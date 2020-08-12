On Thursday, August 4, 2020, energy supermajor BP PLC (NYSE:BP) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The company posted a very large year-over-year revenue decline, which was certainly not unexpected for an energy company. The company did manage to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of earnings though, and the market responded quite favorably to this, so investors are probably reasonably pleased about the results. There were certainly some good things in this report, but most of the things here were negative, and the company ended up slashing the dividend that many investors have come to like. The current macroeconomic environment certainly changes things for the company, but some aspects of its story remain intact.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

BP reported total revenues of $31.190 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 57.71% decline over the $73.747 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $3.737 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares poorly to the $6.815 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

BP produced an average of 2.525 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the period. This represents a 3.81% decrease over the 2.625 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it produced on average last year.

The company issued $11.9 billion in hybrid bonds during the quarter.

BP reported a net loss attributable to the shareholders of $16.848 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.822 billion profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It is unlikely that anyone reading this is unaware of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the second quarter. This resulted in governments all over the world shutting down their economies and essentially quarantining their citizens. As might be expected, this reduced the demand for oil and gas substantially. The economic law of supply and demand would imply that this would cause the price of both commodities to decline. This did indeed happen. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude fell from $66.00 per barrel at the start of the year to $44.54 per barrel today, although it was lower during the peak of the shutdowns:

Source: Business Insider

This price decline is reflected in BP's results. The company realized an average price of $19.06 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to $40.64 a year ago. It should be fairly obvious why this would drag down BP's results. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then it will generate less aggregate revenues with all else being equal. This means that less money is available to cover its expenses and thus make its way down to profits and cash flows.

BP also saw its production decline year over year. This was noted in the highlights and also had a negative impact on the company's revenues. This is because the lower production meant that the company had fewer products to sell and thus generate revenues off of. The company unfortunately did not provide any actual reason for this decline. It is reasonable to assume, though, that this was caused by natural production declines. BP did curtail some of its development activities during the quarter in response to the lower energy prices, so this likely prevented its production from increasing enough to overcome the natural declines.

BP will likely not produce as many resources this year as what it originally expected. This is a direct result of the decline in energy prices. BP has deferred the development of projects that will not be economically viable with prices at today's levels. This makes a lot of sense and is quite similar to actions taken by other energy companies since it helps to ensure that the company is not investing significant sums to develop a project that would ultimately lose it money. The move helps preserve its balance sheet and actually helps keep the company's losses down since it ensures that any new production brought online will be cash flow positive. It does, however, reduce the company's production growth. This action being taken by the company is expected to reduce its reported production by 70,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day compared to its initial guidance.

BP has not completely given up on its growth ambitions though, despite this. It has a number of major projects still under construction that are scheduled to come online over the next few years. These projects should allow it to be producing an additional 200,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day by the end of next year compared to the present level.

Source: BP

It is difficult to say what impact this will have on the company's financial performance, as this depends heavily on oil prices. We have already seen them rebound from the levels that they had during the second quarter due to the economy beginning to re-open and the persistent money printing by the Federal Reserve. It is difficult to believe that prices will go significantly higher in the near term though, since the pandemic is still with us, and people continue to be scared of returning to their regular lives and especially traveling. Airlines, cruise ships, and similar vehicles are responsible for a great deal of global energy demand, so it will likely take some sort of a return to normalcy before prices return to anything approaching their former levels. We could see a lot of things change by the end of 2021, so it is highly possible that energy prices will be much more normal by that time.

BP's own management continues to expect to see earnings growth going forward. The company expects to be able to grow its EBITDA per share at a 7.9% compound annual growth rate over the 2019 to 2025 period, this quarter's disappointing performance notwithstanding:

Source: BP

Tellingly, the company expects to be able to deliver this growth, assuming that crude oil prices average $50-$60 per barrel over the period. This level would certainly not require a substantial increase over today's Brent crude price. Thus, it does appear that this is a fairly reasonable projection as we can probably assume that the economy will return to at least something approaching a normal state of affairs by that time. Therefore, it is certainly at least somewhat realistic that investors can count upon this growth.

BP has expanded its production and operations in areas other than just oil and gas. This is something that is not altogether unusual among its European peers, although American companies are not quite as aggressive about it. I am, of course, referring to BP's alternative energy unit, which was one of the sole good things in this report. This unit focuses mostly on wind and solar power, with the company having 923 megawatts of wind generation capacity compared to the 926 megawatts that it had at the end of the second quarter of last year. The company's solar power operation is perhaps more important to its current operations and especially to its growth prospects, however. This business, known as Lightsource BP, has currently developed 2.2 gigawatts of solar power capacity to date and expects to be able to increase this to 10 gigawatts by the end of 2023.

The company's solar power unit had some promising developments during the quarter. One of the largest of these is that in April, the company signed an agreement with Conway Corporation to construct a 132-megawatt solar energy plant in White County, Arkansas. In addition to this is that the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority signed an agreement with BP to purchase 67,029 megawatt-hours of electricity that will be provided by two solar plants in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. The company also acquired a solar power project in New South Wales, Australia. All of these developments will help to drive the growth of this division of the company. Overall, this unit will still be much smaller than the company's oil and gas operations, so it will only have a small impact on its operational and financial performance, and the company will still largely remain reliant on oil and gas prices.

For many investors, the biggest disappointment here was that the company cut its dividend in half to $0.315 per ADS. There have been a few other major energy companies that have cut their dividends like Equinor (EQNR), but many have committed to maintaining it, even if it strains their finances. BP said that it will commit to maintaining this dividend going forward and using the remainder of its near-term cash flow to paying down its debt. This represents something of a change from its previous policy:

Source: BP

Unfortunately, the company does not intend to hike its dividend back once it gets its debt under control. It instead plans to conduct share buybacks with the surplus cash. This could be a bad thing for those that were previously depending on the company for income as it means that it could be an extended time before their income returns. There are certainly some investors out there that prefer to receive their money from the company in the form of buybacks, but I personally prefer dividends because that means that I do not have to actually sell the stock in order to receive my income.

I am more of a fan of the company's plan to strengthen its balance sheet. The ability of a company to weather the low oil price environment is partly dependent on the strength of its balance sheet. BP currently has $46.879 billion in net debt and total common stock equity of $101.485 billion, which gives the company a net debt-to-equity of 0.46. Here is how this compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity BP 0.46 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 0.32 Chevron (CVX) 0.20 Equinor 0.77

We can see that BP does not appear to be too badly structured relative to its peers, but of course, paying down debt will certainly help with this. This is especially true if the company begins buying back its stock because that increases this ratio. Thus, paying back its debt before conducting stock buybacks will help the company maintain its financial strength.

In conclusion, we can certainly see that BP has strongly and negatively affected by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns. Fortunately, the fact that many economies have begun to re-open and a rebound in oil prices mean that the worst might be behind us. The company is actively working to strengthen its balance sheet, which is certainly encouraging, but the dividend cut is disappointing. The long-term future of the company continues to be reasonably bright, however.

