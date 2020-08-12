I feel compelled to balance optimism with some caution, considering the many unknowns that the market still faces.

Being at or close enough to peaks has historically been a positive for the S&P 500's returns, especially in risk-adjusted terms.

Get ready for the numerous headlines: The S&P 500 (SPY) is about to hit all-time highs. The price level to watch is 3,386 points, reached at the close of the trading session, on Feb. 19 of this year.

This may be the right time to revisit my October 2019 article regarding market peaks. Back then, I explained why making new highs could be important for the stock market, but perhaps for a reason that few people think about:

It's well-documented that returns have an inverse correlation with volatility, and that volatility tends to increase in an environment of recent market weakness. Logically, it follows that future returns should be better when markets are strong - for example, when they are at or near all-time highs.

In other words, reaching (and climbing past) a previous top could have more than a psychological impact on investors and headline-grabbing relevance. Historically, being at least close enough to peaks has also been a positive for risk-adjusted returns.

Will this time be different?

Before declaring bullishness based on observations of past price action, let me remind the reader that there's nothing historically consistent about the stock market in 2020. I can list many abnormalities that investors have witnessed so far this year, including:

The S&P 500 underwent the fastest 30% correction in history;

But the S&P 500 is also about to reclaim all its losses in record time;

The market experienced the greatest 50-day rally in history in June;

but in the same month, the broad index dropped nearly 6% on a single day after being within five percentage points off all-time highs in the same week - something that had not happened since the dot-com bubble days, and only five times since the Great Depression of 1929.

I also would point out that, even as recently as June 30, implied volatility in the S&P 500 remained at very high levels. Take a look at the histogram below, which displays 30-day average VIX levels since 1990. At the end of the second quarter, short-term expectations for volatility in equities were higher than they were around the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the week after the attacks of 9/11.

Granted, the 30-day average for the VIX has recently dropped to just under 25, the lowest level reached since early March. But still, historically speaking, volatility remains well above average, given current market price levels (see chart below). For reference, the VIX average was less than 14 when the S&P 500 reached new peaks following both the 2001 and 2008 recessions - but keep in mind that those recoveries lasted substantially longer.

My best interpretation of the data is that the rally to all-time highs accompanied by relatively high volatility reflects a more polarized dynamic between bulls and bears compared to previous recovery periods. Looking around the markets, it's hard to find a consensus "fair value" for risk assets like stocks given the distortions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, generous fiscal and monetary stimulus, and speculative behavior by retail investors.

For as long as half of the market thinks that stocks are intrinsically overvalued and the other half continues to confidently buy assets at elevated prices, without much middle ground, I think that stocks remain at higher-than-usual risk of hitting a soft patch - even if the S&P 500 reclaims its peak.

In summary

Generally speaking, and using history as my guide, I'm encouraged to see that the S&P 500 is about to reach all-time highs. Beyond the headline impact, the milestone solidifies bullish sentiment that has brushed off so much bad news in the past several weeks: The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the spike in unemployment, and the mounting cases of bankruptcies across the US.

But this time, I feel compelled to balance optimism with a bit of caution. Asset prices continue to fluctuate a bit more intensely than usual at current price levels. Just think about the S&P 500 dropping 1.4% on Monday in a matter of two and a half hours and for no good reason when some media channels already had started the afternoon countdown to all-time highs.

In my view, the jitters may be well justified, considering the many unknowns that the market still faces: From full economic recovery to the impasse regarding additional government stimulus to the upcoming US presidential election that has barely kicked off.

