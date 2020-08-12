Bank valuations are at historic lows but they will recover and reward banks who handle their loan issues during the pandemic.

The Payroll Protection Program has been a lifeline to banks, and Katahdin did over $70 million in these guaranteed loans.

Katahdin Bankshares had a strong quarter but is still being punished for being a bank, though not as much as some.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:KTHN) is the holding company for Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving the state of Maine. It opened its first branch in 1918 and now has 16 full service branch offices throughout the state. This bank was featured in my article published on February 5, 2019 and a second one on February 4, 2020. The stock has returned 15% overall since the first article, but down about 8% year to date. This compares to the performance of the Benchmark, QABA, which is down 22% since the first article and about 29% year to date. So one could say KTHN has been one of the few bright spots of my regional bank portfolio.

KTHN released their second quarter earnings on July 20, and their report is always a breath of fresh air. Unlike many of the banks I cover, the President, Jon J. Prescott, always explains the details fully and simply in a foreword to the financial statements. Without further ado, here are the numbers.

Table 1: KTHN Financials

KTHN (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $981,750 $903,707 $850,909 $803,119 Intangible Assets $5,722 $5,722 $5,722 $5,559 Preferred Stock Equity $0 $0 $0 $9,953 Liabilities $910,844 $835,222 $783,030 $732,062 Shareholder Equity (SE) $70,906 $68,485 $68,879 $71,057 Tangible SE $65,184 $62,763 $63,157 $55,545 Total Loans Outstanding $803,426 $716,312 $701,016 $660,475 Deposits $845,806 $738,385 $714,418 $657,074 Shares Outstanding 3,306,783 3,317,812 3,326,912 3,404,367 Net Interest Income $13,953 $6,744 $27,443 $26,266 Provisions for Loan Losses $810 $560 $460 $180 Non Interest Expense $11,354 $5,752 $22,076 $21,520 Total Noninterest Income $2,897 $1,138 $5,088 $4,408 Income Taxes $968 $314 $1,836 $1,777 Net Income (Total) $3,718 $1,256 $8,159 $7,197 PF Stock Dividends $0 $0 $474 $875 Net Income (Minus PF Stock) $3,718 $1,256 $7,685 $6,322 Earnings/Share $1.12 $0.38 $2.31 $1.86 Dividends/ Share $0.24 $0.12 $0.45 $0.43 Share Price $17.33 $16.00 $20.43 $16.50 Yield 2.75% 2.98% 2.20% 2.61% Shares Repurchased 1,813 29,629 Repurchase Amount $29 $569 FINANCIAL RATIOS TCE 6.64% 6.95% 7.42% 6.92% Tangible Book Value $19.71 $18.92 $18.98 $16.32 Loan/Deposit 94.99% 97.01% 98.12% 100.52% Efficiency Ratio 67% 73% 68% 70% Net Interest Margin 2.84% 2.99% 3.23% 3.27% Price/Earnings 7.71 10.57 8.84 8.89 Price/TBV 0.88 0.85 1.08 1.01 Dividend Payout 21.17% 31.43% 19.48% 23.16% Return on Equity 11.59% 7.98% 13.75% 13.46% Return on Assets 0.81% 0.57% 0.99% 0.90% NPL/Total Loans 0.71% 0.84% 0.77% 0.96% NPA/Total Assets 0.59% 0.68% 0.64% 0.90% Stock Valuation P/B $24.25 $23.27 $23.35 $22.03 P/E $24.22 $17.52 $26.73 $22.90 Buyout Valuation P/B $27.60 $26.48 $26.58 $22.84

The numbers were great as second quarter net income doubled from the first quarter (this is not apparent from the table as the 2nd quarter numbers are cumulative), was up 16% from the second quarter last year, and up about 5% from the first sixth months of last year. As with several of the other banks I cover, they seem to be weathering the storm better than most but are being punished for the woes of the overall sector.

As with many other banks, the Payroll Protection Program has been a godsend. The Bank originated approximately $72.7 million of 100% SBA guaranteed PPP loans for customers during the second quarter which generated $2,293,000 in fee income. Of that amount, a total of $228,000 was recognized in the second quarter. The remainder will accrue into income over the life of the PPP loans. So, even though total loans increased 12% ($78 million) during this pandemic plagued quarter, all but $5.3 million were fully guaranteed by the Government.

This is my sixth article detailing the second quarter performance of different banks, and I have noticed that Deposits are growing at an extraordinary pace. Table 2 shows each of the bank's deposit growth from the 1st Quarter. North American Savings Bank is included even though I have not published their results yet.

Table 2: Deposit Growth from 1st to 2nd Quarter

Bank 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter Difference First National Bank of Virginia (OTC:FXNC) $720,627 $839,015 16.43% Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN) $166,063 $193,278 16.39% KTHN $738,385 $845,806 14.55% Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN) $228,113 $257,093 12.70% Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) $1,339,219 $1,469,333 9.72% U & I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF) $292,642 $313,429 7.10% North American Savings (NASB) $1,725,271 $1,824,617 5.76%

Mr. Prescott addressed this in his shareholder letter:

Some of this (deposit) growth was predictable, as small businesses received PPP money and placed those funds on deposit with Katahdin Trust. These deposits will likely be spent over time on payroll or operating expenses. Further, we've seen influxes of what we'd consider temporary stimulus funding throughout the Bank.

Thus, we may expect this number to retreat in subsequent quarters.

As far as loan loss provision, KTHN added $250,000 in the second quarter after adding $560,000 in the first. Percentage wise their loan loss provision decreased quarter over quarter than most of all the banks I follow.

Table 3: Loan Loss Provisions from 1st to 2nd Quarter

Bank 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter Difference KTHN $560 $250 -55.36% Oregon Bancorp $390 $176 -54.87% First National Bank of Virginia $900 $800 -11.11% U & I Financial $300 $400 33.33% Parke Bancorp $1,396 $2,000 43.27% North American Savings $750 $1,900 153.33% Logansport Financial $0 $59 N/A

Mr. Prescott addressed loan quality and issues in a straightforward way. Although this is a lengthy quote I believe it is worth reading in its entirety.

As of June 30th, total loans that have been deferred and have yet to resume their newly scheduled payments totaled $70.9 million, or 7.8% of total assets, when excluding the effect of PPP loans. Of those loans, we're pleased that only $26.9 million, or 2.96% of total assets, requested both principal and interest deferments while the remaining $43.9 million of loans continue to pay monthly interest but needed relief from the principal portion of the loans. For further context, $32.5 million of the deferred loans are within the hotel/motel industry. The next largest sector is lessors of residential and non-residential buildings totaling deferments of $21.9 million. The remaining deferred loans are diversified among many different industry groups.

As far as other ratios, Table 4 is a small portion of an exhibit from a previous article showing the industry meltdown to start the year and how KTHN has compared.

Table 4: KTHN Compared to Industry Averages

KTHN is easily outperforming the average ROA and ROE from the 1st Quarter and is basically where the average values were prior to the pandemic.

Finally, Tangible Book Value is up about 4% to $19.71 after a slight drop in the first quarter. Based on the new figures, I now estimate the value of the bank to be in the incredibly tight range of $24.22-$24.25. But these use historic P/B and P/E averages over the past few pre-COVID-19 years. Using the current averages of .66 and 5.46 would yield a value range of $12.23-$13. I don't believe these low valuations will continue but there is no way to know when, and how much, they will rise.

Obviously the big issue with KTHN, as well as all the banks, is loan quality. Right now, KTHN's reserve for loan loss is a little over $7 million, or about 10% of the $71 million in loans that have been deferred. This is worrisome but in this we will have to trust that Mr. Prescott and his team have the ability to perform the appropriate due diligence to decide the appropriate amount of reserves.

With all the uncertainty, I do like the bank. The number of deferments is bothersome but is smaller than most and the PPP will continue to add a good amount of income for several quarters to come. I will continue to hold my 500 shares and am contemplating buying more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 500 shares of KTHN.