We like Parsley at the current level and see it going higher as oil prices advance.

Shares have rallied as momentum has come into the energy sector over the last month.

Introduction

Shares of Parsley Energy (PE) suffered over the first part of the year thanks initially to an ill-timed acquisition, Jagged Peak, in October of last year. And, of course, the virtual collapse of industry fundamentals due to the oil price war and the COVID-19 outbreak, making the Jagged Peak deal look even worse in hindsight.

In this article we will review this company within our core thesis for shale survivors.

Liquidity - As a combination of cash and credit, can they last more than a quarter or two before hitting a wall?

Good rock - Is their acreage in what we know to be the best areas for optimal decline and high IPs?

Critical mass - Are they big enough to compete?

Cash flow - Are their core costs covered with cash flow?

Low cost producer - What is their low cost per barrel?

Logistics - Can they optimize water and sand logistics to keep costs down?

Management - Does the past performance of senior management suggest they have the vision to guide the company going forward?

Note - This article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report in mid July.

Executive Summary: The thesis for Parsley Energy

Parsley is a medium-sized shale producer with a sole focus in the Permian basin. It has a low legacy cost due to its CEO's early recognition of the now legendary Wolfcamp U formation, just below the Spraberry/Bone Spring - drilled vertically for decades. Parsley has suffered as noted above but has the potential to rebound with rising oil prices and increased cash flow, and its location in one of the few shale plays that will continue to matter - see below chart for explanation here. We think at current prices PE represents an attractive entry point for continued capital appreciation.

Shale Experts: This is a nice graphic giving some meaning to the term "Stacked Plays." The vertical depth of these layered producing shale sections add a lot of long-term potential to shale wells in the Permian.

Liquidity

The company only has drawn about $400 mm on $2.7 bn borrowing base, so short-term liquidity doesn't look threatened. It has ~$45 mm of cash on its balance sheet as well. Maturities have been moved out to 2025 giving PE a substantial amount of wiggle room for the overall picture to improve.

Good rock

I'll make a brief comment on the salient points of this slide, one that doesn't make into other articles on this company. Lower oil gravities are highly sought after for refining purposes in this country. The reason we import Mexican, Canadian, and Venezuelan crudes primarily is for blending stocks. So PE's oil gravity is highly advantageous from that aspect. (Note the deep aqua sections on the slide for positioning of PE acreage.) Stephanie Reed, VP of development, comments in the Q-1 call:

Our acreage fits in that API gravity sweet spot, our weighted average barrel of production is 41 degrees. This matters more than ever in an environment where refiners are shedding higher gravity crude to minimize gasoline yields and Asian export economics are challenged. Our sales volumes are not subject to any discounts applied to higher API gravity crudes like West Texas Light, which began in the month of May, trading at a $5 per barrel discount to WTI, Midland.

Critical Mass

PE is clearly not one of the giants of the Permian like many of the companies we've covered in recent times. With its peak production of ~120K BOED just doesn't have the throw-weight of a Pioneer Exploration, (PXD), or Concho Resources, (CXO), and will mean its proved reserves costs will be higher than the other companies mentioned. This might move toward "Acquisition Target" status as its lower operating costs and prime acreage position would indicate. Food for thought here.

Cash flow and cap spending plan

The company has about ~$380 mm of levered free cash flow as reported in the Q-1 company filing. This is more than adequate to fund its maintenance capex program for the stay flat cost curve noted in the slide below. It shouldn't have to resort to banks or the debt market for funds to maintain production at or around 100K BOEPD.

With capex at <$700 mm the company projects maintaining production at 110K BOEPD. The suspension of the capital program in Q-2 means funds are available to resume work in Q3 in a rising price scenario without busting the ceiling set for 2020.

Logistics and ESG

Parsley operates its own water transport network within its core areas, giving it some cost control and logistics advantages other operators may not have. When you consider that a typical two-mile frac consumes about 20 mm gallons of water to place the proppant, this is no small potatoes. When you also take into account that much of this water comes back and must be dealt with on the surface, additional efficiencies are brought to bear.

The company also moves proppant to staging areas at night to relieve day-time congestion and air pollution from hundreds of diesel powered trucks.

Flaring has become a big deal. It's of course wasteful, since perfectly good energy is just being "burned off" out of necessity. That's dumb, but I'm the first to admit this industry is made of mostly really smart people who sometimes can't see beyond the next quarter. Virtue signaling is all around these days and the step PE is taking will serve them well down the road.

Management

Executive Chairman Bryan Sheffield and CEO Mathew Gallegher get mixed reviews as day-to-day managers. Sheffield surely gets credit for being a visionary to tie up leases in the Wolfcamp early on. Both get a ding for the timing of the Jagged Peak acquisition saddling PE shareholders with $625 mm of new debt at the worst time possible. If they were doing the deal today, just imagine. However, on the Jagged Peak they get credit for doing it largely as a stock swap at a modest premium to JP's share price at the time.

On the whole, I'd give them a pass.

Restoring shut-in production

Parsley has moved to restore most of its higher cost production that had been voluntarily shut-in in Q-1. They project a boost to FCF for the year of about $20 mm from this restored production.

Upgrades

PE has been upgraded by analysts at a couple of houses recently. Wells Fargo has the company as a top pick along with PXD and CXO. Back in May Morgan Stanley upgraded PE for its "cash flow generation potential and asset base valuation. So take those upgrades for whatever they are worth to you.

Risks

I think the company is largely derisked at its present price. Sure if oil prices swoon, PE will nose dive, but probably not that much given it's still unappreciated by the market. At its worst back in March it was in the $5 range. The market has stabilized a lot in recent times. I have called your attention to the key stabilizing influences recently: Storage draws bring the stocks average back into historical norms.

Your takeaway

Parsley is trading right at book value and at about 4X 2019 EBIDTA. A $4.3 bn asset write down crushed their earnings for Q-1, but that's behind them now.

Who's been buying PE? Leon Cooperman is one with his firm, Omega advisors, taking a significant position back in March. Other hedgies have climbed aboard this one as well.

History suggests that keeping company with Cooperman is not a bad idea, all other things considered as well.

Looking forward, as I'm looking to higher oil prices in the near future - WTI moving into the mid-$40s and Brent toward $50, shares of PE could react strongly in the coming weeks. With improved cash flow moving toward $1.5-1.8 bn in the coming year PE increase its EV/EBITDA multiple to 5-6 X EBITDA, suggesting an end of year price for PE in the $15-16 range. This could happen pretty quickly if things keep going our way.

The company had sold off a bit due from recent highs in the mid teens, largely in conjunction with a broad based pull back in energy shares in recent weeks. I first recommended opening a position in the mid $10 a month ago in the Daily Drilling Report. Momentum has since come into the energy sector which could drive prices beyond what we were estimating then. Given that, I don't think buying around $12 is too risky and gives an adequate upside that a small microcap must bring to be investible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.