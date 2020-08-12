GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:GEAGF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Luckenbach – Investor Relations

Stefan Klebert – Chief Executive Officer

Marcus Ketter – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind – Citi

Lucie Carrier – Morgan Stanley

Akash Gupta – JP Morgan

Felicitas Bismarck – Deutsche Bank

Joerg-Andre Finke – HSBC

Lars Brorson – Barclays

Sebastian Growe – Commerzbank

Daniel Gleim – MainFirst

Joerg-Andre Finke – HSBC

Oliver Luckenbach

Yes. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

With me on the call today are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Marcus Ketter, our CFO. Stefan will begin today's call with the highlights of the first quarter 2020 and Marcus will then cover the business and financial review before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2020 and our key priorities. Afterwards, we will open the call up for the Q&A session.

As always I would like to start by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement, as in the material that we have distributed today.

And with that, I will hand it over to you, Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you, Oliver, and good afternoon, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call. I hope you and your families are still doing well in this extraordinary time. Considering this extremely challenging environment, I'm pleased to say we have also achieved good second quarter, a significant EBITDA growth despite COVID-19 related declines in order intake and sales. This shows that the restructuring measures we introduced last year are now bearing fruit, and that our new organization has got off to a successful start, enabling us to raise part of our guidance for this fiscal year. I will come back to that later.

Let me now focus on a few key financials. Order intake and sales were down 9.8% and 6.6% respectively, mainly related to lower activity and demand due to COVID-19. The book to bill ratio was 0.89 versus 0.92 in the second quarter 2019. Nevertheless, our EBITDA before restructuring measures increased significantly by 26.6% to €140.4 million. This strong performance was driven by four out of our five divisions and includes some crisis relevant windfall savings like lower travel costs.

In addition, we have improved ROCE strongly by more than 400 basis points to 14.8% and turned our net debt position of €330 million a year ago into a net cash position of €92 million this quarter. I would also like to comment on COVID-19, which continues to affect our business employees, and actually also the way we work. Our highest priority during the global coronavirus pandemic was, and still is protecting the health and safety of our more than 18,000 employees, and that there is a large impact on societies and individuals as well. We supported also numerous local initiatives with donations.

The reason why we have been able to achieve this very solid financial performance in the first half with sales being only down 2% and EBITDA before special items up 32% are the strong effort of our global crisis management team. The task force we put in place already at the beginning of the year, and in particular our employees. Our employees have been very disciplined in complying with hygiene and social distancing requirements in the production side and offices, and many colleagues were very engaged from home.

I think we can say that GEA was really at the forefront of managing the crisis. We already had a lockdown of all our canteens with sites larger 100 people, while football games with 50,000 people took still place here in Germany. We also benefited from our dashboard that provides the management team with all relevant KPIs to see GEA safely through this difficult time. So we know on a daily basis, how many infections we have? How many are recovered? We know if and how many customer projects are delayed or have been postponed. We know our production capacities. We know about influence on supply chain. We know how many masks we have, and we do even know how many liter of hygiene liquids for disinfection we have in our company. So this gives us really a state-of-the-art transparency. The launch of a remote service tool was very helpful to facilitate collaboration with our customers when site visits were not possible, and we manage the supply chains mostly by introducing safety buffers, and second sources to secure supply.

On the financial side, we profited from the early implementation of our liquidity initiative with focus on accounts receivable, expense management and reduction of networking capital. On top, we implemented proactive savings measures, helping us to achieve the strong earnings development in the first half.

This chart shows that the total uptime of our production site was not really affected by COVID-19 so far. In the second quarter 14 out of our 61 production sites worldwide had to close, due to COVID-19 regulations in their countries.

In summary, the 14 sites were impacted by 159 closed days. While we managed the crisis, well so far, the Corona pandemic is far from over. Therefore we need to be prepared in case there is a second wave. And we are, as you can see on this slide. All these measures will help us to secure business continuity if needed.

With that over to you Marcus, to expand on the business and financial review.

Marcus Ketter

Thank you, Stefan, and also a warm welcome from my side.

Stefan already mentioned a very solid bottom line performance. Please let me put our Q2 2020 figures into perspective. This is currently an extraordinary challenging situation. We have seen leading economies reporting drops of their gross domestic products by about 10% in the second quarter. On the back of this development, I strongly believe that a decline in orders by less than 10%, a sales declined by less than 7% and an increase in EBITDA even when adjusting for special items is a very solid development of which we are proud off. On the strong development of EBITDA before restructuring matters, I want to share some more details with you on the next slide.

Overall, our EBITDAR before restructuring measures improvement from €111 million to €140 million was driven by all, but one division. However, excluding special items all five divisions were operationally up. If we look at the main drivers, I think it is not surprising that volume was down in all divisions with the exception of Separation & Flow Technologies. Both new machine business and service business suffered from COVID-19. The good news is that margin was up in all divisions, driven by new machines business this time.

The key reason for the improvement is January better margin quality of the backlog. However, we also need to mention that last year's Q2 was burdened by the backlog review and €30 million we took as accruals for project risks. SG&A costs were lower compared to last year's second quarter due to windfall savings in the form of lower travel and marketing expenses, but also due to the absence of special items amounting to €9 million last year. In comparison to last year, were to digest an FX headwind of €7 million with the majority coming from transaction. In order to enhance transparency, we show the positive effect of lower special items. The last year of in total €12 million and the negative effects impact of €7 million separately. Therefore we showed underlying operating improvement of €24 million years.

Let me now turn to the divisions. Starting with Separation & Flow Technologies. The division reported a decline in order intake or growth in sales and EBITDA. The decline in order intake was predominantly caused by the customer industries, oil and gas as well as marine. Orders from the customer industries, dairy processing, as well as food were also down, but less pronounced than the first two mentioned. Orders from the customer industries pharma and chemical were above previous level.

Sales were up by 4% year-over-year. This growth was predominantly driven by the customer industry food. Service sales continued to grow, but just slightly at a rate of 1.5%. As a result, the service sales share declined to 40.3% from 41.3%. The growth of EBITDA was driven by volume as well as improvements in gross margin. Overhead cost declined compared to prior year’s second quarter, due to a significantly lower burden from special items and cost cutting.

Now let's go to Liquid & Powder Technologies. Order intake declined by 8.4% to €335 million and included just one large order with €18 million. The current situation is generally characterized by lackluster large order development due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Also customers are delaying their order placements into the second half of 2020, as they are putting an increased focus on preserving the cash. Sales declined by 45.1% year-over-year. Due to travel restrictions, our engineers were not able to access some customer sites to execute projects. This was mainly the case in the business units, beverage and filling as well as chemical. These restrictions also had an impact on service sales at Liquid & Powder Technologies, which were down by 6.7% and account now for 22% of sales versus 22.4% last year.

EBITDA before structuring however increased. Gross margin, significantly improved due to a better margin quality of the executed projects during the reporting period. Last years, EBITDA was broadened by the special items related to a better review of in total €10 million to clean up our order book. Overhead costs are down and this positive performance is resulting from the restructuring efforts, which we started during the second quarter 2019. This pays off in the form of lower personnel expenses.

Let me now talk about Food and Healthcare Technologies. When looking at the performance one should bear in mind that we have several legal entities in this division, which are located in Northern Italy, and the region are close to the region, which was most effected by lockdowns. The restrictions, for example, on travel had a significant impact on the ability to generate order intake as well as sales and EBITDA.

Order intake declined by 13.5% year-over-year, mostly driven by the business units, bakery, food solutions, as well as slicing and packaging. Business unit, farmer and health care stood out, with good growth in order intake. Also, in the division, we experienced that some customers are delaying the final investment decision into the second half of 2020 as a result of the increased level of uncertainty related to COVID-19. Sales declined by 5.8% year-over-year, the lockdown in Italy was the most significant driver here and also temporarily impacted our supply chain, which itself resulted in a delayed execution of projects for us. As you might consent those business units with a high share of legal entities in the Northern Italian region, namely pasta and bakery businesses were most affected.

Service sales were down by 3.9% year-over-year, and thus developed a bit better than the entire division, especially due to a stable spare parts business. The share of service sales increased slightly to 24.2%, up from 23.7%.

EBITDA, however, improved significantly from €12 million to €22 million. This improvement was driven by a slight improvement of gross profit and by lower overhead costs. The impact from special items is positive by €6 million.

Moving to Chart 14 to Farm Technologies. Order intake declined by 1.2% year-over-year. At the beginning of the quarter, some farmers had to dump milk due to a significant decline in demand and therefore, also declining milk prices. The situation has improved by the uncertainty regarding the future development of farm-gate milk prices is still weighing on the sentiment of farmers to place orders. On top of that, our sales teams were not able to visit customers, which adds furthermore to the negative development.

Sales were down by 9.7% year-over-year. First, the order backlog at the beginning of the quarter was about 10% below last year's starting point. Second, execution of some projects was delayed due to COVID-19. Service sales were, however, not that much affected, as we have a high share of products such as spare parts and consumables, which can easily be shipped to customers. Therefore service sales were roughly on prior yes level, but mathematically, the share on total sales increased strongly to 48.8% from 42.5%, still a clear sign of a robust Service business.

EBITDA before restructuring, increased year-over-year due to better gross profit, especially from new machines.

Also overhead cost improved by €4 million, resulting from cost savings initiatives implemented earlier and some windfall profits in cost savings, for example, less travel.

That gets me to our fifth business. Order intake declined markedly by 30% at Refrigeration Technologies was especially driven by delayed customer decisions in the business unit projects. Also, especially those regions, which was strongly affected by COVID-19, such as Italy, recorded a deep decline. It should be also noted that the second quarter 2019 was an extraordinarily strong quarter in terms of order intake.

Sales developed also negatively with a decline by 13.4% year-over-year as some of our production sites were temporarily closed, and thus caused delays in the execution of projects. The situation in Italy impacted our ability to generate sales as well as the temporary lockdown-related closure of a skid factory in China. This also affected service sales, which declined by 9.9%, and now accounts for 35.8% of sales, still up compared to – still down compared to 33.3% in the second quarter of 2019

EBITDA margin remained stable despite the strong decline of sales. The decline in sales volume could be partially offset by better margins of the executed projects. Also slight reductions in overhead costs supported the EBITDA development.

Let's now continue with net working capital on Slide 16. Almost exactly one year ago, we started our net working capital initiatives. And I think now is the good time to review the success of the new processes. The numbers speak a very clear language, in my opinion.

On a year-over-year perspective, we improved our net working capital by €276 million or almost six percentage points to 13%. This represents the best net working capital to sales ratio in a Q2 since 2015. From a divisional point of view, especially Liquid & Powder, also but to a lesser degree in Separation & Flow, Farm, as well as Refrigeration Technologies contributed to that result. The significant improvement was driven by an improvement of prepayments, trade receivables and inventories.

To sum it up, the new net working capital management procedures are clearly paying off. We expect to be below 14% of sales this year.

Coming to Chart Number 17. Cash is very important if not the most important topic in these days. Our cash generation, in my opinion, another proof that the organizational setup is working really well. And this quarter's net working capital figure is a perfect proof for this. In Q2 2019, the contribution from net working capital was an outflow of €72 million. This year, we have an inflow of €64 million. This is a swing of €136 million, and it shows how numbers improve when you make people responsible for their actions again.

Let's move on to our net financial position now. The dividend payment in this year's Q2 is significantly lower than in last year's Q2. We have postponed our AGM to November 26, but paid the maximum amount to our shareholders, which we can without an AGM. Our proposal for the remaining $0.43 per share is still valid, and will be up for decision on November 26. The key take away from this chart is our net cash position of €92 million, driven by strong development of net cash flow.

Chart Number 18. And before I hand it over again to Stefan, let me talk about our financial headroom, a key topic in the current environment. Let me start on the upper left. We have

And before I hand it over again to Stefan, let me talk about our financial headroom, a key topic in the current environment. Let me start on the upper left. We have total committed lines of more than €1.1 billion, of which we have only utilized €422 million. Considering our cash of €515 million, we increased our net liquidity to €92 million in comparison to our net debt of €330 million a year ago. Even if we consider we plan to pay another dividend of in total €77 million this year, it's still an improvement of €345 million. Furthermore, our financial headroom amounts to €650 million in credit lines.

Despite a strong financial position, we decided to take precautionary measures to secure further funding by increasing our credit facilities. That means the existing credit line with the European Investment Bank was increased by a €100 million. Furthermore, a second syndicated credit facility was agreed upon, with a volume of €200 million. We are also preparing ourselves to be potentially able to participate in a commercial paper program of up to €500 million, but only if needed.

And at this point in time, I do not foresee that we really need this, as I said, precautionary measures.

I can only repeat what I said in the past calls; GEA is very solidly funded on a diversified financing structure. And with that, I'll hand it back to Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you, Marcus. Let me now come to our outlook for the fiscal year 2020 and our key priorities.

Let me start and share with you the latest value-add output forecast for our customer industries and industrial production in 2020, based on the latest data from Oxford Economics. First of all, we can see on the left chart that our customer industries with the exception of Dairy Farming and Dairy Processing are expected to be down in the second quarter of 2020. However, the declines are much lower compared to the overall industrial production, which with the minus of 8.6. This shows that our customer industries are much more resilient. And if you especially look at a Dairy Farming, Dairy Processing, which is a big part of our business, that also looks here quite good.

On the right chart, Oxford Economics forecast for the full year 2020 are shown. They expect a stable development for Dairy Farming and Dairy Processing as well, with the growth of around 0.5%, which is approximately at the same level of pharma with an expected growth of a 0.7%.

The value-added output for the segments, food beverage and chemicals is expected to decline, but it's still doing much better than the industrial production with the minus of 5.5%.

Following the overall good first half results, especially the EBITDA before restructuring performance, we have decided to raise part of our guidance for the 2020 fiscal year. Despite the fact that COVID-19 the overall situation will remain challenging in the second half of the year and difficult to predict.

We will still sales size to be slightly down versus last year's figures of €4.88 billion. However, due to the strong first six months and our restructuring measures bearing fruit, we are now forecasting EBITDA before restructuring measures to be at a minimum at the upper end of the previous range of €430 million to €480 million.

ROCE before restructuring measures, we now expect a number between 12% and 14% up from formal guidance of between 9% and 11%.

Before I close with our roadmap for this year, let me focus on our key priorities for 2020. First and foremost, we will manage the impact of COVID-19 internally and on our operations. On the business side, the strongest focus is as in the first half on order intake and sales, as well as on managing cost and securing liquidity. Second, we will push to realize the savings from our new global procurement and supply chain organization. Third, we want to conclude the reduction of our workforce by in total 800 FTEs. Fourth, we will continue to increase our operational efficiency. Fifth, we will divest earmarked low-margin businesses to focus our efforts on the remaining operations. So we are confident that achieving these key priorities will be another step to further restore credibility of capital markets into the GEA Group.

Let me finish with our roadmap for 2020. Our next reporting date is November 5 for the release of our Q3 numbers. And on November 26, we will hold our annual general meeting, which was originally planned for end of April.

With that, I hand it back to Oliver for the Q&A.

Oliver Luckenbach

Yes, thank you very much Stefan. Thank you very much, Marcus, for your comments. Before we begin the Q&A, I would like to remind everyone to keep your questions to two per person so that we are able to take questions from as many participants as possible in the time allotted. With that, I think, we can open up the Q&A lines for the Q&A Session. Operator please take over.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead.

Klas Bergelind

Yes, hi Stefan and Mark. This is Klas from Citi. So my first question is on the savings embedded margin out of the backlog. So on the €32 million marginal impact on Slide 10 Marcus; you have €16 million recurring from last year's review. So cleanly impact is €16 million. Then it could be price mix in there to say that the back margin has improved. Then you have some productivity influencing the volume number just before that.

And then finally we have a clean SG&A saving. So I get this round €30 million, €40 million perhaps. If we tried to break this down, it would be very helpful. How much was savings out of the 800 program in LPT, less travel, bonuses and so forth, because getting that number will be pretty important for us when we model the margin into the second half and into next year, I will stop here.

Marcus Ketter

Okay, Klas hi. We have seen approximately in travel expense reduction in the margin only of €10 million, we have seen another €50 million OpEx, and the SG&A expenses. However, the €10 million, which I just said most of that, usually are chargeable to customers. So the effect of less travel in the margin is not that significant really because we – as I said, we can charge this. So the way to look at here, the margin analysis is really that we have seen here an impact special items of €16 million that needs to be deducted solely here on the margin improvement of new machine. So the €34 million, which we are showing for new machines, you need to deduct the €16 million derived at a net figure for the improvement in margin of new machines.

And then perhaps of the €10 million, it's perhaps €2 million around that number plus or minus, plus only that would perhaps not be chargeable, so it's really a lesser amount. Most of it should have been chargeable. Yes.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. And then on the SG&A, because I get that when I strip out on both hands, I get that to the €16 million one six million impact clean. So how sustainable is that?

Marcus Ketter

So, well, as I said, we have seen approximately here €50 million from less travel less marketing expenses, less fair that means and that is really savings on the SG&A side because that is not chargeable to any customers. Additionally, you asked for the headcount 800, a program that is approximately €6 million per quarter. And we have seen purchasing also around, yes, it's €6 million also in that.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you for that. And maybe sort of my second one and I promise only two. It's a follow-up on the sustainability of the modern LPT. So in LPT, we nearly do a 10% margin and the target is 6.5% to 7%, and it used to be a low double digit margin business during the daily boom years to supercycle. And I understand that you are obviously gaining from both actions last year in LPT and also COVID-related savings. Let's assume that this business would start growing again, not daily boom but you see some growth. If there's a 12% margin business relatively, quickly can LPT soon deliver double digit? I double – its margin target or any reason for why that wouldn't happen, obviously beyond macro?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, hi Klas Stefan speaking, I think, I mean, in the projects business, we had to make a lot of changes and we are still doing many changes. As you know, that we changed – we started to change the management team. We really were much more cautious in what we take in. And it is of course, I would say, our most complex business, that's the nature of projects business. I would not expect that in a very short time, we will end up as a number, which you say. So it will take more time. We need to stabilize the organization more if we look at the single projects and on average, we are becoming better, but we also still see sometimes projects where we wish to be better to say it in that way.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

[Indiscernible]

Operator

Thank you for a question. Our next question comes from the line of Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lucie Carrier

Good afternoon, gentlemen. And thanks for taking my question. I just may be wanted to ask around the guidance because you seem to have done so well in the first half of the year we are now kind of already mid-August. So I'm guessing you have good visibility into the second half. But it seems that you are guiding for a second half lower than the first half from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint. So I guess would like to understand whether this is extra cautiousness, or whether this is something you are seeing in your orders, or whether this is something you are seeing in the mix?

Stefan Klebert

Thanks Lucy for this question, Stefan speaking. I mean we are living in a very, very uncertain time and this is also reflected in our guidance. So despite we are very happy and also proud of what we could achieve in the first half of the year, we need to be and to remain cautious for the rest of the year, especially if you look at the numbers during the last days and week of the COVID cases all over the world and also in Europe, it is really putting a lot of challenges on all of us and it's – the crisis is not over. And therefore we simply want to want to stay cautious and we have to see how this year will end.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Thank you very much. And I guess maybe a bit more of a longer term question when you think about the development of the different buckets of your – of the portfolio between products, between projects and between services, because you are showing today a very strong performance on the margin side, even though the Service business has been not necessarily growing a lot because of the condition, obviously. But when we think about that, when we think about those three categories, where do you think you have the most opportunity in terms of margin uplift in the future? Is that in the project management; is it on the equipment with better mix? Is that on Service?

And maybe related to that, are you able to give us maybe a range or some quantitative indication of the margin differential between your Service and the rest of your business?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, we believe that we can do better in all five divisions. We also have a lot of activities going on and ideas what we need to improve. Liquid & Powder was in the last years, I would say a pain point for GEA, as you know, this was mainly the form of business area solutions. And if you look in detail to this project we see very good projects, very stable projects, but we always see a handful of projects, which are going completely south, and which is killing a significant part of the March. And then this is where we are working on. This is what we need to establish. This is where we changed also some stuff where we are working on stabilizing processes. And therefore, this is an area where we also expect significant increases.

But as I said before to Klas, also, this is not a quick fix. You cannot expect that within six or twelve months, we can turn it around completely. It is a rather journey of two or three years until this is really on a very professional level again. But then we will be doing much better.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for the question. The next question comes from the line of Akash Gupta from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Akash Gupta

Yes, hi, good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for your time. My first question is about FX, and maybe if you can tell us what sort of Euro, dollar exchange rates you have used for guidance and given Euro, dollar is now at 1.17, 1.18. What shall we expect in terms of full-year impact from FX, which was €7 billion in Q2 where you also had like €5 million roughly from FX transaction?

Marcus Ketter

Yes, we don't disclose our FX rates, but to give you an answer nevertheless, on that. When we did the – first time, the guidance actually we assume that we will not have an FX gain of €20 million as we had in 2019. So we said that's going to be zero there. And so now with the increased value of euros, especially against the U.S. dollar, you have seen that we have year-over-year comparison in the first half €13 million FX loss, which is just year-over-year there. So this year we are not going to only have, I think, minus the €20 million not FX gain year-over-year, but probably €5 million plus I would think if the dollar stays that high, perhaps €5 million to €10 million even less or more FX expense in comparison to last year, but this is only as I said year-over-year comparison. Did I make myself clear Akash?

Akash Gupta

Yes. And my second one is on cash flow. So here, if you can provide some additional comments on working capital, I mean, you are guiding less than 14% for the year, your medium term plan is 12% to 14%, we added 13%. So like, is it fair to say that this level of working capital would be driven by the level of sales activity? So let's say if we have some kind of a prolong impact of COVID-19, and if you have newer sales, then we should expect working capital to be lower, or like – so if you can provide more moving parts, like more details to moving parts and working capital in second half, it would be great.

And then on CapEx, which was 1.4% of sales in first half, and you are still guiding 3% for the full year. So shall we expect a CapEx rebound in H2 or could there be some upside on 3% CapEx for the year?

Marcus Ketter

Yes. Okay, networking capital let's go out visit that first. So when you look here at our sales in the first half of the year, actually we are only down 2%. Of course here in the last quarter, we were a bit further down. So the lower networking capital not really driven by lower sales, it's really driven by the measures we are having. It's driven by lower accounts receivable. It's a different payment terms for the accounts payable. And also of course the advanced payments we are receiving especially at LPT. So these are the main reasons for the lower networking capital.

Now for the second half of the year, so in total we said, expect to be below 14%. And of course, I mean potentially if sales has guidance that way that put me in that networking capital is also the second half of the year would go down a bit. But we expect really below 40% for the full year, considering that in the first quarter we were above 14%.

CapEx, that's not going to be any major CapEx rebound in the second half of the year. We are cash conscious, nevertheless, we do CapEx where we see that it is needed and it helps our efficiency. Then we are also spending CapEx, but it's not that we are expecting a rebound. So I would not necessarily expect that we're going to be at 3% for the full year.

Akash Gupta

And would this then be less than 2% CapEx mean that could there be more high CapEx next year, or that is like a savings that could be more permanent in that basis?

Marcus Ketter

We haven’t made our CapEx budget for next year yet. So we need to see this at this point in time, we have not made any decisions to move CapEx from this year to next year.

Akash Gupta

Thank you.

Marcus Ketter

All right.

Operator

All right, thank you. Our next comes from the line of Felicitas Bismarck from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Felicitas Bismarck

Yes, thank you very much. I still have the question on your credit lines extension. I think, I mean, you have a really great liquidity position. You still have quite a lot of open lines and you are quite confident on your cash flow generation going forward. So why did you increase that now, whereas all the companies who are actually doing it rather than Q1? And related to that question, do you feel now comfortable in your structure and in your position that you would also consider some M&A?

Marcus Ketter

Okay, first question, well with experience comes to; you need to have the umbrella with the banks when you don't need them. And as said, we don't foresee that we actually need them, but you do this in a time when you don't necessarily need them. The ones that actually already did it in Q1 were the ones who were basically in search for real help. We didn't need that help. So we took our time actually to negotiate our conditions with the banks because we, as you said, we had the cash and the liquidity of the lights utilized to do that. So that to your first question.

And second one was…

Stefan Klebert

Acquisitions.

Marcus Ketter

Acquisitions, yes, we will actually look at acquisitions again. And let's see how the M&A market is going to be in the next 12 to 18 months. But we are not only divesting, but we will also be actively looking to do acquisitions.

Felicitas Bismarck

Okay, super. Just one quick one, how much factoring, or did you do factoring this quarter and how much factoring would that be?

Marcus Ketter

We do factoring, but it's not a whole lot. It's in the very low two-digit.

Felicitas Bismarck

Okay. And that hasn't increased in the last couple of months?

Marcus Ketter

That has not increased in the last couple of months, no.

Felicitas Bismarck

Okay, thank you very much.

Marcus Ketter

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Joerg-Andre Finke from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Yes, good afternoon. And thanks for taking my questions. The first one relates to the order intake trends, maybe on a more sequential basis and going into July. Maybe you can comment whether you have seen say on a month-for-month basis, rather stable development of orders into July and the beginning of August, whether we see some orders falling off the cliff, given your comments on a challenging H2? And maybe also some color on the regional split on order intake that will be very helpful. Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

Yes I mean, if we look at the current order intake every week, it is, let's say we are, I would say, on the new normal yes, what we saw also in Q2, we don't see the bullish order intake at the moment which we got in Q1. We, on the other hand are still quite optimistic because to our knowledge, there are only a very, very few projects really canceled. So the majority of customers are postponing or waiting. And it’s also the fact that we are in close negotiation and discussion also for medium sized and larger projects. So it does not look different, let's say like the average in Q2, I would say.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Okay, thank you. That's very helpful. And my second question coming back to the windfall savings you mentioned in the bridge already the savings on the SG&A side maybe can you give us let's say an overall number on windfall savings, including furlough schemes could suit? That will be helpful.

Stefan Klebert

Well, the, the windfall savings actually were really travel, marketing and fast, which I said was €15 million, in SG&A another €10 million. And as I said by far the, most of it would have been chargeable to customers. So it's really the €15 million. So far we have short time workers just very little. So the savings out of that is really in the low single digit million if at all. We have seen that somehow in Italy, of course, in Germany so far nearly none.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Lars Brorson from Barclays. Your line is now open. You can go ahead.

Lars Brorson

Great. Thank you. Hi, Stefan, and Marcus, Oliver, maybe one follow-up and two questions if I can. Just on that prior question Stefan with regard to order intake, you say it looks very much like Q2. So call it a billion or so a quarter. Obviously Q2 is characterized by pretty strong April, or be driven by one large order. And then, should we say double digit declines in May and June? So just want to clarify the cadence, if you like in your short cycle business in base orders, there hasn't been any meaningful uptick that as you exited Q2 and into Q1. That will be question one.

And question two related to that, any more visibility around some of these larger orders that you keep saying are delayed into H2, I guess, both in LPT and LRT, you are talking about delays you had. Do you have some visibility of getting them over the line in Q3?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, I know that this information are very important for you and also of course for us. But it's a really, really very volatile situation. I mean, we see that customers are postponing very quickly and we also see that they are coming back to the table to discuss quickly. So it's – I mean, it is not a normal year and therefore it's also very, very difficult to predict. I can only tell you that we have solid project funnel that are interesting projects, which we are talking about. I cannot tell you how the world looks like in eight weeks and if this will encourage, or de-motivate our customers to place the order or not placing order. Therefore it's hard from me or almost impossible to give you really a clear guidance.

The only thing I can say at the moment today, we don't see that it is really becoming worse or that we want to be too pessimistic.

Lars Brorson

That leads me on to my sort of first question really which is your – the implied second half development in your business as it relates to your divisional guidance for the year. And again, I'll give you credit for giving us guidance, even at the divisional levels. Many other companies obviously don't. So thank you for that. But I had two specific questions within that on FTE and on your FHT business.

On Farm Technologies, firstly, I mean, you are now looking for a significant decline for the full year, which leads me to suggest that that implies a mid-to-high single digit decline in H2. I'm struggling a little bit with that after a 6% order growth in the first half. And I think you yourself mentioned the external forecast earlier in your presentation that suggests growth overall for the Farming business.

So, what is it within your business that seems to be getting worse in the second half as is implied by your guidance?

Stefan Klebert

Okay, thanks for this question. I mean yes, we have also the guidance here for the individual divisions. You have to know that when we say we are slightly declining, then that means maximum minus 5%. And if it is above minus 5%, if this is our perception, then we are talking about a significant decline and this is what you have to know though. There is nothing in between, between slightly and significant in our language, which makes it may be a bit more dramatic than it is.

Lars Brorson

Yes, no, that was – I understand that. I understand how you are categorizing. I'm just trying to understand divisionally, what is it that seemed to be getting sequentially worse specifically in Farm Technologies?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, it's simple that Farm Technologies these are individual investors, these are the farmers; they are sitting at home at the table and making the decision. And they always invest when they see that cash is coming in. And we have some uncertainties about the milk price and therefore we are cautious here.

Lars Brorson

And on FHT is if I can, you are now guiding down as significantly at the sales level, but obviously EBITDA is significantly higher, can you also give a little bit of divisional commentary? I know it's very granular, but I'm just curious. I mean, FHT is – sorry, 80% food. I wonder what it is within that that's getting worse, but conversely, what it is, that's delivering better cost savings readings for you, maybe specifically, if you could comment on Pavan within that, that would be helpful for me?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, I mean you have to know that a big part of our business in FHT is Italy. And that is also here reflected in our guidance that we might also be not as good as originally expected in conducting all the sales.

Lars Brorson

And thirdly – yes – sorry.

Marcus Ketter

When you look at first half of the year we're down by 5.3%. And if you prolong this actually also for the second half, you end up above 5%, which means significantly. I mean, that's what we are looking at when we say significantly here.

Lars Brorson

Thank you, Marcus. Can I thirdly, and finally just check a couple of the key items for the bridge as it relates to your guidance for the full year at the adjusted EBITDA level. If I understand things correctly, you are now saying FX you expect to be a negative €25 million to €30 million year-over-year. Your headcount savings should come in close to €25 million for the full year. You said €6 million per quarter, something similar for procurement savings. Can you help me a little bit with other key items in your bridge, specifically special effects? If you can help me there, that's obviously €9 million in the quarter. I wonder how we should think about the second half and also just clarify whether there was anything incrementally coming this year, as far as ERP IT is concerned. I have that at zero in my bridge, obviously there's a big investment phase ahead of you beyond 2020, but can you help me a little bit with some of those key items as it relates to this year?

Marcus Ketter

Yes. Well, we don't expect to see any outstanding expenses – so extraordinary expenses, put it this way for a full SAP project, that's all built into the guidance and that's running on track. So don't expect anything there. What we said that we also had in the first half of the year, we took an allowance for – potential allowance basically or allows for potential bad debt, which was €7 million. And when I said once how to derive to the €480 million I said, bad debt allowance could be up to like €25 million. We don't have that in there yet, but as I said, we took €7 million charge on the first half of the year as precautionary measures. And then of course we had an estimated Corona effect in there for 480 and so far our EBITDA has been quite strong.

So let's, in the coming month Stefan put – let's stay cautious for some more months there. With regards to the special – to the special items there, can't make any predictions for the coming months. They come as we incur them, and the two special items we had in the first half of the year, was really here, the bad debt allowance, I just mentioned, was €7 million. And there was a legal case, which we settled at TF that was slightly below €2 million. These were the only special items so far we put – put you on the list. So once you know the special items actually from our presentation from 2019. Do I foresee anything in the second half of the year? Here the only thing I said, we are watching potential bad debt reserves, which we have to take carefully, but that's the only thing I can see right now.

Lars Brorson

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Sebastian Growe from Commerzbank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sebastian Growe

Yes, good afternoon. Sebastian here thanks for taking my questions. The first one is around dairy processing. You showed the sales growth for that particular channel with the 3% in the quarter. However, there is a lack of disclosure when it comes to orders and then my interest is around really the order funnel, particularly in China. Because someone looks at the details on the regional order trends, then obviously China is still doing extremely well with the book-to-bill of 1.16 for the last 12 month rolling. So any color on the pipeline there? What every pros, in particular, would be much appreciated.

And on your earlier comments for the execution part within dairy processing, can you give us a sense at least how much of the portfolio currently is doing not well, i.e. what you indicate is week project execution, which needs times to be fixed, et cetera, to just get a better sense of really how much is in fire in a way?

And the last one is around portfolio. I think back in the days when you took over as CEO, CFO at GEA, you said that you wanted to fix the house first before returning to an organic growth? So what are the strategic target areas? So that you have in mind, is it more the regional or more the technology level and any color that would be great? And does any M&A also require further exit of non-greatly performing parts of the portfolio? That would be interesting as well? Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

Okay. Let me just start with the question of order intake in LPT. This is of course impacting our overall order intake situation significantly, because we also see here projects in a size of €10 million, €20 million, €30 million. We still have – like I said interesting project pipeline, it’s not that we don't see any projects and the pipeline. It's rather the question; our customers are going to order this now. Are they going to wait? Is it postponed? And this is I have to say really impossible for me to say what will happen because the situation – the COVID situation is so volatile and so unpredictable that I really cannot tell you how good it is to have all these projects in the pipeline, or what is really the value of having this project in the pipeline. This is very much let's say depending on how the COVID situation continues and how willing the customers are to jump and to order.

Concerning the bed project, this is – which we see in the project management LPT. This is not; let's say that I can say this is coming from one company or from one special business. Of course we have businesses which are quite good margin wise. Others are a bit lower, but it is more that we see when a project does not really managed, when a project was not really pre-calculated that then we have things to see. We don't like to see that it's more about now introducing the right processes, approval steps, project management, but it's not associated with a specific, let's say business within LPT.

And then the third question was about the portfolio and the disinvestments, I mean, we said very clearly when we started here as a new management team, first of all we have to fix the company. We have to change the organization. We have to create transparency. We feel that we are really moving forward here. The new organization is really, really making a huge difference in the organization. And we are starting; like Marcus already said to look what kind of acquisitions could be interesting for us. It is, I would say still too early to expect any major acquisition within the next two, three, four months. But we are starting to think about that and we are looking what could be a good fit for GEA.

We also will continue to do the disinvestment of the underperforming units, which we want to get rid of. However, you can imagine that it is not so easy during this COVID times. I mean, there are a lot of corporations who are very reluctant in acquiring companies. So banks are also not so pushy in making loans and giving loans and debt out to private equity. So it's also here very difficult situation. And normally if we are going to disinvest companies, which are not really the outperformance, it's not a prime asset. So this all comes together and makes it difficult anyway. We believe that we can still – this year also report some successes here, and we are quite optimistic that we can, despite the very difficult situation report successful disinvestments in due time.

Sebastian Growe

Okay. That is helpful. If you may just briefly follow-up on the magnitude really for the dairy processing, which is not going well. So we're talking run rate €900 million give or take in terms of revenues annualized. So how much of the €900 million revenue is not greatly managed be it precut, be it project execution part to just get a rough idea of what sort of is the offset opportunity?

And the other question on the portfolio when you talk about significant, what does it mean in terms of potential deal size? Can you just share some thoughts around that with us?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, the first question is really, really extremely difficult to answer. I mean, if I look back the last two years, we of course our projects where we lost a high-single-digit million number in one single project. But this is not the norm, but we see if we let's say collect all these negative projects together; it is a significant number, which would make a huge difference in the profitability of LPT. If we simply mention that we execute all projects like pre-calculated, then we would have a huge upside potential, and this is what we are – what we are looking for.

Deal size for debt investments. We are – when we are talking about these investments, we disclosed that we are going to sell gearbox. We are in final negotiations with potential acquirers and that is something we are quite optimistic that we can – that we can execute that. And the assets we are thinking about are normally smaller ones. When we look at the other side, when we are talking about acquisitions, what could be interesting for GEA, we are definitely looking for rather larger acquisitions then smaller acquisitions, like GEA used to do in the past. So we are used to buy very often companies, €20 million, €40 million, €80 million turnover. It's not that we say we don't do that at all, but we are looking more on – rather on larger collaborations because we believe and we think that this would make a bigger difference and also could be handled better than doing the small acquisitions.

Sebastian Growe

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow-up question from Klas Bergelind from Citi. Go ahead.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Thank you. Thank you for the follow-up. So just on networking capital, again Marcus, I just want to understand a bit better. You say that it's purely a structural improvement, but you typically release working camp a bit when demand is weaker. So, but you say structures, could you explain a little bit in terms of why you can collect quick right now, why the payment terms have improved. So what has changed in organization to improve it structurally?

Marcus Ketter

Well, we set up last year networking capital project. I mean, when you look at networking capital that have a project office for that. So since last – since August of last year, we are changing actually our internal processes for that, and we can see actually how much we are collecting, how much we have having over dues, we can also see how the accounts payable are, and all the advanced payments went especially at LPT. So if you – if you say sales are going down, network coverage is going down, due to sales going down, the networking capital ratio wouldn't change. But when you change the networking capital ratio, not only for one quarter, you are changing structurally the networking capital you need, that's the answer, Klas.

I mean, otherwise you always have like 14%, 15%, or whatever percent of sales, then sales goes down and networking capital in absolute terms goes down. But in our case, it went down as a ratio, quite significantly as I said by 6 percentage points. If you take a look at year-over-year and that was the main reason why we had such a strong networking reduction. We're changing our processes, and additionally what I said, this is how, when you make people responsible again, and now the divisions, the business units below are not only responsible for their P&L, they’re also responsible for the balance sheet, especially what they can influence and manage, which is their networking capital. And they are incentivized on EBITDA and they are incentivized on ROCE. And the moving part in capital employed, which they can manage is again, networking capital. So this is also in-line with the incentivization we put in place.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Very clear. Very good. Just want to confirm. And then my second one is for you, Stefan, and the comment you just made on M&A. You say that you are ready for larger deals, or you rather prefer doing larger deals than small? But was that a general comment or is that something that you're actively looking for right now? Because I was previously under the impression that you wanted to achieve your strategic targets before doing deals. So just want to understand the timing and what you meant for the comments?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, I mean as I said, don't expect that we are closing any deals within the next two, three, four months. What I said is when I started that, we started as a new management team. We said its first about fixing the house. It's first about bringing the organization in order, creating transparency, building up trust again at the capital market, things like that. And we feel that we – that we could really make a difference during the last 1.5 years. And if you look at the number also at the earnings, we see now, I think we are on the right track. We are on the other hand also believing that there are a lot of interesting targets around, which could make – which could have a big impact and we wish could really fit to the group.

And what I said is that we are starting to look out and that we rather look for companies with a three digit turnover instead of companies with a two digit turnover. Because if you do a solid due diligence, it's at the end the same job you have to do. And if you think how you can manage this company, it's much better as larger the company is. Normally and more stable it is, and if I also look back at the history of GEA during the last five or 10 years, GEA bought a lot of very small companies, very often owner driven, then the owner stepped out two, three key people left, and then the mess began. And this is also different if you buy larger organizations. And therefore, even if I don't exclude that we also might buy sometimes a smaller company, if it is an ideal fit, if we can consolidate the market or whatever, but going forward, we will look much more on larger corporations, which could make a good fit with GEA then buying all these small companies around.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Daniel Gleim from MainFirst. Please go ahead, Damiel.

Daniel Gleim

Yes. Thank you very much for taking my question. Now the first one is a clarification question for Stefan. You mentioned that during the final stages of negotiation of potential bias for the divestment of the business. At the same time, there are some COVID-19-related hurdles, including the refinancing of potential by the banks. So could you clarify whether the divestment of the €200 million, €300 million is still the right size to think about it, and whether you think that could materialize in the second half or is that something we should rather expect for 2021? That is question number one.

Stefan Klebert

Yes. I mean we will not be able to manage and disinvest still this year €200 million or €300 million turnover. We might end-up in a three digit number at the end of the year. But also here is a same valid, like I said for order intake. It's a very volatile situation. We are quite good on track. However the deal is done when the deal is done.

Daniel Gleim

But there is no change with regard to your intention to sell it or might you eventually keep it on both?

Stefan Klebert

No. No. there is no change in intention.

Daniel Gleim

Well, the second question is for Marcus, more big picture one qualitatively. When we think about the capital markets day presentation, and all these cost saving potential you in Visas now flowing in the COVID-19 situation. Has there been any changes with regards to the timeline and the magnitude of the savings? That would be the part number one.

And secondly, as we have moved along the timeline, are there any meaningful, incremental pockets of savings? Like the ones that you mentioned with the bad project that you could end? Is there anything else you could tell us at this stage with regards to total savings on the upper end? Thank you.

Marcus Ketter

So saving slice the timeline, I would say such a situation with COVID-19 it expedites things significantly, and it makes everyone in the group and be a widespread group, really aware that they need to bring in the savings. So that's most important, it's really getting the right mindset into the company. So in that sense, such a situation as a matter of fact, helpful in achieving the savings. So there has been no change in volume, but we are running as fast as we can, and hopefully much faster than what we said at the Capital Market Day with getting the savings in.

After being here for more than a year, they are longer when I was there at the Capital Markets Day; I think the company has significant potential everywhere. That's of course also potential to what you said in the project execution at LPT we said this before. We see there that we can reach there a good margin. We're not saying when, if someone asked before and to how much, but there is an additional potential actually to improve our margins significantly when you look at the overall company, that was just an example.

Did that answer your question? I can't get more specifically actually than this.

Daniel Gleim

Yes. We're looking forward to some more elaboration on that, but maybe on the first part, when you say much faster reigning in the savings what timeframe do you have in mind for much faster?

Marcus Ketter

Yes. That's no new timeframe, which we give them. But as I said, we are running as fast as we can, because you never know how order intake will be in the next six to nine months. And if the order intake stays that it is great. We're going to have better EBITDA if the markets would deteriorate further, a potential, we need to have the savings then as quickly as possible. Anyway, so as I said, we're running as fast as we can right now to bring the savings. And as I said, also, it's helpful that there's a mindset with that. The sense of urgency it's everywhere.

Daniel Gleim

Thanks a lot, Marcus.

Operator

Thank you. One last question comes from the line of Joerg-Andre Finke. Please go ahead, from HSBC.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Yes, just to follow-up remaining. And the first one was the very quick one on the tax rate, which has gone up. Should we explain 30% to be the tax rate also going into 2021?

Stefan Klebert

No until 2021, it could be a bit lower actually. We are looking right now at more than around 28%, approximately for 2021, but this year it's 30%. And it really depends on actually where our earnings going to be next year. But we do not expect anything other than 30%, perhaps that's a little bit downward potential down to like 28% for next year, but we need to see where the earnings will be then.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Okay. Very clear. And second is a question it's just a follow-up to your comments on work at networking capital, as you mentioned, the prepayments on LPT quite a few times to which extent is the outlook for this year and a mid-term target is dependent on a large project inflow. Given that probably as we see nowadays for the moment the large project activity is somewhat stalling?

Stefan Klebert

Yes. We factor that and when we set this year, we expect to be below 40% and we can also be still within our range of 12 to 14% without a strong order intake of big projects with a lot of advance payments. If we can get that, that of course very helpful, and it expedites our networking capital reduction, and of course the magnitude would be higher. But as I said, with the networking capital project in place and the new processes, we are able to manage actually within the range of 12% to 14%. And depending on advance payments, you'll be more at the lower end or at the high end. But for this year, we feel comfortable with less than 14% already.

Joerg-Andre Finke

Okay. Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. No more questions at this time. For a closing remarks, please go head, Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Yes. Thank you. So I would like to thank all of you for participating for your interest in GEA and for your great questions. Let me summarize it. I think we had a very solid start into the year. The first half year was a good one. Despite we had decline in order intake and sales, we caught in the Q2, I mean, and in the half year we had even an increase of order intake and only a slight decrease in sales, which is for a machine building company, I would say, quite good and outstanding, and all the profitability increased.

We are quite good on track with all our measures we put in place to improve the performance of the company. The new organization is really working great and it's very well accepted from our employees and managers. So the big question mark remains the COVID situation. It is a very period of time, and we all hope that this COVID situation will disappear, hopefully in some, some months, that – that the vaccine is found and that, that we can go back to normal life, but the situation will remain very variable. So be careful, stay healthy and talk to you next time. Thanks.