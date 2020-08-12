Broadcom yields nearly 4% and is undervalued. The stock is a BUY heading into what should be a strong Q3 EPS report due out on September 3rd. My PT=$400/share.

After all its acquisitions, Broadcom (AVGO) is now an aggregate of no less than 10 semiconductor and software companies (Javelin, CyOptics, LSI, PLX, Emulex, Broadcom, BRCD, CA, Argon, and Symantec Enterprise Security). As a result, the company is a powerhouse and is in an excellent position from long-term growth trends in a wide variety of markets: wireless, broadband, data center, cloud, AI, enterprise security software, and 4G/5G - just to name a few.

Broadcom could easily earn $22/share this year and $25/share next year. At the current price of $333, that equates to forward P/E ratios of 15.1 and 13.3, respectively. As a result, the company is undervalued, is a BUY, and my 12-month price target is $400/share.

A Look Back At Q2 Earnings

The Q2 earnings report - at first glance - was rather unimpressive. Top-line revenue growth was up only 4% while GAAP EPS of $1.17 was actually down -$0.47/share:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

However, there is much more to the story. Non-GAAP EPS was $5.14/share and infrastructure software sales were strong - up 21%. The IS segment now equates to 30% of new revenue with Semis being 70%. That's a meaningful shift of 4% yoy toward higher margin software. Considering EBIT margin for AVGO's infrastructure software business has been in the neighborhood of 65-75% since Q1 2019.

But what really caught my eye was the fact that Broadcom is spinning off tons of free cash flow ("FCF"). For Q2, FCF increased to $3.07 billion - up over half-a-billion dollars from Q2 of 2019. With only 417 million shares outstanding at the end of the quarter, that equates to an estimated $7.36 in free cash flow per share. For one quarter. And note that while the stock yields nearly 4%, the dividend is only $13/share, compared to a Q2 annualized FCF total of over $28/share. So, once recent acquisitions are digested and debt reduced, the outlook for dividend increases is excellent considering the company's policy is to return 50% of FCF to shareholders in the form of cash dividends.

Moving Forward

In addition to the increase in margins due to software investment, note the planet is still in the early innings of the 5G transition. Apple (AAPL) and Samsung semiconductor content growth of 30-40% from 4G to 5G will be a foundational support for AVGO's growing its RF business (currently, ~10% of revenue) by ~30% through 2022 (10% 3-yr CAGR). Currently, 5G has penetrated only ~10-12% of global handset units and is expected to grow rapidly from here.

However, in the short term, it is clear that COVID-19 has impacted the company's operations. From the Q2 conference call, CEO Hock Tan said:

In summary, we clearly see significant puts and takes. On the positive side, a surge of demand in networking, storage and broadband; on the negative side, supply chain constraints and the product cycle delay in wireless. Therefore, we forecast our semiconductor solution revenue to be up 3% sequentially, but only down 5% year-on-year for the third quarter despite the major product cycle delay in wireless."

In addition, the seasonality of smartphone demand is likely to shift from the typically very strong Q3 to Q4. But that doesn't mean 5G isn't going to be a huge tailwind for Broadcom going forward. Again, Hock Tan on the Q2 conference call:

And you're right, the content has been up for 5G phones over 30% - way over 30%, more close to the 40% from where we were last year. It's just the timing ...

Risks

Apple accounts for ~20% of revenue and Samsung more than 10%. That's a risk considering the cutthroat competition in the smartphone business. That said, AVGO is a critical supplier to both companies with long-term supply contracts. That said, Apple is famous for pricing pressure tactics on suppliers. However, as I reported earlier, CEO Hock Tan had previously implied the wireless business was "much more stand-alone in nature" (see My "A" List Tech Portfolio). I have read since that some analysts believe this was a tactic by Tan to scare Apple into signing supply agreements with decent margins - the threat being that, otherwise, the business may be spun-off, potentially, to a less competent owner/operator. I cannot confirm that this speculation was true, but it sounds rational.

In addition, the overall macro-environment continues to be impacted by the global pandemic. As a result, there are lots of unknowns. That said, and as I listed at the beginning of this article, AVGO participates in a variety of growth markets - most (if not all) of which continue to grow unabated.

In addition, AVGO needs to pare down the debt load it acquired for recent acquisitions. That said, the company has a solid long-term track record of doing exactly that.

Summary & Conclusions

Based on its ability to generate tons of free cash flow, a growing infrastructure software business that has higher margins as compared to the company's semiconductor segment, and the real possibility that as a result of its growing software segment - AVGO's stock could see a growing valuation premium as compared to its semiconductor peers. Despite the current global pandemic, Broadcom could earn $22/share this year - that currently equates to a PE=15.2. That's very low compared to the overall market and very low in terms of the bullish fundamental businesses that AVGO owns and operates.

While the current yield of 4% may surprise some investors, the outlook for future dividend growth may surprise them more. In addition, shares are undervalued. So, while pocketing the yield, investors may get some share price appreciation that dwarfs the dividend and will significantly increase their total returns.

I rate Broadcom a BUY with a $400 target price or roughly 20% higher than today's price. Combined with the $13/share dividend (~4% yield), that's a potential total annual return of nearly 25%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

