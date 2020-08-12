July Employment Update: Economic Outlook Improving, S&P Richly Valued

Year-over-year comparisons look challenging through the rest of the year. But estimates based on current trends suggest the rate of decline will continue to decrease.

Temp employment increased 144,000 on a month-to-month basis. Year over year, temps were off 21.1%. This marks an improvement from a decline of 26.1% in June.

The gain in nonfarm payroll of 1.76 million was well ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.48 million.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on August 7. The report showed an increase in nonfarm employment of 1.8 million in July. The number was a good 20% ahead of the consensus estimate of 1.5 million.

Temp employment in July climbed 144,000 from the previous month, rising 6% sequentially. The July figure was on par with a gain of 144,000 in June. On a year-over-year basis, temps were down 21.1%. It was encouraging to see the rate of decline slow from 31% in May and 26% in June.

The number was about 15% ahead of my 125,000 estimate. I’ve raised my estimates for the BLS data series for the months ahead. In the near term, I’m estimating monthly increases in temp employment that are fairly robust but in line with historical gains coming out of a recession. The effect is negative economic composite scores through the rest of the year, ranging from -15 near term to about -10 in December.

The bottom in temps appears to have occurred in April, at 2.05 million. This lines up with the observation I made in my May article analyzing the April BLS data. I noted that temps declined 34% from peak to trough during the last recession and that the April figure represented a 33% drop from the peak for temps at 3.05 million in November 2018. At the time, I noted that if the previous pattern holds, this would suggest most of the damage has already been done.

The economic composite score is on track to swing positive in April 2021. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from negative to positive and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook. That would put confirmation at sometime in mid-2021.

Given the way the market has been discounting a recovery, some investors may find that uncomfortably long to remain underweight equities. And a glance at Figure 3 would suggest the model is better at timing the start of recessions versus the ends, often missing the early stage of recovery, as in 2009 and 1991. More-aggressive, long-term investors may instead choose to build positions ahead of the model’s confirmation, when valuations are more attractive.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 4. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through the middle of 2020. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 3,381 (intraday August 12) at 22.1. With the economic composite signaling recession, I think this is richly valued. The P/E of the market is well above the levels of January and February, before the pandemic hit, when it ranged from 17 to 19.

On the other hand, the path to recovery does seem to be getting clearer. On the coronavirus front, well-publicized increases in hospitalizations in Texas and later in Florida seem to have been capably beaten back. Large hospital chain HCA Healthcare (HCA) noted on its July 22 earnings call that, at that time, Texas had passed its peak and hospitalizations in Florida had leveled off and seemed to be heading down.

There have been three consecutive months of solid gains in temp employment. While year-over-year comparisons have been negative, the rate of change has been steadily improving each month – from a decline of 33% in April to 21% in July. By the end of the year, I suspect year-over-year declines will have fallen to around 10%.

The current period seems similar to the second half of 2009. Temps were recovering from the financial crisis, and the S&P had already hit its bottom earlier that year in March. While year-over-year comparisons were still negative, the rate of decrease was easing. The numbers were suggesting the path to recovery was growing brighter. The S&P had bottomed in March 2009 and climbed 50% off its low that summer. Aggressive investors were rewarded for accepting the risk.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The market has rallied about 50% off its March low. The P/E composite has also been making fresh highs.

Track Record

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990 - hence the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis.

In my March 7 report, I closed out the most recent Overweight period, which ran from the end of March 2010 through the end of October 2019. In that time, the S&P returned nearly 11% annually.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017 employment update, under the heading “Methodology.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.