allocation on portfoliovisualizer.com and it showed a 96% chance of lasting 30 years with this allocation and draw rate. I am satisfied with this as I have flexibility on the withdraw rate after five years.

January February March April May June July Beginning Balance $100,000 $99,364 $94,448 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 $94,172 Dividends $181 $143 $328 $198 $135 $243 $188 Gains & (Losses) -$817 -$5,059 -$7,103 $5,356 $2,414 -$435 $1,980 72T Distribution $0 $0 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 End of Month $99,364 $94,448 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 $94,172 $95,987

The 72(t) distribution was calculated using the January 1 balance. Distributions began in March. Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts, but they do represent the exact performance, on a percentage basis, of the account. So far this year, we have taken 1.76% of the beginning account balance in distributions and the account value is 95.99% of the beginning balance or down 4.01%. When considering distributions, the portfolio performance is down 2.25% via straight math. The return calculation shown in the brokerage account that considers the timing of the distributions is -2.14%. For reference, the S&P 500 was up 2.38% for the year as of July 2020. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. So far it has been managed OK. However, it is likely there will be some trying times ahead so I need to be vigilant and continue with conservative portfolio management and asset allocation.

What's in the portfolio now?

Current holdings

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again as I believe the market has now bounced too high for current and forward economic realities. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72(t) Account Holdings

Ticker Credit rating % Value % Income Type KMB A 7.0% 8.7% Stock JNJ AAA 4.7% 5.9% Stock INTC A+ 3.3% 4.1% Stock CSCO AA- 4.1% 5.7% Stock CAH BBB 3.1% 5.2% Stock ABBV A- 3.0% 6.8% Stock MMM A+ 3.4% 5.8% Stock GPC NR 3.3% 5.2% Stock WBA BBB 2.5% 4.9% Stock ADM A 2.8% 4.2% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.0% 2.0% Stock HRL A 1.8% 1.5% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.7% 5.2% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.5% 2.8% Stock KO A+ 1.3% 2.1% Stock EMR A 1.6% 2.3% Stock XOM AA 1.2% 4.3% Stock T BBB 0.9% 2.9% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.3% 1.5% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.2% 0.4% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.5% Stock MO BBB 0.2% 0.6% Stock RNR PR E BBB 0.6% 1.4% Preferred Stock SCHO 6.0% 3.5% Bond - Short VGSH 6.0% 2.6% Bond - Short SPAB 1.2% 1.3% Bond - Intermediate SCHZ 1.1% 1.2% Bond - Intermediate IUSB 1.3% 1.4% Bond - Intermediate SPTL 5.0% 3.4% Bond - Long TLT 4.3% 2.6% Bond - Long PHYS 7.5% 0.0% Gold IAU 5.1% 0.0% Gold Cash 11.9% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is 'A'. The average equity yield is 3.6% and the total portfolio yield is 2.2%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution while I wait for the market to provide greater opportunity.

Dividends

Dividends were received from the following companies in July

72(t) IRA Account Non-Qualified Account CSCO BNS CAH CSCO MO CARR IUSB ALLPRH NEAR PM SCHZ MO TLT MINT MINT SPTL SPTL KMB SPAB KO KMB GPC KO

Dividend changes. As mentioned earlier, Dominion announced a dividend cut of about 33% for 2021.

Increases

Dividend Increases Ticker New Previous % increase MO $ 0.86 $ 0.84 2.38% WBA $ 0.4675 $ 0.4575 2.19%

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability the market drops from current levels of around $3377 for the S&P 500 as of the time of writing. I may make small buys but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19 related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

I can only post a few photos to articles. To enjoy more photos of our travels, you can visit and follow my new Instagram, motorhome_retirement. I plan to post a video of the Old Faithful Geyser eruption when this article is published.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

The Black Pool hot spring on the edge of Yellowstone lake with the Absaroka Mountain Range and Trout Peak in the background. An amazing site and wonder of nature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL TICKERS LISTED EXCEPT D, MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.