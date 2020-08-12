ETF Overview

It has been nearly 1 year since I last analyzed SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL). Given that the macroeconomic environment has changed so much in the past year, I feel I need to provide an update again. SPTL invests in long-term U.S. treasuries which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Given that the Federal Reserve has no intention to implement negative interest rate, it is unlikely that SPTL's fund price will move up much further. On the other hand, inflation risk is increasing. If the economy rebounds faster than expected, its fund price may be subject to downside risk. Given its low yield to maturity of only 1.13%, its risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive. We think investors may want to stay on the sideline.

Fund Analysis

SPTL tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index

SPTL tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index. Other ETFs that track similar index include Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT). The difference between SPTL and VGLT is the expense ratio. VGLT has an expense ratio of about 0.05%. On the other hand, SPTL charges an expense ratio of 0.06%. The difference may not be huge in the short term but can still result in performance difference over the long term. As can be seen from the chart below, the total return of SPTL and VGLT is similar, but the difference is about 0.1% over a period of 10 years.

Default is not an issue with SPTL

SPTL's portfolio consists of nearly 100% U.S. treasuries (with a very small cash position of 0.01%). U.S. treasuries are backed by the full faith of the U.S. government, which has never failed its lenders since its formation in 1776. At the moment, U.S. government has one of the best credit ratings in the world (S&P: AA+ Stable; Fitch: AAA Negative; DBRS: AAA Stable). In a post-COVID-19 world, U.S. treasuries are probably the most secure bonds to own. Unlike many corporate bond issuers that may face significant challenges to maintain its liquidity if the pandemic does not end very soon, the U.S. government will likely continue to be existent for a long time. Therefore, credit risk is very low for investors of SPTL.

SPTL is sensitive to changes in interest rate

Unlike short-term treasuries, long-term treasuries are much more sensitive to the change of interest rates because there is still a long time before these treasuries reach maturity and return to their face value. SPTL only invests in long-term treasuries. In fact, its average maturity period of 24.93 years means that its fund value is much more sensitive to the change of interest rate than short-term treasuries.

As can be seen from the chart below, SPTL's fund performance is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate. Since 2011, 10-year treasury rate has declined from the high of about 3.6% to only 0.59% right now. On the other hand, SPTL's fund price has increased from about $27 per share to $48.32 per share. This is a difference of nearly 80%.

Should you invest in SPTL right now?

We think that growth in SPTL's fund value is likely limited as interest rate is already near 0% and that the Federal Reserve has no intention to have negative interest rates. In this environment, it will be difficult for the treasury rate to continue to decline much further from the level right now. Since SPTL's fund price is inversely correlated to the treasury rate, upside to SPTL's fund price will be limited. On the other hand, SPTL may be subject to increasing downside risk because the 10-year breakeven inflation rate has been on a rising trend in the past few months (see chart below). Fortunately, the Federal Reserve will likely not raise its interest rate through 2022. In this environment, investors who still want to invest in SPTL should focus on earning a stable fixed income. At the moment, SPTL's yield to maturity is about 1.13%.

Investor Takeaway

As we have discussed in our article, it is not likely to see SPTL's fund price move up much further, and rate may stay low for a while. However, investors should keep in mind the increasing downside risk especially if the economy rebounds faster than expected. Given its low yield to maturity of only 1.13%, the risk and reward profile does not appear to be very attractive. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

