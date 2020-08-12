Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that were created by the government and were forcibly taken over by the government in 2008 to shore up the banking system. The government at the time was afraid that the cascading wave of mortgage defaults across private label securities was going to impact the market for agency mortgage backed securities. According to Treasury Secretary at the time Hank Paulson, Russia and China threatened to dump agency mortgage backed securities if the government didn't step in. The government came in and declared everything worthless until 2011 at which point accounting rules forced them to assign positive values and in 2012 they arranged the net worth sweep to ensure that all those positive values would belong to the government instead of Fannie and Freddie shareholders.

Investment Thesis: The government's current equity position leaves nothing for non-governmental shareholders aside from legal claims that have been rolling through the courts for the better part of a decade. These legal claims largely say that the net worth sweep is illegal. Last year Trump took action to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship and in order to raise capital to get them out of conservatorship the government needs to restructure the equity to make it attractive to private investors. The government officials in charge of running this operation were put into power by elected officials who are apparently afraid of the backlash associated with doing the right thing and so the heavy lifting is apparently scheduled to commence immediately after the elections in the beginning of November. I largely have anticipated that the markets would be rational but have been amazed that they continue to price preferred at 34 cents on the dollar for what I consider to be a sure thing with a 3-12 month timeline where I expect 100% in 6 months. The commons I expect to be diluted. They may be worth somewhere between $3 and $10 with emphasis on the low end as I expect junior preferred litigants may demand par plus conversion terms to settle their breach of contract claims and at these common share prices those terms may be top heavy.

ACG Analytics Gaby Heffesse

Gaby has put together a to do list for the recapitalization:

The capital rule comment period ends at the end of this month at which point it can be finalized. The prevailing rumor is that it will be finalized around the end of October. For those of you not familiar with acronyms, the PSPA amendment is the incoming preferred stock purchase agreement amendment as contemplated in the Treasury Housing Reform Plan:

CRPs stands for capital restoration plans. These are going to be put together by Fannie and Freddie and their underwriting financial advisors Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan and then submitted to FHFA after the capital rule is finalized. The ongoing litigation will be settled largely by the reversal of the net worth sweep as talked about by the guy who designed the Treasury plan, Craig Phillips:

Consequently, the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock should be reduced to zero and the Treasury should be considered “repaid”.

Mark Calabria will use consent orders if Trump does not win the election, or he may use them even if Trump does win the election as a means to get this done regardless of who wins the election. At some point, the companies will be re-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will become marginable. As of right now despite having over a million dollars of assets in these things, no one wants to lend against them except for UBS which doesn't want me to be a client of theirs. From there, terms will be struck with preferred stockholders to clear the capital structure for a capital raise and the rest is history.

Summary and Conclusion

I own $3.7M of par value preferred. The mainstay $FNMAS trades at 34 cents on the dollar whereas my portfolio trades at 26 cents on the dollar. I think that dividend rates on preferred shares don't matter and won't impact conversion terms, but what do I know. I'm basing this off of what the lawyers say about the value of the breach of contract claims lawsuit. They basically say that it is par plus x% per year since the breach of contract that allegedly happened in 2012. That x% is a straight lined interest that would be owed to preferred shareholders upon a successful court victory. If you look at par being $34B and 140% of par being $47B and existing common fully diluted being $19B; if you were to convert preferred shares at par plus in order to settle the lawsuits at this valuation the commons don't look as attractive to me as simply owning preferred. That's why I own preferred. The good news for the common shareholder is that the government has 79% warrants or 7B shares of the combined enterprises that it in theory is trying to sell for as much as it can on the outset of this. I figure the government's warrants are worth $25B-$75B with more emphasis on the lower side of the valuation because the new money investing into this capital structure is going to want to make as much money as possible on its capital infusions. Those warrant valuations put commons at $3.5-$10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long fmccg,fmcch,fmcci,fmccl,fmccm,fmccn,fmccp,fmccs,fmckp,fnmfo. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.