Newcrest is the most logical buyer with a 32% stake, but there may be other suitors waiting to see how the first few quarters of production go.

Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) operates the high-grade Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, which just went into commercial production before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the temporary closure of the operation. After producing about 50,000 ounces of gold before the shutdown, Lundin restarted the mine in early July and is forecasting to produce over 200,000 ounces for the full year at a very high head grade of 10 g/t gold.

Fruta del Norte is a world-class project that has been both a prized and troubled asset since being discovered by Aurelian Resources in 2006. Shortly after its discovery, Kinross Gold (KGC) bought Aurelian in 2008 for $1.2 billion to secure a project that everyone expected to be a new cornerstone asset for the gold major.

Kinross promptly ran into a brick wall, unable to reach an agreement with the Ecuadorian government, which demanded a 70% revenue windfall tax and had briefly issued a moratorium on mining and exploration. This impasse eventually led to Kinross shelving the project in 2013 and later selling it to the Lundin family’s group of companies for only $240 million in 2014.

Lundin Gold's management team quickly got to work and made peace with the government within two years, signing an agreement for an income tax rate of only 22% and receiving permits for the construction of Fruta del Norte. Shortly after, the company secured over $400 million in financing and started construction in mid-2017.

Now in production, the mine is set to produce over 400,000 ounces per year over the next few years at an estimated $623 per ounce AISC, with a relatively long mine life of 14 years without accounting for potential further expansion of the deposit in the southern extensions.

Lundin is one of the largest single-asset gold producers in the sector, and in a hot gold market where there is pressure on larger companies to replace their reserves, grassroot discoveries are no longer going to cut it and companies will need to acquire the ounces they need to at least maintain production in the coming years.

While the rest of the sector has moved higher in recent weeks, Lundin has been trading flat since mid-May. While the impact of COVID-19 was more uncertain in Ecuador, which, along with the rest of South America, has struggled to contain the outbreak, with the mine back in operation, this emerging producer is due to catch up with peers like Pretium (NYSE:PVG) and Torex (OTCPK:TORXF). Over the last three months, it has even underperformed the price of gold, which we believe is an unwarranted discount for such a high-quality company.

Returns from May 8–August 10, 2020 (Source: Author's chart)

Single-Asset Producers are M&A Targets in 2020

In the gold sector, it’s uncommon for producers with only one mine to stay independent for long. As life of mines are typically less than 10 years, single-asset miners need to acquire new projects to keep their pipeline full and diversify their asset base. Usually they will merge with a similar-sized company or be acquired by a larger player. TMAC Resources and Guyana Goldfields, both single-asset producers with underground mining operations, have recently been acquired, leaving the available pool increasingly small.

Fruta del Norte is a much higher quality asset, being one of the highest-grade and biggest gold mines in the world with over 5 million ounces of reserves with a grade of 8.7 g/t gold, and hasn’t been plagued with operational issues like TMAC and Guyana had been.

Fruta del Norte comparisons (Source: Company presentation)

While the project quality is obvious, the hesitation among both investors and potential acquirers alike has been the country. Ecuador has had its highs and lows as a mining jurisdiction over recent years, largely fueled by the initial excitement and later drama surrounding the development of Fruta del Norte. However, the Lundin team has successfully navigated the pitfalls of this emerging mining jurisdiction, as the family has been famous for doing for years in challenging countries across Africa and South America.

The mine is located in the southeastern corner of the country, in an area that could be considered to be more environmentally-sensitive given its proximity to nationally-protected areas and rivers that drain into the Amazon. It’s a testament to Lundin’s management team that they succeeded where Kinross failed at the government level, while also forging strong relationships with the local indigenous Shuar peoples.

The first two commercial-scale mines in Ecuador have gone into production just this year, heralding a new era in a country that was previously reliant on oil production to finance its development.

The next few quarters will reveal how the mine operates compared to the plan, but if gold prices stay at these levels or above, it won’t have any trouble with churning out healthy profits for shareholders. The question is, how long will it stay independent?

A Prize for the Majors

While Lundin is not overvalued, the price tag at a market capitalization of $4.3 billion means that only the biggest gold majors can make a bid for it. A merger with a larger mid-tier may also make sense, providing geographical and operational diversification while also boosting trading liquidity.

While we can probably rule out Kinross as an acquirer given their history with the project (and the fact that they sold their remaining 9.2% stake for C$150 million at the end of last year, when gold prices were almost 30% lower), other majors and mid-tiers will be eagerly awaiting to see how the first few quarters of production go. Unless the asset performs like Pretium’s erratic Brucejack mine in Canada, someone will try to buy Lundin sooner than later.

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY), the giant Australian gold miner worth $20 billion, is the most logical buyer and is already the largest shareholder in Lundin. Newcrest initially invested US$250 million into Lundin Gold in February 2018, securing a 27% stake in the company and becoming its biggest shareholder. Newcrest has two director nominees on the board, and since then have increased their stake to 32% by buying Kinross Gold’s remaining 5% interest at the end of last year.

Fruta del Norte mine (Source: BNamericas)

Concluding Thoughts

Lundin Gold is ramping production back up at its flagship Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, and as one of the largest single-asset producers in the gold sector, will be watched closely by investors and corporates alike to see how it performs in its first year of operation.

In a hot gold bull market without a lot of organic growth options, major gold miners will be forced to acquire smaller operators to replenish their reserves, and Lundin Gold will be at the top of the list for many potential acquirers. The most logical buyer is Newcrest, but other bidders may emerge in what is an increasingly competitive M&A market.

While investors wait for a takeover offer, other catalysts include gold output growth as management is currently evaluating the potential to increase production capacity by between 15 and 30%, to 4,000-4,500 tonnes per day. Initial study results are expected to be announced within the next few months and should provide a further boost to an already world-class gold mine that will churn out healthy cash flows at record gold prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.