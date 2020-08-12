I pointed out opportunities for investors before when Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was trading in the low $200s back in 2018. I projected that Ulta's stock would rise to over $300 and it did in less than a year. I see a similar opportunity with the stock trading in the low $200s. I don't know if the stock will hit $300 within a year this time, but it should get there in a reasonable amount of time - maybe within two years.

Ulta experienced a challenging 2020 with the COVID-19 store shutdowns a few months ago. However, the company opened stores back up and implemented a revised store expansion plan for the future. Ulta had strong above-average comp-store sales before COVID-19.

The company should return to strong comps as Ulta retains its title as the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. and as the beauty industry continues to grow. The global premium cosmetics market is projected to grow at 7.5% annually to 2025. This could provide a nice positive tailwind for Ulta.

New Store Expansion/Real Estate Strategy

Ulta was growing its new store openings by about 100 stores per year. However, the company reduced the pace of new store openings to between 70 to 80 per year beginning in 2019. Ulta has a long-term goal of increasing the number of total stores from 1,264 up to 1,500-1,700 in the United States.

The implications of COVID-19 led Ulta to alter their new store opening plans. Ulta plans on opening about 30 new stores in 2020. New store openings were halted in the first half of 2020 and are going to resume in August. Ulta is also closing some underperforming stores, which should help strengthen the company's overall store performance for the long-term. Optimizing the store portfolio by focusing on high performing locations and eliminating weak ones can help drive comp-store sales growth.

Ulta plans on breaking ground internationally with new stores in Canada for the first time. The entry into Canada is expected to take place in mid-2021. This is a good vote of confidence by management as they believe Ulta will also be successful outside the United States.

Valuation

The common valuation metrics such as the PE and PEG ratios don't look that compelling for Ulta. The company's forward PE is 47 and the PEG ratio is 4.16. I typically like to see a PEG below 2 for high growth companies. However, Ulta is a strong producer of positive cash flow. Cash flow is important for Ulta as it funds the company's long-term expansion efforts which includes increasing store counts and improving the e-commerce business.

Therefore, price to cash flow can be a good metric to measure Ulta's valuation. The company is trading with a trailing and forward price to cash flow of about 15. This is about 12% below the sector median forward price to cash flow of 17. This is also 35% below Ulta's 5-year average forward price to cash flow of 23. Competitor, Sephora (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF) is trading about 57% higher with a trailing price to cash flow of 23.5. Ulta's stock is trading at a discount with the potential to increase as operations return as close to normal as possible.

The chart above shows Ulta's operating cash flow growth over the past 10 years. Of course, the impact of COVID-19 led to a dip in 2020 as a result of the temporary store shutdowns. The cash flow should see a rebound since stores are back open.

Ulta's Above Average Comp-store Sales Growth

Ulta achieved strong, positive above-average comp-store sales growth over the past 9 years. However, the comps dipped into negative territory in 2020 due to the loss of business from the COVID-19 store shutdowns. The comps should improve as stores are open again, but it is not clear how strong they will be because some aspects of the store experience are different. For example, Ulta halted the use of testers in the stores during the pandemic for the safety of the public.

Year Total Comparable Store Sales Growth 2011 11.5% 2012 9.3% 2013 7.9% 2014 9.9% 2015 11.8% 2016 15.8% 2017 11% 2018 8.1% 2019 5%

While Ulta achieved double-digit comp-store sales growth in past years, it would be difficult to sustain that consistently. If the company can achieve mid-single-digit comps for multiple years, that would still rank highly in the retail industry. The pandemic does create some uncertainties without having a vaccine. So, we'll have to keep a close eye on the pandemic, Ulta's performance, and how consumers behave going forward. Comp-store sales will probably be negative for the current fiscal year since stores were shut down for a few months.

Ulta's net sales have consistently increased along with the company's store expansion over the years. Ulta has been able to expand its store count at a strong, steady pace while achieving strong comp-store sales growth at existing stores. The net sales growth reflects the comp-store sales growth along with sales increases from new stores (open less than one year).

The Risks for Ulta

COVID-19 could create less demand for some beauty products if customers are wearing masks often in their daily routines. There's no need for lipstick if your lips are covered most of the day. Some consumers may decide not to wear any makeup during the pandemic.

Pandemics are typically temporary lasting about 12 to 18 months. It is possible that COVID-19 lasts beyond 18 months. So, there is some uncertainty regarding the virus and the impact on Ulta's business. For example, when will it be safe enough to use testers again in stores? This is important for sales of fragrance items because customers would want to enjoy the scent of a product before purchasing it.

Ulta's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Ulta should have plenty of positive appeal going forward. Although there will be challenges during the pandemic, Ulta has a good potential to thrive over multiple years. The global cosmetics market is projected to grow at 7.5% annually to 2025. That is likely to create a positive tailwind for Ulta.

Ulta is continuing its store expansion in the United States and moving into Canada. As a one-stop-shop for cosmetics and salon services, Ulta has a good chance of eventually returning to achieve strong positive comp-store sales growth. However, the company may need to get past the negative effects of the pandemic before that occurs.

While Ulta is likely to experience negative growth in revenue and earnings (consensus) this fiscal year as a result of the temporary COVID-19 store shutdowns, the company has a chance of returning to positive growth next fiscal year and beyond. As a result, Ulta's stock has the potential to increase at a strong pace as sales, earnings, and cash flow grow along the way.

Getting the stock back to $300 would take an 18% annual gain for two years in a row. This looks reasonable as Ulta recovers from the temporary store shutdowns and continues with new store growth. These gains can be driven by Ulta's return to strong double-digit annual increases in operating cash flow and strong comp store sales growth as the business returns to normal operations.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers get access to exclusive SWOT analyses (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, & threats) on many companies. Subscribers had an early look at this article & the stock is already up 6% within 2 weeks.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.