Municipal Bond Investing In The COVID-19 Era

This is a follow up to my first article on this topic published in April 2019.

Background

This article is a follow up to my first article on this topic published in April 2019 which laid the foundation for my muni bond investing strategy. I suggest you read that article before you read this one: Thoughts From A 'Dyed In The Wool' Bond Investor.

Let me start off by saying that my investing style is very vanilla. My retail account is 100% fixed income (CDs, municipal bonds, GSE bonds, bond funds, and US Treasuries). My IRA and my wife's IRA combined contain some taxable munis, some GSE bonds and just 7 funds: SPY, QQQ, XLP, GLTR, TLT, RNP, and ETY. I know many on SA are looking to hit home runs. I am more of a doubles hitter; my portfolio makes money and volatility (which I hate) is minimized. Think of me as the "Tris Speaker" of investing: Tris Speaker Stats | Baseball-Reference.com

If you don't know him, he is the all-time leader in doubles and, in my view, he is the best all-around centerfielder ever (yes, better than Mays, DiMaggio, or Mantle). He'd bang out those doubles like clockwork, season after season. That's my investing strategy in a nutshell.

So, what's new?

This article is being written mainly to address this key question: How has COVID-19 changed my strategy for buying municipal bonds?

I employ the same basic conservative strategy that I employed before the pandemic with the following additionally conservative changes:

I will buy a bond ONLY if it meets the following criteria:

If it is a state agency or state G.O. bond, the bond itself must be AA/AA2 or better. If it is a state agency or state G.O. bond, the state's G.O. rating must be AA/AA2 or better, the state's pension funding must be 75% or more and the state must have shown positive population growth over the past 10 years. If it is a city or county bond, it must be AA+ or AAA

Let's review the reasoning behind each.

1. If it is a state agency or state G.O. bond, the bond itself must be AA/AA2 or better.

The pandemic has put a strain on local government finances. There have been bills from the Federal government to ease this strain, but now is the time to focus on quality. It may seem odd to you that AA-/AA3 bonds are unacceptable to me but until the pandemic is over I am buying only the very safest bonds in the top 3 categories (AAA, AA+, and AA).

2. If it is a state agency or state G.O. bond, the state's G.O. rating must be AA/AA2 or better, the state's pension funding must be 75% or more and the state must have shown positive population growth over the past 10 years.

Theoretically, if you own a "revenue bond" (e.g. housing, hospital, education, economic development, utility, infrastructure, etc.), the revenue to pay investor principal and interest is pledged from a certain specific revenue stream. It's the reliability of that revenue stream to a large extent that accounts for the bond's rating. That stream is supposed to be dedicated just for the bond that it backs. In normal circumstances, where default is not an issue, it does indeed work that way. But what would happen if a state could not meet its general obligation debt service? Might the state divert funds intended for a specific revenue bond into its general treasury fund to pay its G.O. debt or other essential services? Theoretically, not but since no state has defaulted since 1933 we have no way of knowing what would happen in that scenario. Who knows how the courts will rule in such a scenario. So, by buying bonds where BOTH the revenue bond itself and the state G.O. rating are at the very high end, the chances of this predicament are reduced.

The "unfunded pension liability" issue appears in the news from time to time as we read about how underfunded public sector pensions are in some states. Indeed, this is true and it needs to be factored into buying decisions. So, as an added measure of safety, I have set 75% as the minimum threshold for a state's pension funding. I will only buy G.O. and revenue bonds in states whose pension system is funded by 75% or more.

I feel that this criterion is important because in past municipal bankruptcies, there has often been a 3-way tug-of-war for top claim on whatever funds are available between bondholders, pension recipients, and essential workers. Even if the law stipulates that bondholders come first, public opinion could pressure the courts to give priority to others at the expense of bondholders. I certainly would not want a bond I held to get caught in that situation. As such, I avoid states with underfunded pensions and I use 75% as the cutoff.

Finally, I consider population growth. The population in the United States grew about 6% over the past decade. We read about certain states losing residents. This is a concern because this trend means a reduced tax base for states having this issue. I will not buy G.O and revenue bonds in states whose tax base is eroding.

Please note that state G.O. and state revenue bonds combined comprise 91.8% of my municipal bond portfolio.

3. If it is a city or county bond, it must be AA+ or AAA .

It's the same logic as in point #1 above but with cities and counties I have an even tighter criteria - just the top 2 rungs on the rating scale are acceptable (AA+ and AAA). Please note that county and city bonds combined comprise only 8.2% of my total municipal bond holdings.

Let's look at all 50 states and some key metrics:

State S&P Rating % Pension Funded Population Change Alabama AA 70.9 2.6 Alaska AA- 66.6 3.0 Arizona AA 62.7 13.9 Arkansas AA 76.3 3.5 California AA- 66.5 6.1 Colorado AA 47.1 14.5 Connecticut A 43.8 (0.2) Delaware AAA 82.8 8.4 Florida AAA 79.1 14.2 Georgia AAA 79.2 9.6 Hawaii AA+ 54.8 4.1 Idaho AA+ 91.3 14.0 Illinois BBB- 38.4 (1.2) Indiana AAA 65.0 3.8 Iowa AAA 82.1 3.6 Kansas AA- 67.1 2.1 Kentucky A 33.9 3.0 Louisiana AA- 65.6 2.5 Maine AA 81.9 1.2 Maryland AAA 68.6 4.7 Massachusetts AA 59.9 6.0 Michigan AA 65.1 1.0 Minnesota AAA 63.3 6.3 Mississippi AA 61.1 0.3 Missouri AAA 77.9 2.5 Montana AA 72.9 8.0 Nebraska AAA 90.2 5.9 Nevada AA+ 74.4 14.1 New Hampshire AA 62.6 3.3 New Jersey A- 35.8 1.0 New Mexico AA 62.5 1.8 New York AA+ 94.5 0.4 North Carolina AAA 90.7 10.0 North Dakota AA+ 63.8 13.3 Ohio AA+ 78.5 1.3 Oklahoma AA 77.9 5.5 Oregon AA+ 83.1 10.1 Pennsylvania A+ 55.3 0.8 Rhode Island AA 54.6 0.6 South Carolina AA+ 54.3 11.3 South Dakota AAA 100.1 8.7 Tennessee AAA 96.2 8.7 Texas AAA 76.1 15.3 Utah AAA 90.3 16.0 Vermont AA+ 64.3 (0.3) Virginia AAA 77.2 6.7 Washington AA+ 89.6 13.2 West Virginia AA- 79.2 (3.3) Wisconsin AA 102.9 2.4 Wyoming AA 75.9 2.7 average 71.1 5.7

Sources:

Ratings: S&P Global: U.S. State Ratings And Outlooks: Current List

Pension funding: The 5 States With the Most Underfunded Public Employee Pensions | Craig Eyermann

Population change: Wikipedia

Based on my criteria, I will buy revenue or G.O. bonds only from these 22 states (ranked 1-22 first by rating, second by pension funding and third by population growth):

No. State S&P Rating % Pension Funded Population Change 1 South Dakota AAA 100.1 8.7 2 Tennessee AAA 96.2 8.7 3 North Carolina AAA 90.7 10.0 4 Utah AAA 90.3 16.0 5 Nebraska AAA 90.2 5.9 6 Delaware AAA 82.8 8.4 7 Iowa AAA 82.1 3.6 8 Georgia AAA 79.2 9.6 9 Florida AAA 79.1 14.2 10 Missouri AAA 77.9 2.5 11 Virginia AAA 77.2 6.7 12 Texas AAA 76.1 15.3 13 New York AA+ 94.5 0.4 14 Idaho AA+ 91.3 14.0 15 Washington AA+ 89.6 13.2 16 Oregon AA+ 83.1 10.1 17 Ohio AA+ 78.5 1.3 18 Wisconsin AA 102.9 2.4 19 Maine AA 81.9 1.2 20 Oklahoma AA 77.9 5.5 21 Arkansas AA 76.3 3.5 22 Wyoming AA 75.9 2.7

To Review the Credit Ratings Scale, please see the following table:

Let's Turn Our Attention to Municipal Bond Funds

This tighter criteria for individual bonds have naturally made the pool of individual bonds from which to choose smaller. I apply the 22-state restriction even if a bond is insured. For this reason, among others, I have opted to buy municipal bond funds in small amounts.

Bond funds offer the following two main advantages: diversity and liquidity.

Bond funds hold hundreds or even thousands of bonds in many sectors throughout the United States. As long as the bonds are highly rated, this diversity does provide a measure of safety.

Like any ETF, shares can be sold anytime during the trading day and the proceeds become available in two business days. Selling individual bonds is more difficult and requires the owner of the bond to send his bond out for bid. Sometimes bids received are below the fair market value for the bond requiring the investor to re-bid the bond until a fair price is bid. Also, bond funds take the responsibility for bond selection off the individual investor's shoulders (this may be a good or bad thing depending on your expertise in selecting bonds).

I reviewed many muni bond funds and selected TFI, VTEB, and BAB. This table lists the yield, the percentage of their holdings in each main ratings category and the total number of bonds:

Fund AAA % AA % A % Below A % Yield % Number of Bonds TFI 25.3 73.9 0.4 0.4 1.9 2,953 VTEB 21.5 54.7 17.0 6.8 2.0 4,645 BAB 2.0 65.0 30.0 3.0 3.2 323

Discussion of the three funds chosen

Yield is based on annualizing the last dividend payment for each fund.

TFI (SPDR Barclays Capital Municipal Bond ETF) is my favorite municipal bond fund. The income is tax free and >99% of the bonds are AA or AAA. It holds a hefty 2,953 bonds which help spread out the risk (which is minimal to begin with). Consider that every $10,000 you have invested in this fund translates to just $3.38 per individual bond. NAV is 52.6, market price is 52.6. I have allocated 40% of my muni bond fund cash to this fund.

VTEB (Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF) is my second favorite municipal bond fund. The income is tax free and 76% of the bonds are AA or AAA. It holds a whopping 4,645 bonds which help spread out the risk and compensate to some extent for the 24% of the portfolio that is below AA. Consider that every $10,000 you have invested in this fund translates to just $2.15 per individual bond. NAV is 55.0, market price is 55.0. I have allocated 30% of my muni bond fund cash to this fund.

BAB (Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, formerly known as Invesco Build America Bond Portfolio ETF) was selected because of its higher yield of 3.2%, albeit taxable. This fund holds only 323 bonds, so every $10,000 you have invested in this fund translates to $30.95 per individual bond. Some (not all) of the fund's bonds are "Build America Bonds" whereby 35-40% of the interest payments are subsidized by the Federal government. BAB holds very few AAA bonds, but 95% of its bonds are A or AA. NAV is 33.7, market price is 33.6. I have allocated 30% of my muni bond fund cash to this fund.

You can see that all three funds trade very close to their NAVs.

MUB (iShares National Muni Bond ETF) is the biggest fund in this space but was not selected because almost 6% of its holdings are below the "A" category, which is outside my investment strategy for muni bond funds. The fund holds 4,440 bonds, so that does indeed spread out the risk, but I wanted just 3 municipal funds, so MUB was excluded.

What about "high-yield" bond funds?

I also eliminated all the "high yield" funds because as expected they hold too high a percentage of Sub-A rated bonds for my taste.

Typical yields for 30-year tax-free municipal bonds AA/AAA is about 2%. TFI and VTEB pay market yields.

Typical yields for 30-year taxable municipal bonds A/AA is about 3%. BAB pays the market yield, perhaps a bit more.

There are 3 main ways bond funds obtain above-market yields:

1. Hold lower quality bonds. The higher percentage of sub-A bonds a fund has, the higher its overall yield. Of course, default risk also increases.

2. Use leverage. This is a common strategy employed by many funds in many asset classes. Borrowing at a certain interest rate and investing those funds at a higher rate can increase yield. These bonds tend to be more volatile than un-levered funds.

3. Hold bonds with high premium prices. Let me illustrate this point by using NBB (Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund). NAV: 22.9, market price 23.2. Its current yield is 4.8%, 160 basis points (1.6%) above BAB. How does it achieve this?

Here's the home page for this fund: NBB - Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund | Closed-End Fund | Nuveen

Note the following metrics for NBB:

1. Credit breakdown of bonds (%):

Rating % of portfolio AAA 7.4 AA 52.4 A 24.1 BBB 9.1 BB 0.6 B 2.4 Not rated 4.0

2. Leverage: 36.2%

3. Total bonds: 130

4. Average price of its holdings: $134.60

What does this tell us?

The credit breakdown of the bonds isn't up to my standards, but at least it's straightforward. 16.1% of the bonds are below the "A" category and 4.0% are not even rated. But if you are less risk averse, you may be comfortable with that.

36.2% leverage is a bit high, but again, this is a straightforward and simple metric so each investor can decide if he or she is comfortable with that.

The relatively small number of bonds (130) means that risk is not spread out as much as many other bond funds.

The final metric, the "average price of its holdings", jumped out at me. It is $134.60. That's 34.6% above par value (100). This can happen when either the bonds they hold increase in value (typically because they are older, higher-coupon bonds) and/or because they are purchasing new bonds at a premium (i.e. they are paying higher than face value in order to get a higher-than-market yield).

Either way, it poses a concern. The reason is that as the bonds that the fund holds are either called or mature, the fund will typically receive a price of 100. That means that over the long term, there is significant downward price pressure on this fund's NAV to reduce its "average price of its holdings" to 100.0 (the maturity value).

I am NOT saying that BAB is "better" than NBB nor am I saying that NBB is a poor fund to own; I am just pointing out the caveats an investor needs to heed before buying a fund like NBB. If you own NBB or plan to buy it, you need to keep a close eye on all these metrics, especially the "average price of its holdings". I thought about adding a small amount of NBB to my portfolio, but I knew Tris Speaker would not approve.

Other considerations for bond investors

For investors like me, whose portfolio is mainly bonds, consideration to our equity positions is important. Municipal bonds are great for providing tax-free income, but there are two main problems with them: limited growth potential of price and no hedge against inflation.

For me personally, to obtain growth I own SPY (SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF) and QQQ (Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF).

To hedge inflation, I own RNP (Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund) and GLTR (Aberdeen Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF). My reasoning is given is this brief article: Keeping Investing As Simple As Possible

Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on local government finances. Several states' G.O. ratings are below AA. Many states have severe pension underfunding problems. A few states are starting to lose their tax base as their populations erode. All of this needs to be factored in when purchasing individual bonds and the municipal bond investor can no longer just depend upon just the individual bond's rating when selecting bonds.

Municipal bond funds can fill a need in many cases but you need to consider credit breakdown, leverage, number of bonds held, current yield and other factors when you buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFI, VTEB, BAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long 113 individual AA/AAA municipal bonds