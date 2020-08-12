When Liquidity Meets Fundamentals

There has been an immense amount of liquidity pumped into the global banking system and financial markets by central banks and governments to try and offset the economic weakness resulting due to the pandemic and subsequent economic lockdown. There is a promise of more to come if needed and near certainty that what has been poured into the market will not be removed well into the foreseeable future. This scenario has helped push asset prices higher across the board, with equity markets approaching prior records or making fresh ones, gold at new record levels, and many other commodities also rising strongly in recent weeks.

That gold prices have risen to new record high levels should not be too surprising. It is the one asset that can be singled out as sitting on the intersection of price supportive fundamentals and massive amounts of liquidity. Most other assets are rising on a combination of massive stimulus and expectations of better fundamentals in the future. This latter situation could set these markets up for a period of increased volatility in coming months, especially if reality does not meet expectations.

Gold, meanwhile, is positioned well to remain at presently elevated levels, with potential to rise higher. There are numerous macroeconomic and political factors that bode well for investor interest in gold prices. Furthermore, like all assets, gold also stands to benefit from the immense amount of liquidity sloshing around in the markets, in fact, that liquidity helps to improve some of the factors (low interest rates, softness in the U.S. dollar) that are supportive of higher gold prices. Furthermore, the disconnect between real economic conditions and equity market values could cause the stock markets to wobble in coming months, which could be another factor that will support gold as an alternative investment.

The platinum group metals (platinum, palladium, and rhodium) are essentially industrial precious metals. They, to a large extent, fall into the category of assets that are benefitting from the large stimulus and are rising on the expectation that this stimulus will eventually boost economic growth. While prices for these metals are expected to remain elevated, they are prone to a great deal of volatility given this disconnect between fundamentals and prices.

Silver is an interesting case, because while it is an industrial precious metal and hence should share the fate expected for the platinum group metals, it is closely aligned with gold and often looked at as the poor man’s gold. Silver’s investment demand is driven by both expectations of fabrication demand for the metal as well as a hedge against macroeconomic and political risks. At present, the more dominant factor driving silver investment demand is its use as a hedge against risk. This, coupled with the fact that silver has been in recent years and still is to some extent undervalued relative to gold, will help to keep the price of silver elevated and potentially rising in coming months.

The current pullback in gold and silver prices was expected given the very sharp run up in recent weeks. The decline in prices should be expected to be extremely short-lived. Investors should use this pullback as a buying opportunity, since the medium-term fundamentals for gold and silver remain supportive of higher prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.