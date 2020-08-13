For very good reason, Twilio (TWLO) has been one of the biggest winners all year. Thanks to its usage-based pricing which charges customers every time they use Twilio's platform for an API call to power an in-app message or voice call, Twilio has been one of the biggest benefits of the additional time that we've spent at home on our apps. The stock has been one of the strongest year-to-date performers, up 2.5x.

Recently though, after Twilio reported strong second-quarter results and decided to use its strong share price to issue a $1.25 billion secondary offering (at $247/share, and adding approximately ~4% to its share count), the stock has pulled back ~10% from all time highs.

Data by YCharts

Due primarily to valuation and its nearly-vertical price chart this year, I'm downgrading Twilio to bearish. As I noted in my prior article, while I remain fundamentally bullish on Twilio in the long run - it has become the platform of record for many heavy-hitting applications to power their in-app communications, and its suite of developer tools has become an industry standard to build plug-and-play capabilities within applications - the stock is almost completely powered by sentiment at the moment. With shares of the most richly-valued tech and software stocks starting to recede this week, Twilio could be in for a large correction if growth sentiment continues to falter.

Having went public in 2016, Twilio is actually on the more mature end of the high-growth SaaS spectrum, so we have a wealth of price history to look at. We note that immediately after Twilio went public in 2016, the stock corrected by ~50% in October 2016; as recently as last year, Twilio similarly saw another ~30-40% correction from July to to November. In other words - this is a stock that has historically seen steep rallies and steep corrections. In my view, given the fact that Twilio has already more than doubled this year, it's a good time to lock in gains and sit out on the sidelines.

At current share prices near $250, Twilio has a $34.84 billion market cap (larger than several companies in the Dow 30). After netting off the $1.90 billion of cash and $0.47 billion of debt on Twilio's latest balance sheet, its enterprise value is $33.40 billion.

Versus Wall Street's $1.99 billion revenue target for FY21 (+25% y/y versus consensus for FY20; data from Yahoo Finance), Twilio trades at a steep 16.8x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. Considering the fact that growth is expected to slow to the mid-30s starting next quarter and consensus has Twilio slowing to the 20s next year; and additionally considering the fact that Twilio's mid-50s gross margins are at a deficit to the majority of SaaS stocks, I'd say this is quite a rich multiple.

I've often noted that great companies don't always make for good investments, and valuation is often the bridge when those two factors don't align. In Twilio's case, investors would be wise to note the peak valuations on this stock and pull any gains out before jumping back in when the price is lower.

Q2 download: growth exceeds expectations, though gross margin decay is disappointing

Let's now go through Twilio's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Twilio Q2 results Source: Twilio Q2 earnings release

Unsurprisingly, Twilio's revenues came in above expectations - growth, for Twilio, has never been any cause for concern, especially with the demand lifts driven by the coronavirus. Twilio's revenue soared 46% y/y to $400.8 million (a truly impressive growth rate for a company at a ~$2 billion annual revenue scale), absolutely decimating Wall Street's expectations of $368.6 million (+34% y/y).

We do note, however, that Twilio did see eleven points of deceleration versus Q1's massive 57% y/y growth rate (part of this sequential decay, however, is driven by the fact that Twilio's acquisition of SendGrid closed partway through Q1, so from a revenue comp perspective there was a full headwind in Q2 versus a partial one in Q1). After adjusting for the acquisition, Twilio's Q1 organic revenue growth was 48% y/y, so Q2 represented barely any acceleration.

Consistent with this story, CFO Khozema Shipchandler noted that end-customer demand was strong (driven especially by an uptick in usage, as net retention rates continued to be greater than 130%), and in some of the pandemic-impacted industries usage began to recover. Per her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

During the second quarter, we continue to see a net positive increase in usage during COVID-19 relative to our expectations, while some of the more negatively impacted verticals showed a slight comeback, they are still below their pre-COVID levels. However, use cases within healthcare, education, e-commerce and others continued to offset the headwinds, re-emphasizing Jeff's comments earlier we have a well-diversified and resilient business model. Twilio is built for this and we remain cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year and as enthusiastic as ever about the long term."

We note that the quarter fell shy of perfect, however, on the margin front. Twilio's gross margins - already at a deficit to most software peers in the 70-80% range due to the fact that Twilio pays out a portion of its revenue to networks to actually deliver its messages - fell three points in the quarter, to a pro forma gross margin of 56%, driven by an increase in third-party fees.

Figure 2. Twilio gross margin trends Source: Twilio Q2 earnings release

On the bright side, however, Twilio noted that pro forma operating profits of $9.5 million (2% margin) came in ~$10 million higher than expectations of roughly breakeven, as the company was able to derive efficiencies from slowed-down hiring and reduced sales travel. We do worry, however, that while gross margin decay is of a more permanent nature, Twilio will have to spend again on accelerating hiring (the company specifically mentioned investing in R&D and go-to-market capabilities to expand in India) and sales travel once the coronavirus normalizes. Management also noted that any cost savings from the company's flagship annual customer event SIGNAL (Twilio's equivalent of Salesforce's (CRM) Dreamforce event), which was projected to cost $10 million and will now be held virtually on September 30, will be re-allocated to other expense areas.

Key takeaways

For a company to be as richly valued as Twilio at ~17x forward revenues, we need to see far better than a ~25% growth consensus for FY21 and mid-50s pro forma gross margins. Considering the massive year-to-date run-up, investors shouldn't bank on any further upside, especially if sentiment on growth stocks crumble. Steer clear here and wait until prices come down.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.