And, The Rally's Back (Technically Speaking For 8/12)

538 has polled economists to determine what concerns them the most about the fall. Here is a table of their answers: Most central bank policy announcements from the last few months have also stated that a second wave is a huge concern. The reason is obvious: rising cases will increase the possibility of a lockdown while also lowering consumer confidence which decreases spending. The following graph explains economists concerns about fiscal spending: Unemployment insurance has pumped about $1.4 trillion into the economy ... ... which has helped to limit the impact of declining wages, which have decreased about $1 trillion in the last few months.

The UK has suffered a record contraction (emphasis added):

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by a record 20.4% in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2020, marking the second consecutive quarterly decline after it fell by 2.2% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020.



When compared with Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019, UK GDP decreased by 22.1% in Quarter 2 2020.

This shouldn't be a surprise, only a confirmation of the sheer size of the economic losses from the pandemic lockdowns. However, the post-lockdown economy is growing (emphasis added):

Looking at the monthly profile, Figure 2 shows the monthly GDP index level to June 2020. Monthly GDP grew by 8.7% in June 2020 as lockdown measures eased, following upwardly revised growth of 2.4% in May and a record fall of 20.0% in April 2020. In the two months since its April 2020 low, the UK economy has grown by a total of 11.3%. However, it still remains 17.2% below levels seen in February 2020, before the full impact of the coronavirus.

Here's a chart of the data from the second report: The UK is hardly alone.

Will the US economy rebound in 2H20? Obviously, we don't know. But as the Capital Spectator points out, the data is concerning:

This data helps to explain why the market's sold off yesterday on news that stimulus talks hadn't resumed.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The large-caps led the way higher. The QQQ was up 2.55%, the OEF gained 1.58%, and the SPY advanced 1.42%. Small-caps were up marginally, while micros were down fractionally. The best news was the continued sell-off in the Treasury market. There's good and bad news in the sector performance tables. The good news is that 10 out of 11 sectors advanced. The bad news for the bulls is that three of the top four gainers were defensive.

The daily charts of the IEF and TLT show the depth of the sell-off in the Treasury market. The IEF closed below its 50-day EMA. The panel on the right shows that prices have quickly moved through all the EMAs. The TLT has also broken trend; its prices are below the EMAs as well.

This is a very important development for the bulls. A rallying Treasury market means that traders think the economy will grow slowly. The latest inflation figures show some modest pricing pressures, which indicates somewhat faster growth -- hence the sell-off. Both ETFs have taken pretty big technical hits over the last few trading sessions.

Now, let's take a look at the SPY, starting with the 5-day chart: The general trend is an upward-sloping channel. Yes, there was a sharp sell-off. But prices quickly resumed their upward course. The two-week chart shows that prices are back in their upward trajectory. On the daily chart, prices are right at technical resistance. If they make a solid move up, there is no resistance to deal with.

Over the last two days, one trend is clear: the market is hypersensitive to economic growth issues. Yesterday, the market sold off on news that stimulus spending talks were stalled. Today, the markets rallied on news that growth might be stronger than thought. On Friday, we get retail sales and industrial production. The retail sales number could be especially important and influential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.