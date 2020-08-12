Over the last year, I have written about Agilent (A) on three occasions and that makes up one-third of the articles that have been written about the stock here on Seeking Alpha during that time. I’m not sure why the stock doesn’t get more attention — it trades 1.5 million shares per day and the market cap is over $30 billion, but it doesn’t get much fanfare at all.

Agilent has performed well as a company and the stock is up 45.2% since I wrote about it last August, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 16.3% over the same period. The company is getting ready to release fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday and analysts expect a small decline from the same period last year.

The current consensus estimate is for earnings of $0.66 per share and that is down from $0.76 last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $1.21 billion and that is 4.9% below the revenue of $1.27 billion last year. Earnings were flat in the second quarter, coming in at $0.71 in 2020 and 2019. Revenue was also flat in the second quarter.

The global economic slowdown created by the COVID-19 virus has slowed Agilent a little, but it hasn’t hurt the company as much as others. Over the last three years, the company has seen average annual earnings growth of 14% and average revenue growth of 7%. Analysts expect earnings growth of 14.7% and revenue growth of 16.4% for 2021.

The company’s management efficiency measurements are above average with a return on equity of 21.2% and a profit margin of 23%. The trailing P/E is 44.5 and the forward P/E is 27.5.

Being in the diagnostics and research arena of the healthcare industry should help insulate Agilent from any continued economic slowdown. The areas that Agilent specializes in won’t likely get a boost from any COVID-19 business, but it shouldn’t have a detrimental effect either.

The Stock has Moved Above the Trend Channel for the Last Two and Half Years

One of the ongoing items I have been watching for in Agilent is a trend channel on the weekly chart. The stock has moved above the upper rail of the channel in the last month or so. The stock has also entered overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings.

The blue arrows on the chart mark the timing of my past articles and I was bullish in all three instances.

The stochastic indicators have spent long periods of time in overbought territory, so that isn’t a big concern. The RSI just entered overbought territory and the stock hasn’t stayed there for very long over the last few years. We see that the stock pulled back in the first half of 2018 after the RSI exceeded 70. It happened again in the first half of 2019. The one time the RSI remained in overbought territory for a few months was from November ’19 through January ’20.

Looking at how the stock has performed after the RSI enters overbought territory, I am more cautious on Agilent at this time. While I doubt the stock will drop all the way back down to the lower rail of the trend channel, I do think a downward cycle in the overall upward trend is likely. The trend channel could be out of date going forward.

The Sentiment Remains Skewed to the Bearish Side

When I first wrote about Agilent last August, the sentiment was skewed to the bullish side. The sentiment made a gradual shift to a more bearish stance with analysts becoming far less bullish and the short interest ratio increased ever so slightly. Option traders are slightly more bullish this time around than they have been in my previous three reports.

At this time, there are 15 analysts covering the stock with seven “buy” ratings, seven “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 46.7% and that is well below average. It is particularly low for a company with fundamental indicators as good as Agilent’s. The buy percentage was at 75% last August.

The short interest ratio is at 2.2 currently and that is slightly below the average ratio of 3.0. Last August the ratio was 1.5 and then it was above 2.0 in November and in May. The short interest did drop a little in the most recent reporting period.

The put/call ratio is at 0.639 currently with 15,228 puts open and 23,830 calls open at this time. The ratio was higher in all three previous instances when I wrote about Agilent. On two of those occasions, the ratio was above 1.0. What this indicates is that option traders have become more optimistic at this point.

None of the sentiment indicators are at one extreme or the other. Analysts are more bearish toward Agilent than they should be in my opinion. Short sellers are slightly more bullish toward the stock than the average stock, but they are more bearish than they were last year. Option traders have become more bullish, but the open interest only represents a little over 2.5 days of daily trading volume.

My Current Take on Agilent

I still like Agilent’s fundamentals and I like the little bit of pessimism from analysts. The only problem I have with Agilent right now is the fact that it is overbought based on both the RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators. The stochastic indicators aren’t that big of an issue, but the RSI is an issue.

The last three times the stock saw its 10-week RSI move above 70, the stock lost at least 18% after it peaked. The fall from this past January through the low in March was much more severe, but those were extenuating circumstances. It is worth noting that Agilent started falling long before the overall market did. The stock fell 10% in the last two weeks of January and then fell even further once the market started its free-fall.

At this point, it is hard to say whether the stock has peaked or not, but I don’t think there is much more upside for it before we see a similar pullback to what we saw in the three previous instances mentioned. As of now, the stock peaked just below the $100 level and that would mean a drop to the $82 level would be a reasonable expectation based on the previous pullbacks. Because this isn’t an exact science, I wouldn’t get too greedy and try to time the low, but I think a drop below the $85 level would be a good entry price for investors looking to enter a new position on Agilent.

Looking at the company’s previous eight earnings releases, it has beaten estimates six times, it matched one time, and it missed on one occasion. The time it matched and the time it missed both preceded downward moves in the stock. If we were to see a match or a miss on Tuesday, that might be the trigger for the next down leg on the chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.