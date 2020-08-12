Source: Company Website

9% FCF, 11x P/E and 15% net cash to market cap

Rocky Brands (RCKY) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel across a range of well-known brands. With the company growing strongly in 2019 (record EPS year) and 2Q20 showing resilience despite the impact of COVID-19, we believe the company is well placed to show strong growth in the long-run. Growth in the higher margin retail channel and management initiatives to cut costs have resulted in an improvement in gross margins in 2Q20. In addition, a strong cash position (up 64% YoY in 2Q20) that amounts to 15% of market cap, no debt and robust free cash flow yield of 8.7% (our 2020 and 2021 estimate), we believe, makes the stock attractive.

Rocky Brands is trading at inexpensive P/E valuations of 10.7x and 9.3x for 2020 and 2021 respectively and offers investors with a dividend yield of 2.3% (2020 estimate). We value the company at a 13x P/E, on 2021 on our EPS estimate, arriving at a target price of $32.50. This implies an upside potential of 39% from the current stock price.

Robust 5-year growth in EPS

Since 2015, Rocky Brands has demonstrated significant growth in EPS, driven by an improvement in margins, while revenue has remained steady. EPS has shown a 12.6% CAGR over this period, on revenues that have demonstrated a -1.1% CAGR. Gross margins have improved from 33% in 2015 to 36.1% in 2019, while net income margins have more than doubled from 2.5% to 6.5% over the same time horizon. 2018 and 2019 have been strong growth years for the company, with 2019 recording an all-time high EPS. Strong execution on the company’s core strategy created strong momentum for its brands (more details on the strategic focus later in the report).

Strong portfolio of brands

The company has a portfolio of well-recognized and established brands in the footwear and apparel segment that have a legacy of representing high quality, comfortable, functional products. Some of their brands include – Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and the licensed brand Michelin. Rocky Brands’ products are centered around seven focused target markets which are outdoor, work, duty, commercial military, military, western, and lifestyle. The company distributes its products through wholesale, retail and military.

As part of the wholesale business, management uses a number of distribution channels which represent over 10,000 retail stores across the US, Canada and other international markets. The wholesale business covers retailers like sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe stores, mass merchants, etc. In the retail business, Rocky sells its products directly to consumers through its own stores, e-commerce, third party marketplaces, etc. The military business entails the sale of Rocky branded footwear to the US military. With its existing portfolio of reputed brands, Rocky management has indicated that they will continue to strengthen these through product innovation in footwear, extending certain brands into other target markets and introducing complementary apparel and accessories in their own brands.

Improving gross margins

Rocky Brands has seen an improvement in margins over the last 5 years, which has been especially pronounced since 2017. Gross margins in 2017 stood at 31.9%, which has jumped to 36.1% in 2019. Furthermore, net margins have gone up from 3.7% in 2017 to 6.5% in 2019. In 2019, Rocky Brands improved its wholesale gross margins to 34.1% from 33.4% in 2018, while retail margins improved 20bps YoY to 44.4%. Furthermore, gross margins were aided by the military segment, which reported a 700bps YoY increase to 29.2%.

Wholesale gross margins improved as the company increased full price selling and reduced discounts while maintaining stronger initial margins on some of their newer products. Additionally, efficiencies generated in manufacturing too aided margin expansion. The retail business saw margins improve on direct to consumer sales which carry a higher margin as well as a decrease in some lower margin Lehigh sales. Military margins were higher on account of the ending of certain lower margin contracts and manufacturing efficiencies. In 2Q20, adjusted gross margin was 36.4%, driven by sales in the retail segment. Looking ahead, as the company grows its higher margin retail business, the room for margin expansion even from these levels remains.

Strategic execution has driven 2019 earnings

2019 has been a record year for Rocky Brands in terms of reported EPS. Margins too have seen expansion. This improvement in financial performance has been driven by the strong execution of the company’s core strategies. Management has also continued to invest in the business and its people and drive operational efficiencies. The company has also increased its manufacturing capacity and capability. During the year, management introduced innovative product offerings across its key wholesale categories which boosted demand and improved sell through rates across their national, regional and independent accounts. Marketing investments at point of sales and one sales rep strategy to better service accounts for the ‘Rocky’ branded products helped 2019 performance.

The key aspects of Rocky Brands’ strategy over the last few years, on which they continued implementation in 2019, has been increasing brand awareness and demand through marketing efforts. They have particularly focused on digital, expanding distribution with key brick and mortar and e-commerce partners, providing retail support, investing in technology and people to grow their direct businesses, improving factory efficiencies and using their own production capabilities to capitalize on commercial military opportunities.

Attractive free cash flow yield

Rocky Brands has strong cash generation and free cash flow yield. With low CAPX requirements, free cash flow over the last 2 years have remained robust and free cash flow yield for 2018 and 2019 stood at 6.9% and 4.7% respectively. We expect this to continue going ahead. We estimate free cash flow yield of 8.7% for both 2020 and 2021.

Net cash to market cap of 15%

The company has reported good cash generation in the last 2 years, which has continued in 2Q20 despite the impact from COVID-19. Cash on the balance sheet has increased from $10.2mn in 2018 to $25.8mn in 2Q20. Currently, net cash per share stands at $3.50, which represents 15% of market cap. This we believe provides significant comfort on the balance sheet. With this robust cash position, Rocky Brands has been paying dividends over the last two years, with dividend yield of 2.0%/2.3% in 2018/2019. The company has also been repurchasing shares and in 2019 has completed buybacks worth $1.5mn. Given the COVID-19 situation, management has currently paused its repurchases, however, we believe, as the situation improves, the possibility of returning cash to investors through this route, or an increase in dividends, remains. Our model reflects the resumption of buybacks in 2021 as well as higher dividends.

Better than expected 2Q20 results

Rocky Brands surprised investors with its better than expected 2Q20 quarterly results. While 1Q20 results remained weak, 2Q indicated the resilience in Rocky Brands’ business. Net sales declined 9.4% YoY; however, adjusted EPS grew from $0.42 in 2Q19 to $0.44 in 2Q20, with net income remaining flattish. Adjusted gross margins were higher by 180bps YoY on higher retail sales. Jason Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results:

“Our business exhibited increasing strength as the quarter progressed despite the ongoing challenges created by COVID-19.”

The company also highlighted that weekly sell through rates at retail increased as lockdown restrictions were eased. On their results conference call, management also indicated that they have better visibility on sales trends for 3Q20 and the momentum continued in July, however, there is still some uncertainty beyond that. Cash and equivalents on the balance sheet also improved nearly 64.4% YoY and stood at $25.8mn or $3.50 per share. Continued execution on its strategic plan has allowed the company to gain traction in its digital business with sales in this segment growing by triple digits. Strong relationships with key accounts helped the company deal with the impact from the pandemic. Wholesale revenues declined 15.6% YoY, offset by a 15.8% YoY increase in retail. Military sales were down 22.2% YoY.

Growth in the retail business

The wholesales business is the largest component of Rocky Brands’ sales, accounting for 66% of overall revenues. The retail segment, which is the second largest, comprised 24% of sales. Rocky Brands has been witnessing continued growth in the retail business where it sells directly through consumers. This business also carries higher margins and could help improve margins for the overall company going ahead. This was witnessed in 2Q20’s 180bps margin improvement. Within retail, the digital business has especially seen very significant growth in 2Q20 as the company capitalized on the shift in consumer spending to online during COVID-19.

Valuations and price target

Rocky Brands trades at relatively inexpensive valuations of 10.7x/9.3x P/E for 2020/2021. This coupled with the high estimated FCF yield of 8.7% for 2020 and 2021 and the net cash to market cap of $3.50, we believe makes the stock look attractive despite the recent run up in the price. We value Rocky Brands using a 13x P/E multiple on our 2021 EPS, arriving at a target price of $32.50. This represents a 39% upside from the current stock price. This price target is also supported by our DCF valuation of $32.00.

Risks

Slowdown in the US economy

An economic slowdown or prolonged lockdowns due to COVID-19 would negatively impact sales and profitability for Rocky Brands.

International manufacturing facilities

The company products are largely manufactured in the Dominican Republic and China. Changes in foreign exchange, imposition of US regulations on imports, etc. can impact costs for Rocky Brands.

Military contract losses

While the military business is the smallest segment of Rocky Brands’ three businesses, contract losses here would affect revenues.

Competition

While Rocky Brands’ products are well-recognized, the company faces competition. An increase in competition can affect sales and profitability.

Catalysts

Growth in the retail and digital business

The retail business, driven by the digital side, has seen significant growth in the last quarter. With this segment carrying better margins, sales growth in retail will result in better profitability for the company.

Resumption of stock buybacks

Management has suspended its stock repurchase program due to the impact of COVID-19. As the pandemic settles, we expect the company to resume this and return cash to shareholders.

Medium term growth

With well-recognized brands in its target markets, investments in marketing, digital and customer relationships, introduction of innovative product offerings and execution of laid out strategy over the last couple of years, we expect Rocky Brands to sustain good medium term growth in sales and profitability (barring the short-term COVID-19 impact).

Net cash to market cap of 15%

A significant net cash to market cap of 15%, gives us confidence on the company’s balance sheet and ability to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. With cash piling up on the balance sheet (as seen in 2Q20), we expect the company to return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We also estimate free cash flow yield of 8.7% for both 2020 and 2021.

Conclusion

The company demonstrated a record year in EPS growth in 2019, on top of 12.6% recorded in 5-year EPS CAGR growth. Their FCF Yield is 8.7% on our forward FY20 and FY21 estimates, providing necessary cash for growth. On a whole, the company has been resilient during this tough period, producing 2Q results which have broken through estimates. On this positive note, our price target for Rocky Brands is $32.50, representing a 39% upside based on their gaining performance, successful weathering of COVID-19 (15% net cash to market cap in-hand), and push towards strengthening in digital sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.