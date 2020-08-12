Material adjustments helped drive the GAAP reported EPS of ($2.61) to the profitable non-GAAP results of $0.08 per share, a $0.72 beat in comparison to the Street's expected ($0.64).

Disney pulled off an impressive performance in its recent Q3 earnings report despite being one of its most trying quarters.

Disney (DIS) reported its earnings after the close on August 4th. Although the street was expecting a loss of $.64 per share, the company managed to pull off an impressive $.08 profit per share. As many are scratching their heads trying to figure out how this happened, I took a look into Disney's third quarter financials to see what transpired amidst an environment of serious threats and subpar performance wherein the company was stacked against all odds.

Overall Results:

Below are the overall results for Disney's earnings per share (EPS) and revenues.

Quarterly Earnings per Share

As of the fiscal quarter ended June 27,2020, Disney's diluted quarterly EPS was reported as a loss of $2.61. Compared to the prior-year diluted quarterly EPS of a positive $0.79, this represents an EPS decline of $3.40, or 430% lower for this quarter. These figures are also known as the GAAP results.

When excluding "certain items affecting comparability" to arrive at the non-GAAP EPS, the company reported a diluted EPS profit of $0.08, a 94% decline from the prior-year quarter's $1.17. The reporting of this non-GAAP profit triggered a buying frenzy that helped catapult the stock price-which hovered around $117 the night of the ER-to over $130 per share the following morning. One year ago, Disney's stock price was $138 on August 5, 2019. Although the company generated $2 billion in net income back then, Disney+ had not yet been introduced.

Quarterly Revenues

Disney's revenues for the quarter came in at $11.8 billion versus an expected $12.4 billion, approximately 5% short. In comparison to the quarterly revenue from the prior-year period of $20.3 billion, Disney's revenues fell 42% lower.

Overall, the numbers paint a dismal picture of this quarter's results.

Business Segment Performance:

The following summarizes the segment results for the third quarter in comparison to the prior-year results for the same period.

Media Networks

Media Networks, which includes cable networks and broadcasting, reported quarterly revenues of $6.56 billion versus $6.71 billion a year ago, a 2% decline. This segment's operating income fared much better, coming in at $3.15 billion versus $2.14 billion a year ago, a nice 48% increase. The increase in the operating income resulted primarily from lower programming and production costs caused by COVID-19 shutdowns, higher affiliate revenues, and lower advertising revenue.

Parks, Experiences and Products

This segment was hit the worst, plunging 85% in revenues to $1 billion. The operating results fell $3.7 billion, or 218%, going from a profit of $1.7 billion a year ago to a loss of $2.0 billion. The pandemic caused the closure of domestic parks and resorts, cruises and Disneyland Paris for the entirety of the quarter. The Shanghai Resort re-opened in May and the Hong Kong location in June, albeit the latter was closed again in July.

Studio Entertainment

Revenues fell 55% to $1.7 billion, and operating income was 16% lower to $668 million.

Direct-to-Customer (DTC) & International

Although revenues jumped 2% to $4.0 billion, this segment's loss increased 26%, dropping from ($562) million to ($706) million.

The larger loss resulted from Disney+ launch costs, partially offset by better results from Star and ESPN+. ESPN+ results were driven by higher subscriber growth and UFC pay-per-view events.

Disney+ subscriptions promised to be the greatest hope during this pandemic; however, they fell short of expectations as well. According to Bloomberg consensus data, the Disney+ subscriptions were expected to rise to 59.4 million at the end of the quarter, but the actual number reported as of June 27th was 57.5 million, falling about 2 million short or 3% lower than expected. This disappointment becomes all the more pronounced when considering the circumstances were ideal to exceed expectations: (1) Families are locked down in their homes, thirsting for ways to entertain their kids, and (2) The advertising blitz for Disney+ was sure to reach 100s of millions of potential customers.

Although Disney+ delivered early signs of explosive growth-generating a subscriber base of 54.5 million in early May-this miss could indicate a slowing pace. This concern was alleviated by Chapek's announcement that the figure had increased to over 60 million subscribers as of the ER date.

Nevertheless, Disney's future plans to roll DTC on a global basis could be a game changer in the company's favor if: (1) They can maintain their growth, and (2) Retain their customers by investing in enticing programming. It remains to be seen as the streaming environment grows increasingly more competitive.

Competitors and choices are many: Apple TV+, ESPN+, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, CBS All Access, Starz, Netflix, Showtime, Quibi and HBO Max. Given so many choices with their prices ranging from $4.99 to $14.99 a month, customers can jump from one to the other with a credit card and a click of a mouse (no pun intended). In addition, millions may fare just fine with free online access to entertainment via sources such as YouTube, tolerating the bearable misery of a commercial or two. Thus, going forward, customer retention at profitable levels can be a formidable challenge amidst all of these competitive options.

In a more optimistic view, Disney+ received an immense endorsement in an August 6, 2020 report from CNBC. Dan Loeb, Manager of Third Point LLC, initiated a long position in Disney and wrote the following in a letter viewed by CNBC: "Streaming is Disney's biggest market opportunity ever with potentially $500 billion of revenue."

Although I'm not privy to Mr. Loeb's calculations nor the inputs/years he or his team has factored into that enormous estimate, I need to break it down to something I can mentally digest. If I take $500 billion and divide it by the annual subscription of $83.88 (which is the monthly Dis+ subscription of $6.99 X 12 months), I calculate 5.96 billion paying customers who would need to retain the service for a year straight. That's a lot considering that there are 7.8 billion people-men, women and children-on the planet! Again, without knowing Dan Loeb's assumptions, it's hard to conclude whether this $500 billion is more fact or fantasy, but given the risks I see, it appears high. Time will tell.

Business Threats & Coronavirus Concerns:

Investors need to keep their eyes on the ball. There are several major concerns that lie ahead for Disney, particularly in the near to mid-term.

The most obvious concern is the Coronavirus pandemic. Florida and California remain two of the hardest hit states. Per the figures reported by worldometers on August 4, 2020, California leads all fifty states with 527,186 cases of infections (3rd in deaths at 9,703), and Florida ranks in the number 2 spot with 497,330 (7th in deaths at 7,402). Unfortunately, these states didn't take preventive measures early enough and are now amongst the top hotspots in the nation. Contributing to this crisis was a series of mixed messages between the White House and their own expert, Dr. Fauci.

Despite the causes, Disney has a major problem. Their highest cash-generating segment-Parks, Experiences and Products-is suffering a near-complete shutdown as a direct result. And those parks that are open, are at significantly reduced capacities (which means lower revenues) and higher operating costs (which means lower margins). The proportion of variable costs to revenues are much higher. For example, the incremental costs to maintain a higher standard of hygiene, are eating into the gross margins. But so long as Disney can generate more revenues than their variable costs (labor, sanitizing, utilities, etc.), and pay into their fixed costs (interest payments, property taxes, SGA costs, depreciation, etc.), they are faring better than being shut down.

Customer traffic has been notably lower as the pandemic fears weigh upon tourist travel plans, prompting Disney leadership to react. An August 9 USA Today article stated, "After lower-than-expected attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney is scaling back operating hours at the Magic Kingdom and several other Florida theme parks." Should this trend continue, Disney could be in for deeper losses.

Unfortunately, these lower-income-generating operations come with the price of a potentially high legal risk. For example, if several families simultaneously claim their family members were infected and they can all prove they were at the Orlando facility, could they possibly sue Disney? An enterprising lawyer might make for a case, but even if the answer is no, this could be some serious damage to marketplace reputation. It's a pick your poison scenario.

Therefore, the only way Disney can return to any semblance of normalcy is to have a vaccine tried, tested and distributed across the masses. The issue with this is-despite the many companies touting successful early phase test results-that this process is inherently and inescapably time consuming. Clinical trials must be tested and re-tested over time to evaluate side effects. It's impossible to see a side effect that hasn't occurred yet, and won't be detectable for weeks or months into the future.

Dr. Fauci has stated time and time again that he does not foresee the distribution of a viable vaccine until several months into 2021. "It is likely that at the beginning of next year we would have tens of millions of doses available," Fauci said, adding that some drugmakers have predicted more doses than that. "I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have vaccines that would be widely available."

That's an almost best case scenario, although I'm confident the Trump Administration will exploit every fast track and shortcut available for this ailing economy.

Meanwhile, Disney has taken on exorbitant amounts of debt to weather this storm. When I add up the total of debt (Current Portion of liabilities, Borrowings, and Other Long-Term Liabilities), I calculate $80.3 billion as of the June 27, 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet. When I compare this to the $60.7 billion figure on the September 28, 2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet, it's a whopping $19.6 billion increase, or 32% more. This reasonably harmonizes with what I see on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, where it indicates an $18.0 billion increase in cash for the quarter from newly borrowed funds. The ending cash for the period was reported at $23.2 billion-at least 78% of which was generated from new borrowings. [Note, my preceding debt calculations do not include the routine liability accounts such as the Accounts Payable, Accrued Liabilities, or Deferred Revenues/Income Taxes, which approximate an additional $25 billion.]

In addition, the net interest expense reported during the quarter was $412 million. I expect this to grow given the newly borrowed $18 billion this quarter, but over a 90 day period, this roughly translates to a net interest cost of approximately $4.5 million per day. The Q3 Earnings Report indicated lower average interest rates, partially offset by higher average debt balances and lower capitalized interest.

Investors should also keep their eyes on the DTC average revenue paid per subscriber. The earlier mentioned Disney+ subscriber base of 57.5 million is defined as subscribers for which Disney "recognized subscription revenue." However, the question remains How much revenue was recognized per subscriber? Disney reported the average subscription paid by these subscribers at $4.62 per month. This appears low, but it is net of discounts offered on bundled services. In addition, wholesale arrangements have a lower average monthly subscription than direct customers.

Included in the 57.5 million paid subscribers are the preexisting Disney+ Hotstar subscribers when the service in India was converted on April 3, 2020. These subscribers pay a significantly lower average monthly subscription than North American and European subscribers. Their inclusion weighs down the average monthly revenue paid figure of $4.62. As Disney+ expands globally, it will have to be at a price point those nations can afford, presumably much lower than first world nations.

Material Adjustments Made to the GAAP EPS:

There's another point worth mentioning. There were material adjustments made to transform the GAAP loss of $2.61 per share to a profit of $0.08 per share. That means $2.69 was added to the GAAP loss per share to generate a positive non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.

The largest adjustment made was reversing a massive $4.953 billion (a $2.56 loss per share) impairment charge to goodwill and intangibles. These "assets" tend to worry me because I feel they're funny money to begin with. Their valuation is largely based upon estimates of what a brand is worth, the income-generating potential, and/or the premium paid on an acquisition (or in some cases, the amount that was overpaid). To give you some appreciation of the magnitude of this impairment charge, it's 2 ½ times the consolidated net income of $1.982 billion reported in the prior-year quarter on June 29, 2019.

I dug around to research what this entry was and when it originated. The current Q3 earnings report states the following:

The current quarter charges included $4,953 million of impairments of goodwill and intangible assets at our International Channels business and $94 million of restructuring costs. The impairment of goodwill and intangible assets reflected the impacts of COVID-19 and of the ongoing shift of film and television distribution from licensing of linear channels to a direct-to-consumer business model on the International Channel businesses. Restructuring costs were primarily for severance and contract termination charges in connection with the integration of TFCF [21st Century Fox]. The charge in the prior-year quarter was primarily for severance costs in connection with the integration of TFCF and accelerated equity based compensation for TFCF awards that vested upon closing of the acquisition.

Given the magnitude of this impairment, I then proceeded to research when it first surfaced. I found the entry on page 6 of the 2019 Quarterly Report ending March 30, 2019, in which the total gain of $4.963 billion was recorded as other income:

The Company acquired 21CF's 30% interest in Hulu as part of the 21CF acquisition. As a result, upon the closing of the 21CF transaction, the Company owned a 60% interest in Hulu, began consolidating Hulu and recorded a one-time gain of $4.9 billion as a result of remeasuring our initial 30% interest in Hulu to fair value. [italicized emphasis is mine]

I see this as a red flag. I tend to lose confidence when a gain to other income of $4.9 billion to reflect the "fair value" of an intangible asset or goodwill is recorded as of March 30, 2019, only to be reversed as of June 27, 2020-about a year later.

It makes me question the integrity of the "fair value" assessments.

Conclusion:

Disney has a promising future in the long term with multiple revenue streams. However, given the seriousness of the current climate, it faces grave challenges that threaten its current valuation in the near to mid-term. Those challenges include the pandemic's shutdown threats, particularly in Florida and California; lower operational margins and profitability; increased streaming competition, generating lower rates in subscriber growth and revenue; and ballooning debt and interest expenses while the pain is prolonged.

Almost every segment of the business fell short of prior-year results and/or current quarter expectations, yet the stock price jumped over 10% following the ER. We could say the worst is behind Disney, but these near and mid-term threats will certainly delay the road to recovery, making this a less enticing time to buy.

Although we're growing accustomed to a market that is disconnected from the fundamentals and economy, a wake up call is sure to ensue. It's a matter of time. For the aforementioned reasons, coupled with the recent rise in the share price, I am short the stock post-ER and will remain so until there's credible news for the mass distribution of a viable vaccine.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Disney post its Q3 Earnings Report released on August 4, 2020.